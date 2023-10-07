Drones perform light show at Saudi falcons exhibition

RIYADH: The International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2023 got underway with a dramatic light show involving 1,000 drones at the Saudi Falcons Club headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.
The event, which was launched on Thursday, is offering visitors free entry to all pavilions, including a weapons and ammunition section, until Oct. 14.
Saudi companies will exhibit the latest hunting weapons in a range of calibers, representing more than 75 international brands, at the exhibition.
Visitors will be able to select and buy weapons via the Saudi Falcons Club’s online platform. Prospective buyers will have to pass a medical examination and be issued with permits to carry weapons before the purchase is complete.
The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority is taking part in the exhibition for the third consecutive time. It aims to raise awareness of the types of falcons found in the reserve, in addition to highlighting the role of falcons in maintaining environmental balance and biodiversity.
Visitors will be introduced to the rare treasures of the natural reserve, including the wildlife, terrain and vegetation.
The royal reserve, the biggest in the Middle East, is known for its geographical diversity and evidence of ancient civilizations. It is also home to rare endangered animals, such as oryx, houbara bustards, and goitered gazelles.
SGS organizes technical workshop on International Geodiversity Day
Updated 58 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Geological Survey organized a technical workshop on the occasion of International Geodiversity Day, celebrated on Oct. 6 annually.
The workshop was presented by SGS’s official spokesperson and head of media and digital communications, Tariq Aba Al-Khail; geological advisor and chairman of the board of directors of Saudi geologists, Abdulaziz bin Laboun; the director of the Saudi Geoloparks program at the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, Hossam bin Zuhair Al-Turki; and SGS’s director of its geological tourism department, Yahya bin Abdullah Al-Mufarreh.
FASTFACT
Geodiversity refers to the natural, non-living elements of the planet, whether on its surface or in its interior
The workshop shed light on geodiversity, geological processes that play essential roles in regulating the environment and scientific knowledge related to how geological and geomorphological processes occur that contribute to reducing the risks associated with earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, floods, and landslides among others.
It also featured talks on developing smart solutions on land use planning and management.
The workshop concluded by stressing the need to improve environmental policies at the local, regional, and global levels to preserve geodiversity and the continuation of life on Earth while protecting tourist sites and supporting environmental care activity.
The celebration of International Geodiversity Day, which was declared by UNESCO’s General Conference, confirms the importance of geological sciences in confronting the major challenges facing humanity.
Geodiversity refers to the natural, non-living elements of the planet, whether on its surface or in its interior. It includes the Earth’s minerals, rocks, fossils, soil, sediments, landforms, topography, and hydrological features such as rivers and lakes.
Saudi crown prince holds calls with Thai, Korean and Indonesian leaders
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’ s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Srettha Thavisin, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
During the call, the two sides reviewed Saudi-Thai relations and ways to develop and strengthen them in various fields.
The crown prince also made a call to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss ties between the two countries and promising opportunities for developing them in various fields.
He also made a call to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to review bilateral relations and issues of common interest.
Elegant Pose: A multiracial modeling agency in Jeddah
Elegant Pose is a recently established Saudi modeling agency that aims to bring together all models in the Kingdom from all races
Updated 06 October 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi model Abadi Al-Aseeri decided to launch a modeling agency which included all types of models, including youngsters, after noticing a gap in the market.
Elegant Pose is a recently established Saudi modeling agency that aims to bring together all models in the Kingdom from all races, while serving as a one-stop shop for businesses requiring models for advertising or fashion shows.
Al-Aseeri told Arab News: “Elegant Pose agency gathers all kinds of beauty — not just Arabic Saudi features — and it’s necessary to be diverse since some clients ask for a certain type of model.
“The world should be aware that Saudis, especially in Jeddah, are mixed-race people because we have Asian Saudis, African Saudis, Black Saudis, and even Caucasian Saudis.
“I am a Black model and I’m dispelling the stereotypical idea that all Saudis have one feature. I also don’t represent the stereotypical Saudi beauty.”
Efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the modeling industry in the Kingdom are increasing. In recent years there has been a push to showcase a wider range of models, including those with different body types, skin tones, and cultural backgrounds.
This effort to promote diversity and inclusion is not only important for the industry itself but also for society as a whole. By showcasing a diverse range of models, the industry can help challenge narrow standards and promote a more inclusive and accepting society.
Al-Aseeri is keen to discuss his multiracial models, and spoke of how he gathers information about each one of them and how distinctive they are.
He said: “Depending on the needs of the clients, we have many models. Model Kendah, an East Asian Saudi, stands out as a gifted and experienced model for clothing and accessories.
“We also have model Layan with her curly hair, tanned skin and glasses that make her a fit as a model from a coastal region.”
Al-Aseeri underwent extensive training to become a professional model. He also attended workshops, traveled for photo shoots and advertisements, and worked on campaigns for well-known Saudi firms including Mobily and Bupa Arabia.
He added: “At Elegant Pose we recruit models and teach them how to react with the camera and with lighting because when I first started modeling, years ago, I needed this guidance, and I was so grateful to find classes in Jeddah.
“After my work in advertising, I woke up one day to calls informing me that my picture was spread across the main roads of Jeddah, so I took my children and my wife to see it together, and the moment was one of the most important moments of my professional life.”
The model believes that Riyadh Fashion Week — which takes place later this month — will provide the ideal setting for local talent to advance the region’s artistic and creative culture.
He said: “The fact that this event is taking place in Riyadh, which displays the nation’s impressive accomplishments in both arts and design, makes it even more exciting.
“The beginning of Riyadh Fashion Week in October will be a significant and lovely event for the fashion industry. Local designers and creatives will have the chance to display their talent to a passionate audience interested in the fashion industry thanks to this event, which is being hosted for the first time in Riyadh.”
The modeling industry in Saudi Arabia has the potential for significant growth and expansion. With a population of over 35 million people and a growing interest in fashion and beauty, the country’s market for modeling is increasing.
There has been a surge of interest in the industry, with new modeling agencies and opportunities emerging across the Kingdom. This growth is expected to continue in the coming years as the industry becomes more established and recognized, both nationally and internationally.
The country’s fashion market is projected to reach $33.6 billion by the end of this year. This growth has been fueled by a number of factors, including an increase in disposable income, a growing young population, and a shift toward more liberal attitudes. As a result, Saudi Arabia has become an important player in the global fashion industry, with several local designers and brands gaining international recognition.
Saudi online vintage store owner trading nostalgia, memories
Saudis travel back in time through vintage items
Updated 06 October 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Maha Alsharif’s Riyadh-based Instagram shop, Crystal Ages, opens a window on the past with vintage Saudi items, antiques from the Victorian Era, and more.
During her trips abroad, Alsharif visited flea markets, vintage shops, and auction houses and began collecting her finds.
She said: “In 2014, my mother looked at all my collectibles and jokingly said, ‘you should open a museum and show them to the public.’ We both laughed, but later, I thought, why not an online shop?
“In 2015, I decided to sell the items I collected, and it turned out to be great.”
With no business model, Alsharif took the risk of opening her shop through Instagram.
“It started without a business model, a plan, or even a budget. It came out organically through social media and has remained the same,” she added.
Crystal Ages now has more than 41,000 online followers.
On trading vintage items, Alsharif pointed out that research was vital.
She said: “Research, always, before or after finding the items. Uniqueness, rich history, handmade, are usually part of the process when working to find an item.”
Alsharif studied economics at university, a course that motivated her to open her shop.
“I truly believe in the law of supply and demand. I have a strong sense of what people are looking for. I aim for it and try to find a reaction.
“We are currently living in a factorized world. Millions of copies are spreading around the world, so if I share an item with you and tell you only 100 were made 50 years ago, will you be interested?” she added.
Alsharif noted that she had always had an appreciation for vintage items because of their power to evoke sentiments.
She said: “I’ve always been fond of vintage and antiques since an early age. I like to believe that I work and trade with nostalgia, memories, and even feelings rather than just items.
“When we were younger, there were classic movies with typewriters, and a writer. From a young age, I have always been so curious to try a typewriter. Although they are available today, they don’t resemble what I saw in the films.”
The first item Alsharif sold was a typewriter from the 1930s. But when speaking to older members of her community, she received perplexed reactions.
Alsharif said people born in the 1950s to 1970s era generally questioned the idea of her reselling old items and instead encouraged her to enjoy the luxuries of the digital age.
Despite receiving mixed reviews from the Saudi community, Alsharif hopes to preserve items that hold historical or sentimental value.
She said: “Some pieces may remind individuals of a difficult time of their lives, like a tough childhood. But to me, it’s amazing. It’s considered a national legacy.”
For her, physical books and vinyl records provide a more enjoyable experience.
“For humans to truly enjoy an item, we need to go through the process. Listening to music is now all digital; it’s all in the palm of your hand. Even reading a book is now on apps on an iPad, instead of reading a book,” she added.
The most expensive item Alsharif has sold was a rare Patek Philippe pocket watch King Saud special edition 1956 for approximately SR250,000 ($66,700).
Her shop has sold a variety of items including Saudi jewerly and books, products from Japan and Scandinavia, and finds from the Victorian and French Art Nouveau eras.
For more information on Crystal Ages visit Instagram at @crystalages.
KSA, Kazakhstan set for trade boost after first direct flight, envoy says
Air Astana plane touched down in Jeddah on Thursday
Berik Aryn, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News flights will be carried out on Wednesdays and Sundays, and from November, on Wednesdays and Saturdays
Updated 06 October 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan are set to boost bilateral trade, including tourism, after the Central Asian country’s Air Astana flag carrier operated its first direct flight to the Kingdom on Oct. 5.
Berik Aryn, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News on Friday: “Yes, Air Astana has operated the first regular flight from Almaty to Jeddah. It was launched yesterday (Thursday) and was received upon arrival by our consulate team in Jeddah.”
He added that this month, flights will be carried out on Wednesdays and Sundays, and from November, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
“Hopefully, from the beginning of December, a third frequency on Mondays will be added to the schedule,” said the envoy.
“(Saudi budget airline) Flynas is also planning to operate flights in November from Jeddah,” said Aryn, adding: “We are also trying to operate direct flights from Riyadh.
“We are also in conversation with other airlines here to operate flights between the two countries,” said the envoy.
“This is good for further deepening bilateral ties and will encourage tourism and trade flourish between the two countries.”
In December last year, speaking at a roadshow titled “Tourism in Almaty,” organized by the Kazakhstan Embassy in Riyadh, Aryn told Arab News that Kazakhstan had relaxed visa requirements for Saudis visiting the Central Asian country.
“From January to September 2022, we witnessed an increase in tourists to Kazakhstan. I would also like to mention the increase in the number of Kazakh citizens who visited Saudi Arabia in 2022, which reached 20,000,” he said at the time.
“We understand that these figures still do not respond to the potential partnership in tourism. Nevertheless, we believe that our joint efforts are now providing favorable conditions for increasing tourism and building up trade and economic cooperation,” the envoy added.
An official statement from the Kazakh airline said: “Air Astana performed the first regular flight from Almaty to Jeddah. In October, flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays, and from November, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. From the beginning of December, a third frequency will be added to the schedule on Mondays.”
The flights are operated by comfortable Airbus A321LR aircraft with a two-class layout and a capacity of 166 seats. The duration of the flight to Jeddah is six hours, 50 minutes, and five hours, 45 minutes inbound to Almaty, the statement added.
The port city of Jeddah, on the shores of the Red Sea, is known as the gateway to the holy city of Makkah.