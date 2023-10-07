Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah concludes visit to Morocco

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, has concluded an official visit to Morocco that formed part of the Kingdom’s efforts to highlight the latest facilities it provides for pilgrims and other international visitors.

He said the visit was in line with directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and reflected the desire of the Saudi government to provide all visitors with exceptional, high-quality facilities and services.

The minister’s delegation was present at the signing of an agreement between the Moroccan Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Saudi Airlines for the transportation of pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia from Morocco, which officials said would help improve the level of services.

In addition, the “Tashir” center in Morocco was launched during the minister’s visit. It aims to reduce the time it takes for Moroccans to obtain a visa for visiting Saudi Arabia to just 48 hours, and enable holders of Umrah visas to remain in or move between Saudi cities for up to three months.

The minister was also present at the opening of the Nusak exhibition in Casablanca, which attracted representatives of a large number of organizations involved in providing Hajj and Umrah services, including more than 300 from the private sector.