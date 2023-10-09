LONDON: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the latest regional developments and the ongoing escalation between Israelis and Palestinians, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.
During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah emphasized the importance of exercising the utmost restraint, noting that the escalation could have dangerous regional repercussions.
The two top diplomats addressed international efforts to manage the crisis, and agreed to maintain coordination and consultation, and work to avoid further escalation in the region.
The Israeli government formally declared war on Sunday against Hamas for its surprise attack.
At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel — a toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades — and more than 400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as airstrikes pound the territory.
Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Blinken said as many as 1,000 Hamas fighters were involved in the attack — underscoring the extent of planning by the militant group that rules Gaza.
UAE FM, US secretary of state discuss Israel-Hamas conflict
https://arab.news/m7u23
UAE FM, US secretary of state discuss Israel-Hamas conflict
- The Israeli government formally declared war on Sunday against Hamas for its surprise attack
LONDON: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the latest regional developments and the ongoing escalation between Israelis and Palestinians, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.