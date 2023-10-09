Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

LONDON: Manager Eddie Howe has admitted that Newcastle United were suffering from a Champions League hangover as they let points slip at West Ham.
The Magpies hammered Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain at St. James’ Park on Wednesday, to send shockwaves around European football.
Howe’s side then followed that up with a 2-2 draw at last season’s Europa Conference League winners on Sunday.
Newcastle fell behind to a Tomas Soucek opener before a quickfire, second-half double from Alexander Isak flipped the game on its head. But with just a minute left on the clock, Mohammed Kudus popped up with a late equalizer for the Hammers.
And while the point stretched Newcastle’s unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions, the head coach noted that his side were not at their fluent best, although the absence of key men Anthony Gordon, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, and Sven Botman definitely, in Howe’s eyes, played its part.
“We were missing some big players today and that makes the recent games all the more positive for us because when you’re stretched, you need the depth of your squad,” the 45-year-old said.
“I think we’ve shown that. The players that have come in have been brilliant for us, but I thought we missed Joelinton. We’ve definitely
missed Joe Willock for such a long time. Sven (Botman), Anthony (Gordon), these players can make a difference, especially in a tight game when we’re fatigued and 2-1 up.
“That’s something we need to look at and hopefully we can get those players back in the next two weeks.
“It was a frustrating game for us, probably a hangover from midweek. A really good response in the second half but we’re frustrated not to get over the line.
“I think we did really well in the second half, showed great character to come back. We took control of the game, caused problems, created chances.
“Isak’s hat-trick opportunity was probably the defining moment (the Swede hit the post at 1-2). He’s an outstanding player, the first in particular is an outstanding finish. He is unlucky not to score the third, but they are the small margins.
“I think there’s disappointment late in the game but maybe, when the dust settles, we’ll look at it differently. It depends on the next results for us,” Howe added.
Newcastle’s next game in the Premier League is not for another fortnight, giving their injured stars a chance to get back to full fitness — that includes Callum Wilson, who came off the bench but only did so, according to Howe, in an emergency, with the striker suffering with a hamstring problem.
Howe said: “He couldn’t have started the game, and he probably couldn’t have played longer than he did in the end. I really only wanted to use him in an emergency, but Alex signalled that he had to come off, so it was a natural replacement.”
Howe’s opposite number, David Moyes was full of praise for the Magpies in his after-match press conference from the London Stadium, even going as far to call them one of the best teams in Europe at present.
Moyes said: “I’m pleased with a point. We were playing against a top team today, one of the best teams at the moment anywhere in the country, certainly one of the best teams in Europe the way they’ve been playing.
“It was tough. They played really well. We had difficult moments, but we struck at it and were resilient. We could have nearly gone 3-1 down but we could have won 3-2 as well. The game was very close,” the former Manchester United boss added.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United have confirmed that Brazil international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has signed a new five-
year contract.
The Rio de Janeiro-born fan favorite has committed his future to the Magpies until 2028, ending speculation linking him with a move away from Tyneside. Guimaraes is thought to have been interesting the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.
The central midfielder, who joined the club from Lyon in January 2022, said: “I’m absolutely delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved in my life.
“I’m so happy here. It’s a place that is so comfortable to be and I hope to keep making the supporters happy and helping the team do well. That’s my goal, because there are no words to describe how happy I am to be here.
“I remember in my first interview; I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it’s happening. We are doing so well and when I look around the pitch at my teammates, I am so proud of them all. I’m proud of everyone; the team, the staff, the owners, and the fans.
“The city believes again and it’s unbelievable what we have done for the team. I hope that this can continue. It’s amazing what has happened in my life in the last two years,” he added.