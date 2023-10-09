You are here

Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup
Saudi officials said the bid would deliver a world-class tournament and draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s social and economic transformation. (SAFF)
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Monday submitted a letter of intent to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Saudi officials said the bid would deliver a world-class tournament and draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s social and economic transformation, and deep-rooted passion for football.

Yasser Al-Misehal, SAFF president, said: “This is the second step of a hugely exciting journey that the nation is embarking on. The 2034 FIFA World Cup is our invitation to the world to witness Saudi Arabia’s development, experience its culture and become part of its history.”

Officials previously said that Saudi Arabia’s inaugural bid was backed by the Kingdom’s growing experience of hosting world-class football events and its plans to welcome fans across the world to the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Reflecting on the bid, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia’s desire to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup was a reflection of the Kingdom’s progress in all sectors.

India crack ODI code with test match approach against Australia

India crack ODI code with test match approach against Australia
Updated 09 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

India crack ODI code with test match approach against Australia

India crack ODI code with test match approach against Australia
  • Five-time champions Australia would be particularly upset with their batting as none of their batters managed a fifty
  • India picked a three-pronged spin attack, who collectively conceded 104 runs in 30 overs claiming six wickets
Updated 09 October 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: When T20 cricket is increasingly influencing batting approach in one-day internationals, India moved the other way on Sunday and adopted a test match approach to accomplish a nervy chase in their low-scoring World Cup opener against Australia.

A day after South Africa overcame Sri Lanka in a 754-run slugfest in New Delhi, bowlers dominated in Chennai where India bundled out Australia for 199 but endured a top order collapse of their own before prevailing by six wickets.

Chasing 200, three of India’s top four batters fell for a duck for the first time in a one-day international.

KL Rahul, who made 97 not out, and Virat Kohli (85) forged a match-winning partnership of 165 to bail out India who reached the target with 52 balls to spare.

Rahul said the piece of advice he received from senior team mate Kohli was to treat it as a test match for a while to arrest their slide.

“Virat said there’s big help (for bowlers) in the wicket, and (we) just have to play proper shots and play like it’s test cricket for some time and see where it goes,” said the wicketkeeper-batter.

“That was mostly the plan, and happy that we could do the job for the team.”

The small target meant both the batters could take their time to get a hang of the wicket when Australian pacers were breathing fire from both ends.

Kohli was also lucky to get a reprieve on 12 when Mitchell Marsh dropped him in what proved a costly mistake for Australia.

Five-time champions Australia would be particularly upset with their batting as none of their batters managed a fifty.

India picked a three-pronged spin attack, who collectively conceded 104 runs in 30 overs claiming six wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja claimed three of them and the left-arm spinner said he too took a test match approach of maintaining a tight line and length rather than trying something extraordinary.

“This was my plan, that I should bowl at the stumps and luckily the ball to Smith turned a little more,” Jadeja said explaining how he dismissed Australia’s top scorer Steve Smith (46).

“My plan was simple. I was thinking that this is a test match bowling wicket, and I shouldn’t experiment too much because everything was happening in the wicket.

“So I was trying to bowl it stump to stump.”

India face Afghanistan in their next match in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Topics: India Australia World Cup 2023 #CricketWorldCup #CricketWorldCup2023 #WorldCup2023

Riyadh gears up to host World Combat Games 2023

Riyadh gears up to host World Combat Games 2023
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh gears up to host World Combat Games 2023

Riyadh gears up to host World Combat Games 2023
  • WCG CEO Ian Reid tells Arab News Saudi capital is the ‘ultimate host destination’ for first of edition of games in 10 years
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Less than two weeks separate us from the start of the 2023 Riyadh World Combat Games, the first edition of the tournament to take place in almost a decade.

Ahead of the Oct. 20 launch, WCG CEO Ian Reid said: “With its exceptional facilities, skilled workforce and friendly populace, the vibrant city of Riyadh stands as the ultimate host destination for the World Combat Games.

“Preparations have been going very well. We are confident in our team and suppliers, especially after the incredible success of last year’s Saudi Games,” he added.

The World Combat Games 2023 will see male and female athletes from 80 countries competing across 16 categories.

Reid spoke to Arab News exclusively about the upcoming games.

Arab News: Hosting an event of this magnitude requires extensive logistical planning. How has the organizing committee collaborated with relevant parties to ensure a smooth execution?

Ian Reid: An event of this scale requires a significant team effort across our supply chain and delivery agencies. We have built a capable organising committee that works closely with an experienced local team and international expertise. Our team communicates regularly with other delivery agencies, and we have a detailed readiness program to ensure all partners understand their roles and responsibilities well in advance of the event. We plan to deliver a sustainable World Combat Games by minimizing athlete transport and logistics through a single competition venue while also focusing on a low-plastic solution to delivery.

What does it mean for the country to host such an important international sporting event?

Saudi Arabia has a significant pipeline of major multi-sport events including the World Combat Games, the Saudi Games and the Asian Games. The World Combat Games will be the first major international multi-sport event to be held in the Kingdom. It will demonstrate our delivery capabilities, elevate the Kingdom’s standing within the international combat sports community and support Vision 2030.

What sets this edition of the WCG apart from previous editions?

It’s been over 10 years since the last World Combat Games, and we believe this edition will breathe new life into the event. You can expect top-level sports from renowned international athletes alongside a host of entertainment and education, including forums, pavilions and cultural festivals. In providing a combination of elite sport and entertainment for the whole family, we are confident that this will be the best World Combat Games yet.

The World Combat Games emphasizes sportsmanship and fair play. How does the organizing committee plan to instill these values throughout the tournament?

Respect and fair play are part of combat sports culture, and the World Combat Games will provide a platform to demonstrate these values. Athletes will also engage with spectators in the event’s Fan Zones and educate attendees on their respective sport’s cultural significance and underlying values.

What impact do you anticipate the World Combat Games will have on the growth and promotion of martial arts and combat sports in Saudi Arabia?

We will showcase the world’s best athletes across various combat sports. While some of these sports already have high levels of grassroots participation, others will be relatively new to the country. We have high hopes that this event will inspire young people across Saudi Arabia to consider learning something new. Our team is also working closely with national and international sports federations to ensure we can capitalize on the renewed interest.

How are you promoting gender equality and inclusivity in the WCG, both in terms of participation and representation?

The World Combat Games is one of the world’s most inclusive multi-sport events. There will be 16 culturally diverse disciplines to watch, with male, female and para-sport athletes competing in a single championships format.

Do you envision the third iteration of the WCG leaving a legacy for martial arts and combat sports in Saudi Arabia?

We would love for Saudi Arabia to be recognized internationally as a world-class venue for hosting elite combat sports championships. Most importantly, we hope that the event will inspire younger generations to try a combat sport.

From your perspective, how has Saudi Arabia’s investments in sports infrastructure contributed to the successful organization of the WCG?

The King Saud University is an exceptional venue, and its infrastructure will allow all 16 sports to be hosted indoors. The country’s continued investment in its sporting infrastructure is why so many governing bodies and international federations are turning to the Kingdom to host their events. They recognize the leading role that Saudi Arabia is taking to ensure a memorable experience for all its visitors. The infrastructure is also critical for sports to grow at the community level.

As the CEO of the WCG, how would you describe Saudi Arabia’s appeal as a host country for this international event?

Access to first-rate facilities, a welcoming and warm population, a skilled event workforce and the excitement within our modern host city makes for the perfect World Combat Games destination. SportAccord, the event owner, is also very pleased with the preparations. I know our visitors will have an absolutely fantastic experience. I know other governing bodies across the world are starting to look to Saudi Arabia as the go-to destination for their major events.

Saudi Arabia has a rich cultural heritage. How is local culture being integrated into the WCG to provide a unique experience for the delegations and visitors?

An exhilarating opening ceremony, coupled with a variety of entertainment offerings within the Fan Zone, will showcase the rich cultural legacy of Saudi Arabia. The exact content is confidential at this stage, but showcasing the Kingdom’s extraordinary heritage will be the priority. Moreover, we certainly hope they will enjoy the many attractions within Riyadh. It is a stunning city with so much to do and see.

As the world looks forward to the third edition of the WCG in Saudi Arabia, what message do you have for the global audience, fans and participants, inviting them to experience Saudi Arabia and specifically Riyadh?

We look forward to welcoming all our guests to what will surely be a captivating experience filled with exceptional athleticism, pulsing excitement, cultural diversity, utmost excellence and unforgettable memories.

Basketball week in Abu Dhabi ends with Timberwolves sweeping Mavericks

Basketball week in Abu Dhabi ends with Timberwolves sweeping Mavericks
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Basketball week in Abu Dhabi ends with Timberwolves sweeping Mavericks

Basketball week in Abu Dhabi ends with Timberwolves sweeping Mavericks
  • Minnesota beat Dallas 104-96 at Etihad Arena in 2nd of NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: A week of basketball events across the UAE capital ended on Saturday evening when the second of two NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 saw the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 104-96 at the Etihad Arena.

It completed a sweep of the preseason games for Minnesota after they defeated Dallas 111-99 on Thursday.

With the Timberwolves starting star man Anthony Edwards against a Mavericks team that included four-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic, Abu Dhabi was treated to two of the league’s top performers facing off against each other.

Yet it was the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid who led the points for their triumphant side, scoring 14 apiece.

After the game, Towns said: “As you can see, I really enjoyed it. I really dove straight into the culture; I really had a great time.

“I think I speak for both of us and our whole team when we say thank you so much to all the fans and Abu Dhabi for being so gracious to us and the generosity and the hospitality has been second to none.

“So, thank you so much to all the fans who made this so special, thank you to everyone here who’s showing us just how special basketball is to everyone here.

“We’re really excited that we got this opportunity to do it and we can’t wait to do it again and hopefully we’re invited.”

Tim Hardaway Jr., whose father was among the NBA Legends attending the event, said: “It was amazing, just the culture, the people, the interactions with one another it was amazing. We had a blast out here and are definitely looking forward to coming back.”

Wolves coach Chris Finch said earlier in the week that the atmosphere surrounding the two games had made it feel like more than preseason.

“Of course, off the floor, we had an amazing experience. I’d like to thank everybody from the NBA to the city, to Abu Dhabi, to everybody who’s been so gracious and warm and welcoming and treated us to nothing but a first-class experience.

“Our guys have really enjoyed it, I know that, and Abu Dhabi’s certainly a place that we would all love to come back to,” he added.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd described the UAE as “a beautiful place” and said his team had enjoyed their experience in the capital.

“It’s somewhere we can come back in the summer; we know it’s going to be warm, but the people are beautiful, and the food is delicious and so we really had a great time.

“The hospitality was off the charts and so we’re very thankful to be here and to participate in these two games,” Kidd added.

Mavericks’ power forward, Grant Williams, said: “We were really fortunate to be here. We were blessed to have a chance to play in front of these amazing fans and hopefully we continue to grow the game of basketball here.

“We were welcomed by the people and excited for hopefully being back in the future not just with the NBA but on personal time as well.” 

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, presented by ADQ, marked the second consecutive year the UAE capital had welcomed elite basketball to the region for high-profile preseason games.

Topics: basketball Abu Dhabi Timberwolves Mavericks

Champions League ‘hangover’ to blame for dropped points at West Ham: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe

Champions League ‘hangover’ to blame for dropped points at West Ham: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Champions League ‘hangover’ to blame for dropped points at West Ham: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe

Champions League ‘hangover’ to blame for dropped points at West Ham: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Manager Eddie Howe has admitted that Newcastle United were suffering from a Champions League hangover as they let points slip at West Ham.

The Magpies hammered Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain at St. James’ Park on Wednesday, to send shockwaves around European football.

Howe’s side then followed that up with a 2-2 draw at last season’s Europa Conference League winners on Sunday.

Newcastle fell behind to a Tomas Soucek opener before a quickfire, second-half double from Alexander Isak flipped the game on its head. But with just a minute left on the clock, Mohammed Kudus popped up with a late equalizer for the Hammers.

And while the point stretched Newcastle’s unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions, the head coach noted that his side were not at their fluent best, although the absence of key men Anthony Gordon, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, and Sven Botman definitely, in Howe’s eyes, played its part.

“We were missing some big players today and that makes the recent games all the more positive for us because when you’re stretched, you need the depth of your squad,” the 45-year-old said.

“I think we’ve shown that. The players that have come in have been brilliant for us, but I thought we missed Joelinton. We’ve definitely

missed Joe Willock for such a long time. Sven (Botman), Anthony (Gordon), these players can make a difference, especially in a tight game when we’re fatigued and 2-1 up.

“That’s something we need to look at and hopefully we can get those players back in the next two weeks.

“It was a frustrating game for us, probably a hangover from midweek. A really good response in the second half but we’re frustrated not to get over the line.

“I think we did really well in the second half, showed great character to come back. We took control of the game, caused problems, created chances.

“Isak’s hat-trick opportunity was probably the defining moment (the Swede hit the post at 1-2). He’s an outstanding player, the first in particular is an outstanding finish. He is unlucky not to score the third, but they are the small margins.

“I think there’s disappointment late in the game but maybe, when the dust settles, we’ll look at it differently. It depends on the next results for us,” Howe added.

Newcastle’s next game in the Premier League is not for another fortnight, giving their injured stars a chance to get back to full fitness — that includes Callum Wilson, who came off the bench but only did so, according to Howe, in an emergency, with the striker suffering with a hamstring problem.

Howe said: “He couldn’t have started the game, and he probably couldn’t have played longer than he did in the end. I really only wanted to use him in an emergency, but Alex signalled that he had to come off, so it was a natural replacement.”

Howe’s opposite number, David Moyes was full of praise for the Magpies in his after-match press conference from the London Stadium, even going as far to call them one of the best teams in Europe at present.

Moyes said: “I’m pleased with a point. We were playing against a top team today, one of the best teams at the moment anywhere in the country, certainly one of the best teams in Europe the way they’ve been playing.

“It was tough. They played really well. We had difficult moments, but we struck at it and were resilient. We could have nearly gone 3-1 down but we could have won 3-2 as well. The game was very close,” the former Manchester United boss added.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have confirmed that Brazil international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has signed a new five-

year contract.

The Rio de Janeiro-born fan favorite has committed his future to the Magpies until 2028, ending speculation linking him with a move away from Tyneside. Guimaraes is thought to have been interesting the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The central midfielder, who joined the club from Lyon in January 2022, said: “I’m absolutely delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved in my life.

“I’m so happy here. It’s a place that is so comfortable to be and I hope to keep making the supporters happy and helping the team do well. That’s my goal, because there are no words to describe how happy I am to be here.

“I remember in my first interview; I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it’s happening. We are doing so well and when I look around the pitch at my teammates, I am so proud of them all. I’m proud of everyone; the team, the staff, the owners, and the fans.

“The city believes again and it’s unbelievable what we have done for the team. I hope that this can continue. It’s amazing what has happened in my life in the last two years,” he added.

Topics: champions league West Ham Newcastle United

Pakistan-origin Azeem Rafiq: Cricket’s voice for the voiceless

Pakistan-origin Azeem Rafiq: Cricket’s voice for the voiceless
Updated 09 October 2023
Follow

Pakistan-origin Azeem Rafiq: Cricket’s voice for the voiceless

Pakistan-origin Azeem Rafiq: Cricket’s voice for the voiceless
  • Rafiq told parliamentary committee in 2021 of “inhuman” treatment at Yorkshire, said he was victim of institutional racism 
  • Six former Yorkshire players were sanctioned by the CDC in May after they were found to have used racist slurs
Updated 09 October 2023
Jon Pike

DUBAI: Azeem Rafiq’s tale is one for the ages. It encapsulates the contemporary differences and tensions in British society, generating considerations that resonate across other societies in which cricket has a foothold.

The unfolding of his tale has been covered in previous columns. Revelations of racial abuse were first published in a cricket journal in 2020. These attracted the interest of a UK Parliamentary Select Committee in 2021, to whom Rafiq gave a harrowing public account of his experiences. After that, the England and Wales Cricket Board requested the establishment of an Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket. It reported in June 2023. Three months later, the ECB published its response.

In an interview conducted with Rafiq in the Arab News office in Dubai this week, he provided a candid opinion on the ECB’s response and related issues. His overall view is that the response is “flimsy and falls short of what is required.” When asked what is required, he has no doubt that the fundamental issues of systemic racism are still not being addressed with meaningful programs of change. He refers to a previous ECB report in 1999 on the same subject that was more specific in terms of what it would put in place. In over 20 years, he judges, there has been little progress, even regression.

The issue is, why? Rafiq talked about the forces of denial within society, about skilfully produced briefings made against him and others who have supported him, and of the death threats made against him and his family. These were instrumental in them relocating to Dubai, where he feels much safer.

Asked if he has regrets, he says none at all. He is strong in his faith, which has been a sustaining force. However, he admits to dark times with contemplations of suicide. Those responsible for bringing him to this pass really ought to be ashamed. It is doubtful that they are, wherein lies the problem.

In April 2024, the book which he has been producing with eminent cricket correspondent George Dobell is expected to be published. Rafiq anticipates that it will be an uncomfortable read for some. It seems to have been a cathartic experience for him, made none the easier by no end being in sight for his tale. There may be many who wish that it would end.

The book’s title, “It’s Not Banter, It’s Racism,” is bound to annoy the deniers, for whom it remains just that — banter to be taken in the spirit of dressing room humor and bonding. Such ingrained attitudes are difficult to shift and, from my experience, those who do try end up being branded as troublemakers.

Rafiq’s resilience is remarkable and impressive. Despite Shakespeare’s “slings and arrows of outrageous fortune” that continue to be hurled his way, he fights on. He feels he has a purpose in life, to make access to cricket and continued participation in it for young people of ethnic backgrounds easier and sustainable. He has schemes in mind. Funding is sought, not from established sources, but from private, altruistically motivated individuals and bodies.

There is a strong sense that Rafiq has a deep suspicion of the establishment. While the concept may be regarded as a nebulous one, in this case it relates to many of those who govern or have governed cricket in Yorkshire, England and Wales in the past two decades. In his view, they are the ones who have failed to address the issue of institutional racism, tried to brush the problem under the carpet, made platitudinous promises to bring about change, waited for the storm to die down and then reverted to type.

Many would have given up, kowtowed by the forces who feel that cricket has been wronged and are striking back. There is a deep vein of conservatism in British society that extends to cricket. Despite attempts to broaden the spectator appeal through initiatives in T20 and The Hundred formats, professional players are drawn largely from non-state schools and are mainly white. The problem is exacerbated by class.

According to historian Duncan Stone: “Class dictates everything about cricket in this country, in particular. It is woven into the culture of the game.” This dictates how it is organized and structured. As a result, swathes of the population do not get a chance to participate, most notably young people in state schools. The onus for developing young talent is forced onto local clubs. Some lack the financial or technical resources to achieve that, often precipitating their own collapse. A vicious circle of declining participation and institutional racism is not seen by everyone.

Azeem Rafiq, among others, does see it, and is driven to do something about it. Despite his sordid experiences in cricket, he still loves the game. His campaigning seeks to circumvent the formal channels, as he doubts their ability to achieve the changes that he believes are necessary. Hence, his lukewarm view of the ECB’s response to the damning conclusions of the ICEC report. He does give credit to the ECB’s commitments around women’s cricket and match-fee equalization.

Another commitment is to an action plan designed to increase the number of state primary and secondary school students playing cricket. The ECB also proposes to work with counties to redefine the talent pathway, aiming to ensure that finance is not a barrier to participation. While Rafiq accepts that these are steps in the right direction, he is skeptical that they will resolve his main concern, that of racial discrimination.

Challenging this is a huge task, striking at the fabric of British cricket and society, and not helped by current political trends. That does not seem to faze Rafiq. In his own words, he is “providing a voice for the voiceless” — those who are afraid to speak out or have no channel to do so. This puts him outside the mainstream. It will not be for lack of effort on his part if South Asians continue to experience discrimination when playing cricket.

Topics: Cricket England cricket Azeem Rafiq

