Aramco developing innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions

The company is also collaborating with Siemens Energy to develop a DAC test unit in Dhahran with the capacity to capture up to 12 tons of CO2 per year.
The company is also collaborating with Siemens Energy to develop a DAC test unit in Dhahran with the capacity to capture up to 12 tons of CO2 per year. Supplied
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Aramco developing innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions

Aramco developing innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco is collaborating with major international companies to develop emissions reduction solutions including lower-carbon hydrogen, direct air caption of carbon dioxide and a novel approach to CO2 storage.

A press release issued on Monday said the Saudi oil giant is in the process of signing an engineering agreement with Topsoe to construct a lower-carbon hydrogen demonstration plant at the Shaybah Natural Gas Liquids recovery plant in the Kingdom.

It is expected to have a production capacity of 6 tons of hydrogen per day and use renewable electricity in electrified steam reforming of hydrocarbons to produce lower-carbon hydrogen for use in power generation, with resulting CO2 being captured and sequestered.

The company is also collaborating with Siemens Energy to develop a DAC test unit in Dhahran with the capacity to capture up to 12 tons of CO2 per year. The test unit, which is expected to be completed in 2024, is intended to pave the way for a larger pilot plant that would have a CO2 capture capacity of 1,250 tons per year. 

Details of the projects were disclosed on the sidelines of MENA Climate Week 2023, which is taking place in Riyadh.

The press release added: “Aramco has successfully piloted a novel CO2 sequestration solution using in situ mineralization, which involves dissolving CO2 in water and injecting it into volcanic rocks in Jazan.”

The process converts CO2 into carbonate rocks.

The oil company is also exploring the expansion of its renewable energy portfolio by tapping into geothermal energy, which involves converting steam from naturally heated underground aquifers into electricity. Three potential areas on the west coast of Saudi Arabia have already been identified and mapped using sophisticated subsurface technologies, and steps are underway to assess the extent of geothermal resources at each location.

Commenting on the projects, Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, Aramco executive vice president of technology and innovation, said: “These projects highlight just some of the innovative ways that Aramco aims to help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change.

“We are working on multiple fronts, partnering with leaders in a variety of fields, in an effort to advance technology solutions that have the potential to make a real impact.”

Topics: Saudi Aramco carbon emissions menacw23

KARACHI: As Pakistan gears up to forcibly repatriate illegal immigrants residing in the country, abandoning their homes isn't the only conundrum for Afghan nationals like Hikmatullah Khan in the southern port city of Karachi. Selling off their properties, for the right prices, is another headache.

Pakistan’s caretaker government handed a strict ultimatum to illegal immigrants residing in the country last week—leave before Nov. 1 or face deportation. The announcement was criticized by the Afghan government and rights groups but Islamabad, wary of a steep rise in militant attacks in recent months and a crippling economic crisis, seems adamant on carrying out the threat of repatriation.

Officials say hundreds of thousands of Afghans have traveled to Pakistan since foreign forces left Afghanistan and the Taliban took over Kabul in 2021. Even before then, Pakistan hosted some 1.5 million registered refugees, one of the largest such populations in the world, according to the United Nations refugee agency. More than a million others are estimated to live in Pakistan unregistered.

With the deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country and the threat of deportation fast approaching, many Afghan families have started leaving for Afghanistan. Taking advantage of the situation, locals are offering throwaway prices for their assets.

“My house is located in the Mominabad area near Sohrab Goth in Karachi and its market worth is about Rs3 million ($10,661),” Hikmatullah Khan told Arab News on Sunday. “But now people are coming to buy and are offering only Rs1.5 million ($5,330) for it.”

Hikmatullah Khan said his father, who arrived in Karachi about 40 years ago, bought their house a few years earlier.

“They [buyers] know we are compelled and facing an uncertain future in Pakistan, so they are coming to exploit the situation,” Khan, a father of five, added.

Another Afghan resident of the nearby Junejo Colony in the same Mominabad area, Hakeemullah Khan, said he owns a flat worth Rs2 million ($7,107). He too complained buyers were purposefully offering low rates for the flat.

“One of my neighbors offered to buy the flat for only Rs1 million ($3,553) despite knowing its market value,” Hakeemullah Khan told Arab News. His parents hail from the Mazar-i-Sharif city in Afghanistan.

“It is our hard-earned assets, and we are not supposed to sell them at fire-sale rates,” he said. “It is time to support, not to exploit us.”

As the future remains uncertain for Afghan nationals who have called Pakistan home for decades, selling even movable assets for the right prices is becoming difficult.

“We bought a refrigerator for Rs150,000 ($533) last year and we were forced to sell it for only Rs30,000 ($106) a couple of days ago,” Ismail Khan, another Afghan national, told Arab News.

Ismail Khan was busy loading his household items on a bus headed for the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in southwestern Chaman.

Ismail Khan said he and his relatives were forced to sell valuables that were impossible to take to Afghanistan at throwaway prices simply to dispose of them.

Afghans in Pakistan’s Karachi and other cities have complained of harassment and intimidation by police in recent weeks. Due to considerable delays in the registration process, many Afghans who fled after the Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021 do not hold Proof of Registration (PoR) or Afghan Citizen Card (ACC). Many arrived in Pakistan on regular visas which have since expired, according to the UNHCR and Afghan nationals.

“Yesterday I was coming home from work and on the way, I was stopped by a police van,” Naseebullah Khan told Arab News on Monday.

“They asked for an identity card, which I don’t have, so they threatened to arrest me,” he added. Naseebullah Khan said he was allowed to go home after he bribed the police officials.

A transporter at a bus stand from where Afghan refugees head back to their country told Arab News that the number of buses from Karachi to Chaman has increased to 9-10 per day from the previous figure of 1-2 in recent days.

Pakistan’s information minister and the home minister of Sindh did not respond to queries when this report was filed.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan Afghan economy

RIYADH: Qatar registered a 78 percent year-on-year increase in visitors in August 2023, data released by the Planning and Statistics Authority showed.  

Some 264,000 travelers went to the country, although this was an 8.5 percent decrease when compared to July 2023. 

The boom comes as Qatar’s post-FIFA World Cup tourism efforts are continuing to gain momentum. 

In July, the nation witnessed a 91.4 percent year-on-year surge in visitors, totaling an estimated 288,000, underlining the country’s push to strengthen the tourism and cultural sectors.

The surge can be attributed to a mix of events, including Expo 2023 Doha, the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix, the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar, and a series of international concerts. 

The Qatar Monthly Statistics bulletin indicated that 43 percent of visitors in August hailed from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. It added that most of them arrived by air, accounting for 62 percent of the total number.  

In August, the total number of ships arriving at Qatar’s ports saw a 10.3 percent increase compared to July 2023. Moreover, the overall net tonnage of ships also experienced a surge, registering a 22.1 percent increase compared to the previous month.  

In the banking sector, the country’s total broad money supply for August reached approximately 685 billion Qatari riyals ($185.95 billion), reflecting an annual increase of 1 percent compared to August 2022. 

Conversely, cash equivalents, including commercial bank deposits, witnessed a 4.7 percent annual decrease during the same period, amounting to 928 billion riyals. 

The monthly bulletin also revealed that social security statements reached 78 million riyals in August, benefiting 14,488 people. This represented a 3.6 percent monthly decrease in the value of social security and a marginal 0.2 percent monthly decrease in the number of beneficiaries.  

Regarding building permits, the total number issued increased, reaching 666 approvals in August. This marked a 5 percent monthly increase but represented a 15.1 percent annual decrease.  

In the transportation sector, August witnessed the registration of 7,545 new vehicles, reflecting a 22.8 percent monthly rise, though this marked a 14.6 percent annual decrease. 

Topics: Qatar tourism

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday announced a roadmap to achieve its ambitious greening target of growing 10 billion trees under the Saudi Green Initiative, according to a press statement. 

The SGI’s announcement reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to addressing its environmental challenges and improving its citizens’ quality of life through these planting efforts. 

Launched at the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week, the roadmap strategically laid out a plan to achieve the maximum potential cover for the Kingdom’s habitat zones. 

According to the press statement, the city centers in the Kingdom will benefit from increased tree canopy cover, which is expected to reduce temperatures by at least 2.2 degrees Celsius and improve air quality. 

“Planting 10 billion trees amounts to 1 percent of the global greening target and 20 percent of the Middle East Green Initiative’s afforestation target of planting 50 billion trees across the Middle East,” said SGI. 

Saudi Arabia has been spearheading sustainable activities in the MENA region for the past few years, and it launched the SGI to reduce carbon emissions by 278 million tons annually by 2030. 

On the other hand, the broader Middle East Green Initiative focuses on eliminating 670 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and planting 50 billion trees across the region. 

“The roadmap considers zones such as cities, highways and greenbelts to ensure that trees are planted where they can deliver ecosystem services that benefit the health and well-being of Saudi residents, the majority of whom live in urban areas,” added SGI. 

The press statement further noted that the green initiative would create jobs in various sectors, including tree growing, seed collection, landscape maintenance and urban water reuse. 

“The objective of the study was not only to make the 10 billion target achievable but to incorporate sustainable irrigation methods into the planting process and ensure that the trees and shrubs selected are sympathetic to the Kingdom’s native varieties,” SGI added.
The initiative will implement the roadmap in two phases. The first is to plant 600 million from 2024 to 2030, while the rest will start after 2030. 

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative

RIYADH: Dubai has topped a global ranking for attracting greenfield foreign direct investment, securing a total of 511 projects in the first half of 2023. 

The emirate’s global share stood at 6.58 percent during the first six months of 2023, up from the 3.83 percent recorded in the corresponding period last year, according to an online database based on Financial Times “fDi” Markets’ data. 

This establishes the city as a new global benchmark for investment destinations, surpassing Singapore, which holds the second position by a margin of 325 projects, Emirates News Agency, or WAM, reported. 

Moreover, the listing aligns with Dubai’s goal of internationally raising its competitiveness and business environment. 

“Dubai’s ability to maintain its top ranking in attracting greenfield FDI projects reflects the city’s ability to create unparalleled growth opportunities and value for global investors,” said Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who is also chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

He added: “This commitment, coupled with the adoption of advanced technologies, is shaping a future filled with endless opportunities for progress and prosperity.”  

The crown prince underscored the city’s commitment to the growth roadmap outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which will continue to create an investment environment that attracts global investors and encourages their participation in the emirate’s transformation.  

Additionally, between January and June, the emirate managed to unveil 880 investment projects, marking a 70 percent year-on-year surge, according to new data released by the Dubai FDI Monitor at the Department of Economy and Tourism.  

The recently released report also revealed that greenfield FDI projects account for a significant 65 percent of the total announced investment projects. 

Furthermore, reinvestment FDIs saw a year-on-year increase, rising from 3 percent in the first half of 2022 to reach 4.4 percent in the same period of 2023.   

“As we work to enhance the city’s competitiveness and business environment internationally, these strong increases in announced FDI projects for H1 2023 drive home how our progressive policy enablers and diverse attraction programs are resonating with global investors and decision makers alike,” Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism Helal Saeed Al-Marri explained. 

Topics: #dubai greenfield projects FDI Financial Times

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday predicted that crude demand would continue to grow in the next two decades.

Raising its global oil demand forecasts for the medium and long term, OPEC said $14 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand even as renewable fuel use grows and more electric cars take to the road.

In its 2023 annual report, the oil producers’ group forecasts demand for crude to reach 116 million barrels per day by 2045 under its main scenario, a 16.5 percent increase from the 99.4 million bpd in 2022.

That is an increase of 6 million bpd from its estimate last year.

Oil demand has “the potential to be even higher,” said OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais.

“Recent developments have led the OPEC team to reassess just what each energy can deliver, with a focus on pragmatic and realistic options and solutions,” he wrote in the foreword to the report.

“Calls to stop investments in new oil projects are misguided and could lead to energy and economic chaos,” he added.

The OPEC chief said: “What is clear is that the world will continue to need more energy in the decades to come.”

According to OPEC, oil demand will be driven by emerging and developing nations, with India in pole position.

Meanwhile, it sees oil demand in member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development declining from 2025.

In order to meet this demand OPEC says additional investment in fossil fuel production will be needed, putting the figure at $14 trillion by 2045, or roughly $610 billion per year.

“It is vital that these are made; it is beneficial for both producers and consumers,” said Al-Ghais.

Meanwhile, OPEC said it takes a “realistic approach” in its main forecast scenario.

“What is clear is that a sustainable energy and economic future for all requires all energy sources, all relevant technologies, unprecedented investment and collaboration, and with energy security, economic development and reducing emissions going hand-in-hand,” it said.

“There is no single solution to meet growing global energy needs,” it added.

In 2021, the International Energy Agency surprised the world and shocked oil exporting nations by calling for a halt in new investment in fossil fuel production to attain carbon neutrality by 2050.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said last week that global coal, oil, and natural gas consumption may peak before 2030. The IEA advises industrialized countries and in 2021 said investors should halt new oil investments if the world wants to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century.

OPEC, meanwhile, noted that while advanced nations have set targets for expanding renewable and nuclear power to meet their energy security and sustainability goals, “these ambitious targets increasingly stand at odds with realities on the ground.”

It said the required investments to achieve these targets “are significantly lagging.”

OPEC elaborated two additional forecast scenarios.

One assumes fast expansion of renewables which sees global oil demand roughly stabilizing at its current level for the next decade before beginning a slow decline.

The other sees countries putting a priority on economic growth, resulting in an increase in global oil demand of 6.3 million bpd on top of the reference scenario.

OPEC also backed developing technological solutions to reduce emissions, such as carbon capture and storage. While the possibility of removing carbon from emissions appeals to industry, the technology is far from maturity.

Topics: Oil OPEC Forecast Outlook

