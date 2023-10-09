You are here

Saudi Arabia launches initiative to 'empower' Africa

Saudi Arabia launches initiative to ‘empower’ Africa
Telecommunication services are a key part of the plan. Shutterstock.
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia launches initiative to 'empower' Africa

Saudi Arabia launches initiative to ‘empower’ Africa
RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Monday unveiled a plan to provide electricity, telecommunication services, e-learning and e-medical care to African countries.

The initiative, announced on the second day of Middle East and North Africa Climate Week, will be jointly managed by the Kingdom’s health, energy and communications ministries in cooperation with stc and Dawyiat.

Launching the initiative, the minister said: ”It is a moral issue first and foremost. It’s a humanitarian issue. I will speak for hours and hours because this is honestly more important than the entire energy policy of Saudi Arabia.” 

 

Reina Takla
Nadin Hassan
Reem Walid
NEOM's ENOWA advancing renewable energy and green hydrogen to reduce carbon footprint

NEOM’s ENOWA advancing renewable energy and green hydrogen to reduce carbon footprint
RIYADH: NEOM’s water and electricity subsidiary ENOWA is taking a proactive role in decreasing the carbon footprint of the energy-intensive desalination process, according to its CEO.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week forum in Riyadh, Peter Terium said using renewable energy in this industry is a key part of reducing harmful emissions in the region and worldwide.

Terium explained that the process involves managing two key impact components to effectively integrate renewable energy into the process, ensuring it does not heighten the company's carbon footprint.

“The first one, it costs a lot of energy, and if you produce that energy, that electricity from traditional heat sources, it’s not good for your carbon footprint,” Terium said.

He added: “We also need to look at the total water system. A traditional water system anywhere in the world – and Saudi is not an exemption – has huge losses, and leakage globally, at an average of 25 percent, which means if we can reduce the amount of leakage in your water system, I don’t have to desalinate as much.”

During the interview, Terium stressed how NEOM is taking steps to move away from less environmentally friendly wastewater treatment methods, transitioning to more advanced and sustainable practices.

“Wastewater treatment is very important, as it is part of the circular systems,” Terium noted.

He also stated that by 2030, the Kingdom aims to have 50 percent of its energy made from renewable resources.

“In NEOM in ENOWA, by 2030 will have 100 percent of its energy mix coming from renewable resources. So that what we do helps to achieve the 50 percent on Kingdom level,” Terium continued.

Additionally, he expressed his admiration for Saudi Arabia's proactive approach, emphasizing the nation’s action-oriented stance and applauded the Kingdom's dedication to realizing its Vision 2030 goals.

Referring to another example that reflects the Kingdom’s commitment is the Hydrogen Innovation and Development Center announced in April last year.

“We use it to train our people, we use it to do further innovation and development and we use it to make other products that need green hydrogen as an input,” Terium explained.

In March, ENOWA signed an agreement with Air Products Qudra to build, own and operate NEOM’s first hydrogen fueling station.

The project supports the giga-projects’s environmental development goals by providing a large-scale decarbonizing solution and the critical infrastructure for sustainability.

The $500 billion mega-city seeks to transform conventional living and working practices by promoting eco-friendly approaches. Terium stressed that the world requires more forms of energy beyond electricity.

“I think about 20 percent of the global energy mix is in electric energy and you might even expand that in mobility as an example or in heating and cooling but there will remain a very big portion of energy need that cannot be done through electricity,” Terium disclosed.

Meanwhile, speaking during the second day of the event, Roland Kaeppner, executive director of Hydrogen and Green Fuels at ENOWA, shed light on the present landscape of hydrogen usage.

Kaeppner emphasized how hydrogen holds a critical position in the decarbonization journey, with the potential to power vehicles, rockets, and other essential applications.

He also highlighted that approximately 100 million tons of hydrogen globally serve as a vital industrial feedstock, with the refining sector being a primary beneficiary.

“Hydrogen will be part of the solution but it's also part of the problem because of these 100 million tons they are produced from natural gas mostly which means they are emitting about one gigaton of carbon dioxide per year,” he said.

He added: “So, 1 gigaton is about roughly 3 percent of the annual industrial and energy emissions of carbon dioxide – 3 percent doesn’t really sound massive, but it is.”

Held in collaboration with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the MENA Climate Week is a conference that brings together experts and policymakers and allows the Kingdom to highlight its energy transition efforts.  

Widely touted as one of the most significant events ahead of the UN climate conference in Dubai, or COP28, this November, the event will allow officials, activists, and scientists to discuss ways to mitigate the effects of global warming.

The Riyadh-hosted event, which will take place from Oct. 8 until Oct. 12, will also offer the Kingdom a chance to show how it is leading the region’s green transition with programs like the Saudi Green Initiative and the adoption of renewables.

Samia Basheer Hanifi 
Saudi Arabia can show oil-rich nations how to tackle global warming, says France's climate change ambassador 

Saudi Arabia can show oil-rich nations how to tackle global warming, says France’s climate change ambassador 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia can lead by example when it comes to tackling climate change, as the oil-rich Kingdom pushes for net zero carbon emissions by 2060, France’s climate ambassador has insisted. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week, Stéphane Crouzat talked up the important role the Kingdom has in helping the world reach its emission-reduction targets. 

Crouzat warned that countries are not moving fast enough when it comes to reforming their energy production and consumption, meaning the target of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius is set to be missed. 

His remarks came as policymakers, activists and scientists met in Riyadh for the event — organized in collaboration with the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change — to discuss ways to effectively and sustainably reduce the effects of climate change.  

Reflecting on the Kingdom’s place in the fight against the warming up of the world, Crouzat said: “As an oil country, Saudi Arabia can lead by example, becoming a benchmark for all fossil fuel-dependent countries facing the need to accelerate the transition, by making new commitments in line with the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) recommendations. 

“Saudi Arabia, as a member of the G20, is one of the top 20 emitters of greenhouse gasses. We must be ambitious, focusing on the source of these emissions and the least use. We need to set oil exit dates as part of the 2050 trajectory. We all need to prepare for the end of oil.” 

MENA Climate Week, running from Oct. 8 to 12, is seen as a key event ahead of the upcoming UN climate change conference in Dubai in November. 

The closeness of the events only seeks to emphasize the need for urgent action, and Crouzat said: “We are not moving fast enough, at a time when extreme events are multiplying.  

“The first global assessment of the Paris Agreement expected at COP28 will be very important. It must be a response to this lack of action. Every day that passes shows us that it is very difficult to move this huge liner that is the world economy to an alternative way of working. That is why we must be as proactive as possible to accelerate emission reductions. And everyone must take part in the collective effort.” 

He added: “This visit was an opportunity to discuss international climate negotiations on the eve of COP28 and to study together the ways to advance these negotiations crucial for the future of our planet. I have had constructive discussions with H.E. Adel Jubeir, as well as with Saudi Arabian Chief Negotiator Khalid Abulaif.” 

Saudi Arabia has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2060, as well as ensuring 50 percent of its electricity mix comes from renewables by 2030. 

These goals were lauded by Crouzat as he urged other countries to set equally “ambitious targets.” 

He said: “The fact is clear: the collective progress achieved so far is far from sufficient to reach the +1.5-degree Celsius trajectory of the Paris Agreement.” 

Citing the IPCC call for emissions to be reduced before 2025, the diplomat added: “This is not easy for many countries that remain dependent on fossil fuels, whether they are producers or consumers.” 

The consequences of climate change have fallen disproportionately on low-income countries, who are also the ones to have contributed the least to the problem.  

As a result, much of the discourse around tackling the impacts of global warming centers on emergency measures to help these countries overcome this climate crisis. 

Crouzat cited the recent flooding in Pakistan or Libya as examples of where more needs to be done to help the most vulnerable countries respond to climate disasters. 

“Aid to the most vulnerable countries was the subject of considerable progress at COP27, with the decision to set up a fund dedicated to the response to loss and damage, which we must make operational at COP28. We hope all countries that can contribute will, including Saudi Arabia,” he added. 

The global temperature is rising, but in the MENA, it is increasing twice as much. With this in mind, Crouzat said he would “strongly encourage” regional cooperation to tackle this fundamental change to the climate. 

“An important forum for us is the Baghdad Conference, a regional cooperation forum in which France is fully committed to encouraging the region’s common response to global challenges such as climate change. We hope that the next Conference to be held in Baghdad in November 2023 will bring about further progress and concrete new projects for regional cooperation in the fight against climate change.” 

Concerning pollution of the seas and oceans, entire marine and coastal ecosystems are dying due to warming and acidification of the waters. This is leading to countries applying to the International Court of Justice to seek recompense.  

Crouzat said the two key texts in this area are the 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015, which he described as “now the compass of our collective action.” 

The negotiator added: “France and the EU have made particularly ambitious commitments in this context and are implementing them.  

“There was very interesting recent news, since in March 2023 a United Nations General Assembly resolution was adopted by Vanuatu seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the obligations of states on climate change. France co-sponsored this resolution.” 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main market steady at 10,575 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main market steady at 10,575 
Arab News
Closing bell: Saudi Arabia's main market steady at 10,575 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main market steady at 10,575 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index maintained its position at 10,575.34 on Monday, with a minimal drop of 0.20 percent or 20.68 points. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.98 billion ($1.30 billion) as 129 of the listed stocks advanced, while 90 declined.  

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu gained 91.59 points to close at 22,423.39.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index, however, slipped 0.51 percent to close at 1,356.57. 

The best-performing stock on the main index was Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. The company’s share price soared by 10 percent to SR52.80. 

Other top performers were Thimar Development Holding Co. and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. whose share prices surged by 9.99 percent and 7.69 percent respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Saudi Reinsurance Co. as its share price dipped by 3.79 percent to SR17.78. 

In the parallel market, Watani Iron Steel Co. led the gainers with its share prices edging up 15.85 percent to SR3.29. 

Other top-performing stocks on Nomu were Shatirah House Restaurant Co. and Paper Home Co. whose share prices went up by 6.33 percent and 4.77 percent respectively.  

The worst performer on the parallel market was Sure Global Tech Co. The firm’s share price edged down by 9.82 percent to SR66.10. 

On the announcements front, ADES International Holding Co. revealed that it will start trading on Saudi Arabia’s main market from Oct.11.  

Meanwhile, shareholders of Thimar Development Holding Co. have approved the board’s recommendation to increase the company’s capital by issuing rights shares worth SR150 million. 

Arab nations vow to implement UN framework on climate change

Arab nations vow to implement UN framework on climate change
Arab News
Arab nations vow to implement UN framework on climate change

Arab nations vow to implement UN framework on climate change
RIYADH: Climate ministers from Gulf Cooperation Council countries have reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement during the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week.

Established in 2015, the Paris Agreement is an international treaty addressing climate change and its impacts. The charter aims to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

During the event, the ministers thanked the Kingdom for hosting Climate Week and added that the upcoming COP28 will focus primarily on responsible energy transition, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The top officials also called for increased investment in renewable methods, highlighting the importance of using green hydrogen, carbon capture, storage and reuse, and nature-based decarbonization solutions.

Furthermore, the panel emphasized the crucial role of youth in the MENA region in leading their efforts to confront climate change.

Ministers in the Arab nations noted that cooperation between countries is needed to combat the negative impacts of environmental declines, adding that the Saudi Green Initiative and the wider Middle East Green Initiatives will spearhead the energy transition journey.

UAE government approves 2024-2026 federal budget of $52.3bn, PM says 

UAE government approves 2024-2026 federal budget of $52.3bn, PM says 
REUTERS 
UAE government approves 2024-2026 federal budget of $52.3bn, PM says 

UAE government approves 2024-2026 federal budget of $52.3bn, PM says 
DUBAI: The UAE government has approved the country’s federal budget for 2024-2026 worth 192 billion dirhams ($52.3 billion), Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Monday.

