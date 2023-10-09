You are here

Iraqi PM receives Saudi foreign minister in Baghdad

Iraqi PM receives Saudi foreign minister in Baghdad
Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Baghdad. (X/@KSAMOFA)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Iraqi PM receives Saudi foreign minister in Baghdad

Iraqi PM receives Saudi foreign minister in Baghdad
  • Two parties discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them
Arab News
RIYADH: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Baghdad on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Iraqi government and its people.

Al-Sudani sent similar greetings to the king and crown prince.

The two parties discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them. They also looked at regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The reception was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, and Abdulrahman bin Arkan Al-Dawood, the director general of the office of the minister of foreign affairs.
 

Topics: Iraq Prime Minister Saudi Foreign Minister

First batch of Saudi aid reaches earthquake-stricken Afghanistan

Thousands of packages containing various food items from KSrelief arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan on Oct. 9, 2023. (KSrelief)
Thousands of packages containing various food items from KSrelief arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan on Oct. 9, 2023. (KSrelief)
First batch of Saudi aid reaches earthquake-stricken Afghanistan

Thousands of packages containing various food items from KSrelief arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan on Oct. 9, 2023. (KSrelief)
  • More than 2,000 people feared dead following quakes in western Herat province
  • KSrelief donating at least 15,000 food packages worth total $2m
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: The first batch of Saudi aid arrived in Afghanistan on Monday and will be delivered to the people of Herat, the Afghan Red Crescent Society said, as international relief efforts continued following deadly earthquakes that hit the western province over the weekend.

More than 2,000 people are feared dead after a series of powerful quakes that devastated western Afghanistan on Saturday, which also injured around 1,200 people and destroyed at least 1,300 houses.

The Saudi aid agency KSrelief is donating more than 15,000 food packages, worth a total of $2 million, to be distributed by its local partner, the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

“KSrelief has offered food items in aid for those affected by the earthquake in Zinda Jan district of western Herat province,” Irrfanullah Sharfzoi, the society’s spokesman, said.

“The center handed over 2,250 of 15,750 food packages of various food items worth $2 million to the Afghan Red Crescent Society on Monday.”

Each of the packages contained 62 kilograms of different food items, he added.

“We are grateful to KSrelief for always reaching out to citizens in need in difficult situations,” Maulvi Abdultif Sabit, the society’s deputy secretary-general, said.

The center is among other international aid groups sending help for survivors of the quake, the second major tremor to hit Afghanistan in just over a year.

“The situation is worse than we imagined with people in devastated villages still desperately trying to rescue survivors from under the rubble with their bare hands,” Thamindri de Silva, national director at World Vision in Afghanistan, said.

“People need urgent medical care, water, food, shelter, and help to stay safe.”

Topics: Afghanistan Saudi Arabia

SFD signs $20m loan deal to build schools in Tajikistan

SFD signs $20m loan deal to build schools in Tajikistan
SFD signs $20m loan deal to build schools in Tajikistan

SFD signs $20m loan deal to build schools in Tajikistan
  • Agreement will fund the construction of 19 schools across Tajikistan, meeting the increasing demand for education
  • SFD’s total contribution to Tajikistan’s education sector reached $95 million, funding a total of 76 public schools
DUSHANBE: Sultan Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, on Monday signed a $20 million development loan agreement with Tajikistan’s Finance Minister Kahhorzoda Fayziddin Sattor to support the fifth phase of the Secondary Schools Project in Tajikistan.

The signing ceremony was attended by Tajikistan’s Deputy Finance Minister Majidi Yusuf Khayrullo and Saudi Ambassador to Tajikistan Waleed Al-Reshiadan, along with officials from both sides.

The agreement will fund the construction of 19 schools across Tajikistan, meeting the increasing demand for education. Upon completion, it is expected to improve the country’s educational environment, benefiting around 30,000 students.

It comes as part of the SFD’s commitment to enhancing public education in Tajikistan and supporting sustainable development in developing nations worldwide. With this agreement, the SFD’s total contribution to Tajikistan’s education sector reached $95 million, funding a total of 76 public schools.

Additionally, it will stimulate Tajikistan’s economy by generating direct and indirect employment opportunities during both the construction phase and the hiring of teachers across various schools.

This project supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals, expanding access to quality education for children nationwide. It marks a significant milestone in the 20-year partnership between the SFD and Tajikistan.

Before the signing ceremony, Al-Marshad attended the opening of Shahrinav School, a part of the fourth phase of the project, funded by the SFD with $35 million. The school features 36 classrooms and serves 620 students.

The SFD, founded in 1974, boasts decades of experience, having executed more than 700 development projects globally valued at $18.7 billion. In Tajikistan, it has financed 12 projects, totaling over $190 million, across key sectors.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Al-Marshad Tajikistan Kahhorzoda Fayziddin Sattor

Digital Cooperation Organization event explores AI's role in global diplomacy

Digital Cooperation Organization event explores AI’s role in global diplomacy
Digital Cooperation Organization event explores AI’s role in global diplomacy

Digital Cooperation Organization event explores AI’s role in global diplomacy
  • Event, hosted at the Embassy of Oman in Riyadh, highlighted the critical role of artificial intelligence and digital diplomacy in promoting international cooperation in the digital age
  • DCO is committed to fostering a welcoming space for the diplomatic community and other stakeholders to convene for conversations on diplomacy and technological innovation
RIYADH: The global multilateral Digital Cooperation Organization hosted the second Diplomatic Connect event to foster digital diplomacy for member countries and international partner organizations.

The event, hosted at the Embassy of Oman in the Saudi capital Riyadh, highlighted the critical role of artificial intelligence and digital diplomacy in promoting international cooperation in the digital age.

The DCO is committed to fostering a welcoming space for the diplomatic community and other stakeholders to convene for conversations on diplomacy and technological innovation.

Founded in November 2020, the DCO enables digital prosperity by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy.

The organization brings together the ministries of communications and IT of 15 nations — Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cyprus, Djibouti, Gambia, Ghana, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Rwanda, and Saudi Arabia.

Together, the member countries represent almost $2 trillion in GDP and a combined market of almost 600 million people, more than 70 percent of whom are aged under 35.

The second edition of Diplomatic Connect brought together government officials, private sector leaders and technology experts to explore the transformative potential of digital innovation in international relations.

The gathering welcomed 24 prominent guests, showcasing the the power of digital innovation, new technological advancements, and data-driven insights to enhance decision-making and international relationships.

Renowned deep tech diplomacy and tech advocate Prof. Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes delivered the keynote speech, titled “Advancing Global Diplomacy: Navigating AI’s Role and Challenges in the ‘Phygital’ Era.”

Her presentation delved into digital diplomacy and artificial intelligence, illustrating pathways for enhancing global diplomatic efforts through technology.

Sayyid Faisal bin Turki bin Mahmoud Al-Said, ambassador of Oman to Saudi Arabia, said: “Hosting this prestigious event at the Embassy of Oman symbolizes our unwavering commitment to nurturing diplomatic relations and endorsing digital advancements for global betterment. We look forward to the valuable insights and the collaborative initiatives that this gathering will undoubtedly advance.”

DCO Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya said: “Digital transformation has disrupted our lives in ways we could never have imagined. AI, cloud, quantum, Metaverse, blockchain — all have a real-world impact on both the public and private sectors, and civil society. The diplomatic ecosystem undoubtedly finds itself in a state of flux as the very nature of diplomatic relations and how countries communicate with each other changes thanks to rapid digital transformation. Digital doesn’t know or recognize borders.”

The objective of Diplomatic Connect is to facilitate discussions and build awareness about the meaningful ways in which the diplomatic ecosystem can embrace innovation and transformation in the digital era.

Speaking about the impact of the event, Vasiliu-Feltes said: “The second DCO Diplomatic Connect is a pivotal juncture to explore and understand the intricate correlation of artificial intelligence with global diplomacy. It is an opportunity to navigate the challenges and amplify the role of AI, ensuring robust, resilient and innovative diplomatic engagements in the contemporary world.”

Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq welcomed the decision to host the upcoming third Diplomatic Connect at his country’s embassy in Riyadh.

Through the event, the DCO aims to bridge the digital and diplomatic worlds, and facilitate collaboration.

The event comes as part of DCO’s strategy to advance digital diplomacy through knowledge sharing, innovation and inclusivity.

Topics: Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Oman Diplomatic Connect Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes

Saudi foreign affairs vice minister meets ambassador of Turkmenistan

Saudi foreign affairs vice minister meets ambassador of Turkmenistan
Saudi foreign affairs vice minister meets ambassador of Turkmenistan

Saudi foreign affairs vice minister meets ambassador of Turkmenistan
RIYADH: The Saudi vice minister of foreign affairs received the ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom on Sunday. 

Waleed Elkhereiji held bilateral talks with Ambassador Orazmuhamed Chariyev, during which they looked at ways to enhance relations between the two countries and serve common interests.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi royal decree increases basic minimum pensions, extends additional support period

Saudi royal decree increases basic minimum pensions, extends additional support period
Saudi royal decree increases basic minimum pensions, extends additional support period

Saudi royal decree increases basic minimum pensions, extends additional support period
RIYADH: King Salman has issued a royal decree approving an increase in the basic minimum for calculating pensions for those entitled to social security, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The order will see a rise from SR1,100 ($293) to SR1,320 and included other guidance for beneficiaries to continue using and registering with the Citizen Account Program.

In addition, the ruling approved extra financial support for program users for three months, continuing until December.

The Citizen Account Committee has been authorized to add parameters to raising the efficiency of support to ensure it reaches the most deserving groups.

The program was created to protect Saudi households from the impact of global price hikes, and the additional assistance comes as an extension of a previous directive that ended in September.

A royal directive issued in July 2022 allocated additional financial support to program beneficiaries until the end of the fiscal year 2022. As per royal directives issued in January, April, and August, this was extended and registration for the program will now be kept open until December.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

