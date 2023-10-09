Saudi minister highlights importance of green buildings to quality of life

RIYADH: The Saudi housing minister has highlighted the importance of green buildings to improving quality of life and enhancing urban landscapes.

Majid Al-Hogail was speaking on Monday at the 13th Saudi Green Building Forum — a non-profit entity that has been distinguished as a Climate Observer by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change — being held at the King Abdullah Financial Center in Riyadh.

The two-day event, running under the theme “Localization of Sustainable Development Goals,” aims to promote a sustainable future for the construction industry by eliminating carbon emissions and promoting the use of eco-friendly materials.

Built to smart and meticulous standards, the buildings prioritize energy efficiency, water conservation, and the use of eco-friendly materials, while acting as an advert for recycling and the safeguarding of the environment, Al-Hogail said.

Faisal Al-Fadhl, secretary-general of the Saudi Green Building Forum, noted the challenges faced by cities surrounding urban pollution and the rising temperatures.

He said the building sector, which consumed more than 20 percent of energy, had vast economic opportunities, as the adoption of green building practices were not only environmentally viable but could also be lucrative.

The forum serves as a platform for industry leaders to discuss the latest advancements in green building.

Experts and officials will showcase their initiatives in combating climate change and environmental degradation through innovative green city projects.

As global discussions intensify around sustainable development, the forum will also consider measures taken to combat global temperature rises.

In addition, the event will include an excellence awards ceremony.

The Saudi Green Building Forum, in its latest session, will address urgent challenges related to climate change.

Coinciding with the Middle East and North Africa’s Climate Week, the event also sets the stage for the region’s participation in the upcoming Blue Zone exhibition at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) being held in the UAE in November.