You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi foreign minister arrives in Oman to participate in EU-GCC joint council

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Oman to participate in EU-GCC joint council

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Oman to participate in EU-GCC joint council
1 / 2
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Oman on Monday. (SPA)
Saudi foreign minister arrives in Oman to participate in EU-GCC joint council
2 / 2
Prince Faisal met the representatives of brotherly and friendly countries participating in the 27th session of the joint ministerial council between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mwqx8

Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Oman to participate in EU-GCC joint council

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Oman to participate in EU-GCC joint council
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan has arrived in Oman to participate in the 27th session of the joint ministerial council between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union.

The foreign minister will participate in the meeting to discuss cooperation between the EU and the GCC countries, in addition to regional and international security, and global climate change issues.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Prince Faisal will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with the representatives of brotherly and friendly countries attending the 27th EU-GCC Joint Council.

Separately, Saudi Arabia is participating in the 217th session of the UNESCO Executive Council.

The session began Monday at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris and continues until the 18th of this month.

The Kingdom is represented by its permanent delegation to UNESCO and is headed by the Saudi Ambassador to France Fahd Al-Ruwaili, who delivered the Kingdom’s speech in the presence of high level representatives of the council.

He presented Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development, or MONDIACULT, in 2025, stressing the Kingdom’s aspiration to cooperate with all concerned parties in achieving this objective.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman GCC EU

Related

Gulf Leaders Circle set to boost Oman-Saudi business ties at the first edition of summit
Business & Economy
Gulf Leaders Circle set to boost Oman-Saudi business ties at the first edition of summit
Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to boost cooperation, cultural exchanges
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to boost cooperation, cultural exchanges

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief launches winter project for flood-hit Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief launches winter project for flood-hit Pakistan
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief launches winter project for flood-hit Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief launches winter project for flood-hit Pakistan
  • The KSrelief project supported 350,000 people in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has launched a project to distribute shelter and winter bags to flood-hit Pakistan.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the KSrelief project had supported 350,000 people in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said in a statement that the project was part of the Kingdom’s continued support to the people of Pakistan.

These efforts reflect “the Kingdom’s commitment, represented by KSrelief, to provide humanitarian (support) in countries and communities affected by crises, with the aim to alleviate the suffering of those in need regardless of their location,” the SPA statement said.

About 100,000 people were last month evacuated due to flooding in Punjab. The province has been reeling from historic floods that affected 33 million people and killed 1,739 last year.

Topics: Pakistan Floods Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief)

Related

Heavy flooding in southern Myanmar displaces more than 10,000 people
World
Heavy flooding in southern Myanmar displaces more than 10,000 people
KSrelief has distributed 3,600 school bags in the Somali districts of Waberi, Hamar Weyne, Hamar Jajab and Shangani. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief distributes 3,600 school bags in Somalia

Saudi health minister joins 70th session of WHO regional committee in Cairo

Saudi health minister joins 70th session of WHO regional committee in Cairo
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi health minister joins 70th session of WHO regional committee in Cairo

Saudi health minister joins 70th session of WHO regional committee in Cairo
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: Fahd Al-Jalajel, Saudi Arabia’s minister of health, on Monday joined the 70th session of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, which runs until Oct. 12.

The committee convenes every year at the beginning of October and is attended by all Eastern Mediterranean countries. Member states discuss and endorse regional policies, activities, and other plans during the sessions.

At this year’s gathering, which was also known as RC70, discussions focused on strategies to mitigate and overcome primary health challenges experienced by countries in the Eastern Mediterranean. Members discussed ways to secure a healthier future and improve the quality of life for future generations, state news agency the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Among the keynote speakers were Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director general, and Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, the WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Al-Jalajel held discussions with numerous heads of delegations from member states, including Al-Mandhari, on the sidelines of the event.

A pre-RC70 technical meeting was convened before the inaugural session and discussed how to minimize morbidity and mortality due to trauma in the region. The design and implementation of primary healthcare-oriented models of care as a core component of reaching universal health coverage, among other matters, were also discussed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia WHO

Related

Saudi delegation to participate in WHO regional committee meeting
Saudi Arabia
Saudi delegation to participate in WHO regional committee meeting
Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel meets with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health minister meets WHO chief in India

Saudi Hajj minister pledges Kingdom’s commitment to Tunisian pilgrims

Saudi Hajj minister pledges Kingdom’s commitment to Tunisian pilgrims
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Hajj minister pledges Kingdom’s commitment to Tunisian pilgrims

Saudi Hajj minister pledges Kingdom’s commitment to Tunisian pilgrims
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

TUNIS: Saudi Arabia is committed to helping Tunisian pilgrims perform their religious obligations, the minister of Hajj and Umrah has said.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah made the assurance during a visit to Tunisia, where he met with ministers, state leaders as well investors in the Hajj and Umrah sector.

“We worked to facilitate the procedures for the arrival of our Tunisian brothers to Makkah and Madinah, and to increase the number of flights between the two countries to enrich their faith and cultural experience,” the Saudi official said on social media.

Saudi Arabia has inaugurated a visa-issuing Tasheer center and Nusuk platform in Tunisia to facilitate visa procedures and enhance services for Tunisian pilgrims.

Al-Rabiah also said that flag carrier Saudia has offered a special 15 percent discount for Tunisian pilgrims and Umrah performers, and is working with authorities to open direct flights to Jeddah from various Tunisian cities, including Djerba island.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia Tawfiq Al-Rabiah

Related

Saudi Hajj minister begins official visit to Morocco, Tunisia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Hajj minister begins official visit to Morocco, Tunisia
Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah concludes visit to Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah concludes visit to Morocco

Saudi project clears 730 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 730 Houthi mines in Yemen
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi project clears 730 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 730 Houthi mines in Yemen
  • Mines dismantled during the first week of October
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Masam project cleared 730 mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia across Yemen in one week, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The project, operating under the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, or KSrelief, dismantled 85 anti-tank mines and 125 unexploded ordnances during the first week of October.

Since its inception, the project has cleared 417,833 mines.

“Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, aims to clear Yemeni lands of the mines. These mines have tragically caused the death and injury of innocent children, women and the elderly,” read the SPA statement.

Topics: Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM) Masam Project King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen

Related

Masam project clears 783 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Masam project clears 783 Houthi mines in Yemen
KSrelief’s Masam project clears 772 mines in a week in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief’s Masam project clears 772 mines in a week in Yemen

Saudi Arabia ‘making every possible effort’ to halt military escalation in Gaza — crown prince

Saudi Arabia ‘making every possible effort’ to halt military escalation in Gaza — crown prince
Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia ‘making every possible effort’ to halt military escalation in Gaza — crown prince

Saudi Arabia ‘making every possible effort’ to halt military escalation in Gaza — crown prince
  • Saudi Crown Prince receives telephone call today from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
  • Crown prince says Kingdom continues to stand by Palestinians in pursuit of their legitimate rights
Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed the military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings and the deteriorating situation that threatens the lives of civilians and the security and stability of the region.

In a phone call, the crown prince reiterated that Saudi Arabia, in communication with all international and regional parties, is exerting all efforts to stop the ongoing escalation and prevent its expansion in the region, emphasizing the necessity of adhering to international humanitarian law and not targeting civilians.

He also stressed the Kingdom’s continuous stand by the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights to a decent life, realize their hopes and aspirations, and achieve just and lasting peace, the Saudi Press Agency said Monday.

Abbas extended his thanks to the Kingdom’s leadership, appreciating its firm positions and efforts to stand with the Palestinian people and their just cause. 

Latest updates

Saudi foreign minister participates in 27th Session of EU-GCC joint ministerial council meeting
Saudi foreign minister participates in 27th Session of EU-GCC joint ministerial council meeting
Palestine student societies in UK face criminal action over social media posts
Palestine student societies in UK face criminal action over social media posts
Saudi Arabia shifting fiscal policy to further boost non-oil growth in 2024: Fitch 
Saudi Arabia shifting fiscal policy to further boost non-oil growth in 2024: Fitch 
Saudi Arabia’s real GDP is expected to rise by 4% in 2024: IMF
Saudi Arabia’s real GDP is expected to rise by 4% in 2024: IMF
Creative director of Carolina Herrera talks through new collection at Dubai Fashion Week
Creative director of Carolina Herrera talks through new collection at Dubai Fashion Week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.