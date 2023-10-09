Saudi foreign minister arrives in Oman to participate in EU-GCC joint council

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan has arrived in Oman to participate in the 27th session of the joint ministerial council between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union.

The foreign minister will participate in the meeting to discuss cooperation between the EU and the GCC countries, in addition to regional and international security, and global climate change issues.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Prince Faisal will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with the representatives of brotherly and friendly countries attending the 27th EU-GCC Joint Council.

Separately, Saudi Arabia is participating in the 217th session of the UNESCO Executive Council.

The session began Monday at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris and continues until the 18th of this month.

The Kingdom is represented by its permanent delegation to UNESCO and is headed by the Saudi Ambassador to France Fahd Al-Ruwaili, who delivered the Kingdom’s speech in the presence of high level representatives of the council.

He presented Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development, or MONDIACULT, in 2025, stressing the Kingdom’s aspiration to cooperate with all concerned parties in achieving this objective.