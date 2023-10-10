You are here

Saudi tourism ministry, STGC launch sustainability research hub

Saudi tourism ministry, STGC launch sustainability research hub
Visitors are seen in front of Qasr Al-Farid tomb at the Madain Saleh antiquities site in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 31, 2020. (File/Reuters)
Arab News
Saudi tourism ministry, STGC launch sustainability research hub

Saudi tourism ministry, STGC launch sustainability research hub
  • Countries including the US, China, France, Spain and the Netherlands will be involved in the research
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a global tourism research hub to explore the industry’s shift toward climate sustainability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom’s Sustainable Tourism Global Center, together with the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, partnered with 100 institutions from around the world to launch the research hub.

Countries including the US, China, France, Spain and the Netherlands will be involved in the research, in what is viewed as a key step toward worldwide tourism sustainability.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister, hailed the launch of the hub.

“Our objective is clear. With the support of the Sustainable Tourism Global Center and the Ministry of Tourism, we aim for the (new) center to be an indispensable hub of solutions and tools, benefiting every stakeholder,” he said.

Gloria Guevara, the ministry’s special adviser, highlighted the importance of trustworthy tourism data in empowering sustainability projects.

The research hub can serve as a “beacon of modern, trustworthy information” targeted to the particular needs of small and medium-sized businesses, tourists and local communities, she added.

As part of its launch, the research hub showcased a variety of sustainable solutions for the industry, including solar thermal water heaters and sustainable food options.

The STGC, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2021, aims to reduce the tourism sector’s estimated 8 percent contribution to total global greenhouse gas emissions.

It also focuses on renewable energy alternatives and developing innovative methods to curtail food and water waste.
 

Topics: Saudi Tourism Ministry Sustainable Tourism Global Center (STGC)

Saudi FM meets with Hungarian, Lithuanian counterparts in Muscat

Saudi FM meets with Hungarian, Lithuanian counterparts in Muscat
Arab News
Saudi FM meets with Hungarian, Lithuanian counterparts in Muscat

Saudi FM meets with Hungarian, Lithuanian counterparts in Muscat
  • Meetings discussed bilateral relations and situation in Gaza
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 27th session of the joint ministerial council meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the EU in Muscat, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the dangerous escalation of military operations in Gaza and surrounding territories, the threat that it poses to regional and global security, and the role of the international community in finding a just and equitable solution that meets the Palestinian people’s aspirations.

Prince Faisal and Szijjarto also reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest. 

The meeting was attended by Abdulrahman Al-Daoud, the director-general of the foreign minister’s office.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis. (SPA)

Prince Faisal also met with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis to discuss bilateral relations and the situation in Gaza. 
 

Topics: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Hungary Lithuania

Saudi cabinet affirms Kingdom's commitment to halt escalations in Gaza through international engagement

Saudi cabinet affirms Kingdom’s commitment to halt escalations in Gaza through international engagement
Arab News
Saudi cabinet affirms Kingdom’s commitment to halt escalations in Gaza through international engagement

Saudi cabinet affirms Kingdom’s commitment to halt escalations in Gaza through international engagement
  • The Council reaffirmed the kingdom's support for efforts aimed at stabilizing global oil markets
  • Saudi Council of Ministers, led by King Salman, convenes In Riyadh to discuss diplomatic engagements
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Council of Ministers, led by King Salman, convened In Riyadh on Tuesday to discuss recent diplomatic engagements that focused on bolstering relations with neighboring countries.

During the session, the Council examined discussions held by King Salman and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with international leaders. These dialogues aimed to strengthen ties across various sectors between Saudi Arabia and these nations.

The Council reviewed phone conversations between the crown prince and key figures, including the Presidents of Palestine, Jordan, and Egypt. The conversations underscored the Kingdom's commitment to engaging with international and regional stakeholders to de-escalate tensions in Gaza, prevent further regional unrest, and provide enduring support to the Palestinian people in their quest for legitimate rights and sustainable peace.

The Council reaffirmed the kingdom's support for efforts aimed at stabilizing global oil markets and contributing to worldwide economic growth, focusing on discussions related to the Joint Ministerial Committee for Monitoring Production within the OPEC+ group.

Saudi Arabia welcomed countries and international organizations participating in the Climate Week in the Middle East and North Africa for the year 2023, highlighting the nation's leading role in international affairs, environmental protection, carbon emissions reduction, renewable energy adoption, and sustainable development.

The Council praised the inauguration of the International Center for Nuclear Security by the International Atomic Energy Agency in Seibersdorf, Austria, an initiative that the Kingdom actively supported. This reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to global nuclear security and counter-nuclear terrorism efforts.

The session also acknowledged the Kingdom's achievements in various international indicators, including its second-place global ranking in the growth rate of incoming tourists and continuous progress in the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's maritime navigation network connectivity index.

The Council announced an increase in the basic minimum for pension calculations and extended additional support for beneficiaries of the Citizen's Account Program for three months.

The Council made amendments related to land transport, statistics, and the transportation of civilian and military personnel. It also abolished specific export controls on surplus agricultural machinery and equipment and addressed several other general topics during the session.

Saudi center, platforms hosts events, offer services to raise mental health awareness

Saudi center, platforms hosts events, offer services to raise mental health awareness
Ghadi Joudah
Saudi center, platforms hosts events, offer services to raise mental health awareness

Saudi center, platforms hosts events, offer services to raise mental health awareness
  • The main objective was to establish nationwide initiatives that improve mental well-being
  • The center enhances people’s quality of life by implementing programs that promote mental health
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: On World Mental Health Day, the Saudi National Center for Mental Health Promotion collaborated with community members, government and private establishments to host events to increase awareness about psychological well-being.
The main objective was to establish nationwide initiatives that improve mental well-being, ultimately leading to a better quality of life for individuals in the community, particularly for marginalized groups more susceptible to psychological disorders.
The center enhances people’s quality of life by implementing programs that promote mental health.
It also aims to decrease the stigma surrounding mental illnesses, emphasize the significance of psychological support programs, and fill the gap in mental health services by using local and global knowledge in mental health promotion.
Oct. 10 of each year marks World Mental Health Day — to increase awareness of mental health challenges and offer support and treatment options.
This year’s theme is “Mental health is a universal human right,” recognizing the importance of mental health within the broader scope of public health.
According to the World Health Organization, mental health refers to the state in which an individual is capable of coping with the challenges of their life, being productive in their work, and making positive contributions to society.
In recent years, there has been a growing interest among health experts worldwide in mental health and its advancement.
In Saudi Arabia, virtual therapy sessions are becoming increasingly popular as this offers remote accessibility to health care.
Consultant in psychiatry, Dr. Meshal Al-Aqeel, told Arab News that “such virtual services help in overcoming the stigma that is held by some individuals and encouraging them to get the consult they need.”
Al-Aqeel, who is also an associate professor at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, said that remote consultations provided accessibility to those living in rural areas with limited clinics.
“Studies have shown that virtual sessions render better compliance by the patient, as telemedicine provides greater flexibility and more convenience to the patient,” he said.
The Health Affairs Business Center at the Saudi Ministry of National Guard and Health Affairs in Riyadh announced the start of reservations for virtual mental health clinics through calls.
Another platform, “Labyah,” provides care and psychological well-being services remotely through sessions, lectures and support groups provided by licensed specialists.
 

Topics: World Mental Health Day Saudi National Center for Mental Health Promotion psychological

New Saudi platform to promote cultural exchange

New Saudi platform to promote cultural exchange
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
New Saudi platform to promote cultural exchange

New Saudi platform to promote cultural exchange
  • The platform encourages community involvement in documenting and contributing relevant information across various cultural sectors
  • Historian Hammad Al-Salmi praised the ministry’s Culture Hub platform as a smart initiative for promoting culture
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture recently launched the Culture Hub online platform, offering a comprehensive database of the Saudi cultural sector, including assets, infrastructure, institutions, artifacts and achievements.
The platform encourages community involvement in documenting and contributing relevant information across various cultural sectors, serving both local and international audiences.
It enables users to access images, descriptions and locations of cultural assets, explore historical sites via an interactive map, and search a registry of cultural institutions such as theaters, libraries and museums.
Users can also explore collections of artifacts, manuscripts, rock art and inscriptions, and share their cultural assets with the community through the platform.
Historian Hammad Al-Salmi praised the ministry’s Culture Hub platform as a smart initiative for promoting culture, both locally and globally across all regions of the Kingdom.
He said: “It is a wonderful gesture that reflects the cultural richness of our blessed nation, reflects its deep cultural roots, connecting us to our cultural heritage and showcasing the people’s cultural expressions, poetic creativity and literary achievements across eras.”
Storyteller Najwa Al-Omari said: “Our deep culture is a source of inspiration and creativity, encompassing language, craftsmanship, talent and identity. This cultural shift positions our culture at the forefront globally.”
She added: “Cultural-sharing narrows gaps among local communities, allowing us to explore the diverse cultures within this vast geography, rich in ancient history. We will convey our identity to the world through the language of place, time and intricate details.”
Poet Kheder Allhyani praised the Culture Hub platform as a pioneering initiative to inform both local and international audiences about Saudi culture.
Allhyani said that the platform enabled the audience to delve into and interact with diverse cultural domains such as popular arts, history, poetry, social dynamics, visual arts, photography, music, theater, literary clubs, cultural production, stories and novels. It served as a repository of the country’s cultural wealth, he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture Culture Hub Online platform

Saudi, Chinese navies launch military drill in Zhanjiang

Saudi, Chinese navies launch military drill in Zhanjiang
Arab News
Saudi, Chinese navies launch military drill in Zhanjiang

Saudi, Chinese navies launch military drill in Zhanjiang
  • The three-week exercise code-named Blue Sword 3 will take place in Zhanjiang
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Navy and China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy launched a joint military exercise this week in Zhanjiang, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Code-named Blue Sword 3, the three-week exercise aims to build mutual trust, enhance cooperation between the two navies and exchange experiences in combating maritime terrorism and piracy, SPA added.

The exercise will focus on “overseas maritime counter-terrorism operations,” including sniping, boat driving, helicopter landing and joint rescues, China’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

This is the second time that China and Saudi Arabia have held joint naval drills.

In 2019, the two navies held a drill at the King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah.

 

 

Topics: saudi-china Royal Saudi Naval Forces

