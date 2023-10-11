El Gouna Film Festival postpones 6th edition  

The festival’s statement read: “The GFF team remains committed to hosting the festival, using this opportunity to reinforce and amplify our central theme, ‘Cinema for Humanity.’ This theme champions unity and empathy, and we’re dedicated to weaving it throughout all festival activities.
“It is crucial that we provide space for healing, understanding, and solidarity to prevail,” continued the statement.
Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna, who was set to perform at the festival, also stated her desire to not perform “right now” before the festival was postponed. “It was an honor to be invited … however, I will not be participating right now,” she wrote on Instagram.
Updated 10 October 2023
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: The Jeddah Indoor Zoo, which has a diverse collection of wild animals including domestic breeds and rare species, has opened its doors again to much acclaim.
Open until Nov.16, the zoo has 10 main areas offering what officials said is a unique and captivating experience.
They said one of the most popular areas is a stunning display of flamingos gracefully wading in their refreshing pool. This gives visitors a chance to observe the birds up close.
Ahmed Babecker, who visited the zoo with his family, said: “The Jeddah Indoor Zoo exceeded my expectations. The variety of animals and the interactive experiences made it a truly unforgettable day for my family.”
Manal, another visitor, added: “The Jeddah Indoor Zoo offers a perfect blend of education and entertainment. My kids had a blast feeding the turtles and exploring the giant rabbits’ habitat.
“It is fantastic to have such an entertaining place in Jeddah and we can’t wait to come back.”
For reptile enthusiasts, officials said the zoo had an impressive collection of exotic creatures, from albino snakes and green lizards to crocodiles, among others.
The animals are safely enclosed in glass cages, allowing visitors to observe them in their natural habitats.
Staff said there is also a vibrant bird cage, which offers a symphony of melodies and colors. They added that various species, including lovebirds and exotic birds from the Amazon, created a mesmerizing spectacle.
Visitors can also interact with playful raccoons and explore the giant rabbit garden. Numerous rabbits roam freely here, offering an opportunity for children to engage with them.
This area also features a maze-like structure, providing a space for children to play and take photos.
Elsewhere, the lemur house showcases the primates swinging from the trees; the meerkat area shows the curious creatures displaying their social behavior; and the porcupines’ area offers a glimpse into the world of the prickly yet intriguing animals.
Luca Land is a special area designed for kids to play and interact with more than 20 well-trained and friendly dogs of different ages and breeds.
The zoo also offers cafes and restaurants, providing visitors with a variety of refreshments and dining options. Staff said these are the perfect places to relax and refuel amid the excitement of exploring the zoo.
Tickets can be purchased through the Saudi Events app.
Creative director of Carolina Herrera talks through new collection at Dubai Fashion Week
Updated 10 October 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
DUBAI: Dubai Fashion Week began on Monday with Carolina Herrera presenting its spring/summer 2024 collection at Dubai Design District. In town was its creative director, Wes Gordon, who spoke to Arab News about the collection and the importance of the Middle East market to the brand.
The clothes, an ode to Nineties chic, were a combination of understated everyday-wear silhouettes in bright colors alongside elaborate party dresses featuring layers of tulle — both of which would do well in the region.
Gordon said that he was “excited” when the label, a New York Fashion Week staple, was approached to present at Dubai Fashion Week.
“I was really excited to come here and show the clothes. Our brand is bigger than the collection you see here. We have a tremendous beauty, fragrance and eyewear business, so as a whole this region is incredibly important to us,” he said.
He also believes that the clothes resonate well with women in the Gulf.
“I think this collection is a real embrace of color, joy and emotional dressing. It’s never for a woman looking to disappear or blend in. The collection is about looking fabulous and feeling fabulous. And I think that’s the mindset of women here when they shop and get dressed.”
On offer was an array of timeless yet modern garments that were also pragmatic. Gordon adds that Caroline Herrera is not only a house about gorgeous gowns — they also have everyday pieces. Think a white poplin shirt, pencil skirts, chic cardigans and cleverly cut blazers.
“I was in love with these Nineties ideas — of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy — and the magic sometimes with just a simple pencil skirt, a crisp white cotton shirt, a pair of beautiful heels and a cardigan,” he said. “Combining simple pieces can sometimes become magic on a chic woman when her personality shines.”
Elsewhere there were evening dresses, which account for a significant part of the brand’s business. A full-skirted buttercup-yellow dress came with a grey sash on the waist, prom-dress style, while another strapless number shimmered with sequins from top to bottom.
What could not be missed was the mini yellow crinoline strapless dress, which referenced historical silhouettes, but with an ultra-modern spin to it.
“For example, the shape is sculpted to give it this bell shape, and then it’s all embroidered on top. If you look beneath that, you’ll see nothing inside the dress — it’s a completely hollow floating shape — so it’s very modern. Historically, that dress would have been a thousand layers of tulle,” Gordon said.
It was a fashionable and commercial collection — and the perfect start to Dubai Fashion Week, which runs until Oct. 15.
Adele glitters in Georges Hobeika gown in Las Vegas
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: English singer-songwriter Adele – who is currently in the midst of her “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas – wowed audiences at her latest performance in a custom black gown from Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika.
Hobeika took to Instagram to share snapshots of the pop diva in the glittering gown, writing, “@adele exudes effortless elegance in a custom #GeorgesHobeika during her show in Las Vegas.”
“I am honored to serve as the jury president for the esteemed Marrakech International Film Festival, marking its 20th edition this year,” said Chastain in a statement. “I am excited to return to the festival, having last attended in 2011. Being entrusted with this role is a privilege and I look forward to celebrating incredible global talent within the world of cinema.”
Chastain, who won the best actress Oscar for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” is also an activist and a producer. Her New York City-based company, Freckle Films, produced “Memory,” as well as a “The 355” and “George & Tammy.”
She is developing a series adaptation of two novels, “His and Hers” by Alice Feeney, and “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan.
Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese is also attending the festival and will pass on his tips and knowledge to emerging directors in the MENA region.
The Oscar-winning director will not only return to this year’s Marrakech International Film Festival, but will also be the official patron for the event’s Atlas Workshops.
“I am always happy to be returning to my beloved Marrakech Film Festival. When I haven’t been able to attend in person, I’ve always been there in spirit,” said Scorsese in a statement.
“For this very special anniversary edition of the festival, I have been entrusted with a precious task: To interact with young filmmakers and help to guide them on their way. I look forward to seeing old friends, and to making new ones.”
This year’s Atlas Workshop participants will be known as the Class of Martin Scorsese.
Review: ‘Flora and Son’ is a sweet but safe musical rom-com
Updated 09 October 2023
Matt Ross
LONDON: If there is one thing John Carney loves, it’s a movie about the positive power of music. After all, the Irish director’s previous credits include “Once,” “Begin Again” and “Sing Street,” all of which focus on ways in which music can help broken people start to heal. So it’s no great surprise that “Flora and Son” — which won rave reviews at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and is subsequently finding itself a wider audience — sees Carney and his engaging cast staying true to what the director knows.
Desperate to connect with her troublesome son Max (Oren Kinlan), single mother Flora (Eve Hewson) finds and rescues a discarded guitar and encourages him to learn. When Max turns his nose up, Eve decides to take it up and signs up for online guitar lessons from LA teacher Jeff (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). As Max’s behavior deteriorates, Eve shares more of her life with Jeff, and the two grow closer during their sessions.
If that all sounds a bit schmaltzy, it’s because it is. “Flora and Son” is not a film that needs a lot of deciphering, and Carney’s firm belief that baring your emotional soul brings healing is a far from subtle approach. There’s a slightly heavy-handed insistence that Flora, Max and Jeff are unquestionably willing to take risks, put themselves out there and trust that everything will be alright in the end — and it jars a little with the harsh reality with which Carney details Flora and Max’s life in Dublin.
The heartbeat of “Flora and Son” is in its songs – though the movie makes the odd decision to use its best track halfway through and use a decidedly average one for the big, heartwarming finale.
Hewson and Gordon-Levitt are scintillating, however, and Carney makes the wise artistic decision to shoot them together, depicting their growing relationship in metaphorical real life rather than limiting their screen time to zoom calls. It makes “Flora and Son” feel warm, cozy and aspirational, just like the best films — and songs — should be.