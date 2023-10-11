New initiative for e-waste management regulations launched

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission on Wednesday launched the “Development of Electronic Waste Management Regulations” initiative.

It will see the experimental implementation of regulations in Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Paraguay, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union.

The primary goal of this initiative is to establish a global framework for electronic waste management regulations and standards. By doing so, it will contribute to the promotion of digital sustainability and help the transition to eco-friendly practices.

The regulations aim to support the concept of a circular economy and encourage innovative solutions to minimize electronic waste.

A circular carbon economy is a plan to control and decrease emissions. It works as a closed-loop system that involves four main actions: reducing, reusing, recycling and removing. Saudi Arabia and Aramco have both embraced this framework to help reduce the country’s carbon footprints.

Advancing technology drives the demand for new electronic devices, resulting in a surge of electronic waste. Poor disposal of e-waste risks environmental and health issues due to toxic materials such as lead, mercury and cadmium contaminating soil, water, food sources and health.

Effective electronic waste management, encompassing recycling and responsible disposal, mitigates environmental harm and fosters sustainability.

Currently, the annual volume of waste totals 54 million tons, with only 17 percent of it being recycled, resulting in a reduction of carbon emissions by 15 metric tons, according to the commission’s report.

This initiative is an outcome of the commission’s June agreement with the ITU to develop circular economy regulations for the 28th Conference of the Parties.

It was launched on the sidelines of the “Climate Week in the Middle East and North Africa for the year 2023” held in Riyadh.