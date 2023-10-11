Saudi Arabia’s first women’s football club gets backing from hospital group

French aviation company UUDS launches Saudi operation

RIYADH: French business aviation company UUDS Aero launched its official presence in Saudi Arabia during a session organized by Business France at the French Embassy in Riyadh.

The company will provide a comprehensive array of aviation services to Saudi Arabia, according to Business France, the national agency overseeing globalization of the French economy.

“UUDS is firmly aligned with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 and dynamic outlook for the aviation sector,” Gilles Negre, CEO, UUDS Aero, told Arab News.

“While launching its maintenance, repair and overhaul solutions to the Kingdom, UUDS aims to play a vital role in the local aviation sector,” he added.

The UUDS launch was attended by Ludovic Pouille, ambassador of France to Saudi Arabia.

The session featured distinguished guests from Airbus Helicopters, NIDLP, Matarat Holding, King Salman Airport and NESMA Company, offering the opportunity to connect, engage and discuss with the UUDS executive committee about the future of the MRO sector in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the event, Negre said: “UUDS is fully devoted to empowering the aspirations, dynamism and ambition of Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector. Our commitment is unwavering, and we engage to deliver excellence in collaboration with the Saudi aviation community.”

UUDS has aligned with Vision 2030, targeting air transport sector development with specific initiatives within the MRO industry, he said.

As UUDS begins its Saudi journey, the company stands ready to play a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s aviation landscape. UUDS is dedicated to advancing the aviation sector, nurturing long-lasting partnerships and delivering top-tier solutions that adapt to the ever-changing requirements of the industry, Negre added.

Speaking at the event, the French ambassador said: “As we know, France is a major player in the MRO sector, renowned for its know-how and expertise. The UUDS team just ensured that they will contribute to Saudi Vision 2030 in the aviation sector.”

The French government has revealed plans to invest heavily in the aviation sector, and our ambition includes a zero-carbon plan, and the move to hydrogen fuel,” the envoy added.

The French fuel network aims to mix natural gas with 20 percent hydrogen from 2030 onward as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions.

The aviation industry is “clearly an important part of the French industrial fabric,” Pouille said, adding that UUDS also intends to boost local employment and industry for Saudi Arabia.

A workshop at the event provided tangible case studies, led by UUDS’ Julian Ehrhard, executive VP COO, and Sebastien Woitok, head of DOA.

Through the workshop, UUDS reached out to a wide range of players within the aviation industry and related sectors, including airlines, to address comprehensive solutions for cabin upgrades, refurbishment, completion, maintenance and the installation of medical equipment.

Attendees included GACA, Riyadh Airports, Saudia, Flynas, SAEI, NEOM, SAMI Advanced Electronics and MISA.

Public entities such as the Ministry of Defense are also key targets of UUDS, which hopes to collaborate on civil security, border surveillance and helicopter emergency medical services.

UUDS employs a dedicated team of local engineers based in Riyadh, and will train Saudi youth while ensuring proximity for project management, surveys and fit checks on aircraft.

The French company aims to launch a cabin workshop and production facilities equipped with advanced technologies.