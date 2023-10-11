You are here

  Saudi Arabia's first women's football club gets backing from hospital group

Saudi Arabia's first women's football club gets backing from hospital group

Saudi Arabia’s first women’s football club gets backing from hospital group
Almana Group of Hospitals collaborates with Eastern Flames Football Club to support women’s sport. (Supplied)
Rashid Hassan
Saudi Arabia's first women's football club gets backing from hospital group

Saudi Arabia’s first women’s football club gets backing from hospital group
  • Almana Group supports Eastern Flames FC for upcoming league
  • Aim is to empower women in sports, says Saud Mansour Almana
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first women’s football club Eastern Flames FC, also known as Shua’lat Al-Sharqia FC, has received backing from Almana Group of Hospitals, a leading family health care provider in the Eastern Province.

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in promoting women’s sport and breaking societal barriers in the Kingdom,” said the Almana Group in a statement on Wednesday.

Eastern Flames FC, based in Dammam, has been at the forefront of advancing women’s football in Saudi Arabia since its establishment in 2006.

Almana will provide medical services to the team during their matches in the upcoming Saudi Women’s Premier League 2023/2024, which begins on Oct. 13.

Saud Mansour Almana, chief procurement officer of Almana, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Eastern Flames FC. As a leading healthcare provider, we believe in supporting our community and empowering women in sports. This collaboration allows us to contribute to the growth of women’s football in the Eastern Province and showcase our commitment to excellence in healthcare.”

Maram Albutairi, chair and CEO of Eastern Flames FC, said: “We are thrilled to have Almana Group of Hospitals as our partner. Their expertise in healthcare and commitment to quality align perfectly with the values of our club. This collaboration not only highlights our shared dedication to women’s sports and the Eastern Province community but is also a significant milestone for women’s football in Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Almana Group of Hospitals Eastern Flames

New initiative for e-waste management regulations launched

New initiative for e-waste management regulations launched
Ghadi Joudah
New initiative for e-waste management regulations launched

New initiative for e-waste management regulations launched
  • The regulations aim to support the concept of a circular economy and encourage innovative solutions to minimize electronic waste
Ghadi Joudah

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission on Wednesday launched the “Development of Electronic Waste Management Regulations” initiative.

It will see the experimental implementation of regulations in Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Paraguay, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union.

The primary goal of this initiative is to establish a global framework for electronic waste management regulations and standards. By doing so, it will contribute to the promotion of digital sustainability and help the transition to eco-friendly practices.

The regulations aim to support the concept of a circular economy and encourage innovative solutions to minimize electronic waste.

A circular carbon economy is a plan to control and decrease emissions. It works as a closed-loop system that involves four main actions: reducing, reusing, recycling and removing. Saudi Arabia and Aramco have both embraced this framework to help reduce the country’s carbon footprints. 

Advancing technology drives the demand for new electronic devices, resulting in a surge of electronic waste. Poor disposal of e-waste risks environmental and health issues due to toxic materials such as lead, mercury and cadmium contaminating soil, water, food sources and health.

Effective electronic waste management, encompassing recycling and responsible disposal, mitigates environmental harm and fosters sustainability.

Currently, the annual volume of waste totals 54 million tons, with only 17 percent of it being recycled, resulting in a reduction of carbon emissions by 15 metric tons, according to the commission’s report.

This initiative is an outcome of the commission’s June agreement with the ITU to develop circular economy regulations for the 28th Conference of the Parties.

It was launched on the sidelines of the “Climate Week in the Middle East and North Africa for the year 2023” held in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

French aviation company UUDS launches Saudi operation

French aviation company UUDS launches Saudi operation
Updated 11 October 2023
Rashid Hassan
French aviation company UUDS launches Saudi operation

French aviation company UUDS launches Saudi operation
  • CEO says firm is ‘aligned with Vision 2030 and dynamic outlook for the aviation sector’
Updated 11 October 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: French business aviation company UUDS Aero launched its official presence in Saudi Arabia during a session organized by Business France at the French Embassy in Riyadh.

The company will provide a comprehensive array of aviation services to Saudi Arabia, according to Business France, the national agency overseeing globalization of the French economy.

“UUDS is firmly aligned with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 and dynamic outlook for the aviation sector,” Gilles Negre, CEO, UUDS Aero, told Arab News.

“While launching its maintenance, repair and overhaul solutions to the Kingdom, UUDS aims to play a vital role in the local aviation sector,” he added.

The UUDS launch was attended by Ludovic Pouille, ambassador of France to Saudi Arabia.

The session featured distinguished guests from Airbus Helicopters, NIDLP, Matarat Holding, King Salman Airport and NESMA Company, offering the opportunity to connect, engage and discuss with the UUDS executive committee about the future of the MRO sector in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the event, Negre said: “UUDS is fully devoted to empowering the aspirations, dynamism and ambition of Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector. Our commitment is unwavering, and we engage to deliver excellence in collaboration with the Saudi aviation community.”

UUDS has aligned with Vision 2030, targeting air transport sector development with specific initiatives within the MRO industry, he said.

As UUDS begins its Saudi journey, the company stands ready to play a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s aviation landscape. UUDS is dedicated to advancing the aviation sector, nurturing long-lasting partnerships and delivering top-tier solutions that adapt to the ever-changing requirements of the industry, Negre added.

Speaking at the event, the French ambassador said: “As we know, France is a major player in the MRO sector, renowned for its know-how and expertise. The UUDS team just ensured that they will contribute to Saudi Vision 2030 in the aviation sector.”

The French government has revealed plans to invest heavily in the aviation sector, and our ambition includes a zero-carbon plan, and the move to hydrogen fuel,” the envoy added.

The French fuel network aims to mix natural gas with 20 percent hydrogen from 2030 onward as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions.

The aviation industry is “clearly an important part of the French industrial fabric,” Pouille said, adding that UUDS also intends to boost local employment and industry for Saudi Arabia.

A workshop at the event provided tangible case studies, led by UUDS’ Julian Ehrhard, executive VP COO, and Sebastien Woitok, head of DOA.

Through the workshop, UUDS reached out to a wide range of players within the aviation industry and related sectors, including airlines, to address comprehensive solutions for cabin upgrades, refurbishment, completion, maintenance and the installation of medical equipment.

Attendees included GACA, Riyadh Airports, Saudia, Flynas, SAEI, NEOM, SAMI Advanced Electronics and MISA.

Public entities such as the Ministry of Defense are also key targets of UUDS, which hopes to collaborate on civil security, border surveillance and helicopter emergency medical services.

UUDS employs a dedicated team of local engineers based in Riyadh, and will train Saudi youth while ensuring proximity for project management, surveys and fit checks on aircraft.

The French company aims to launch a cabin workshop and production facilities equipped with advanced technologies.

Topics: aviation Saudi Arabia UUDS France

Seasonal flu vaccination campaign launches in Riyadh

Seasonal flu vaccination campaign launches in Riyadh
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Seasonal flu vaccination campaign launches in Riyadh

Seasonal flu vaccination campaign launches in Riyadh
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s seasonal influenza vaccination campaign was launched in the capital, Riyadh.

The campaign began at the Irada and Mental Health Complex in Riyadh, and will target health workers, in-patients and visitors who want to be vaccinated.

The flu shot protects against four influenza viruses.

The campaign is part of efforts by the Saudi Ministry of Health to preserve the health and safety of all members of society.

Topics: Saudi Arabia vaccination

Saudi Arabia launches 'Artificial Intelligence Hour' initiative in more than 1,300 schools

Saudi Arabia launches ‘Artificial Intelligence Hour’ initiative in more than 1,300 schools
Updated 11 October 2023
SPA
Saudi Arabia launches 'Artificial Intelligence Hour' initiative in more than 1,300 schools

Saudi Arabia launches ‘Artificial Intelligence Hour’ initiative in more than 1,300 schools
  • The initiative is the second in the National Olympiad for Programming and Artificial Intelligence
Updated 11 October 2023
SPA

RIYADH: An “Artificial Intelligence Hour” initiative is targeting more than 1,300 public and private schools across Saudi Arabia, with the aim of raising awareness of the emerging technology among students and inspiring the next generation of programmers, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to support and empower the nation’s youth and develop their talents.

The initiative is the second in the National Olympiad for Programming and Artificial Intelligence, which has been developed by the Saudi Ministry of Education in partnership with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and the King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba.

It offers 300,000 male and female students in middle and high schools the chance to learn more about the AI field.

Topics: artificial intelligence Saudi Arabia Artificial Intelligence Hour

World Health Organization appoints Hanan Balkhy its regional director for Eastern Mediterranean

World Health Organization appoints Hanan Balkhy its regional director for Eastern Mediterranean
Updated 11 October 2023
SPA
World Health Organization appoints Hanan Balkhy its regional director for Eastern Mediterranean

World Health Organization appoints Hanan Balkhy its regional director for Eastern Mediterranean
Updated 11 October 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The World Health Organization has appointed Dr. Hanan Balkhy from Saudi Arabia as its regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, following a vote among member states during the 70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, which is taking place in Cairo between Oct. 9 and 12.

This nomination reflects the excellence of Saudi competencies in the health field at the local and international levels, the Saudi Press Agency reported, and the efforts being made by the leadership of the Kingdom to empower women, in keeping with the aims of the Saudi Vision 2030 national development and diversification plan.

Topics: WHO Dr. Hanan Balkhy eastern Mediterranean Saudi Arabia

