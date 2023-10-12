Saudi Arabia’s first seaplane company takes off

You are here

Red Sea International Airport's first guests — Saudi ministers and visionary leaders — pose for a souvenir picture after landing at the new destination on October 11, 2023, aboard a special-edition liveried Saudia flight from Riyadh. (Red Sea Global photo)
An aerial view of the Six Senses Southern Dunes, the first hotel to open at mystical Saudi Arabia's new The Red Sea destination. (Photo Courtesy: SixSenses.com)
At night, guests have the option to do some stargazing while enjoying at one of the restaurants outdoor sections. (Photo Courtesy: SixSenses.com)
  Fly Red Sea will have initial fleet of 4 Cessna Caravan 208 seaplanes to transport guests across the Kingdom's new island resorts
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first seaplane company has been launched to transport guests to the Kingdom’s new luxury Red Sea island resorts.

Red Sea Global is responsible for Fly Red Sea, which has an initial fleet of four Cessna Caravan 208 seaplanes, and will be flying on sustainable aviation fuel, RSG announced Wednesday on its website.

“Each aircraft can accommodate a pilot and up to six guests with luggage for guest transfers to water-based resorts, or up to nine guests for scenic tours across the entire destination,” RSG stated.

“As a pilot myself, I was deeply invested in the efforts to build Fly Red Sea,” said John Pagano, group CEO of RSG, the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala.

“Our goal was to create a company that would … explore technologies to reduce the aviation industry’s carbon footprint, and prioritize giving skilled, rewarding career opportunities to the Saudi people,” he said.




Six Senses offers Spa & Wellness facilities, as well as an outdoor temperature-controlled pool
and private pool villas.  (Photo Courtesy: SixSenses.com)

Fly Red Sea will have its home base at the Red Sea International Airport in Hanak, Tabuk region, which has a dedicated seaplane runway running parallel to the main terminal.

Fly Red Sea’s first flight on Oct. 11 coincided with the arrival of the new airport’s first guests, a delegation of Saudi Arabia ministers and other leaders aboard a special Saudia flight from Riyadh.




Some of the rooms at Six Senses Southern Dunes offer a view of Tabuk region's breath-taking landscape that includes volcanic craters, mountains, and archeological jewels. (Photo Courtesy: SixSenses.com)

First put into operation on Sept. 21, 2023, the airport was created to serve the Kingdom’s Red Sea Development and Amaala tourism megaprojects.

Fly Red Sea’s fleet will be expanded to nine seaplanes by 2028 and to more than 20 by 2030, in line with the destination’s development phases.

Upon full completion in 2030, the new tourism destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

The destination will include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, and leisure facilities, according to redseaglobal.com.

Topics: Red Sea International Airport St. Regis Red Sea Resort Six Senses Southern Dunes tabuk

Topics: Made in Saudi exhibition Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center Made in Saudi Arabia Iraq-Saudi ties

Topics: War on Gaza

  With an initial fleet of four Cessna Caravan 208 seaplanes, Fly Red Sea will transport guests across The Red Sea's island resorts
RIYADH: Red Sea Global on Wednesday launched Saudi Arabia’s first seaplane company to transport guests to the Kingdom’s Red Sea island resorts.

Named Fly Red Sea, the company has an initial fleet of four Cessna Caravan 208 seaplanes, which will be flying on sustainable aviation fuel, RSG announced on its website www.redseaglobal.com. 

“Each aircraft can accommodate a pilot and up to six guests with luggage for guest transfers to water-based resorts, or up to nine guests for scenic tours across the entire destination,” RSG said. 

“As a pilot myself, I was deeply invested in the efforts to build Fly Red Sea,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global, the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala.

“Our goal was to create a company that would … explore technologies to reduce the aviation industry’s carbon footprint, and prioritize giving skilled, rewarding career opportunities to the Saudi people,” he said.

 

 

Fly Red Sea will have as its home base the Red Sea International (RSI) Airport in Hanak, Tabuk region, which has a dedicated seaplane runway running parallel to the main terminal.

Fly Red Sea's first seaplane flight on October 11 coincided with the arrival of the new airport's first guests, a VIP delegation of Saudi ministers and other leaders aboard a specially liveried Saudia flight from Riyadh. 

First put into operation on September 21, 2023, the airport was created to serve the Kingdom's Red Sea Development and Amaala tourism megaprojects. 

As planned, Fly Red Sea's fleet will be expanded to nine seaplanes by 2028 and to more than 20 by 2030, in line with the destination’s development phases. 

Fly Red Sea has an initial fleet of four Cessna Caravan 208 seaplanes to transport guests to the Kingdom's Red Sea resorts. (Photo Courtesy: redseaglobal.com)

Upon full completion in 2030, the new tourism destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. 

The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities, according to redseaglobal.com.
 

Topics: Red Sea Global Fly Red Sea Amaala Hanak tabuk Red Sea International Airport John Pagano

Topics: War on Gaza

