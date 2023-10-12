Saudi-Russian Joint Committee meets in Moscow to discuss enhanced cooperation

RIYADH: The eighth session of the Saudi-Russian Joint Intergovernmental Commission has taken place in the Russian capital, Moscow, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The participants discussed a number of topics with the aim of developing and enhancing cooperation in a number of vital fields, officials said, including energy, trade, the economy, investment, information and communication technologies, industry, health, education, media, culture, sports, tourism, transportation, geology and natural resources, and agriculture.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Saudi minister of energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and Russia’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak. Representatives from various government departments and agencies from both countries also took part.

On the sidelines of the session, the Saudi Press Agency signed an agreement with Sputnik, a Russian state-owned news agency, to enhance cooperation in the fields of media, information exchange, and joint media events and activities during session.

Fahd Al-Aqran, the head of the SPA, welcomed the partnership which he said reflects the status of the two organizations at the regional and international levels, and their shared desire to boost cooperation based on the wider ties between the Kingdom and Russia.

He added that as a member of the Federation of Arab News Agencies and the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the SPA aims become one of the three most important international news organizations in the Arab world, expand its media cooperation and partnerships, achieve a greater geographical reach, enhance its expertise, and share knowledge.