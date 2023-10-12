Saudi minister discusses development of high-tech sectors with foreign counterparts and UN officials

RIYADH: A Saudi delegation representing the nation’s digital economy, space and innovation sectors, led by Abdullah Al-Swaha, the minister of communications and information technology, has held meetings with ministers from other countries and UN officials in an effort to create new opportunities for the development of the digital economy, the space industry, and digital entrepreneurship.

During a meeting with Japan’s minister of internal affairs and communications, Junji Suzuki, and nation’s minister of digital transformation, Taro Kono, Al-Swaha discussed with them ways to promote the growth of the digital economy, develop digital capabilities, encourage technical investments, and develop digital government.

He also also held talks with the UK minister of data and digital infrastructure, John Whittingdale, about ways in which the relationship between the two countries might be strengthened in areas such as growing the digital economy, innovation, and research and development.

In separate meetings, Al-Swaha talked with the secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union, Doreen Bogdan, and the UN’s under-secretary-general for socioeconomic affairs, Li Junhua, about the expansion of partnerships and existing initiatives in support of the growth of the digital economy in the region.