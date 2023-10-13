You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Hamas practiced in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach

Hamas practiced in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
Members of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas show their skills during a graduation ceremony in Gaza City on February 21, 2022. (AFP)
Hamas practiced in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
Members of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas show their skills during a graduation ceremony in Gaza City on February 21, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 39 sec ago
AP
Hamas practiced in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach

Hamas practiced in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
  • Video posted to social media by Hamas on Sept. 12 shows fighters rehearsing their Oct. 7 attack
  • While practicing the assault in plain sight, Israeli defense forces were caught flat-footed
Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel’s high-tech “Iron Wall” and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practiced in a very public dress rehearsal.
A slickly produced two-minute propaganda video posted to social media by Hamas on Sept. 12 shows fighters using explosives to blast through a replica of the border gate, sweep in on pickup trucks and then move building by building through a full-scale reconstruction of an Israeli town, firing automatic weapons at human-silhouetted paper targets.
The Islamic militant group’s live-fire exercise dubbed operation “Strong Pillar” also shows militants wearing body armor and combat fatigues swiftly carrying out operations that included the destruction of mock-ups of the wall’s concrete towers and a communications antenna, just as they would do for real in the deadly attack last Saturday.
While Israel’s highly regarded security and intelligence services were clearly caught flatfooted by Hamas’ ability to breach its Gaza defenses, the group appears to have hidden its extensive preparations for the deadly assault in plain sight.

“There clearly were warnings and indications that should have been picked up,” said Bradley Bowman, a former US Army officer who is now senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington research institute. “Or maybe they were picked up, but they didn’t spark necessary preparations to prevent these horrific terrorist acts from happening.”
The Associated Press reviewed and verified key details from dozens of videos Hamas released over the last year, primarily through the social media app Telegram.
Using satellite imagery, the AP matched the location of the mocked-up town to a patch of desert outside Al-Mawasi, a Palestinian town on the southern coast of the Gaza Strip. A large sign in Hebrew and Arabic at the gate says “Horesh Yaron,” the name of a controversial Israeli settlement in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.
Bowman said there are indications that Hamas intentionally led Israeli officials to believe it was preparing to carry out raids in the West Bank, rather than Gaza. It was also potentially significant that the exercise has been held annually since 2020 in December, but was moved up by nearly four months this year to coincide with the anniversary of Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza.
In a separate video posted to Telegram from last year’s Strong Pillar exercise on Dec. 28, Hamas fighters are shown storming what appears to be a mockup Israeli military base, complete with a full-size model of a tank with an Israeli flag flying from its turret. The gunmen move through the cinderblock buildings, seizing other men playing the roles of Israeli soldiers as hostages.
Michael Milshtein, a retired Israeli colonel who previously led the military intelligence department overseeing the Palestinian territories, said he was aware of the Hamas videos, but he was still caught off guard by the ambition and scale of Saturday’s attack.
“We knew about the drones, we knew about booby traps, we knew about cyberattacks and the marine forces … The surprise was the coordination between all those systems,” Milshtein said.
The seeds of Israel’s failure to anticipate and stop Saturday’s attack go back at least a decade. Faced with recurring attacks from Hamas militants tunneling under Israel’s border fence, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed a very concrete solution — build a bigger wall.
With financial help from US taxpayers, Israel completed construction of a $1.1 billion project to fortify its existing defenses along its 40-mile land border with Gaza in 2021. The new, upgraded barrier includes a “smart fence” up to 6-meters (19.7 feet) high, festooned with cameras that can see in the dark, razor wire and seismic sensors capable of detecting the digging of tunnels more than 200 feet below. Manned guard posts were replaced with concrete towers topped with remote-controlled machine guns.
“In our neighborhood, we need to protect ourselves from wild beasts,” Netanyahu said in 2016, referring to Palestinians and neighboring Arab states. “At the end of the day as I see it, there will be a fence like this one surrounding Israel in its entirety.”
Shortly after dawn on Saturday, Hamas fighters pushed through Netanyahu’s wall in a matter of minutes. And they did it on the relative cheap, using explosive charges to blow holes in the barrier and then sending in bulldozers to widen the breaches as fighters streamed through on motorcycles and in pick-up trucks. Cameras and communications gear were bombarded by off-the-shelf commercial drones adapted to drop hand grenades and mortar shells — a tactic borrowed directly from the battlefields of Ukraine.
Snipers took out Israel’s sophisticated roboguns by targeting their exposed ammunition boxes, causing them to explode. Militants armed with assault rifles sailed over the Israeli defenses slung under paragliders, providing Hamas airborne troops despite lacking airplanes. Increasingly sophisticated homemade rockets, capable of striking Israel’s capital of Tel Aviv, substituted for a lack of heavy artillery.
Satellite images analyzed by the AP show the massive extent of the damage done at the heavily fortified Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel. The images taken Sunday and analyzed Tuesday showed gaping holes in three sections of the border wall, the largest more than 70 meters (230 feet) wide.
Once the wall was breached, Hamas fighters streamed through by the hundreds. A video showed a lone Israeli battle tank rushing to the sight of the attack, only to be attacked and quickly destroyed in a ball of flame. Hamas then disabled radio towers and radar sites, likely impeding the ability of the Israeli commanders to see and understand the extent of the attack.
Hamas forces also struck a nearby army base near Zikim, engaging in an intense firefight with Israeli troops before overrunning the post. Videos posted by Hamas show graphic scenes with dozens of dead Israeli soldiers.
They then fanned out across the countryside of Southern Israel, attacking kibbutzim and a music festival. On the bodies of some of the Hamas militants killed during the invasion were detailed maps showing planned zones and routes of attack, according to images posted by Israeli first responders who recovered some of the the corpses. Israeli authorities announced Wednesday they had recovered the bodies of about 1,500 Islamic fighters, though no details were provided about where they were found or how they died.
Military experts told the AP the attack showed a level of sophistication not previously exhibited by Hamas, likely suggesting they had external help.
“I just was impressed with Hamas’s ability to use basics and fundamentals to be able to penetrate the wall,” said retired US Army Lt. Col. Stephen Danner, a combat engineer trained to build and breach defenses. “They seemed to be able to find those weak spots and penetrate quickly and then exploit that breach.”
Ali Barakeh, a Beirut-based senior Hamas official, acknowledged that over the years the group had received supplies, financial support, military expertise and training from its allies abroad, including Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon. But he insisted the recent operation to breach Israel’s border defenses was homegrown, with the exact date and time for the attack known only to a handful of commanders within Hamas.
Details of the operation were kept so tight that some Hamas fighters who took part in the assault Saturday believed they were heading to just another drill, showing up in street clothes rather than their uniforms, Barakeh said.
Last weekend’s devastating surprise attack has shaken political support for Netanyahu within Israel, who pushed ahead with spending big to build walls despite some within his own cabinet and military warning that it probably wouldn’t work.
In the days since Hamas struck, senior Israeli officials have largely deflected questions about the wall and the apparent intelligence failure. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, acknowledged the military owes the public an explanation, but said now is not the time.
“First, we fight, then we investigate,” he said.
In his push to build border walls, Netanyahu found an enthusiastic partner in then-President Donald Trump, who praised Netanyahu’s Iron Wall as a potential model for the expanded barrier he planned for the US Southern border with Mexico.
Under Trump, the US expanded a joint initiative with Israel started under the Obama Administration to develop technologies for detecting underground tunnels along the Gaza border defenses. Since 2016, Congress has appropriated $320 million toward the project.
But even with all its high-tech gadgets, the Iron Wall was still largely just a physical barrier that could be breached, said Victor Tricaud, a senior analyst with the London-based consulting firm Control Risks.
“The fence, no matter how many sensors ... no matter how deep the underground obstacles go, at the end of the day, it’s effectively a metal fence,” he said. “Explosives, bulldozers can eventually get through it. What was remarkable was Hamas’s capability to keep all the preparations under wraps.”
 

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas-Israeli War 2023 Gaza Hamas Israel

EU's von der Leyen and parliament chief head to Israel as Gaza violence excalates

EU’s von der Leyen and parliament chief head to Israel as Gaza violence excalates
EU’s von der Leyen and parliament chief head to Israel as Gaza violence excalates

EU’s von der Leyen and parliament chief head to Israel as Gaza violence excalates
  • While endorsing Israel’s right to defend itself, EU and members states said it must be within “the limits of international law”
  • Some European officials have expressed concerns about Israel’s new siege of Gaza, which is causing a humanitarian crisis
Updated 58 min 17 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: The presidents of the European Commission and Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen and Roberta Metsola, will visit Israel on Friday in the wake of Hamas’ bloody assault on Israeli communities.
A statement from the commission said the senior Brussels officials would “express solidarity with the victims of the Hamas terrorist attacks, and meet with Israeli leadership.”
Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 mainly civilian people and took about 150 hostages in a shock onslaught launched from the Palestinian territory of Gaza on Saturday.
Israel has responded by raining air and artillery strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza for six days, claiming more than 1,400 Palestinian lives.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel on Thursday and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will arrive on Friday to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The EU chiefs program of visits has not been finalized.
The European Union and its member states have expressed horror at Hamas’ killings and endorsed Israel’s right to defend itself within “the limits of international law.”
Some European officials have expressed concerns about Israel’s new siege of Gaza.
But von der Leyen and Metsola have been outspoken in their support for Israel, accusing Hamas of carrying out an anti-Semitic massacre of innocent civilians.
“October 7 is a day that will go down in global infamy,” Metsola said on Wednesday at a Brussels tribute ceremony to the Israeli dead.
“The world has witnessed Jews being murdered simply because they were Jewish. Again. In Israel,” she said.
Earlier, von der Leyen had told her commission colleagues: “These innocents were killed for one single reason. For being Jewish and living in the State of Israel.
“It is an ancient evil, which reminds us of the darkest past and shocks all of us to the core,” she said.
 

Topics: War on Gaza EU Ursula von der Leyen Roberta Metsola Gaza Hamas Israel

WTO chief warns of 'really big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

WTO chief warns of ‘really big impact’ on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
WTO chief warns of ‘really big impact’ on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

WTO chief warns of ‘really big impact’ on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
  • Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said global uncertainty was already limiting growth in trade, and that would be exacerbated should the war between Israel and Hamas widens
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters

MARRAKECH, Morocco: World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she hoped the Israel-Hamas conflict could be ended quickly, warning it would have a “really big impact” on already weak global trade flows if it widened throughout the region.
Okonjo-Iweala, in Morocco for this week’s annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, said Middle East violence could add to factors throttling trade growth, including higher interest rates, a strained Chinese property market and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“We hope this ends soon and it’s contained. Our biggest fear is if it widens, because that will then have a really big impact on trade,” she said in an interview. “Everybody’s on eggshells and hoping for the best.”
Okonjo-Iweala said global uncertainty was already limiting growth in trade, but that would be exacerbated by the sudden onset of war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas group that controls the Gaza Strip.
“There is uncertainty about whether this is going to spread further to the whole region, which could impact very much on global economic growth,” she said. “We hope it will end because it does create this uncertainty. It’s another dark cloud on the horizon.”
The Geneva-based trade body last week halved its growth forecast for global goods trade this year, citing persistent inflation, higher interest rates, the slowing Chinese economy and the war in Ukraine.
The WTO said merchandise trade volumes would increase by just 0.8 percent in 2023, compared with its April estimate of 1.7 percent.
For 2024, it said goods trade growth would be 3.3 percent, a forecast virtually unchanged from its April estimate of 3.2 percent.
The 164-member organization repeated its warning that it saw some signs of trade fragmentation linked to global tensions, but no evidence of a broader de-globalization that could threaten its 2024 forecast. 

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas-Israeli War 2023 UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

A 'new front' in Hamas war depends on Israel's actions, says Iran

A ‘new front’ in Hamas war depends on Israel’s actions, says Iran
A ‘new front’ in Hamas war depends on Israel’s actions, says Iran

A ‘new front’ in Hamas war depends on Israel’s actions, says Iran
  • Iran's FM on Thursday said officials of some countries have asked Tehran about the possibility of a new front being opened against Israel
  • FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke before meeting with Hezbollah, Hamas and other pro-Iran groups in Beirut, Lebanon
Updated 13 October 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iran’s foreign minister, whose government supports Hamas and other Middle East militant groups, said on Thursday opening a “new front” against Israel would depend on Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Although Tehran has been a long-term backer of Hamas, Iranian officials have been adamant that the country had no involvement in the militants’ attack against its arch enemy Israel on Saturday.
Nevertheless, the United States fears the opening of a second front on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon if Hezbollah, another heavily armed Islamist group backed by Iran, were to intervene.
“Officials of some countries contact us and ask about the possibility of a new front (against Israel) being opened in the region,” said Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.
“We tell them that our clear answer regarding future possibilities is that everything depends on the actions of the Zionist regime in Gaza,” he said, according to a statement from the Iranian foreign ministry.
“Even now, Israel’s crimes continue and no one in the region asks us for permission to open new fronts.”
Later on Thursday, Abdollahian arrived in the Lebanese capital Beirut, where he was received by Hezbollah and Hamas among other pro-Iran groups.
He is scheduled to meet Lebanese officials on Friday before heading to Damascus.
Speaking from Beirut’s airport, the top diplomat said that Iran’s regional allies, known as the “axis of resistance,” could respond if Israel’s Gaza offensive escalates.
“The continuation of war crimes against Palestinians and Gaza will receive a response from the rest of the axes,” he told reporters.
At least 1,200 Israelis, foreigners and dual citizens were killed by Hamas militants during its attack on Saturday.
In Gaza, health officials reported 1,417 Palestinians killed by Israel’s retaliatory barrages against the coastal enclave.
The West has been cautious about Iran since Saturday, but its leaders have warned Tehran in no uncertain terms against intervening in the war.
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he had “made it clear to the Iranians: Be careful.”
After Iraq, Amir-Abdollahian will travel to Lebanon, where Hezbollah has, so far, been content to hold back from joining the war triggered by its ally Hamas.
In a call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday appealed to “all the Islamic and Arab countries” to “reach serious convergence and cooperation on the path of stopping the crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian nation.”

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas-Israeli War 2023 Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Tunisia sends €60m back to the EU in migration row

Tunisia sends €60m back to the EU in migration row
Tunisia sends €60m back to the EU in migration row

Tunisia sends €60m back to the EU in migration row
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Tunisia has sent back €60 million ($63 million) to the EU, which was intended to help curb migrant crossings over the Mediterranean, and has accused the bloc of treating it like a vassal, The Times reported on Thursday

Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar said the cash was wired back on Oct. 9, six days after it had been received, and added that his country’s national sovereignty was a source of “dignity and strength.”

He added: “We have not started wars and we have not plunged humanity into world wars, as you have done.”

His comments followed those made earlier this month by Tunisian President Kais Saied, who said that “the treasures of the whole world are not worth a single iota of our sovereignty.”

The move puts a significant dent in an initiative launched by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to pay Tunisia €105 million and lend it €900 million to stop migrants sailing to the Italian island of Lampedusa, The Times reported.

The EU said in September that it would send an initial €67 million to combat illegal migration and €60 million in budget support, which Saied dismissed as “charity.”

After the €60 million was sent, Oliver Varhelyi, EU’s neighborhood commissioner, published a letter written in August by Tunisia’s economics minister urging the EU to send the money.

Varhelyi said that if Tunisia no longer wanted the funds “it was welcome to wire it back.”

Ammar claimed that the €60 million was previously agreed post-pandemic funding disguised as additional aid, and accused the EU of “deception.”

A European Commission spokesperson told The Times that the return of the funds would have no impact on the EU’s planned engagement with Tunisia over combating illegal migration.

Topics: Tunisia migrants Migration EU

Food, fresh water rapidly running out in Gaza, WFP warns

Food, fresh water rapidly running out in Gaza, WFP warns
Food, fresh water rapidly running out in Gaza, WFP warns

Food, fresh water rapidly running out in Gaza, WFP warns
Updated 12 October 2023
Reuters

ROME: The UN World Food Programme or WFP has warned that crucial supplies were running dangerously low in the Gaza Strip after Israel imposed a total blockade on the territory.

“It’s a dire situation in the Gaza Strip that we’re seeing evolve with food and water being in limited supply and quickly running out,” said Brian Lander, the deputy head of emergencies at WFP, which is based in Rome.

“WFP is on the ground and is responding and we’re providing food to thousands of people that have sought shelter in schools and elsewhere across the territory. But we’re going to run out very soon,” he said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross or IRCRC said on Thursday that fuel for hospital generators in Gaza would run out shortly, adding that its stocks of aid and medicine within Gaza were stranded for want of safe passage.

Besides sealing the border, the Israeli military has also launched massive air attacks on the enclave, forcing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee their homes.

“The people that are seeking shelter and striving to survive in this environment are only going to get into worse and worse situations as time goes on,” Lander said.

He urged both Israel and Egypt to create secure corridors for the WFP to be able to bring supplies into Gaza and to make sure UN staff could work safely in the area.

“We’ve seen a number of sites that are considered humanitarian, or clinics and schools that the strikes have hit. So, we again, we are calling on the parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law,” he said.

The UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees or UNWRA has said 11 of its staff have been killed in the conflict. 

“(It) is a terrible tragedy, and we extend our condolences to their families,” Lander said.

Topics: War on Gaza

