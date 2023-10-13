You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia enters Guinness World Records for largest sustainable farm in the world

Saudi Arabia enters Guinness World Records for largest sustainable farm in the world

Saudi Arabia enters Guinness World Records for largest sustainable farm in the world
The farm is an extension of the rejuvenated water farming research unit of the Bin Hashbal Valley located in the Asir region. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6vwhp

Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia enters Guinness World Records for largest sustainable farm in the world

Saudi Arabia enters Guinness World Records for largest sustainable farm in the world
  • It is an extension of the rejuvenated water farming research unit of the Bin Heshbal Valley located in the Asir region
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has entered the Guinness World Records with the creation of the largest sustainable farm in the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The farm is an extension of the rejuvenated water farming research unit of the Bin Hashbal Valley located in the Asir region

Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli received the registration certificate from the Guinness World Records during a ceremony held by the Saudi Reef Program at its headquarters in Riyadh. Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour Al-Mushaiti, Secretary-General of the Reef Program Ghassan Bakri and other ministry staff attended the ceremony.

The total area of the farm is over 3.2 million square meters, divided into two sections, each containing a concrete tank with a capacity of 500 cubic meters and an automatic irrigation network for all plants in the fields. The farm also has five air-conditioned and sheltered houses and other buildings.

For the irrigation of crops, the farm depends on treated water, where the process is carried out via several phases by experts and specialists. There are 50 fruit tree fields, in addition to 20 other fields that will be restored and planted in the future.

The farm has a section for the farming of clover, lemons, oranges, tangerines, pomegranates, grapes, figs, almonds and olives.

Topics: Guinness World Records Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi Arabia faces major challenges if climate warms by 3 degrees: Report
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia faces major challenges if climate warms by 3 degrees: Report
UN adopts human rights resolution submitted by Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
UN adopts human rights resolution submitted by Saudi Arabia

Saudi aid agency KSrelief launches oxygen station in Yemen hospital

Saudi aid agency KSrelief launches oxygen station in Yemen hospital
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi aid agency KSrelief launches oxygen station in Yemen hospital

Saudi aid agency KSrelief launches oxygen station in Yemen hospital
  • The project is part of the medical aid that Saudi Arabia has sent to Yemen in support of the healthcare sector
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, launched an oxygen station at a hospital in Yemen’s Abyan governate.
The station will produce 72 cylinders of oxygen a day with 40-liter capacity each at Shahid Mehnef Hospital, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The project is part of the medical aid that Saudi Arabia has sent to Yemen in support of the healthcare sector in the war-stricken country. The Kingdom’s aid plan to Yemen is worth more than $2 million.
“The project aims at ensuring a constant supply of oxygen to hospitals in Yemen’s Hadramout, Shabwa, Marib, and Abyan governorates,” read an SPA statement.
Yemen’s Health Ministry also received medical supplies and equipment for the intensive care and emergency departments at Marib General Hospital and Kara General Hospital in Marib.
Meanwhile, KSrelief’s aid efforts have continued in other countries. People affected by floods in Pakistan’s Punjab province received shelter bags, and KSrelief distributed boxes of dates for 12,500 Syrian refugees in Lebanon’s Beqaa governorate.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Saudi Arabia

Related

KSrelief provides 15,000 food packages for Afghanistan quake victims
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief provides 15,000 food packages for Afghanistan quake victims
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief launches winter project for flood-hit Pakistan
Pakistan
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief launches winter project for flood-hit Pakistan

Saudi authorities thwart drug smuggling attempt at Al-Batha border

Saudi authorities thwart drug smuggling attempt at Al-Batha border
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi authorities thwart drug smuggling attempt at Al-Batha border

Saudi authorities thwart drug smuggling attempt at Al-Batha border
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Zakat Tax and Customs Authority thwarted an attempt to smuggle 403 g of heroin and other narcotics in the form of 2,500 pills at the Al-Batha border crossing on Thursday.

In a statement, ZATCA said the drugs were found hidden in a truck during a routine inspection.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or to send an email to [email protected].

Reports notifying the authorities of suspected cases of drug smuggling are treated with strict confidentiality.

Financial rewards are offered for tipoffs leading to arrests.

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Enter
keywords
Topics: ZATCA Al-Batha

Related

US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia as he looks to contain Gaza violence
Middle-East
US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia as he looks to contain Gaza violence
Saudi authorities arrest man for allegedly selling drugs
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest man for allegedly selling drugs

UN adopts human rights resolution submitted by Saudi Arabia

UN adopts human rights resolution submitted by Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

UN adopts human rights resolution submitted by Saudi Arabia

UN adopts human rights resolution submitted by Saudi Arabia
  • Family is an essential unit of strong society, says resolution supported by Qatar, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Singapore
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution submitted by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Singapore that reinforces the critical role of families in society.

The resolution affirms that the family is the basic and fundamental unit of society and should be protected under international human rights law.

The resolution calls on all relevant stakeholders to strengthen family-oriented policies as a cross-cutting issue in national development plans and programs over the next two years, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family in 2024, the resolution urges countries to promote family-oriented policies and programs.

It also acknowledges the important role played by “organizations and family associations,” which have the knowledge and experience needed to provide advice on advocacy, promotion, research and capacity building.

The UN Human Rights Council will hold an official panel discussion on the family next year, with a workshop scheduled for 2025.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN Qatar Egypt Singapore Ivory Coast

Related

Israeli military order civilians to evacuate north Gaza, further prompting fears of ground offensive
Middle-East
Israeli military order civilians to evacuate north Gaza, further prompting fears of ground offensive
Palestine ambassador in Japan accuses West of hypocrisy
World
Palestine ambassador in Japan accuses West of hypocrisy

Saudi, Kuwaiti interior ministers discuss security cooperation enhancement

Saudi, Kuwaiti interior ministers discuss security cooperation enhancement
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi, Kuwaiti interior ministers discuss security cooperation enhancement

Saudi, Kuwaiti interior ministers discuss security cooperation enhancement
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz met with Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Kuwait Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
During the meeting, the ministers discussed means of enhancing the ongoing security cooperation between the the interior ministries of the two countries.
They also discussed topics of mutual concern.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Related

Update Saudi Arabia faces major challenges if climate warms by 3 degrees: Report
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia faces major challenges if climate warms by 3 degrees: Report
Best and Worst: Saudi style star Alanoud Badr  talks trends, travel and Taylor Swift
Lifestyle
Best and Worst: Saudi style star Alanoud Badr  talks trends, travel and Taylor Swift

Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza

Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza

Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza
  • During talks with French and Italian counterparts, Prince Faisal bin Farhan urges to help end the Hamas-Israel conflict
  • Saudi FM says a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is the only way to guarantee security, stability
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, has stressed the need for all parties involved in the conflict in Gaza to adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law, including the lifting of the siege on the territory and ensuring that food and other emergency aid supplies are allowed to reach the people there.

His comments came during a telephone call with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, to discuss the continuing military escalation in Gaza and the surrounding area, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

They also talked about the threats to unarmed civilians as a result of the conflict, and the importance of efforts by the international community to help end the fighting and protect civilians, the ministry added.

Prince Faisal said that a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is the only way to guarantee security and stability.

The Israeli military was preparing for a possible ground invasion of Gaza on Thursday as it continued to pound the coastal strip for a sixth straight day in retaliation for the unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas that began on Saturday.

During a separate conversation with Antonio Tajani, the Italian minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Prince Faisal renewed the Kingdom’s pledge never to target civilians in any way, officials said. He again stressed the importance of respecting the rules of humanitarian law in Gaza, along with the pressing need for the siege of the territory to be lifted.

He also called for “joint international efforts to calm the situation” as well as moves aimed at “stopping military operations, and finding a just and comprehensive solution that does justice to the Palestinian people, and the importance of avoiding further escalation and violence,” the ministry said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Palestine Israel Gaza

Latest updates

Protests across Pakistan, Afghanistan in support of Palestinians
Protests across Pakistan, Afghanistan in support of Palestinians
Media reports of US military buildup in the Emirates ‘baseless’: UAE
Media reports of US military buildup in the Emirates ‘baseless’: UAE
Blast strikes Shiite mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan’s north
Blast strikes Shiite mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan’s north
White House: Israel’s call to move Gaza civilians is “a tall order”
White House: Israel’s call to move Gaza civilians is “a tall order”
Iran holds state-organized rallies in support of Palestinians
Iran holds state-organized rallies in support of Palestinians

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.