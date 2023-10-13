Saudi Arabia enters Guinness World Records for largest sustainable farm in the world

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has entered the Guinness World Records with the creation of the largest sustainable farm in the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The farm is an extension of the rejuvenated water farming research unit of the Bin Hashbal Valley located in the Asir region

Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli received the registration certificate from the Guinness World Records during a ceremony held by the Saudi Reef Program at its headquarters in Riyadh. Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour Al-Mushaiti, Secretary-General of the Reef Program Ghassan Bakri and other ministry staff attended the ceremony.

The total area of the farm is over 3.2 million square meters, divided into two sections, each containing a concrete tank with a capacity of 500 cubic meters and an automatic irrigation network for all plants in the fields. The farm also has five air-conditioned and sheltered houses and other buildings.

For the irrigation of crops, the farm depends on treated water, where the process is carried out via several phases by experts and specialists. There are 50 fruit tree fields, in addition to 20 other fields that will be restored and planted in the future.

The farm has a section for the farming of clover, lemons, oranges, tangerines, pomegranates, grapes, figs, almonds and olives.