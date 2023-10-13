Saudi climate envoy meets with Sao Tome president

ALULA: Japanese artist Kusama Yayoi is all set to exhibit her artwork, titled “Brilliance of the Souls” at the AlUla Festival for Recreation and Relaxation, held from Oct. 19 until Nov. 4.
“Brilliance of the Souls” is a stunning masterpiece and a perfect location to capture amazing pictures. The installation is designed in a way that blends into the natural environment surrounding AlUla and the authentic rocky landscape.
Visitors will discover a small deceptive space with reflective surfaces and water surrounding the central platform.
Once the door closes behind them, the normal world fades away and they are instantly immersed in an enchanting wonderland.
Spheres of multicolored light hang at different heights and intervals from the ceiling, bringing to mind stars, planets, and galaxies, and transporting observers to a limitless ethereal dimension.
Kusama, 90, is widely acknowledged as one of the most important contemporary Japanese artists.
Her work includes sculpture and installation, painting, films, performance art, literature, fashion, conceptual art, feminism, minimalism, surrealism, art brut, pop art, and abstract expressionism.
Visitors can see the installation in a room beyond the usual that provides an unparalleled sensory experience.
It is an exclusive opportunity that allows visitors to have a glamorous experience within the infinite mirrored room, which reflects the festival’s commitment to providing unique and transformative experiences on health, art, culture and music.