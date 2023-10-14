Museums Commission holds latest forum in Riyadh

From the underground into the spotlight

RIYADH: The major music events that are now an integral part of Saudi Arabia’s social calendar were — not so long ago — merely dreams for music lovers in the Kingdom.

Once, those who loved to play, or listen to, live music would have to make do with low-key underground events. But now the Saudi government is committed to developing the music industry, beginning with the establishment of the Music Commission, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Culture.

At a recent Xchange event — a conversation with panelists who have played a role in transforming the music industry in the Kingdom — at the MDLBeast headquarters in Riyadh’s Jax District, Gigi Arabia, founder of heavy metal events company Heavy Arabia, Yazeed Ahmed, founder of boutique music festival series Freaks of Nature, and Ayman Al-Zurayer founder of Desert Sound Entertainment, discussed the evolution of music events in the Kingdom, and particularly how the government has helped create a more nurturing environment for promoters, and for musicians to showcase their craft.

Arabia explained that, until very recently, the heavy metal scene in the Kingdom had been mainly underground, with events often taking place in private venues.

“The heavy metal scene has been active since the late 1990s and early 2000s,” she said. “But it didn’t seem to be in anyone’s plans to make it legal.”

Her company, Heavy Arabia, now sponsors many heavy metal bands and procures permission for them to perform at events.

Ahmed noted that organizing authorized events makes safety measures much easier to implement. “When we were doing unlicensed events, it was a bit hard to deal with sensitive situations, because if you try to kick someone out that is causing any disturbance or harassment you run the risk of them running to the authorities,” he said. “But now that we’re doing licensed events, we have the authorities on our side and we coordinate with them.”

Ahmed also discussed the General Entertainment Authority accelerator program, which was established by the authority to offer entrepreneurs interested in the entertainment sector in the Kingdom the necessary guidance and training, connections to experts and consultants with experience in project development, and a network of investors.

He said: “Our first licensed event was at XP Music Futures and, for us, it marked a significant milestone because not only was it our first step, but, before XP, we didn’t know that it was a possibility. We didn’t even see it in our future plans to license events here in Saudi.”

He explained that Freaks of Nature was part of the first cohort of the accelerator program, along with 12 other startups. “The program was helping the industry and NGOs to share information, discuss the challenges, and work together,” he said.

Al-Zurayer spoke about the revolutionary change the government has initiated for musicians. “Doing licensed events right now is like we’re (making) history in Saudi Arabia. Everyone will remember this, and the government is supporting us big time,” he said.

The conversation was moderated by Rayan Al-Rasheed, a senior artist booking and operations manager at MDLBeast. Further Xchange events will be staged in the run-up to XP Music Futures in Riyadh.