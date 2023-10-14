You are here

  • Home
  • Museums Commission holds latest forum in Riyadh

Museums Commission holds latest forum in Riyadh

Museums Commission holds latest forum in Riyadh
Speakers included Abdelkader Damani, director of the Laboratory of Creative Arts, and Maha Khayyat, dean of the College of Designs and Arts at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/msq43

Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Museums Commission holds latest forum in Riyadh

Museums Commission holds latest forum in Riyadh
  • The forum addressed the role of museums in amplifying cultural content and national identity
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The Museums Commission recently hosted its “Museum Philosophy in Arab and Islamic Heritage” forum at the National Museum in Riyadh.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the forum focused on two main elements: the concept of museums within Arab and Islamic civilization and the craft of creating contemporary museum experiences. It was moderated by Aliya Al-Fadda.

Speakers included Abdelkader Damani, director of the Laboratory of Creative Arts, and Maha Khayyat, dean of the College of Designs and Arts at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

Damani highlighted the profound influence of museums on Arab and Islamic culture since their inception in the 19th century.

“Museums embody memory and imagination, storing the collective memory of people, while also sparking their creativity and enabling them to explore new worlds,” the SPA quoted him as saying.

Khayyat discussed the rich history of arts in Arab and Islamic civilization, particularly calligraphy, which she said has become “an inseparable facet of Arab and Islamic identity and culture.”

She went on to shed light on Saudi Arabia’s efforts to link educational curricula to museums and the wider cultural sector.

The forum also addressed the role of museums in amplifying cultural content and national identity, and how they can contribute to intercultural dialogue and the exchange of knowledge. Contributors stressed the importance of designing museum content that encourages active engagement and interaction from the public.

The Museums Commission runs monthly forums to “discuss the state of the sector and address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” according to the SPA.

Topics: Saudi Museums Commission Saudi Arabia

Related

EU envoy lauds success of Saudi museum management, development training program
Saudi Arabia
EU envoy lauds success of Saudi museum management, development training program
Museum Professional Association established in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Museum Professional Association established in Riyadh

Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China’s Wang Yi

Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China’s Wang Yi
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China’s Wang Yi

Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China’s Wang Yi
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke on the phone on Saturday with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the situation in Gaza and its surroundings, and the international efforts made in this regard.

They emphasized the importance of stopping all forms of targeting civilians and the commitment of all conflicting parties to the international humanitarian law.

Prince Faisal urged China, in its capacity as a permanent member of the Security Council, to work towards ensuring that the Council fulfills its responsibility of maintaining international peace and security.

He called for an immediate cessation of military operations and lifting the siege on Gaza.

He stressed the importance of implementing the Council’s resolutions on the Palestinian issue, including Resolutions No. 242 (1967), No. 338 (1973), No. 1515 (2003), and No. 2334 (2016). These resolutions, he said, provide a just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue as per relevant international references.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia China Prince Faisal bin Farhan Wang Yi

Related

US working closely with Saudi Arabia to protect civilians in Gaza: Blinken video
Saudi Arabia
US working closely with Saudi Arabia to protect civilians in Gaza: Blinken
China foreign minister says cause of conflict is ‘injustice’ against Palestinians
World
China foreign minister says cause of conflict is ‘injustice’ against Palestinians

McDonald’s Saudi Arabia donates $533,000 to Gaza relief efforts

McDonald’s Saudi Arabia donates $533,000 to Gaza relief efforts
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

McDonald’s Saudi Arabia donates $533,000 to Gaza relief efforts

McDonald’s Saudi Arabia donates $533,000 to Gaza relief efforts
  • In online post, company says it is ‘proud of Saudi identity,’ support for humanitarian principles
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Following news that McDonald’s franchise owners in Israel had donated meals, McDonald’s KSA released a statement on its official account on X, emphasizing that this was an independent decision and action.

A post shared on @McDonaldsKSA said that “neither McDonald’s International, nor any other franchise owner in any country, had any direct or indirect involvement or connection with this initiative.”

McDonald’s KSA also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, and underlined their unwavering commitment to Arab identity, patriotism, and dedication to the Saudi community.

“We always emphasize that our responsibility is only limited to Saudi borders and that we are not in any way involved and do not take responsibility for what other franchise owners do outside our national borders.

“As a purely Saudi company, we have been proud, since our inception, of our Saudi identity, and our continuous contribution to supporting our economy and national community, and adopting social and humanitarian matters that it (our community) is concerned with.”

In alignment with these values, “we are delighted to announce that McDonald’s KSA will be making a donation of SR2 million ($533,000) to support the relief efforts for the citizens of Gaza, may God help them. This contribution follows coordination with the relevant official authorities.

“Once again, we affirm that McDonald’s Corp. is a listed joint-stock company owned by millions of people around the world, including Arabs and Muslims.

“In pursuit of its global commercial interests, it never engages in politics, always commits to absolute neutrality and refrains from adopting any political positions, in order to safeguard its commercial interests in more than 120 countries around the world.

“Any decision or act by any of its franchise owners in any country does not represent McDonald’s International, its policies or its values and principles.

“In conclusion, we pray to God to protect our beloved country and all Muslim and Arab countries from all harm.”

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia McDonald's Israel Palestine Gaza

Related

CNN did not stage a report about a rocket attack on the Israel-Gaza border: AP fact-checkers
Media
CNN did not stage a report about a rocket attack on the Israel-Gaza border: AP fact-checkers
Dubai ruler allocates $13m aid to Palestinian people amid airstrikes on Gaza
Middle-East
Dubai ruler allocates $13m aid to Palestinian people amid airstrikes on Gaza

12m trees to transform Kingdom’s parks

12m trees to transform Kingdom’s parks
Updated 14 October 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
Follow

12m trees to transform Kingdom’s parks

12m trees to transform Kingdom’s parks
  • Ministry launches project to revitalize 100 natural parks
  • The center emphasizes the need for park preservation, protection, monitoring and data collection
Updated 14 October 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli has launched an initiative to revitalize 100 natural parks across the Kingdom, covering more than 225,000 hectares in its initial phase.
The initiative involves planting more than 12 million wild trees and shrubs in the targeted areas, fostering environmental sustainability and enhancing quality of life, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.
The Kingdom’s National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification oversees various tasks within the initiative, including raising awareness about the significance of natural parks.
The center emphasizes the need for park preservation, protection, monitoring and data collection, as well as creating planting maps for local trees and shrubs such as acacia, wild sidr and haloxylon.
The center will also cultivate and sow seeds in the parks, engage the community and offer employment opportunities.
Natural parks store carbon, combat climate change, prevent desertification and support diverse plant and animal life through innovative rehabilitation and development methods.
They offer economic prospects through beekeeping, boost honey production, attract tourists and serve as a recreational destination for families and locals.
The center focuses on restoring and preserving vegetation, managing pastures, forests and national parks, detecting encroachments, combatting illegal logging and safeguarding natural resources and biodiversity.
Meshal Al-Harbi, general manager of the General Department of Pastures at the center, said: “Activities aimed at rehabilitating the natural parks involve planting trees and sowing seeds based on plant environments and protective methods.”
“One of the methods for rehabilitating natural parks involves the utilization of rainwater harvesting techniques to store and utilize this water,” he said.
Al-Harbi said: “The natural parks are good habitat for wildlife. It is characterized by good water-borne soil suitable for the growth of seasonal or sustainable plants. It also stores carbon and is considered a good environment for recreation and camping.
“In light of the implementation of the initiative, I expect that this would result in reducing dust storms and increasing vegetation cover, thus contributing to carbon storage and reducing temperature.”
 

Topics: Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli Saudi Minister of Environment Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi Green Initiative

Related

Green Riyadh Project. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Green Initiative celebrates World Environment Day
Special How the Saudi Green Initiative has moved from ambition to action, two years on
Saudi Arabia
How the Saudi Green Initiative has moved from ambition to action, two years on

From the underground into the spotlight

From the underground into the spotlight
Updated 14 October 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

From the underground into the spotlight

From the underground into the spotlight
  • MDLBeast discussion examines the revolutionary growth of the local music industry
  • Arabia explained that, until very recently, the heavy metal scene in the Kingdom had been mainly underground, with events often taking place in private venues
Updated 14 October 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The major music events that are now an integral part of Saudi Arabia’s social calendar were — not so long ago — merely dreams for music lovers in the Kingdom.
Once, those who loved to play, or listen to, live music would have to make do with low-key underground events. But now the Saudi government is committed to developing the music industry, beginning with the establishment of the Music Commission, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Culture.
At a recent Xchange event — a conversation with panelists who have played a role in transforming the music industry in the Kingdom — at the MDLBeast headquarters in Riyadh’s Jax District, Gigi Arabia, founder of heavy metal events company Heavy Arabia, Yazeed Ahmed, founder of boutique music festival series Freaks of Nature, and Ayman Al-Zurayer founder of Desert Sound Entertainment, discussed the evolution of music events in the Kingdom, and particularly how the government has helped create a more nurturing environment for promoters, and for musicians to showcase their craft.
Arabia explained that, until very recently, the heavy metal scene in the Kingdom had been mainly underground, with events often taking place in private venues.
“The heavy metal scene has been active since the late 1990s and early 2000s,” she said. “But it didn’t seem to be in anyone’s plans to make it legal.”
Her company, Heavy Arabia, now sponsors many heavy metal bands and procures permission for them to perform at events.
Ahmed noted that organizing authorized events makes safety measures much easier to implement. “When we were doing unlicensed events, it was a bit hard to deal with sensitive situations, because if you try to kick someone out that is causing any disturbance or harassment you run the risk of them running to the authorities,” he said. “But now that we’re doing licensed events, we have the authorities on our side and we coordinate with them.”
Ahmed also discussed the General Entertainment Authority accelerator program, which was established by the authority to offer entrepreneurs interested in the entertainment sector in the Kingdom the necessary guidance and training, connections to experts and consultants with experience in project development, and a network of investors.
He said: “Our first licensed event was at XP Music Futures and, for us, it marked a significant milestone because not only was it our first step, but, before XP, we didn’t know that it was a possibility. We didn’t even see it in our future plans to license events here in Saudi.”
He explained that Freaks of Nature was part of the first cohort of the accelerator program, along with 12 other startups. “The program was helping the industry and NGOs to share information, discuss the challenges, and work together,” he said.
Al-Zurayer spoke about the revolutionary change the government has initiated for musicians. “Doing licensed events right now is like we’re (making) history in Saudi Arabia. Everyone will remember this, and the government is supporting us big time,” he said.
The conversation was moderated by Rayan Al-Rasheed, a senior artist booking and operations manager at MDLBeast. Further Xchange events will be staged in the run-up to XP Music Futures in Riyadh.

Topics: MDLBeast Saudi music commission Xchange

Related

Anghami, Saudi Music Commission launch program to support aspiring musicians
Media
Anghami, Saudi Music Commission launch program to support aspiring musicians
Anghami’s ‘Sound of Saudi’ wins music commission backing
Media
Anghami’s ‘Sound of Saudi’ wins music commission backing

AlUla Wellness Festival promises unique blend of nature, culture

AlUla Wellness Festival promises unique blend of nature, culture
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

AlUla Wellness Festival promises unique blend of nature, culture

AlUla Wellness Festival promises unique blend of nature, culture
  • Festival activities include eco-farming, nature revitalization and heritage restoration
  • A standout experience is the silent walking tour, which promotes deep connection with the environment
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The third AlUla Wellness Festival, running from Oct. 19 to Nov. 4, will offer a captivating array of activities against the backdrop of AlUla’s natural beauty.

AlUla Moments, the ancient Saudi Arabian city’s calendar of events and festivals, unveiled exciting details about the event on Saturday.

The activities are designed to connect visitors with AlUla’s stunning natural surroundings. These include eco-farming, nature revitalization and heritage restoration. A standout experience is the silent walking tour, which promotes deep connection with the environment.

Rami Al-Moallim, vice president of destination management and marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, highlighted the vital role that nature plays in relaxation and leisure.

He said: “This year’s workshops and activities aim to rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit, offering attendees a diverse range of experiences.”

Additionally, the festival provides a unique opportunity for interaction with health enthusiasts, yoga practitioners and meditation experts. The “Five Senses Sanctuary” activities host yoga sessions and salt therapy rooms.

Al-Moallim highlighted the festival’s emphasis on heritage revival and cultural exploration in AlUla. This is realized through hands-on activities like building clay brick houses and creative projects involving palm frond processing and recycling. These immersive experiences offer insights into AlUla’s heritage while preserving traditions and promoting sustainability.

Participants can interact with local farmers to learn about livestock and the local ecosystem. The free sessions can be booked via the festival’s website.

The silent walking tour offers an exceptional 4 km journey through the Arabian desert in the Hidden Valley trail, providing a unique break from everyday life.

AlUla Moments has a designated website at experiencealula.com, featuring festival details and ticket info. Protective gear is provided during construction activities.

Topics: AlUla Wellness Festival AlUla Saudi Arabia

Related

AlUla date market sows seeds of economic growth
Saudi Arabia
AlUla date market sows seeds of economic growth
Special A new master plan for Saudi Arabia’s AlUla aims to address the needs and interests of the local community photos
Saudi Arabia
A new master plan for Saudi Arabia’s AlUla aims to address the needs and interests of the local community

Latest updates

Indian civil society presses government to protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza
Indian civil society presses government to protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza
Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China’s Wang Yi
Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China’s Wang Yi
Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor
Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor
Brooks Koepka tops leaderboard after day 2 of LIV Golf Jeddah
Brooks Koepka tops leaderboard after day 2 of LIV Golf Jeddah
Israel admits intelligence 'mistakes' in failing to predict Hamas attacks
Israel admits intelligence 'mistakes' in failing to predict Hamas attacks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.