Museums Commission holds latest forum in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Museums Commission recently hosted its “Museum Philosophy in Arab and Islamic Heritage” forum at the National Museum in Riyadh.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the forum focused on two main elements: the concept of museums within Arab and Islamic civilization and the craft of creating contemporary museum experiences. It was moderated by Aliya Al-Fadda.
Speakers included Abdelkader Damani, director of the Laboratory of Creative Arts, and Maha Khayyat, dean of the College of Designs and Arts at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.
Damani highlighted the profound influence of museums on Arab and Islamic culture since their inception in the 19th century.
“Museums embody memory and imagination, storing the collective memory of people, while also sparking their creativity and enabling them to explore new worlds,” the SPA quoted him as saying.
Khayyat discussed the rich history of arts in Arab and Islamic civilization, particularly calligraphy, which she said has become “an inseparable facet of Arab and Islamic identity and culture.”
She went on to shed light on Saudi Arabia’s efforts to link educational curricula to museums and the wider cultural sector.
The forum also addressed the role of museums in amplifying cultural content and national identity, and how they can contribute to intercultural dialogue and the exchange of knowledge. Contributors stressed the importance of designing museum content that encourages active engagement and interaction from the public.
The Museums Commission runs monthly forums to “discuss the state of the sector and address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” according to the SPA.