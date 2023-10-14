Saudi Arabia calls emergency OIC meeting to discuss Gaza escalation on Wednesday

JEDDAH: At the invitation of Saudi Arabia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an emergency meeting in Jeddah on Wednesday to discuss the violence in Gaza, following an eight-day war that has left thousands dead and injured.

The Kingdom, which is chairman of the Islamic Summit at its current session and chairman of the OIC’s executive committee, called for the “open-ended” ministerial meeting to discuss the military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings, and the worsening situation that threatens civilians and regional security and stability.

Israel has intensified its war to destroy the Hamas group, relentlessly pounding the Gaza Strip, killing at least 2,215 people, and deploying tens of thousands of soldiers nearby ahead of an expected ground offensive.

It follows last Saturday’s attack by Hamas, which saw hundreds of its fighters cross the Israeli border to take hostages and kill more than 1,300 people.

(With AFP)