Saudi Food and Drug Authority chief meets with Polish trade delegation

Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey, CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, held a meeting with a delegation from the Veterinary Inspectorate of the Polish Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the importance of trade exchange and facilitating procedures between the two countries.

The two parties agreed that during the first quarter of 2024, the authority will hold workshops in Riyadh for Polish business owners to explain the process of registering products for export to Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi Commercial Attache to Germany Sulaiman Al-Humeidan; Executive Vice President of the Operations Sector Sami Al-Sager; and Executive Vice President of the Food Sector Dr. Mohammed Al-Nasser.

Topics: Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)

Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Omar Abduljabbar has been the CEO of Hail Region Development Authority since December 2021. 

Abduljabbar was selected for this position for having extended professional experience in management and business development for more than 25 years in the Saudi ‎market.

His core strengths are strategic thinking, planning, identifying and maximizing potential opportunities, and motivating and leading a cross-cultural workforce to consistent levels of growth. 

Earlier, Abduljabbar worked as the deputy managing director of the Vision Realization Office at the Ministry of Education. 

From December 2017 to January 2021, he served in many important positions, including at the Ministry of Economic and Planning, as a board member at Aseer Development Authority, as a board member at the Quality of Life program, and council member of Aseer Region.

From January to December 2017‎, he was the managing director for business development at SWICORP, Riyadh‎.

During his career, Abduljabbar also served as chief sales officer at Alinma Investment at Riyadh, director of brokerage at Jadwa Investment, and local shares department head at Bank Albilad. 

He has upgraded his skills by completing courses and certifications such as bank book keeping, Introducing Samba Quality, a time-management course, phone communication skills‎, an international trade product course, a Tadawul preparation course at the Institute of Banking, and a course on for global financial markets‎.

Abduljabbar received his bachelor’s degree in ‎business administration from King Saud University in 1997.

Topics: Who’s Who

Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

JEDDAH: At the invitation of Saudi Arabia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an emergency meeting in Jeddah on Wednesday to discuss the violence in Gaza, following an eight-day war that has left thousands dead and injured.

The Kingdom, which is chairman of the Islamic Summit at its current session and chairman of the OIC’s executive committee, called for the “open-ended” ministerial meeting to discuss the military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings, and the worsening situation that threatens civilians and regional security and stability.

Israel has intensified its war to destroy the Hamas group, relentlessly pounding the Gaza Strip, killing at least 2,215 people, and deploying tens of thousands of soldiers nearby ahead of an expected ground offensive.

It follows last Saturday’s attack by Hamas, which saw hundreds of its fighters cross the Israeli border to take hostages and kill more than 1,300 people.

(With AFP)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Gaza Israel War in Gaza

Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

  • The partnership between Diriyah Company and Ramzen represents “a shared commitment to promoting local talent, fostering innovation
RIYADH: Saudi fashion label Ramzen — founded by designer Abdulrahman Al-Romaizan — presented its collection of evening wear for men and women inspired by Diriyah this week.

The collection is a result of Ramzen’s partnership with Diriyah Company. The latter was launched by the Public Investment Fund in 2022 to oversee the Diriyah Project, which aims to turn Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world.

The partnership between Diriyah Company and Ramzen represents “a shared commitment to promoting local talent, fostering innovation, and strengthening the position of Saudi Arabia as a global fashion hub,” according to a press release.

The release added that the collection drew on Diriyah’s rich cultural heritage while introducing innovative touches of modernity.

Diriyah was established in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, the founder of the first Saudi State, who made it his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. He ruled from Salwa Palace in the At-Turaif district.

In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, which says on its website that the district’s citadel is “an outstanding example of the Najdi architectural and decorative style characteristic of the center of the Arabian Peninsula.”

In 2017, King Salman issued a royal decree establishing the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah. It is also the regulatory authority for the supervisory area of Diriyah Project, which extends over 194 square kilometers and includes a number of educational, cultural and artistic institutions.

Topics: Diriyah Company Ramzen saudi fashion

Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 16,790 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

According to an official report, a total of 10,177 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,523 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,090 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 709 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 63 percent were Yemeni, 34 percent Ethiopian, and 3 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 86 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 19 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

So far, the authorities transferred 39,941 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,750 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 8,745 were deported.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi authorities Illegals in Saudi Arabia

Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke on the phone on Saturday with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the situation in Gaza and its surroundings, and the international efforts made in this regard.

They emphasized the importance of stopping all forms of targeting civilians and the commitment of all conflicting parties to the international humanitarian law.

Prince Faisal urged China, in its capacity as a permanent member of the Security Council, to work towards ensuring that the Council fulfills its responsibility of maintaining international peace and security.

He called for an immediate cessation of military operations and lifting the siege on Gaza.

He stressed the importance of implementing the Council’s resolutions on the Palestinian issue, including Resolutions No. 242 (1967), No. 338 (1973), No. 1515 (2003), and No. 2334 (2016). These resolutions, he said, provide a just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue as per relevant international references.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia China Prince Faisal bin Farhan Wang Yi

