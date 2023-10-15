Spectators enjoy interactive activities at LIV Golf Jeddah

Jeddah: The LIV Golf Jeddah Championship at King Abdullah Economic City is among the most enjoyable weeks of the season and golf fans are benefitting this year from an entertainment line-up and an improved spectator experience.

Spectators from across the Makkah region arrived at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in KAEC in high spirits for the LIV Golf Jeddah, enjoying various activities at the Beach Club, Fan Village, as well as evening entertainment.

The event’s “Festival of Golf” provided fun for all the family in the Fan Village as well as a viewing experience with new grandstands and viewing platforms from which to watch the world’s best in action.

“Even though it is hot out here, it is fun; the vibe and energy is incredible,” said Adnan Al-Najjar, who attended with his family to enjoy this year’s LIV Golf Jeddah competition.

Speaking to Arab News at the e-sports zone, he said that he came with his family for the first time and found it a very entertaining atmosphere. “We have enjoyed the fireworks on Friday and the activities of the fan village,” he said.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Bader Al-Shimri, who came with his friends from Jeddah, said: “I and my friends decided to drive away to enjoy our part of the weekend here at KAEC to witness the pros while they are golfing and at the same time to enjoy the line of activities, especially the music concerts.”

“The fan zone is a great experience,” Al-Shimri said, “so many to play and it’s a really great atmosphere.”

From golf simulator to the kids’ zone, to NERF football, to e-gaming, to 9-hole golf, to basketball connect 4, to a host of pop-up stalls and food establishments to sample, there is plenty for spectators to take in before they venture out to see the LIV Golf stars in action.

Also, in the Fan Village, LIV Golf’s performance center features professional coaches who offer tips as guests test their skills on swing simulators.

LIV Golf Jeddah has also switched the entertaining and musical acts this year to entice all members of the family and a younger audience to the event with performances by stilt-walkers, mirror men, football-freestylers and well-known DJs.