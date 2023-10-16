You are here

  • Home
  • One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack

One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack
The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees said Sunday that some one million Palestinians had already been displaced in the first week of the conflict – but the number was likely to be higher. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ct3p6

Updated 16 October 2023
AFP
Follow

One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack

One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack
  • Gaza resident: ‘No electricity, no water, no Internet. I feel like I’m losing my humanity’
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP
Follow

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: More than one million people have fled their homes in Gaza in scenes of chaos and despair as Israel bombarded the Hamas-ruled territory and continued massing troops Monday in preparation for a full-blown ground invasion.
Israel declared war on the Islamist group a day after waves of its fighters broke through the heavily fortified border on October 7, shooting, stabbing and burning to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.
After it suffered the deadliest attack in its history, Israel unleashed a relentless bombing campaign of the Gaza Strip that has flattened neighborhoods and killed at least 2,670 people, mainly civilians.
Following an Israeli order to move to the south of the Gaza Strip, people have fled their homes in the north of the enclave to seek shelter wherever they can, including on the streets and in UN-run schools.
Palestinians carrying whatever belongings they can, in bags and suitcases, or packed onto three-wheeled motorbikes, battered cars, vans and even donkey carts have become a common sight.
“No electricity, no water, no Internet. I feel like I’m losing my humanity,” said Mona Abdel Hamid, 55, who fled Gaza City to Rafah in the south of the enclave, and is having to stay with strangers.
US President Joe Biden said in an interview with the CBS news program 60 Minutes that while invading and “taking out the extremists” was needed, any move by Israel to occupy Gaza would be a “big mistake.”
Israel has massed forces outside the long-blockaded enclave of 2.4 million in preparation for what the army has said would be a land, air and sea attack involving a “significant ground operation.”
“We are at the beginning of intense or enhanced military operations in Gaza City,” spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Jonathan Conricus said.
“It would be unsafe for civilians to stay there,” he added.
Hamas backer Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which is also supported by Tehran, have warned that an invasion of Gaza would be met with a response.
“No one can guarantee the control of the situation and the non-expansion of the conflicts” if Israel sends its soldiers into Gaza, said Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Fire along the Israeli-Lebanese border has intensified in the last week, prompting Israel to shutter the area to civilians.
On Sunday, a rocket hit the UN peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah attacks killed one person in Israel, the Israeli military said.
More than 10 people have been killed in Lebanon and at least two in Israel in the past week.
Among those killed in Lebanon was a Reuters journalist, Issam Abdallah.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due back in Israel on Monday after a crisis tour of Middle Eastern countries in a frantic attempt to avert a wider crisis in the volatile region.
But as Israel seeks to avenge the brutal attack, that also saw Hamas militants take scores of hostages including young children, the Arab League and African Union have warned an invasion could lead to “a genocide of unprecedented proportions.”
UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned that the entire region was “on the verge of the abyss.”
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said his country had “no interest in a war in the north, we don’t want to escalate the situation.”
The United States, which has given unequivocal backing to Israel, has sent two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean as a deterrent.
The White House has voiced fears at the prospect of Iran becoming “directly engaged,” after Tehran praised the Hamas attack but insisted it was not involved.
But asked in the 60 Minutes interview whether US troops might join the war, Biden said “I don’t think that’s necessary.”
“Israel has one of the finest fighting forces in the country. I guarantee we’re gonna provide them everything they need,” he said.
The United States has also appealed to China to use its influence in the region to ease tensions.
On Sunday Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Israel’s response had “gone beyond the scope of self-defense,” and demanded that it “cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza.”
Massing thousands of troops and heavy weaponry in the desert south of the country, the Israeli military has said it is awaiting the “political” green light to go into northern Gaza.
The army has told 1.1 million Palestinians in the north of the Gaza Strip to head to the south of the enclave.
But Israeli air strikes were continuing in the south, including in Khan Yunis and Rafah, where one resident said a doctor’s house was targeted.
“All the family was wiped out,” said Khamis Abu Hilal.
The UN said Monday that 47 entire families, amounting to around 500 people, have been wiped out in Israel’s bombing campaign.
Foreign governments and aid agencies, including the UN and Red Cross, have repeatedly criticized Israel’s evacuation order.
The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees said Sunday that some one million Palestinians had already been displaced in the first week of the conflict — but the number was likely to be higher.
Lynn Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, decried that Israel was connecting humanitarian aid into Gaza with the release of scores of hostages kidnapped during the Hamas attack.
“Neither should be conditional,” she insisted in a video posted by the UN.
“They have said they want to destroy Hamas, but their current trajectory is going to destroy Gaza.”
In Gaza, hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with increasing numbers of dead and injured, with officials saying Sunday that some 9,600 people have been wounded.
Israeli energy minister Israel Katz on Sunday said water supplies to southern Gaza had been switched back on.
But power outages threaten to cripple life-support systems, from sea water desalination plants to food refrigeration and hospital incubators.
Even everyday functions — from going to the toilet, showering and washing clothes — are almost impossible, locals said.
Gazans are effectively trapped, with Israeli-controlled crossings closed and Egypt also having shut the Rafah border in the south.
Blinken said he was confident the crossing “will be open” for aid into the strip, amid reports that Egypt was blocking the passage of Gazans with foreign passports until relief supplies are allowed in.
He categorically rejected the idea floated of expelling Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.
The mood in Israel has swung between collective grief, fury and a strong desire to punish Hamas, which Netanyahu has likened to the Daesh group. It is proscribed as a terrorist group by several Western governments, including the United States.
There are deep fears about the safety of 155 hostages that Hamas took into the Gaza Strip during its attack.
“We must bring them back home alive,” said a tearful Yrat Zailer, the aunt of children aged nine months and four years whom Hamas abducted along with their mother.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel

Related

We must work to stop military operations in Gaza, Saudi crown prince tells Blinken
Pakistan
We must work to stop military operations in Gaza, Saudi crown prince tells Blinken
Gaza witnessing ‘unprecedented human catastrophe’: UN agency
Middle-East
Gaza witnessing ‘unprecedented human catastrophe’: UN agency

Qatar reunites stranded Ukrainian children with families

Qatar reunites stranded Ukrainian children with families
Updated 42 min 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Qatar reunites stranded Ukrainian children with families

Qatar reunites stranded Ukrainian children with families
  • The four, aged two to 17, have been staying at the Qatari embassy in Moscow
  • All four are traveling to Ukraine via third countries including Qatar, Estonia, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania
Updated 42 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Doha: Four Ukrainian minors who were separated from their families after Russia’s invasion are to be reunited with relatives following intervention by Qatar, officials said on Monday.
The four, aged two to 17, have been staying at the Qatari embassy in Moscow while Qatar mediated between Russian and Ukrainian authorities, a diplomat briefed on the process said.
They include one child whose mother has been detained in Russia, and another who lost contact with his mother as he was in a Russian hospital when the war broke out.
“Both Ukrainian and Russian officials have been cooperative in ensuring the safety and security of the children and their departure to Ukraine,” said the diplomat on condition of anonymity.
“The minors, during their period of separation from their families in Russia, were provided with the relevant care and treatment by the Russian government.”
All four are traveling to Ukraine via third countries including Qatar, Estonia, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.
“The return of Ukrainian children to their families today marks a positive step and a gesture of goodwill between Ukrainian and Russian governments,” Lolwah Al Khater, minister of state for international cooperation, said in a statement.
“We understand that today’s breakthrough is only a first step, but we are encouraged by the commitment and openness shown by both sides throughout the process, which we sincerely hope will lead to more initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions and building trust between the two parties,” she added.
Qatar, a gas-rich Gulf monarchy, has acted as a broker in several international disputes, including last month’s Iran-US prisoner exchange.

Egypt’s FM: Israel has not allowed Rafah crossing to open from Gaza

Egypt’s FM: Israel has not allowed Rafah crossing to open from Gaza
Updated 41 min 16 sec ago
Agencies
Follow

Egypt’s FM: Israel has not allowed Rafah crossing to open from Gaza

Egypt’s FM: Israel has not allowed Rafah crossing to open from Gaza
  • UN aid chief Martin Griffiths traveling to the Middle East to support negotiations on getting aid into the blockaded Gaza Strip
Updated 41 min 16 sec ago
Agencies

CAIRO/WASHINGTON/GAZA/ DUBAI: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday that the Israeli government had yet to take a stance that allowed the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip to open.

Egypt has aimed since the conflict broke out to keep the Rafah crossing operational, Shoukry said, calling the situation faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza “dangerous.”

The Egyptian-controlled border crossing into Gaza was earlier expected to reopen amid diplomatic efforts to get aid into the enclave that has been under intense Israeli bombing since the rampage by the militant group Hamas killed 1,300 people.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Monday he would be traveling to the Middle East to support negotiations on getting aid into the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Griffiths said his office was in “deep discussions” with Israel, Egypt and others.

“I shall be going myself tomorrow to the region to try to help in the negotiations, to try to bear witness and to express solidarity with the extraordinary courage of the many thousands of aid workers who have stayed the course and who are still there helping the people in Gaza and in the West Bank,” he said in a statement.

“Rafah will be reopened. We’re putting in place with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others, a mechanism by which to get the assistance in and to get it to people who need it,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday.

Blinken did not give a specific time for the crossing to reopen. Veteran US diplomat David Satterfield, appointed on Sunday as a special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, will arrive in Egypt on Monday to work out the details, Blinken said.

Volunteers wait next to a convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians, as they wait for an agreement on the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza on Oct. 15, 2023. (Reuters)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Monday denied reports of any temporary Gaza cease-fire to allow foreign nationals to flee the enclave to neighboring Egypt.

However, the army pledged to refrain from striking routes within Gaza designated for evacuating people from the enclave’s north to the south during a limited time window, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Media reports had said Israel, Egypt and the US had agreed the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt would be opened for several hours Monday in a one-off move to allow foreign nationals to flee and aid goods to enter.

But Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that “there is currently no cease-fire and humanitarian aid in Gaza in return for removing foreigners.”

A child sleeps as Palestinians with dual citizenship gather outside Rafah border crossing with Egypt. (Reuters)

Aid convoys have waited on the Egyptian side but, according to witnesses, had not left the town of El-Arish, about 40 kilometers east of Rafah on Monday.

The Israeli military said earlier Monday it would refrain from striking two roads in the Gaza Strip marked for residents to move south and out of the way of a possible ground offensive.

“The IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) will refrain from targeting the designated axis from 8:00 am (0500 GMT) until 12:00 (0900 GMT),” military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X, formerly Twitter.

“For your safety take advantage of this short period of time to move south from the north of the strip and Gaza City.”

Military spokesman Jonathan Conricus pledged in a separate statement that the two designated roads “would be safe to use” for that duration.

US President Joe Biden has urged Israel to follow the laws of war in its response to the Hamas attacks, and on Sunday said in a post on social media that “the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas’ appalling attacks and are suffering as a result of them.”

US citizens wait at the port of Haifa to be evacuated to Cyprus on Oct. 16, 2023. (AFP)

In a CBS 60 Minutes interview aired on Sunday, Biden also said Israel needed to eliminate Hamas, but warned that it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza.

NBC News, citing a Palestinian official, reported the Rafah border crossing would open at 9 a.m. on Monday. Citing a security source, ABC News reported the crossing would open for a few hours on Monday, without providing details.

Israel has urged exhausted Gazans to evacuate south, which hundreds of thousands have already done in the besieged enclave that is home to more than 2 million people. Hamas, which runs Gaza, has told people to ignore Israel’s message.

“Hamas has always said that there is no surrender, there is only freedom and justice,” the militant group said in a statement on Sunday.

Palestinians in Gaza said Israel’s bombing campaign overnight was the heaviest since it launched its retaliatory attacks last week. Bombardment was especially heavy in Gaza City, with airstrikes hitting the areas around two of the city’s main hospitals, they said.

Reserves of fuel at all hospitals across the Gaza Strip are expected to last only around 24 more hours, putting thousands of patients at risk, the United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Monday.

Blinken said leaders in Arab states he visited across the region in recent days were determined to stop the war from spreading. Blinken is also seeking to secure the release of 155 hostages, including Americans, Israel says were taken by Hamas back into Gaza.

Iran, which backs both Hamas and Hezbollah, warned Israel of escalation if it kept attacking Palestinians, adding that it could not simply say an observer.

An Israeli blockade has prevented fuel, food and water from entering Gaza, although Netanyahu had agreed with Biden to resume the water supply to parts of southern Gaza, a minister said on Sunday.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel Rafah crossing Egypt Antony Blinken US

Related

Saudi aid convoy arrives in Gaza via Rafah commercial crossing
Middle-East
Saudi aid convoy arrives in Gaza via Rafah commercial crossing
Special Egypt closes Rafah crossing after monitoring violations by Hamas
Middle-East
Egypt closes Rafah crossing after monitoring violations by Hamas

Horrific reports of rape, sexual violence persist as Sudan war goes on: UN humanitarian chief

Horrific reports of rape, sexual violence persist as Sudan war goes on: UN humanitarian chief
Updated 16 October 2023
AP
Follow

Horrific reports of rape, sexual violence persist as Sudan war goes on: UN humanitarian chief

Horrific reports of rape, sexual violence persist as Sudan war goes on: UN humanitarian chief
  • Fighting has killed up to 9,000 and forced millions of people out of their homes, either to safer areas inside Sudan or in neighboring countries, says UN humanitarian chief
  • The war has displaced more than 4.5 million people were displaced inside Sudan, while over 1.2 million others sought refuge in neighboring countries
Updated 16 October 2023
AP

CAIRO: Six months of war between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary group has killed up to 9,000 people and created “one of the worst humanitarian nightmares in recent history,” the United Nations humanitarian chief said Sunday.
Sudan has been engulfed in chaos since mid-April, when simmering tensions between military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open warfare.
“For six months, civilians ... have known no respite from bloodshed and terror,” UN Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths said in a statement marking the six-month anniversary of the war. “Horrific reports of rape and sexual violence continue to emerge.”
The fighting initially centered in Khartoum, but quickly spread to other areas across the east African nation, including the already conflict-wrecked western Darfur region.
Griffiths said the fighting reportedly killed up to 9,000 and forced millions of people out of their homes, either to safer areas inside Sudan or in neighboring countries.

He said the conflict led to “communities torn apart. Vulnerable people with no access to life-saving aid. Mounting humanitarian needs in the neighboring countries where millions have fled.”
According to the UN migration agency IOM, more than 4.5 million people were displaced inside Sudan, while over 1.2 million others sought refuge in neighboring countries. The fighting also left 25 million people — more than half of the country’s population — in need of humanitarian aid, Griffiths said.
Adding to the calamity, a cholera outbreak was reported in the capital and other areas in the country, with more than 1,000 suspected cases detected in Khartoum and the provinces of Kordofan and Qadarif, he said.
Since the breakout of the war, the Greater Khartoum area — the cities of Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North — has become a battleground, with airstrikes and shelling taking place in densely populated areas.
There were reports of rape and gang rape in Khartoum and Darfur, mostly blamed on the Rapid Support Forces. The RSF and its allied Arab militias were also accused by the UN and international rights groups of atrocities in Darfur, which was the scene of a genocidal campaign in the early 2000s.
The recent atrocities in Darfur prompted the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor to declare in July that he was investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the latest fighting in the region.

Topics: Sudan Unrest General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Related

Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000
Middle-East
Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000
Insecurity, lack of funds slowing Sudan aid: UN
Middle-East
Insecurity, lack of funds slowing Sudan aid: UN

Middle East war could widen beyond Israel and Hamas, US officials warn

Middle East war could widen beyond Israel and Hamas, US officials warn
Updated 16 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Middle East war could widen beyond Israel and Hamas, US officials warn

Middle East war could widen beyond Israel and Hamas, US officials warn
  • Security adviser Sullivan says US is telling Israel any actions should follow the law of war, and that “civilians should have a real opportunity to get to safety”
  • Risk of escalation cited, with Iran-backed Hezbollah possibly opening a second front in the north of Israel
  • Increased US military presence in the region meant "to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war”
Updated 16 October 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Top US officials warned on Sunday that the war between Israel and militant group Hamas could escalate, as American warships headed to the area amid growing clashes on the country’s northern border with Lebanon.

Israel has unleashed a ferocious bombing campaign over Gaza in retaliation for unprecedented attacks inside Israel by Hamas eight days ago that killed some 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians.
Gaza authorities say more than 2,670 people have been killed there, a quarter of them children. Casualties are expected to rise as Israel prepares for a ground assault on the tiny, densely populated enclave that could start within days.
The conflict has sent tensions soaring.
“There is a risk of an escalation of this conflict, the opening of a second front in the north and, of course, Iran’s involvement,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced deployment of a second aircraft carrier group late on Saturday, calling it a sign of “our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war.”
The aircraft carrier the Dwight Eisenhower will join a small fleet including the massive Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean.

“Iran is the elephant in the room,” a US official briefed on the situation said about the increasing military presence. “The carriers are accompanied by warships and attack planes. Every effort is being made to stop this from becoming a regional conflict.”
Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned on Sunday his country could act, telling al Jazeera that it had conveyed a message to Israeli officials that “if they do not cease their atrocities in Gaza, Iran cannot simply remain an observer.”
“If the scope of the war expands, significant damages will also be inflicted upon America,” he warned.
Violence on Israel’s northern border is already escalating. Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters launched attacks on Israeli army posts and a northern border village on Sunday; Israel retaliated with strikes in Lebanon.
The US is urging Israel to hold off on its ground offensive to allow humanitarian efforts for Gaza’s residents trapped in the area, several US officials said.
Sullivan discussed a new weapons package for Israel and Ukraine that would be “significantly higher” than the previously reported $2 billion. He told CBS that President Joe Biden planned to have intensive talks on the package this week with the US Congress, which has been hobbled by Republicans’ struggles to pick a new speaker of the House of Representatives.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, speaking in Tel Aviv on Sunday, said the US Senate could move first to approve more funding for Israel. “We’re not waiting for the House (of Representatives),” he said.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday he is traveling to the region with other senators in coming days to push continued negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Graham said he intended to introduce a bill that would “allow military action by the United States in conjunction with Israel to knock Iran out of the oil business” if Iran attacks Israel.

Humanitarian crisis
US government officials also said they are mobilizing to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, anticipating a brutal ground offensive.
Israeli officials have made clear it will not be an easy or swift campaign. It faces the challenge that scores of hostages seized by Hamas on Oct. 7 could now be held in a warren of underground tunnels, which its soldiers must clear to destroy Hamas.
Biden, in a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, said: “We must not lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas’ appalling attacks, and are suffering as a result of them.”
The US has appointed former ambassador to Turkiye David Satterfield as a special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues. His focus would be on the Gaza crisis, “including work to facilitate the provision of life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people and promote the safety of civilians,” the State Department said.
“We’re pushing Israel to delay any action on the ground,” said one US official briefed on the situation. Asked directly if the US was pushing Israel to delay its ground war for civilians, Sullivan told NBC “we are not interfering in their military planning or trying to give them instructions or requests specific to their military planning.”
However, he added, the US is telling Israel any actions should follow the law of war, and that “civilians should have a real opportunity to get to safety.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the Egyptian-controlled border crossing into Gaza would reopen and the US was working with Egypt, Israel and the United Nations to get assistance through it.
Hundreds of tons of aid from several countries have been held up in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula for days pending a deal for its safe delivery to Gaza and the evacuation of some foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing.
Sullivan told NBC, “so far, we have not been able to get American citizens through the border crossing and I’m not aware of anyone else being able to get out at this time.”
He added that he wanted to make sure the civilian population that remained in Gaza had access to food, water and safe shelter, and in an interview with CNN said Israeli officials had recently “turned the water pipe back on in southern Gaza.”
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Reuters that the Israel assault on Gaza would be bloody.
“I expect urban warfare on steroids,” he said. “There will be cries from the international community for Israel to stand down, but I think it’s imperative that we give Israel the time and space to destroy Hamas.”

Topics: War on Gaza Jake Sullivan Joe Biden USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

Related

Gaza invasion could lead to ‘genocide’: Arab League, African Union
Middle-East
Gaza invasion could lead to ‘genocide’: Arab League, African Union
Gaza witnessing ‘unprecedented human catastrophe’: UN agency
Middle-East
Gaza witnessing ‘unprecedented human catastrophe’: UN agency

Gaza witnessing ‘unprecedented human catastrophe’: UN agency

Gaza witnessing ‘unprecedented human catastrophe’: UN agency
Updated 15 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Gaza witnessing ‘unprecedented human catastrophe’: UN agency

Gaza witnessing ‘unprecedented human catastrophe’: UN agency
Updated 15 October 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip have led to an “unprecedented human catastrophe” in the Palestinian territory, the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees said on Sunday.

“Not one drop of water, not one grain of wheat, not a liter of fuel has been allowed in the Gaza Strip for the last eight days,” said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of UNRWA, told journalists.

“Raise the alarm that as of today, my UNRWA colleagues in Gaza can no longer provide humanitarian assistance as I speak,” Lazzarini said.

“In fact, Gaza is being strangled and it seems the war right now has lost its humanity,” he continued.

“If we look at the issue of water, we all know water is life and Gaza is running out of water and Gaza is running out of life.”

Israel’s Energy Minister Israel Katz earlier said water supply were resuming to southern Gaza after talks between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden.

“This will push the civilian population to the southern (part of the) Strip,” Katz said in a statement, a week after Israel had stopped supplying water to the entire territory as part of a “complete siege” on the Palestinian enclave.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Israel told him it had turned the water supply back on in southern Gaza.

The municipality of Beni Suheila in southern Gaza confirmed that the water supply had resumed to the village.

At least 2,670 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip in a blistering air assault launched by Israel last week after Hamas carried out a bloody attack on Israel that left more than 1,400 people dead.

An estimated one million people have been displaced in the first seven days of the conflict in Gaza, UNRWA said earlier on Sunday.

“The number is likely to be higher as people continue to leave their homes,” UNRWA director of communications Juliette Touma said.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Update Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
Middle-East
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
Children injured in an Israeli strike are rushed to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 15, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Palestinian patients, hospitals in Gaza ‘facing catastrophe’: Archbishop of Canterbury

Latest updates

Philippines’ president to visit Riyadh for first ASEAN-GCC Summit
Philippines’ president to visit Riyadh for first ASEAN-GCC Summit
Kuwait crown prince receives Saudi FM
Kuwait crown prince receives Saudi FM
Saudi social development ministry bolsters economic prospects of over 61k residents
Saudi social development ministry bolsters economic prospects of over 61k residents
IHG Hotels & Resorts establishes Saudi headquarters, plans major expansion
IHG Hotels & Resorts establishes Saudi headquarters, plans major expansion
Takamol promotes digital innovation at Dubai’s GITEX
Takamol promotes digital innovation at Dubai’s GITEX

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.