You are here

  • Home
  • A top EU official convenes a summit to deal with a fallout in Europe from the Israel-Hamas war
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

A top EU official convenes a summit to deal with a fallout in Europe from the Israel-Hamas war

A top EU official convenes a summit to deal with a fallout in Europe from the Israel-Hamas war
Short Url

https://arab.news/ye95y

Updated 10 sec ago
AP
Follow

A top EU official convenes a summit to deal with a fallout in Europe from the Israel-Hamas war

A top EU official convenes a summit to deal with a fallout in Europe from the Israel-Hamas war
  • Concerns grow that the war between Israel and Hamas could fuel inter-communal tensions in Europe
  • More than a million people have fled their homes in Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
Follow

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit on Tuesday as concerns grow that the war between Israel and Hamas could fuel inter-communal tensions in Europe and bring more refugees in search of sanctuary.
“This conflict has many consequences, including for us in the European Union,” EU Council President Charles Michel said in a video statement announcing that he had convened the virtual meeting. “The conflict could have major security consequences for our societies.”
Since the Palestinian militant group Hamas attack on Oct. 7, France has ordered a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations and the number of antisemitic acts has risen. Low-level rallies have been held in other EU countries. Both the the 27-nation bloc and the United States consider Hamas as a terrorist organization.
The Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace evacuated visitors and staff after receiving bomb threats over the weekend, and the French government started deploying 7,000 troops to increase security around the country following a fatal school stabbing by a suspected Islamic extremist.
Germany too has ramped up security. Berlin has offered military help to Israel and promised to crack down on support for Hamas at home. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has underlined Germany’s historical responsibility for Israel’s security.
Michel said that the war “has a potential to worsen tensions between communities and to feed extremism” in Europe, and that “there is a major risk of migration and movements of a large number of people to neighboring countries.”
He said that the leaders would look at ways to help civilians in Israel and Gaza caught up in the war and to work with other countries in the Middle East and Arabian Gulf regions to try to prevent the conflict from spreading.
More than a million people have fled their homes in Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas.
Michel condemned “the brutal terrorist attacks” and said that “Israel has the right to defend itself in full compliance with international law and international humanitarian law.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Indian lawyer demands ‘strict action’ against Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan for praying during match 

Indian lawyer demands ‘strict action’ against Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan for praying during match 
Updated 12 sec ago
Follow

Indian lawyer demands ‘strict action’ against Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan for praying during match 

Indian lawyer demands ‘strict action’ against Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan for praying during match 
  • In complaint to ICC chair, lawyer says Rizwan’s act of offering prayers during Netherlands match defeated “spirit of sports“
  • Rizwan had also dedicated Pakistan’s win over Sri Lanka on Oct. 11 to the people of Gaza suffering Israeli bombardment
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: An Indian lawyer has complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take “strict action” against Pakistani batter Muhammad Rizwan for offering prayers during a World Cup match in Hyderabad earlier this month, saying that the act defeated the “spirit of sports.”

Rizwan, widely regarded as one of the best wicket-keeper batters in limited overs cricket around the world, offered prayers during Pakistan’s opening match against the Netherlands on Oct. 6. He scored a century during Pakistan’s next match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, helping his team complete a record chase against the island nation on Oct. 11. 

In a post on social media platform X the same day, the Pakistani batter went on to dedicate the historic victory to the people of Gaza. This past week, Israel has subjected Gaza to the most intense bombardment in the enclave’s history, putting 2.3 million Palestinians under total siege and destroying much of the territory’s infrastructure.

“The act of Muhammad Rizwan when he read namaz on the cricket field amid many Indians is symbolic of the intentional depiction of his religion which stands against the spirit of the sports,” Indian lawyer Vineet Jindal said in a written complaint addressed to ICC Chair Greg Barclay on Oct. 14. Jindal said he had sent a copy of the complaint to the cricket boards of Pakistan and India as well. 

“The act of representation of his religion by Muhammed Rizwan in the field and further followed by his statement in his press conference regarding the dedication of his victory to the people of Gaza further attests to his religious and political ideology,” the complaint read. 

India’s foreign ministry labelled the full-pronged military operation against Israel as a “terrorist attack” on Thursday, a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock over the “terrorist attacks in Israel.”

Jindal wrote in his complaint that the wicket-keeper batter’s actions were against India’s ideology. 

“International sports are conducted with the essence of developing an amiable relationship with countries worldwide irrespective of caste, creed, race, and religion and not to create or provoke enmity between communities,” he wrote. 

“Therefore, it is requested to take strict action against Muhammed Rizwan, Wicket keeper and batsman of the Pakistan Cricket team.”

Jindal is the same lawyer who filed a complaint against Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas earlier this month, accusing her of posting “derogatory” tweets about Hinduism that dated back to 2014. Following the complaint, Abbas, who was in India as part of the ICC’s list of presenters for the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, abruptly left the country last week. 

In a subsequent post, Abbas apologized for her earlier posts and said she left after feeling “intimidated and scared” due to the online reaction that was unfolding. 

Meanwhile, Israel’s foreign ministry on Sunday celebrated India’s win against Pakistan in Saturday’s World Cup fixture, saying on X that the loss had kept Islamabad from dedicating its victory to the “terrorists of Hamas.”

The tweet was in response to many Indian fans carrying posters in support of Israel at Ahmedabad when Pakistan and India clashed in a World Cup match. After he was dismissed, Rizwan faced a backlash from fans in the bleachers for his support of Palestinians.

“We are happy that India emerged victorious in the #INDvsPAK match at #CWC23 and that Pakistan was unable to attribute its victory to the terrorists of #Hamas,” read the post. 

Topics: #CricketWorldCup #CricketWorldCup2023 Mohammad Rizwan

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’
Updated 36 min 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’
  • Hamas “don’t represent all Palestinian people,” US president says, but invading and “taking out extremists” a “necessary requirement”
  • When asked if Hamas, whom Biden described as “a bunch of cowards,” must be eliminated entirely, he replied: “Yes I do.”
Updated 36 min 18 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Any move by Israel to occupy the Gaza Strip again would be a “big mistake,” US President Joe Biden said in an interview released on Sunday, as Israeli troops prepared for a ground invasion.
Israel, seeking vengeance for an attack by Hamas on October 7, has declared war on the militant group, launching a relentless bombing campaign and warning more than a million people in northern Gaza to move south ahead of the operation.
Asked by CBS news program 60 Minutes if he would support any occupation of Gaza by the American ally, Biden replied: “I think it’d be a big mistake.”
Hamas “don’t represent all the Palestinian people,” he continued.
But invading and “taking out the extremists” is a “necessary requirement,” he added.
The Hamas attack saw fighters shoot, stab and burn to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Israel’s reprisal attacks in the days since have flattened neighborhoods and killed at least 2,670 people in Gaza, the majority ordinary Palestinians.
Israel has faced grave warnings about the implications of putting boots on the ground in Gaza, with aid groups warning of a humanitarian disaster, fears of the conflict escalating, and the challenges of separating militants from civilians in the impoverished, densely occupied territory.
Israel first occupied Gaza during the 1967 Six-Day War, and it was only fully returned to Palestinians in 2005.
A year later, Israel imposed an air, land and sea blockade on the 140 square mile (362 square kilometer) strip of land, which is also bordered by Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.
In 2007 Israel tightened the blockade after Hamas took control of Gaza from the secular Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.
When asked if Hamas — whom Biden described as “a bunch of cowards” — must be eliminated entirely, he replied: “Yes I do.”
“But there needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state,” he continued, reiterating the long-standing US call for a two-state solution.
60 Minutes journalist Scott Pelley also asked Biden if he could foresee US troops joining the war.
“I don’t think that’s necessary,” Biden, who pulled US troops out of Afghanistan and has insisted that none will be sent to aid Ukraine as it holds off a Russian invasion, replied.
“Israel has one of the finest fighting forces in the country. I guarantee we’re gonna provide them everything they need,” he said.
The United States has already deployed two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean in a powerful show of support for Israel.

Topics: Biden Israel Gaza Palestine

Macron calls for ‘ruthless’ government response after teacher killed

Macron calls for ‘ruthless’ government response after teacher killed
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Macron calls for ‘ruthless’ government response after teacher killed

Macron calls for ‘ruthless’ government response after teacher killed
  • Macron called on police to comb through their files of radicals who could be deported from France to make sure no one was overlooked
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP

Paris: France’s president on Monday called for a “ruthless” government response to those with terrorist ideologies, days after a teacher was stabbed to death in what he has called an act of “Islamist terror.”
Emmanuel Macron wants his ministers “to embody a ruthless state toward all those who harbor hate and terrorist ideologies,” a senior aide told reporters. He has called on police to comb through their files of radicals who could be deported from France to make sure no one was overlooked and has told the interior minister to take a “special approach to young men between the ages of 16-25 from the Caucasus,” the aide said.

Topics: France Macron Islamist terror

Related

France teacher’s killer had ‘contact’ with militant in Syria
World
France teacher’s killer had ‘contact’ with militant in Syria
France bans pro-Palestinian protests after Hamas attack
World
France bans pro-Palestinian protests after Hamas attack

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’
Updated 26 min 52 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’
  • US leader: Hamas ‘don’t represent all the Palestinian people’
Updated 26 min 52 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Any move by Israel to occupy the Gaza Strip again would be a “big mistake,” US President Joe Biden said in an interview released on Sunday, as Israeli troops prepared for a ground invasion.
Israel, seeking vengeance for an attack by Hamas on October 7, has declared war on the militant group, launching a relentless bombing campaign and warning more than a million people in northern Gaza to move south ahead of the operation.
Asked by CBS news program 60 Minutes if he would support any occupation of Gaza by the American ally, Biden replied: “I think it’d be a big mistake.”
Hamas “don’t represent all the Palestinian people,” he continued.
But invading and “taking out the extremists” is a “necessary requirement,” he added.


The Hamas attack saw fighters shoot, stab and burn to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Israel’s reprisal attacks in the days since have flattened neighborhoods and killed at least 2,670 people in Gaza, the majority ordinary Palestinians.
Israel has faced grave warnings about the implications of putting boots on the ground in Gaza, with aid groups warning of a humanitarian disaster, fears of the conflict escalating, and the challenges of separating militants from civilians in the impoverished, densely occupied territory.
Israel first occupied Gaza during the 1967 Six-Day War, and it was only fully returned to Palestinians in 2005.
A year later, Israel imposed an air, land and sea blockade on the 140 square mile (362 square kilometer) strip of land, which is also bordered by Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.
In 2007 Israel tightened the blockade after Hamas took control of Gaza from the secular Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.
When asked if Hamas — whom Biden described as “a bunch of cowards” — must be eliminated entirely, he replied: “Yes I do.”
“But there needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state,” he continued, reiterating the long-standing US call for a two-state solution.
60 Minutes journalist Scott Pelley also asked Biden if he could foresee US troops joining the war.
“I don’t think that’s necessary,” Biden, who pulled US troops out of Afghanistan and has insisted that none will be sent to aid Ukraine as it holds off a Russian invasion, replied.
“Israel has one of the finest fighting forces in the country. I guarantee we’re gonna provide them everything they need,” he said.
The United States has already deployed two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean in a powerful show of support for Israel.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Joe Biden Hamas-Israeli War 2023 Gaza

Related

Update Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
Middle-East
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
Middle East war could widen beyond Israel and Hamas, US officials warn
Middle-East
Middle East war could widen beyond Israel and Hamas, US officials warn

Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority
Updated 16 October 2023
AP
Follow

Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority
  • Exit poll shows ruling Law and Justice party still got the most number of votes, obtaining 200 out of the 460-seat lower house of parliament
  • Poll also showed that three opposition parties, including Tusk's Civic Coalition, have likely won a combined 248 seats
Updated 16 October 2023
AP

WARSAW, Poland: Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk declared the beginning of a new era for his country after opposition parties appeared to have won enough votes in Sunday’s parliamentary election to oust the governing nationalist conservative party.

That party, Law and Justice, has bickered with allies and faced accusations of eroding rule of law at home in its eight years in power. It appeared that voters were mobilized like never before, voting in even greater numbers than when the nation ousted the communist authorities in 1989. Exit poll results pegged it at a record 72.9 percent. In some places people were still in line when polling officially closed, but all were allowed to vote.
If the result predicted by the exit poll holds, Law and Justice won but also lost. It got more seats than any other party but fewer than in the previous election and not enough to be able to lead a government that can pass laws in the legislature.
The Ipsos exit poll suggested that Law and Justice obtained 200 seats. Its potential partner, the far-right Confederation got 12 seats, a showing the party acknowledged was a defeat.
It also showed that three opposition parties have likely won a combined 248 seats in the 460-seat lower house of parliament, the Sejm. The largest of the groups is Civic Coalition, led by Tusk, a former prime minister and former European Union president. It won 31.6 percent of votes, the exit poll said.
“I have been a politician for many years. I’m an athlete. Never in my life have I been so happy about taking seemingly second place. Poland won. Democracy has won. We have removed them from power,” Tusk told his cheering supporters.
“This result might still be better, but already today we can say this is the end of the bad time, this is end of Law and Justice rule,” Tusk added.
Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski acknowledged the ambiguous result. He told supporters at his headquarters that his party’s result, at nearly 37 percent of the vote, according to the exit poll, was a success, making it the party to win the most votes for three parliamentary elections in a row.
“We must have hope and we must also know that regardless of whether we are in power or in the opposition, we will implement this (political) project in various ways and we will not allow Poland to be betrayed,” Kaczynski said.
If the result holds, and Law and Justice is the single party with the most seats, then it would most likely get the first chance to try to build a government.
It falls to President Andrzej Duda, who is an ally of Law and Justice, to tap a party to try to form a government.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Polsat News that Duda “will entrust the mission of forming the government to the winning party and in this first step we will certainly try to build a parliamentary majority.”
The question arose whether it would obtain the new parliament’s approval.
Three opposition parties, Tusk’s Civic Coalition, Third Way and the New Left, ran on separate tickets but with the same promises of seeking to oust Law and Justice and restore good ties with the European Union.
Wlodzimierz Czarzasty, a leader of the Left party, vowed to work with the others to “create a democratic, strong, reasonable and predictable government.”
Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz, the head of election campaign for Third Way, called it a “huge day for our democracy.”
Votes were still being counted and the state electoral commission says it expects to have final results by Tuesday morning.
The high turnout also extended the count of Ipsos’ late poll, based on findings from 50 percent of the voting stations, which was still not published in the early hours of Monday.
At stake in the election were the health of the nation’s constitutional order, its legal stance on LGBTQ+ rights and abortion, and the foreign alliances of a country that has been a crucial ally to Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
LGBTQ+ rights activist Bart Staszewski called it the end of a “nightmare” for himself as a gay man and others.
“This is just the beginning of reclaiming of our country. The fight is ahead but we are breathing fresh air today,” Staszewski said.
Environmental activist Dominika Lasota was emotional with relief, saying “we have our future.”
Law and Justice has eroded checks and balances to gain more control over state institutions, including the courts, public media and the electoral process itself.
During the campaign many Poles described the vote as the most important one since 1989, when a new democracy was born after decades of communism. Turnout then was 63 percent.
Despite many uncertainties ahead, what appeared certain was that support for the governing party has shrunk since the last election in 2019 when it won nearly 44 percent of the vote, its popularity dented by high inflation, allegations of cronyism and bickering with European allies.
There is a high level of state ownership in the Polish economy, and the governing party has built up a system of patronage, handing out thousands of jobs and contracts to its loyalists.
A political change could open the way for the EU to release billions of euros in funding that has been withheld over what the EU viewed as democratic erosion.
Piotr Buras, of the European Council of Foreign Relations, said the opposition had gained from “growing fatigue” with the government among Poles, “beyond the groups usually supporting the liberals.”
The fate of Poland’s relationship with Ukraine was also at stake. The Confederation party campaigned on an anti-Ukraine message, accusing the country of lacking gratitude to Poland for its help in Russia’s war. Its poor showing will be a relief for Kyiv.
A referendum on migration, the retirement age and other issues was held simultaneously. Some government opponents called on voters to boycott the referendum, saying it was an attempt by the government to galvanize its supporters. Many voters were seen refusing to take part in the referendum and the exit poll pegged participation at 40 percent, which meant the results would not be legally binding.
 

Topics: Poland Donad Tusk Poland Election 2023

Related

Poland no longer arming Ukraine, says Polish PM amid grain exports row
World
Poland no longer arming Ukraine, says Polish PM amid grain exports row
EU must close borders in face of ‘migrant surge’, says Poland’s ruling PiS party
World
EU must close borders in face of ‘migrant surge’, says Poland’s ruling PiS party

Latest updates

A top EU official convenes a summit to deal with a fallout in Europe from the Israel-Hamas war
A top EU official convenes a summit to deal with a fallout in Europe from the Israel-Hamas war
British supermodel Kate Moss to attend Saudi Arabia’s Hia Hub conference 
British supermodel Kate Moss to attend Saudi Arabia’s Hia Hub conference 
Riyadh set to host final round of Longines Global Champions Tour
Riyadh set to host final round of Longines Global Champions Tour
Suleiman ‘can’t wait to submit’ Vettori at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship
Suleiman ‘can’t wait to submit’ Vettori at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship
Koepka wins LIV Golf Jeddah as Gooch claims individual season championship
Koepka wins LIV Golf Jeddah as Gooch claims individual season championship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.