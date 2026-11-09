DUBAI: US President Trump wants Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take steps to implement his Gaza peace plan during a phone call on Thursday, Axios has reported, quoting two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The Gaza peace roadmap calls for Hamas’ disarmament and the demilitarization of Gaza, as well as the handing of the enclave’s governance to a new Palestinian technocratic government. It has been on hold for months because of the Israeli elections held on Oct. 27.

The Trump administration did not want implementation of the plan to become a politically explosive issue during the Israeli election campaign, Axios reported, and now that Israeli elections are over the US president want to forge ahead with his Gaza plan regardless of who leads the new Israeli government.

Israel and Hamas agreed about a year ago to the first phase of Trump’s 20-point plan, which led to a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of the last 20 living hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.