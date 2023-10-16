Sweet business booms in Madinah with date season

You are here

The season features experts and prominent farmers showcasing date varieties and highlighting the economic significance of the industry (SPA)
  • In the last three months, 42 million kg of dates were produced, with a value surpassing SR530 million
  • The annual output of dates in the Kingdom in 2022 exceeded 1.6 million tons with more than 300 varieties on offer
Riyadh: Madinah is showcasing its date industry during its annual season, with the sector producing more than 50 million kg of the fruit in the past three months, adding more than $149 million to the Saudi economy.

Themed “From Madinah to the World,” the season features experts and prominent farmers showcasing date varieties and highlighting the economic significance of the industry.

Five cultural exhibitions are hosted in central hotels and major malls. The exhibitions offer Saudi coffee and popular regional dates to visitors, along with detailed descriptions of the fruit varieties. Furthermore, agricultural workshops educate attendees about effective ways to prevent the spread of pests.

The director of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s regional branch, Ayman Al-Sayed, said: “The season includes a tent for agricultural services near the main date market auction. Its purpose is to offer farmers agricultural guidance, including on pesticide usage and modern irrigation techniques. There is also a section for the popular organic agriculture program in the region’s organic farms, along with explanations of the Saudi Good Agriculture Practices Program by agricultural experts.”

Al-Sayed added: “The tent offers employment support, agricultural licenses and records. It also highlights the Agricultural Development Fund’s support programs for farmers, explaining the application process. Additionally, it features the National Center for the Prevention and Control of Plant Pests and Animal Diseases, providing information about its agricultural and awareness services.”

He said that in the last three months, 42 million kg of dates were produced, with a value surpassing SR530 million ($141 million).

Al-Sayed added that in the same period, permits were granted for 413 date shipments — totaling another 8.7 million kg in volume and SR30 million in value — via Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

He said: “We organized the entry of 79,000 vehicles imported by the region’s farms for the date market. The supervisory teams are present on the ground around the clock to inspect imported products, ensuring they are safe, and carrying out inspection and guidance tours.”

Al-Sayed added: “The ministry’s branch is committed to supporting date production by conducting workshops for farmers, offering platforms for selling premium date preservation containers to help farmers manage their production, and establishing websites for those exporting their products domestically and internationally.

“These measures aim to meet the local and global market needs through the 8.3 million palm trees in the region, boost national date and date product exports, and highlight the significance of the palm and date sector as a key component of agricultural and economic production, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030.”

According to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, in 2022, Saudi Arabia exported 321,000 tons of dates valued at SR1.28 billion.

The ministry said that the annual output of dates in the Kingdom in 2022 exceeded 1.6 million tons with more than 300 varieties on offer.

There are more than 34 million date palms around the Kingdom.

The Qassim region boasts the highest number of palm trees with 11.2 million. It is followed by Madinah with 8.3 million and Riyadh with 7.7 million. The Eastern region has 4.1 million palm trees.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dates

Riyadh forum explores legal framework for tourism, investment

Riyadh forum explores legal framework for tourism, investment
Updated 8 min 59 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Riyadh forum explores legal framework for tourism, investment

Riyadh forum explores legal framework for tourism, investment
  • Saudi Law Conference focuses on sustainable business environment
Updated 8 min 59 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister for Tourism Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud on Monday opened the second day of the fifth Saudi Law Conference in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District.

The three-day event — called A Legal Environment for Sustainable Business — focuses on sport, tourism, and investment, and aims to show the importance of vocational training in bolstering the business and investment sectors.

It also explores the influence of contemporary legal advances in shaping an appealing investment landscape aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Princess Haifa expressed her appreciation to the organizers of the conference, including Saudi Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani, and Princess Hala bint Khalid bin Sultan Al-Saud, the chair of the organizing committee and founder of Burhan Al-Maarifa Company.

She highlighted the role of the new tourism system in supporting the progress of the sector and developing the legislative environment to suit its rapid development.

Princess Haifa said: “When we developed the National Tourism Strategy for 2019, as you all know, we set very, very ambitious goals, and today the sector is witnessing remarkable growth over the past few years. 

Vice Minister for Tourism Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al Saud delivered the opening speech for the second day of the fifth Saudi Law Conference. (AN photo by Saad Alanazi)

“As the Kingdom has advanced in the index of international tourism revenues and achieved prestigious global positions in the growth rate of international tourism, this is clear evidence that this sector will grow further.”

She emphasized the Ministry of Tourism’s forward-thinking approach in enhancing the sector’s legislative framework through the adoption of a globally aligned tourism system with comprehensive executive regulations.

She said: “The main pillar on which the system is based is preserving the rights of tourists, investors, and workers in the sector.

“In light of this legislative development, this will have a direct impact in attracting large investments from inside and outside the Kingdom.”

Princess Hala said that the conference promoted diverse and significant topics, as well as the involvement of legal experts from various specialties.

On the first day Al-Samaani had focused on Saudi Arabia’s legislative progress, highlighting the law’s role in safeguarding rights and business environment stability.

He also discussed specialized legislation, such as the Law of Civil Transactions, which promotes contractual freedom to accommodate the Kingdom’s rapid development, enabling flexible contracting and transaction stability. 

Al-Samaani emphasized the need for legal training and specialization in response to digital transformation. He discussed preventive justice, which safeguards rights, resolves disputes without litigation, and assures contract validity and obligations.

Topics: Riyadh forum Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud Saudi Law Conference

Green hotels, ecotourism: A rising trend in Saudi Arabia

Green hotels, ecotourism: A rising trend in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari
Follow

Green hotels, ecotourism: A rising trend in Saudi Arabia

Green hotels, ecotourism: A rising trend in Saudi Arabia
  • The Kingdom is the latest region to boost its green sector, adopting an eco-friendly approach to hospitality and funding green megaprojects
Updated 16 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: In great news for environmentalists in Saudi Arabia, green hotels are growing in popularity among the country’s hospitality and tourism entrepreneurs. Several investors are currently shifting their attention toward projects that promote sustainability in order to attract customers and boost revenues.

The Kingdom is the latest region to boost its green sector, adopting an eco-friendly approach to hospitality and funding green megaprojects.

Green hotels are certified environmentally friendly properties. To receive a certificate, a hotel must operate according to the Sustainable Development Goals and employ environmentally friendly practices, such as using biodegradable materials and offering energy-efficient accommodations.

“Saudi Arabia has made significant achievements toward its commitment to obtaining and actioning the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which are an urgent call to action by the UN to all countries,” said Abdulaziz Al-Mizani, head of sustainability in renewable energy and circular economy at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

The Kingdom’s sustainability goals are part of a plan to develop tourism in the country, he said, adding that this is evident in its adoption of international sustainability standards in travel and tourism, which are set by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council.

The establishment of the Sustainable Tourism Global Center, which aims to elevate the tourism industry while aligning it with the Kingdom’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, is another step in the right direction.

The center brings together governments, international organizations, academic bodies, financing institutions and industry associations, with the goal of reducing the tourism sector’s estimated 8 percent contribution to total global greenhouse gases and moving toward net-zero emissions.

“The largest investor in tourism and hospitality in the Kingdom is the government since green hotels are part of Saudi Arabia’s sustainability DNA,” added Al-Mizani.

Some of the Public Investment Fund’s projects, including Red Sea Global, NEOM, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and other semi-government initiatives, align with the green hotel concept.

If hotels want to become eco-friendly properties, Al-Mizani said, they should avoid using plastic products, provide green transportation facilities, encourage a paperless policy or reduce the usage of paper to a minimum, enhance energy efficiency and clean energy solutions, and apply a food waste reduction policy.

Finally, Al-Mizani believes that business owners should support, advance, and motivate tourists and guests to take part in the overall sustainable efforts in Saudi Arabia.

“If we think about the developer’s commitment to building green hotels, it is a long-term commitment toward clean energy and a better environment for us and our children to live in,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ecotourism Green hotels Saudi green projects saudi tourism

Saudi FM discusses latest developments in Gaza with German, Japanese counterparts

Palestinian child wounded in Israeli bombardment is brought to a hospital in Deir El-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Palestinian child wounded in Israeli bombardment is brought to a hospital in Deir El-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM discusses latest developments in Gaza with German, Japanese counterparts

Palestinian child wounded in Israeli bombardment is brought to a hospital in Deir El-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
  • Prince Faisal urged Japan to work to ensure that the UN Security Council fulfils its responsibility to maintain international peace and security
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed developments in Gaza during separate phone calls with his German and Japanese counterparts on Monday. 

During a phone call with Annalena Baerbock, Prince Faisal said it was important that all parties to the conflict adhered to international humanitarian law and ensured that civilians are not targeted in any way.

Prince Faisal and Baerbock highlighted the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibilities toward arriving at an immediate ceasefire, reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, and adhering to UN and Security Council resolutions in this regard. 

They also said developing urgent solutions to bring medical and relief materials to the residents of the Gaza Strip was necessary.

During the call with Kamikawa Yoko, Prince Faisal urged Japan, as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, to work to ensure that the council fulfils its responsibility to maintain international peace and security by pushing for an immediate cessation of military operations and lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip.

Prince Faisal also said it was important that the Security Council worked to implement resolutions regarding the Palestine in order to establish a just, comprehensive, and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue in a way that achieves the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia allocates $2m to UNRWA

Saudi Arabia allocates $2m to UNRWA
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia allocates $2m to UNRWA

Saudi Arabia allocates $2m to UNRWA
  • Saudi envoy handed to check over to UNRWA chief in Amman
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has allocated $2 million to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, a statement from the organization said Monday.

Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi handed over a check to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in Amman on Sunday.

Al-Sudairi said that the contribution aimed to strengthen UNRWA’s ability to respond to the humanitarian needs of Palestinian refugees in the region.

UNRWA has been facing a financial crisis that is jeopardizing its ability to provide services. It is urging governments, donors, and partners to continue their assistance to Palestinian refugees, who rely almost entirely on the agency for their daily necessities.

The agency is currently stepping up efforts to meet its immediate financial needs so it can maintain essential services until the end of the year.
 

Topics: UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)

Saudi ambassador to UAE presents credentials in Abu Dhabi

Saudi ambassador to the UAE Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Angari presents his credentials to Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al-Nahyan.
Saudi ambassador to the UAE Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Angari presents his credentials to Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al-Nahyan.
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi ambassador to UAE presents credentials in Abu Dhabi

Saudi ambassador to the UAE Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Angari presents his credentials to Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al-Nahyan.
  • Al-Angari expressed his happiness to represent the Kingdom in the UAE in light of the fraternal relations that unite the two countries
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UAE Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Angari presented his credentials in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The envoy presented his credentials to Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al-Nahyan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry reported.

Al-Angari expressed his happiness to represent the Kingdom in the UAE in light of the fraternal relations that unite the two countries, the UAE’s foreign ministry said.

He also stressed his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields in a way that contributes to strengthening the bonds between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE

