Rangers take 2-0 lead over Astros, Phillies down Arizona

Rangers take 2-0 lead over Astros, Phillies down Arizona
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado celebrates the last out in the top of the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Monday. (AP)
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP
Rangers take 2-0 lead over Astros, Phillies down Arizona

Rangers take 2-0 lead over Astros, Phillies down Arizona
  • The Phillies — beaten by the Astros in last year’s World Series — launched their bid to return to the Fall Classic with a 5-3 victory over the Diamondbacks
  • The winner of the ALCS will face the winner of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP
LOS ANGELES: The Texas Rangers held off a ferocious late rally from the defending champion Houston Astros to claim a 5-4 victory and snatch a commanding 2-0 series lead in the Major League Baseball playoffs on Monday.

Texas, who had blanked the Astros 2-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven American League Championship Series on Sunday, jumped on Houston starter Framber Valdez early to take a commanding 4-0 first inning lead at Minute Maid Park.

Marcus Semien scored after a fielding error from Valdez to make it 1-0 before Adolis Garcia’s line drive to right field allowed Corey Seager to score.

Mitch Garver then drove in a run to put Texas 3-0 ahead before Nathaniel Lowe singled to left field to send Garcia home for a 4-0 lead.

Houston finally got on the board in the bottom of the second inning when Yordan Alvarez crushed a 420-foot home run to right center field.

But Texas immediately restored their four-run cushion when Jonah Heim blasted a solo shot to left field in the top of the third to make it 5-1.

The Astros, however, continued to chip away at the Texas lead, with Alex Bregman’s home run in the fourth inning making it 5-2.

Houston then appeared to be poised to hit back again in the fifth inning, loading the bases with no outs to pile the pressure on Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi.

But Eovaldi rose to the challenge superbly, extricating himself from the jam to end the inning with Houston unable to cash in.

“That was the turning point in the game,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said of Eovaldi, who finished with nine strikeouts through six innings to claim the win.

“Terrific job by him,” Bochy added. “He had good stuff today. He pitched very well.”

Houston got within two in the sixth inning after a Michael Brantley double made it 5-3.

Alvarez then swatted his second home run of the game in the eighth to set up a nerve-jangling finale heading into the eighth.

But Texas closer Jose Leclerc took care of business to remove Jeremy Pena, Yainer Diaz and Jose Altuve in quick succession to seal victory. Game 3 in the series takes place in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday.

The winner of the ALCS will face the winner of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series.

The Phillies — beaten by the Astros in last year’s World Series — launched their bid to return to the Fall Classic with a 5-3 victory over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

The Phillies launched an early offensive onslaught with Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper blasting first inning solo home runs before Nick Castellanos crushed a third homer in the second inning to make it 3-0.

Harper and J.T. Realmuto drove in two more runs to make it 5-0 and although Arizona got to within two runs, closer Craig Kimbrel shut it down with the Phillies winning on a double play.

Game 2 of the NLCS takes place on Tuesday.

South Africa bowl against Dutch in wet and chilly Dharamsala

South Africa bowl against Dutch in wet and chilly Dharamsala
Updated 29 min 11 sec ago
AFP
South Africa bowl against Dutch in wet and chilly Dharamsala

South Africa bowl against Dutch in wet and chilly Dharamsala
  • Start of the match was delayed by an hour due to rain
  • South Africa have won both their opening World Cup matches
Updated 29 min 11 sec ago
DHARAMSALA, India: South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl against the Netherlands in their Cricket World Cup match at the wet and chilly Himalayan venue of Dharamsala on Tuesday.

The start was delayed by an hour due to rain but it remains a 50 overs a side affair with the game getting underway in temperatures of 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit).

South Africa have won both their opening games at the tournament against Sri Lanka and Australia while the Dutch have been defeated by Pakistan and New Zealand.

The Proteas made one change with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee returning to replace leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi while Logan van Beek has recovered from injury and takes the place of fellow seamer Ryan Klein.

Teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt/wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Bayern Munich addresses Moroccan star’s pro-Gaza Instagram post

Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui. Credit: social media
Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui. Credit: social media
Updated 35 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
Bayern Munich addresses Moroccan star's pro-Gaza Instagram post

Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui. Credit: social media
  • Club to hold talks with defender following return from international duty with Atlas Lions
Updated 35 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: German football club Bayern Munich says it will hold talks with star player Noussair Mazraoui in light of the Moroccan defender’s Instagram post expressing support for Gaza.

Mazraoui, whose Instagram account has 2.3 million followers, shared a post featuring an audio message saying: “O Allah, help our oppressed brothers in Palestine to attain victory. May Allah have mercy on the deceased and heal the wounded.”

According to a statement from Bayern Munich, reported by the German Press Agency, the club immediately contacted Mazraoui following his Instagram posts on Sunday.

“The player is currently with the Moroccan national team. After his return, a detailed personal conversation with the club’s management in Munich is planned.

“Regardless, everyone, including all staff and players, is aware of the values represented by Bayern Munich.

“We have expressed this openly and unequivocally in a post immediately following the terrorist attack on Israel.

“We are concerned about our friends in Israel, and we stand with them. At the same time, we hope for peaceful coexistence for all people in the Middle East,” the statement read.

The player also addressed his controversial post in an interview with the agency, offering his perspective: “My position is that I will work for peace and justice in this world. This means that I will always be against all kinds of terrorism, hatred and violence. And that’s something I will always stand behind.

“That’s why I don’t understand why people think the opposite about me and why I’m associated with hateful groups. Today is not about what I think or what you think, innocent people are being killed every day by this terrible conflict that has gotten out of hand. We all need to be against it and speak out against it. This is just inhumane.

“Finally, I would like to make it clear that it was never my intention to offend or hurt anyone, consciously or unconsciously,” he said.

Mazraoui is currently on international duty with the Atlas Lions, who are scheduled to face Liberia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification on Tuesday.

Unbeaten UFC prospect Muhammad Mokaev relishing Abu Dhabi return

Unbeaten UFC prospect Muhammad Mokaev relishing Abu Dhabi return
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Unbeaten UFC prospect Muhammad Mokaev relishing Abu Dhabi return

Unbeaten UFC prospect Muhammad Mokaev relishing Abu Dhabi return
  • British fighter won on his previous visit to the UAE capital last year
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Unbeaten flyweight Muhammad Mokaev returns to Abu Dhabi on Saturday for UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2, looking to build on the win he enjoyed on his last trip to the UAE capital. 

Mokaev will take on Tim Elliot at Etihad Arena in a strong card headlined by the highly anticipated lightweight title clash between Islam Makhachev and the UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. 

Fighting out of Manchester, UK, Mokaev is a hugely popular fighter in the Middle East. This is due to his exciting fighting style and personal story. 

A refugee from Dagestan, Mokaev moved to the UK at the age of 12. From his family having to live on the equivalent of only $7 a day, he has become one of the UFC’s most exciting prospects with a 10-0-0 (1 no contest) record. He has achieved a perfect four wins from as many contests in the Octagon. 

With his Muslim faith endearing him to the region’s fight fans, he has enjoyed phenomenal support when fighting in Abu Dhabi, where he secured a submission victory over Malcolm Gordon in October 2022. 

Mokaev said he could not wait to return to Etihad Arena and put on a show for his supporters.

“I have an amazing fan base in Abu Dhabi,” he said. “Even when I fought on the prelims last year, the packed arena made it feel like a main event.

“I am very excited to be back and fighting again — I am as excited now as when I made my debut. When I got injured in March, I knew there would be UFC in Abu Dhabi and straight away I told the UFC, ‘Book me for this.’ They told me I might not be recovered in time, but I said ‘I will be recovered to fight there’.” 

The 23-year-old came to Bahrain in September to finish his preparations and ensure he was acclimatized to the Middle Eastern weather before his clash with Elliot.

“We came out here on Sept. 7 because the climate is a big difference to the UK,” he said. “A lot of fighters make the mistake of coming out too late, but I wasn’t going to do that.” 

Three of Mokaev’s four UFC wins have come by submission, and he is promising fans they will see the best version of him yet. “I think my all-round game has got a lot better — but especially my strength. I have been working on a lot of strength conditioning and you will see a different version of me in Abu Dhabi — this is Mokaev 2.0.

“I just want to say thank you to all the people who support me and I am looking forward to giving my thanks to them in Abu Dhabi with another (strong) performance inside the Octagon.” 

Palestine’s Abdul Kareem Al-Selwady set for inaugural Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

Palestine’s Abdul Kareem Al-Selwady set for inaugural Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Palestine's Abdul Kareem Al-Selwady set for inaugural Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

Palestine’s Abdul Kareem Al-Selwady set for inaugural Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship
  • The event, organized in collaboration with AJP, will take place at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City on Oct. 20
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The inaugural Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship is set to attract the attention of MMA and grappling fans in the Middle East with a No-Gi Welterweight bout between Abdul Kareem Al-Selwady of Palestine and Islam Reda of Egypt.

The event, organized in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro, will take place at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City on Oct. 20.

Al-Selwady has become known for his grappling skills, honed over the years as he transitioned from kickboxing to MMA.

His familiarity with the ADXC cage through previous MMA fights sets him apart from competitors less accustomed to this environment and could give him an advantage on the night.

He said: “The cage offers different techniques and movements, and I can make my opponents feel trapped and claustrophobic. I’m a pressure fighter, and I’ll use that to my advantage. Winning is the ultimate goal. I’ve traveled all the way from (the) United States to Abu Dhabi to win.

“For me, being a part of history is important, and participating in the first event of its kind in Abu Dhabi is a big deal,” he added.

“I’m honored to be a part of it. I’ve put in a lot of hard work, training rigorously to ensure I perform well in Abu Dhabi. I’m committed to putting on a great show for ADXC and look forward to its continued growth.”

Abu Dhabi holds a special place in Al-Selwady’s heart as previously competed in the UAE capital as part of the Brave Combat Federation, an experience he fondly recalls with a victory.

Green Falcons ready for Mali in Asian Cup preparations

Green Falcons ready for Mali in Asian Cup preparations
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Green Falcons ready for Mali in Asian Cup preparations

Green Falcons ready for Mali in Asian Cup preparations
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi national team footballers continue their preparations for the Asian Cup as they play Mali in a friendly on Tuesday.

The Green Falcons take on the African side in Portugal in their third game under Italian manager Roberto Mancini, who was unveiled as head coach  in August.
Mancini led the players in training on Monday.  
Salman Al-Faraj trained after returning from injury, but Hassan Al-Tambakti and Zakaria Al-Hawsawi are still out.
The last encounter between the two sides was a 1-1 draw in 2019.
After Mali, the Kingdom’s players will face Jordan in a qualifier for the World Cup in November.
The Green Falcons will then travel to Qatar for the 2023 Asian Cup and will look to win the competition under their veteran Italian coach.
They are in Group F with Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, and Oman, who they play first on Jan. 16, 2024.

