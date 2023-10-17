You are here

Saudi HR development fund sees 149% surge in support program participants

Saudi HR development fund sees 149% surge in support program participants
The total financial support allocated to these participants has reached around SR48 million ($12.80 million). Shutterstock.
ARAB NEWS   
Saudi HR development fund sees 149% surge in support program participants

Saudi HR development fund sees 149% surge in support program participants
ARAB NEWS   
RIYADH: A professional certificate support program saw a 149 percent surge in uptake in the first eight months of 2023 as more than 8,000 Saudis signed up to improve their employment prospects.  

According to the Human Resources Development Fund, this growth represents a jump from the 3,365 admissions during the same period the previous year.  

The total financial support allocated to the participants reached around SR48 million ($12.80 million), a substantial increase compared to the SR21 million disbursed during the same period in 2022. 

The fund stated that 153 certifications across a variety of specialist professions and industry sectors were accredited under the Professional Certification Support Program. 

The objective of this program is to provide the national workforce with new knowledge and enhance their professional skills. 

Additionally, the program is integrated with the fund’s other programs to increase the effectiveness of the domestic labor force and promote the idea of professional training. 

It also aims to increase individual competition in terms of specialization and professional development, and boost labor market productivity, to meet global standards while presenting employment opportunities through skill development. 

In May, the fund launched a career counselor training program, in partnership with King Saud University to improve and develop national competencies in the education and vocational sector, and to contribute to the employment of national cadres. 

It also approved 18 professional certificates related to banking and finance, industrial engineering and information technology.  

Agreement signed to enhance trade between Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Africa

Agreement signed to enhance trade between Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Africa
Arab News
Agreement signed to enhance trade between Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Africa

Agreement signed to enhance trade between Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Africa
Arab News

RIYADH: An agreement has been reached with the aim of boosting economic activities between member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and those of the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank. 

This TDB and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp., a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, signed a memorandum of understanding during the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco. 

Under this MoU, both organizations will collaborate to provide trade finance solutions, with the aim of better serving their respective member countries in Africa, as stated in a press release. 

These solutions encompass various investment products, including Murabaha, syndications, co-financing, risk-sharing, and Islamic factoring. 

Furthermore, this partnership will explore opportunities for technical assistance and capacity building, focusing on the private sector and small and medium enterprises located in their shared member states. 

MODON partners with SEDA, LCGPA to enhance national products 

MODON partners with SEDA, LCGPA to enhance national products 
Arab News
MODON partners with SEDA, LCGPA to enhance national products 

MODON partners with SEDA, LCGPA to enhance national products 
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON, has taken steps to boost national products by signing two memorandums of understanding. 

These agreements were developed as part of the participation of the Saudi Export Development Authority and the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority in the second edition of the “Made in Saudi” exhibition, which kicked off on Oct. 16 under the theme “Saudi Craftsmanship.”

The deals are set to facilitate the exchange of complementary capabilities and shared experiences in the management of industrial cities, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It also entails providing logistical services and facilitative solutions for developing non-oil exports. Additionally, industrial land will be allocated for showcasing the “Export Houses” products within cities. 

The event will conclude on Oct. 19 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

 

 

Closing bell — Saudi Arabia’s main index soars 109 points to 10,731 

Closing bell — Saudi Arabia’s main index soars 109 points to 10,731 
Arab News
Closing bell — Saudi Arabia’s main index soars 109 points to 10,731 

Closing bell — Saudi Arabia’s main index soars 109 points to 10,731 
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward movement for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, gaining 109.28 points or 1.03 percent to 10,731.40. 

On Tuesday, the total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.22 billion ($1.39 billion) as 162 stocks advanced, while 59 declined. 

While the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, surged 150.13 points to 22,776.94, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index advanced 1.08 percent to 1,380.45. 

Al Kathiri Holding Co. was the best-performing stock on Tuesday. The company’s share price increased 6.80 percent to SR2.67. 

Other top performers on the main index were Leejam Sports Co. and Al Moammar Information Systems Co., whose spare prices soared 5.94 percent and 5.26 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices slipped 2.63 percent to SR12.60. 

Meanwhile, shares of Saudi utility firm ACWA Power hit an all-time high at SR220 on Tuesday. The company, however, closed the trading at SR219.20. 

Future Care Trading Co. drove the overall performance of the parallel market. The company’s share price scaled up 6.99 percent to SR19.58. 

Marble Design Co. was the worst performer on Nomu, as its share price slumped 6.97 percent to SR82.70. 

On the announcements front, AlJazira Capital, the financial adviser on the potential initial public offering of Mulkia Investment Co., revealed that the offer price for the IPO has been set at SR38 per share. 

A bourse filing revealed that the subscription period for the IPO will be between Oct.20-30. 

Mulkia Investment Co. had previously announced plans to float its 1.3 million ordinary shares, representing 20 percent of its capital worth SR65 million. 

Saudi Arabia dominates regional VC landscape with 39% of total deals

Saudi Arabia dominates regional VC landscape with 39% of total deals
Arab News
Saudi Arabia dominates regional VC landscape with 39% of total deals

Saudi Arabia dominates regional VC landscape with 39% of total deals
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia dominated the regional venture capital landscape with 39 percent of the total deals recorded in the Middle East and North Africa between January and September, reported a Dubai-based startup data platform. 

According to MAGNiTT’s recent MENA venture investment report, a total of 286 deals were recorded in the region and the Kingdom registered a 172 percent increase in the capital raised in the third quarter compared to the April-June period. 

The UAE also registered a quarterly growth of 55 percent over the April-June timeframe.  

Between January and September, the UAE also secured 33 percent of MENA’s overall venture funding deals. 

“The performance of the VC market in the MENA region still lingered near its lower bound. While funding saw a QoQ uptick of 32 percent in Q3, deal flow saw its third consecutive QoQ drop, standing at its lowest level since Q2 2017,” the report stated. 

According to Emirates News Agency, or WAM, MAGNiTT Founder and CEO Philip Bahoshy attributed the third quarter performance to a series of mega-deals involving investments of $100 million or more across the region. 

Speaking at the Expand North Star event in Dubai on Monday, Bahoshy highlighted the rise of new VC funds in the MENA region, including Saudi Arabia’s IMPACT46 and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, which successfully raised funds to nurture local startups. 

Moreover, the UAE’s Chimera Capital and Aliph Capital have launched new funds. 

Bahoshy stressed the importance of monitoring the pace at which this “dry powder” translates into investments, with the fourth quarter expected to provide insights into the strength of the 2024 VC landscape, reported WAM. 

In August, MENA startups raised over $76 million through 18 deals, which fares well against the broader Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan region, which raised $139 million across 46 deals in the same period, according to MAGNiTT.    

Notably, the MENA region accounted for two of the three exits recorded in the Middle East, Africa and Pakistan in August, highlighting its growing role in the global startup ecosystem. 

Mobily partners with BICS to boost international roaming services in Saudi Arabia

Mobily partners with BICS to boost international roaming services in Saudi Arabia
Arab News
Mobily partners with BICS to boost international roaming services in Saudi Arabia

Mobily partners with BICS to boost international roaming services in Saudi Arabia
Arab News

RIYADH: Tourists planning to visit Saudi Arabia can anticipate improved connectivity thanks to a recent agreement between telecommunications company Mobily and network enabler BICS.

This deal is expected to give international visitors improved mobile accessibility when traveling to and from the Kingdom, according to a press statement.

The agreement between Mobily and BICS comes as tourist inflow to Saudi Arabia is witnessing a surge post-pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism revealed that the region was ranked second globally in visitor arrivals during the first seven months of 2023, representing a 58 percent rise in numbers compared to the same period of the previous year.

“This partnership will enable us to offer our customers high-quality roaming services while they travel from and to Saudi Arabia, ensuring that they stay connected with their loved ones and businesses back home. This is part of Mobily’s effort to provide the best experience in the market and contribute to fulfilling vision 2030,” said Abdullah Al-Ghonaimi, vice president of wholesale operations at Mobily.

Developing the tourism sector is a pivotal goal outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to reduce the economy’s dependence on oil by the end of this decade.

The Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract over 100 million visitors by the end of this decade. It also seeks to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the region’s gross domestic product to exceed 10 percent.

Abdelkader Najja, vice president of BICS, Middle East and Africa, said mobile roaming has become essential for modern life, specifically for travelers.

“Our reliable global network and wealth of expertise can be leveraged for the best user quality and experience. This partnership allows Mobily to focus on strategic projects to deliver unrivaled services to its subscribers, wherever they are in the world,” said Najja.

Headquartered in the Belgian capital Brussels, BICS currently works with telecom operators in various regions, including Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, the press statement added.

