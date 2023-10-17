Saudi HR development fund sees 149% surge in support program participants

RIYADH: A professional certificate support program saw a 149 percent surge in uptake in the first eight months of 2023 as more than 8,000 Saudis signed up to improve their employment prospects.

According to the Human Resources Development Fund, this growth represents a jump from the 3,365 admissions during the same period the previous year.

The total financial support allocated to the participants reached around SR48 million ($12.80 million), a substantial increase compared to the SR21 million disbursed during the same period in 2022.

The fund stated that 153 certifications across a variety of specialist professions and industry sectors were accredited under the Professional Certification Support Program.

The objective of this program is to provide the national workforce with new knowledge and enhance their professional skills.

Additionally, the program is integrated with the fund’s other programs to increase the effectiveness of the domestic labor force and promote the idea of professional training.

It also aims to increase individual competition in terms of specialization and professional development, and boost labor market productivity, to meet global standards while presenting employment opportunities through skill development.

In May, the fund launched a career counselor training program, in partnership with King Saud University to improve and develop national competencies in the education and vocational sector, and to contribute to the employment of national cadres.

It also approved 18 professional certificates related to banking and finance, industrial engineering and information technology.