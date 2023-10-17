You are here

Who’s Who: Noura Mufti, marketing director at St. Regis Riyadh
Noura Mufti
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Who’s Who: Noura Mufti, marketing director at St. Regis Riyadh
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Noura Mufti is the director of marketing at St. Regis Riyadh.

She had started working as the marketing manager at St. Regis in March 2023.

The hotel is located in VIA Riyadh, the Saudi capital’s high-end shopping and lifestyle destination that includes select restaurants and seven luxurious cinemas.

Mufti has held various positions in the luxury branding sector throughout her career, with extensive experience of handling both cosmetics and fashion brands. She was brand manager for Saudi Jawahir — the Avanti luxury multi-brand boutique with five branches across the Kingdom. It houses some of the world’s most coveted designers and is renowned for personalized service and exclusivity.

In 2012, Mufti was appointed training manager for the prestigious French cosmetic brand Guerlain. She spent five years and eight months in the cosmetics industry.

In 2018, she ventured into luxury retail, managing luxury brands including the iconic Italian fashion house Prada and the famed French couture brand Christian Dior.

Mufti holds a bachelor’s degree in business with a specialization in organizational development from King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah.

Misk exhibition revisits impressive Saudi artworks

Misk exhibition revisits impressive Saudi artworks
Updated 17 October 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Misk exhibition revisits impressive Saudi artworks

Misk exhibition revisits impressive Saudi artworks
  • ‘Echoing the Land’ explores work of 20 artists influenced by Kingdom’s heritage, landscape
Updated 17 October 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Misk Art Institute’s new exhibition “Echoing the Land” brings together a collection of 55 pieces mirroring Saudi history through the eyes of 20 pioneering artists.

The exhibition is being showcased until Mar. 7 next year at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Fine Arts Hall.

Curated by a team from the institute, the exhibition showcases works from the second half of the 20th century and reveals each artist’s educational journey, “highlighting a group of Saudi artists who contributed to shaping the identity of the local art movement.”

Yousef Jaha’s painting “Alhada Summer,” from 1974, tells a personal story of childhood memories with a group of friends camping in Taif, a city in Makkah Province. 

Speaking about the work, Jaha said: “What you see here is a scenic view of Alhada, a place that is cool during the summer and winter. Being from Makkah, I would go out with a group of guy friends and camp in front of this exact scene.”

Jaha’s painting shows an abstract cloudy sky and muddy ground surrounding a realistically painted traditional folk house in the center, embraced by mountains.

He added: “We camped and we sat for two days. We would eat and drink in the tent; we would play football and cards. So, this scene was in front of me and I remember the rain fell, the wind was blowing, and it was very cold with bursts of wind.”

Jaha’s previous artworks included portraits, still life, and landscape paintings of Makkah.

His style has evolved to abstract expressionism, works with broad brushstrokes bursting with color.

It was that day in the summer of 1974 that Jaha felt moved by the view. He said: “I took my hand and quickly drew the scene without having a big canvas back then. It gave me a beautiful impression.”

Jaha said he felt a powerful rush of emotions from “the rainy nature that gave me the colors of the wet soil, the local house, the trees, the sheep’s house, the rocks in front of the building.”

Jaha later gathered his thoughts and tools and began painting on a bigger canvas.

He said: “Once upon a time, I used many colors until I created a painting that is close to the reality of what I saw, especially to the colors of the muddy soil.”

Jaha said that when he saw his painting again nearly 40 years later, he became emotional and nostalgic. 

He said: “My eyes teared up. I got a lingering feeling and could not believe that I could ever have abandoned that view.”

Artworks featured in the exhibition range from natural landscapes and urban settings to traditional architecture and the intricacies of human connections within Saudi culture.

Abdulsattar Al-Mussa has three artworks featured in the exhibition which utilize a technique of engraving cardboard.

He said: “I studied art academically. I studied graphics, and I specialized in graphics and black and white.”

The first work, “Wedding in Alriffa 3/4,” from 1986, shows a traditional image of a father and a man discussing their children’s marriage.

The pieces “Fishermen 4/5” and “Fishermen 5/5,” both from 1987, were inspired by Al-Mussa’s grandfather who had a background in pearl fishing. Both the works depict Saudi men in traditional clothing fishing for pearls.

Al-Mussa was a graduate from Moscow’s Academy of Fine Arts, from where he obtained a bachelor’s and a master’s in graphics and composition.

He said his works “received great evaluation from the Russian artists present.”

Al-Mussa says he uses art as a means of self-expression.

He said: “I must continue to express everything I see … This artist addresses all topics, every sensitivity is addressed.”

He refers to his artworks as “children that I take time to work on, with small sketches, then the painting comes, and on to the next.”

“Landscape,” by artist Taha Al-Sabban, who was born in 1948, also features in the exhibition. The painting highlights elements of Al-Sabban’s life in the Kingdom, drawing inspiration from Hijazi culture, and his time abroad in Holland.

It shows a windmill and two veiled women standing under a tree covered with red, white, blue, and green leaves which reflect the flags of Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands.

The works on display were inspired by each artist’s experiences and reflect their perspectives on their surroundings while showcasing the illuminating diversity of the Kingdom’s splendor. 

The exhibition is also playing host to a series of training courses and dialogue sessions.

The event results from the institute’s interest in documenting the first steps of the art scene in the Kingdom, and its role in contributing to awareness and encouraging the documentation process in the sector.

Misk Art Institute seeks to enrich artistic culture and support creative experiences by organizing events that connect artists to international schools, helping them to improve and market their work.

“Echoing the Land” can be accessed virtually through the institute’s website.

Saudi commission marks 20th anniversary of intangible heritage convention 

Saudi commission marks 20th anniversary of intangible heritage convention 
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi commission marks 20th anniversary of intangible heritage convention 

Saudi commission marks 20th anniversary of intangible heritage convention 
  • The celebration will witness the launch of the Intangible Heritage Association
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission will celebrate the 20th anniversary of UNESCO’s Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage at Grassy Park in Riyadh from Oct. 17-19. 

Organizers said the event reflects an interest in cultural heritage and its diversity, and the efforts made to preserve, protect and promote it since the signing of the 2003 convention. They said it sheds light on the initiatives of the intangible cultural heritage sector. 

The celebration will witness the launch of the Intangible Heritage Association, the first body of its kind.

It will also feature 20 cultural events, such as clay, handicrafts, falconry and culinary arts exhibitions; artistic performances by performers from various regions of the Kingdom; classical Saudi music; and a photo exhibition highlighting Saudi Arabia’s achievements in preserving intangible heritage, among other attractions. 

A “Heritage in Our Eyes” exhibition will display children’s drawings about intangible heritage. It will also feature various children’s workshops on traditional arts and crafts. 

Organizers said that through the event, the Heritage Commission is seeking to spread awareness among the local community about the importance of preserving the Kingdom’s intangible heritage. They said it would reflect the identity of Saudi society and introduce younger generations to the various forms of intangible heritage in the Kingdom. 

Saudi deputy minister meets Pakistan ambassador to the Kingdom

Saudi deputy minister meets Pakistan ambassador to the Kingdom
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi deputy minister meets Pakistan ambassador to the Kingdom

Saudi deputy minister meets Pakistan ambassador to the Kingdom
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News

Ambassador Ali Al-Yousef, Saudi deputy minister for consular affairs, on Tuesday met Ahmed Farooq, the ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments of common concern.

On Monday, Farooq visited the Ministry of Culture’s Culinary Commission and met with CEO Mayada Badr. The two discussed enhancing cooperation within the culinary sector.

Sultan of Oman holds talks with Saudi and other Gulf-nations foreign ministers

Sultan of Oman holds talks with Saudi and other Gulf-nations foreign ministers
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Sultan of Oman holds talks with Saudi and other Gulf-nations foreign ministers

Sultan of Oman holds talks with Saudi and other Gulf-nations foreign ministers
  • Discussions focused on developments in Gaza, global efforts to establish a ceasefire, ways to protect civilians
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his counterparts from other Gulf Cooperation Council member states met Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq on Tuesday at Seeb Palace in Muscat.

Their talks focused on the latest developments in Gaza, global efforts to establish a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and ways to protect innocent civilians from the escalating Israeli military response there, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

GCC Secretary-General Jassem Albudaiwi was also present at the meeting, during which cooperation for the benefit of all GCC member states was also discussed.

Saudi Hajj minister meets with head of Turkish religious affairs

Saudi Hajj minister meets with head of Turkish religious affairs
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Hajj minister meets with head of Turkish religious affairs

Saudi Hajj minister meets with head of Turkish religious affairs
  • Al-Rabiah briefed Arbash on the Kingdom’s initiatives to facilitate the arrival of pilgrims
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah Minister, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, met with the head of Turkiye’s Directorate of Religious Affairs, Ali Arbash, on Tuesday during an official visit to Turkiye, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Al-Rabiah briefed Arbash on the Kingdom’s initiatives to facilitate the arrival of pilgrims.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism announced on Tuesday that it has expanded access to its electronic tourist visa to Turkish nationals. Holders of the tourist visa can visit the Kingdom for tourism purposes or to perform Umrah outside the Hajj season. They can also visit friends and relatives, and attend events, exhibitions and conferences.
It was also announced that direct flights from Ankara and Gaziantep to Madinah will increase seating capacity by 380 percent.
Meanwhile, Flynas will launch six direct flights per week from Ankara to Jeddah.
Al-Rabiah, who began a two-day visit to Turkiye on Monday, is accompanied by a high-level delegation representing the public and private sectors.
 

