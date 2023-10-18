You are here

  • Home
  • Western leaders risk complicity in Israeli war crimes, British MP tells Arab News
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Western leaders risk complicity in Israeli war crimes, British MP tells Arab News

Short Url

https://arab.news/jb4n6

Updated 18 October 2023
RAY HANANIA
Follow

Western leaders risk complicity in Israeli war crimes, British MP tells Arab News

Western leaders risk complicity in Israeli war crimes, British MP tells Arab News
  • Crispin Blunt is co-director of center that announced notice of intention to prosecute UK govt officials for ‘aiding and abetting war crimes in Gaza’
  • ‘It’s only if we can find a route for justice for the Palestinians that the Israelis can find security along with the Palestinians’
Updated 18 October 2023
RAY HANANIA
Follow

CHICAGO: Western leaders risk being complicit in war crimes if they continue to support Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, an MP from the UK’s governing Conservative Party told Arab News.

Crispin Blunt is co-director of the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, which announced a notice of intention last week to prosecute UK government officials for “aiding and abetting war crimes in Gaza.”


Speaking on the “Ray Hanania Radio Show,” Blunt said the purpose of the notice of intent is “to try and get the Israelis to pause, have her allies saying, asking her, to think again about the consequences of the scale of the action that they might be contemplating against Gaza.”

He added: “The Palestinians have been on the wrong end of history for about 100 years. You can’t go on like this.

“In the end, there has to be a measure of justice if both sides are to have security, and it’s only if we can find a route for justice for the Palestinians that the Israelis can find security along with the Palestinians.”

Blunt said he is urging “restraint” to prevent the killing of more innocent civilians.

“What we’re trying to do is actually to avert what would undoubtedly be a disaster, which is the crime from Hamas of the appalling assault on Israel and the killing of so many utterly innocent Israelis being responded to with another crime. That’s a path we should avoid going down,” he said.

Blunt added that although US President Joe Biden’s rhetoric might be milder than that of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the American government would not be immune from legal action.

Israel must “stay within the law,” and while it may be “tiresome,” the country has many “substantial advantages” that can be employed to target those responsible for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, Blunt said.

“Heads of state don’t enjoy any immunity from action, for fairly obvious reasons in taking decisions that put them in the frame for complicity with these kinds of crimes, or indeed committing the crimes themselves.”

 

 

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine UK Crispin Blunt

Related

British MP fears for Palestinian relatives trapped in Gaza in Israeli siege 
World
British MP fears for Palestinian relatives trapped in Gaza in Israeli siege 
Little help from UK government for British-Palestinian couple trapped in Gaza, son says 
World
Little help from UK government for British-Palestinian couple trapped in Gaza, son says 

UK special forces preparing to aid Israel in efforts rescue Hamas hostages

UK special forces preparing to aid Israel in efforts rescue Hamas hostages
Updated 50 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UK special forces preparing to aid Israel in efforts rescue Hamas hostages

UK special forces preparing to aid Israel in efforts rescue Hamas hostages
  • British military sources said the Special Air Squad is working with Israeli and US counterparts on plans to save 200 hostages, about 10 of whom are believed to be British
Updated 50 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Special Air Squad is preparing to aid Israel in any potential attempt to rescue up to 10 British civilians being held by Hamas in Gaza, Britain’s i newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Several military sources told the newspaper that SAS personnel were working with members of the elite Israeli Sayeret Matkal force and US Delta Force on potential attempts to rescue more than 200 hostages of various nationalities believed to be held by Hamas in hideouts and tunnels.

“It is understood that events in southern Israel have triggered a change in the readiness of UK special forces,” one source told the i.

“An SAS squadron on a training operation had last week finished its detachment several days early as part of unspecified deployment plans,” the source added.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed on Monday that the government believed as many as 10 British nationals were being held hostage in Gaza.

Only three hostage-rescue missions are believed to have been carried out by UK special forces since 2011, the i reported. They took place in Kenya, Nigeria and Yemen. Six intelligence-gathering deployments took place over the same period of time, including one in Ukraine prior to Russia’s invasion last year.

“The way that Hamas is holding the hostages looks like they’ve scattered them over the territory of Gaza very widely,” Justin Crump, a military veteran and chief executive of security and intelligence group Sibylline, told the newspaper.

He added that Hamas wants to keep the hostages alive and will be giving them food and water, and taking care of their medical needs, because they are considered “bargaining chips” in any negotiations with Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Special Lebanese protesters direct anger at US embassy over Gaza hospital blast
Middle-East
Lebanese protesters direct anger at US embassy over Gaza hospital blast
US vetoes Security Council resolution calling for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza
Middle-East
US vetoes Security Council resolution calling for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

UK’s Sunak heads to Israel Thursday, then region: Downing Street

UK’s Sunak heads to Israel Thursday, then region: Downing Street
Updated 19 October 2023
AFP
Follow

UK’s Sunak heads to Israel Thursday, then region: Downing Street

UK’s Sunak heads to Israel Thursday, then region: Downing Street
  • Sunak will stress the international community must “not let Hamas’ barbaric terrorism become a catalyst for further escalation
Updated 19 October 2023
AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Israel on Thursday before heading to other countries in the region in an effort to deescalate the Israel-Gaza conflict, his office has said.
“The attack on Al Ahli Hospital should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict,” Sunak said in a statement.
“I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this effort.”
Sunak will stress the international community must “not let Hamas’ barbaric terrorism and disregard for human life become a catalyst for further escalation of conflict in the region,” the statement said.
Expected in Israel early on Thursday morning, Sunak is due to meet his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
He is also expected to insist that humanitarian aid, which London recently announced would be increased for the Palestinians, be allowed to arrive at a time when Israel has authorized the entry of aid into Gaza from Egypt, and that Britons stranded in Gaza be allowed to leave.
Alongside the British prime minister’s trip, his Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is due to visit Egypt, Turkiye and Qatar “in the coming days,” according to Downing Street.
London has pledged its support for Israel following the bloody attacks by Hamas, which killed more than 1,400 people, and has announced that the UK’s humanitarian aid to the Palestinians will be increased by a third — an extra £10 million pounds ($12 million).
Israel is relentlessly bombing the small, crowded territory of Gaza, where more than 3,400 people have been killed, most of them Palestinian civilians, according to the local authorities.

Topics: War on Gaza rishi sunak United Kingdom

Related

Special Ray Hanania Show: Who is to blame for the war in Gaza? video
Middle-East
Ray Hanania Show: Who is to blame for the war in Gaza?
Saudi crown prince, Japanese PM discuss Gaza escalation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, Japanese PM discuss Gaza escalation

Philippine central bank develops Islamic finance system to ‘benefit all Filipinos’

Philippine central bank develops Islamic finance system to ‘benefit all Filipinos’
Updated 18 October 2023
Ellie Aben
Follow

Philippine central bank develops Islamic finance system to ‘benefit all Filipinos’

Philippine central bank develops Islamic finance system to ‘benefit all Filipinos’
  • Islamic banking services expected to increase financial inclusion of Muslim Filipinos
  • Central bank says the Philippines is ready for the entry of new Islamic finance investors
Updated 18 October 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The development of Islamic banking in the Philippines aims to benefit all Filipinos, the central bank said, as it works on awareness programs to broaden access to financial services in accordance with Islamic law.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has stepped up its promotion of Islamic finance in the country following a decision in August by the nation’s monetary board to approve the first Islamic banking unit license for a traditional bank.
The decision expanded the possibilities for foreign and private banks looking to tap into the market. Earlier, it was limited to the state-owned Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines.
“The BSP has made significant strides in promoting the development of Islamic banking and finance in the country,” Arifa A. Ala, the central bank’s assistant governor, told Arab News this week.
“The promotion and development of Islamic banking and finance will equally benefit all Filipinos, including overseas Filipino workers. This is seen to attract foreign investors inclined to operate in the Philippines under the Islamic finance business model, expand the payment gateways and remittance channels of OFWs, and increase availability of other financial services.”
Around half of 1.8 million overseas Filipinos live and work in the Muslim-majority countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, especially Saudi Arabia, where Islamic banks have a major asset share.
“Through the BSP’s financial literacy and consumer awareness programs, overseas Filipinos can learn more about Islamic banking and finance,” Ala said.
“This could lead to greater consumer participation, and realization of the full potential of Islamic banking and finance in fostering economic growth and inclusive financial system.”
Ala, who is a lead advocate on Islamic banking and finance, and chairs the Islamic Finance Coordination Forum, believes the expansion of the Islamic banking and finance industry will also benefit many Muslim Filipinos who have been financially excluded.
About 6 percent of the 110 million predominantly Catholic population of the Philippines are Muslims. Most live in the impoverished Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in the country’s south, which has the lowest financial inclusion rate.
“As of end March 2023, BSP data shows that out of the 479 total unbanked cities and municipalities in the Philippines, 217 are located in Mindanao, of which 110 are in the BARMM, where most Muslim Filipinos reside,” Ala said.
“The entry of new Islamic banking players can provide Filipinos with access to various Islamic banking products and services that can serve their diverse financial requirements. Unbanked Muslim Filipinos can be onboarded into the financial system, while non-Muslim Filipinos can expand their financial transactions and investment options.”
With the current enabling regulatory environment, the central bank believes the Philippines is ready for the entry of new Islamic banking and finance investors.
To promote the Philippine market, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas assistant governor held a briefing for potential Saudi and Filipino backers in Riyadh in mid-August to highlight opportunities in the Philippines.
“Investors from Muslim countries, which are increasingly seeking to invest in products that are in line with their religious beliefs, may invest in the Philippine sovereign sukuk to diversify their investments and manage their liquidity,” Ala said.
“The country is more than ready to accept new Islamic banking and finance players to cater to a large untapped consumer market and a growing economy that has substantial demand for financing.”

Topics: The Philippines Islamic finance Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

Related

Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors
World
Philippine central bank promotes Islamic finance, invites Saudi investors
Philippine central bank probes account hacks
World
Philippine central bank probes account hacks

British foreign minister to travel to Middle East, including Egypt

British foreign minister to travel to Middle East, including Egypt
Updated 18 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

British foreign minister to travel to Middle East, including Egypt

British foreign minister to travel to Middle East, including Egypt
  • Britain has called for “cool heads” following a blast at a hospital in Gaza
  • The Israel-Hamas conflict must not escalate to the wider region
Updated 18 October 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British foreign minister James Cleverly told parliament he would travel to the Middle East on Wednesday, outlining a diplomatic push which a British source said would include a visit to Egypt and possibly Qatar and Turkiye.
Britain has called for “cool heads” following a blast at a hospital in Gaza that killed huge numbers of Palestinians and repeatedly said the Israel-Hamas conflict must not escalate to the wider region.
“I have traveled to Israel, I’ve engaged with G7 allies, regional partners, and will be visiting the region again later on today, because we recognize that this will require intensive efforts,” he told parliament.
Cleverly visited Israel last week following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas. He did not set out details of the itinerary of his latest trip.
In Egypt, he is expected to discuss the opening of a border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to allow humanitarian aid in and citizens to leave, the source said.

Topics: War on Gaza UK James Cleverly Egypt Middle East

Related

Indonesia, Malaysia join global condemnation of Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
World
Indonesia, Malaysia join global condemnation of Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
Update Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’ video
Middle-East
Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’

Several Germans killed by Hamas: Berlin

Several Germans killed by Hamas: Berlin
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Several Germans killed by Hamas: Berlin

Several Germans killed by Hamas: Berlin
  • A single-digit number of German nationals are believed to have “fallen victim to Hamas terror,” said ministry spokesman Christian Wagner
  • Berlin would officially confirm the deaths only once relatives had been informed
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP

FRANKFURT, Germany: Several German citizens have been killed after the major attack launched by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel earlier this month, the German foreign ministry said Wednesday.
A single-digit number of German nationals are believed to have “fallen victim to Hamas terror,” ministry spokesman Christian Wagner told a regular press briefing, without giving further details.
He added that Berlin would officially confirm the deaths only once relatives had been informed.
The foreign ministry previously said there were eight known cases of German hostages being abducted by Hamas and taken into the Gaza Strip.
Wagner said Wednesday that the cases involved a “low double-digit number of people,” without elaborating.
Scores of foreigners were killed, wounded or taken hostage after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.
The worst attack in Israel’s 75-year history killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, inside the country, according to Israeli officials.
Israel has responded with bombardments that have killed more than 3,000 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly civilians, according to authorities in the Hamas-controlled territory.

Topics: War on Gaza Germany Hamas

Related

Germany’s Scholz to visit Israel, Egypt this week amid Mideast conflict
World
Germany’s Scholz to visit Israel, Egypt this week amid Mideast conflict
Hamas using Gaza population as ‘shield’: German foreign minister
Middle-East
Hamas using Gaza population as ‘shield’: German foreign minister

Latest updates

Israel evacuates staff from embassy in Egypt
Israel evacuates staff from embassy in Egypt
UK special forces preparing to aid Israel in efforts rescue Hamas hostages
UK special forces preparing to aid Israel in efforts rescue Hamas hostages
UK’s Sunak heads to Israel Thursday, then region: Downing Street
UK’s Sunak heads to Israel Thursday, then region: Downing Street
Killing Palestinians will ‘never, never’ make Israel more secure, Palestine’s envoy tells Security Council
Killing Palestinians will ‘never, never’ make Israel more secure, Palestine’s envoy tells Security Council
Ray Hanania Show: Who is to blame for the war in Gaza?
Ray Hanania Show: Who is to blame for the war in Gaza?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.