You are here

  • Home
  • Liverpool star Mo Salah calls on world leaders to ‘prevent further slaughter of innocent souls’ in Gaza
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Liverpool star Mo Salah calls on world leaders to ‘prevent further slaughter of innocent souls’ in Gaza

Liverpool’s star Mohamed Salah beseeched world leaders to “come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls … humanity must prevail” in a touching comment over the situation in Gaza. (X/Screenshot/
Short Url

https://arab.news/p4per

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Liverpool star Mo Salah calls on world leaders to ‘prevent further slaughter of innocent souls’ in Gaza

Liverpool star Mo Salah calls on world leaders to ‘prevent further slaughter of innocent souls’ in Gaza
  • In an impassioned plea on social media platform X, the Egyptian footballer said ‘the people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently’
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

BEIRUT: In a touching statement about the situation in Gaza, Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah urged world leaders to “come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls” and said “humanity must prevail.”

In a video message posted on social media platform X on Wednesday, the Liverpool FC star made an impassioned plea to authorities and the wider world, saying: “The people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently.

“It’s not always easy to speak in times like this … there has been too much violence and too much heartbreaking brutality.”

The escalation in violence has been unbearable to watch, said Salah.

“All lives are sacred and must be protected,” he added. “The massacres need to stop. Families are being torn apart. What’s clear now is that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions.”

In response to the carnage at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, on which Israeli forces are accused of carrying out an attack on Tuesday feared to have killed more than 500 people, Salah said: “The scenes at the hospital last night were horrifying.”

Topics: War on Gaza Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Related

Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza
Saudi Football
Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza
Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui. Credit: social media
Sport
Bayern Munich addresses Moroccan star’s pro-Gaza Instagram post

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP

SAO PAULO: Football superstar Neymar has a torn ligament and meniscus in his left knee and will have to undergo surgery after being injured during Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay, the Brazilian Football Confederation said Wednesday.
The 31-year-old, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in August, went off in tears just before halftime in Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match in Montevideo Tuesday.

Topics: Neymar

Jeddah gears up to host the next round of the Saudi Toyota Championship

Jeddah gears up to host the next round of the Saudi Toyota Championship
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jeddah gears up to host the next round of the Saudi Toyota Championship

Jeddah gears up to host the next round of the Saudi Toyota Championship
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah motorsports fans are ready to welcome the next stage of the Saudi Toyota Championship to the Red Sea city this weekend.
Autocross, Drift, and Time Attack races will take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21 at Jeddah Corniche Circuit Parking.
About 60 elite local racers are set to take part each day in the championship, Saudi Arabia’s premier local motorsport event, which is organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, with Abdul Latif Jameel Company as its sponsor.
The Autocross competition is slated for Thursday, the Drift competition for Friday, with the Time Attack competition concluding the meet on Saturday.
The last round of the competition was in Al-Ahsa last month.

Topics: Saudi Toyota Championship 2023

Related

Saudi Toyota Championship 2023 hill climb highlights Kingdom’s thriving motorsport talent
Sport
Saudi Toyota Championship 2023 hill climb highlights Kingdom’s thriving motorsport talent
50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship
Motorsport
50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship

Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza

Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza

Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza
  • French senator demands that the footballer be stripped of his citizenship of the country and his Ballon D’or accolade withdrawn
  • Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin alleged during a TV interview that Benzema was ‘connected’ with the Muslim Brotherhood, which France considers a terrorist organization
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News

BEIRUT: Karim Benzema, the French footballer who currently plays for Saudi club Al-Ittihad, is facing a backlash from officials in his home country after he expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza and said they were being subjected to unjust bombing.
In a message posted on social media site X on Sunday, the current FIFA Ballon D’or holder wrote: “All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children.”
The post has garnered more than 558,000 likes, 180,000 retweets and 60,000 comments.

However, French senator Valerie Boyer has demanded that the government strip Benzema of his citizenship, and that his Ballon D’or accolade, awarded annually by news magazine French Football to the men’s player judged to be the best of the year, be withdrawn.
News website Tribuna reported that Boyer’s demand came in the form of a signed petition addressed to the French government, posted on her Instagram page, in which she said: “We cannot accept that a French dual national, internationally known, could dishonor and even betray our country in this way.”
Benzema was born in Lyon to parents of Algerian descent.
The row escalated further when French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, speaking on TV channel CNews, alleged that Benzema was “connected” to the Muslim Brotherhood, which a number of nations, including France, consider to be a terrorist organization.
Meanwhile, Israeli former goalkeeper David “Dudu” Aouate, who played for Spanish clubs Racing Santander, Deportivo and Mallorca, insulted Benzema on X over his comments about Gaza, using curse words in five languages, the Marca newspaper reported.
On Oct. 7, Hamas operatives crossed the border from Gaza into Israel where they killed more than a thousand Israelis, including soldiers and civilians.
Vowing to wipe out Hamas, Israel responded by bombing Gaza, killing more than 3,000 civilians. On Tuesday, Israeli forces were accused of carrying out an attack on a hospital that is thought to have killed more than 500 people.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Karim Benzema

Related

Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui. Credit: social media
Sport
Bayern Munich addresses Moroccan star’s pro-Gaza Instagram post
Algeria's defender Youcef Atal. AFP
Sport
Algerian Atal suspended by Nice for Israel-Hamas conflict post

Saudi 2034 World Cup bid boosted by full AFC support, FIFA’s Asian tournament pledge

Saudi 2034 World Cup bid boosted by full AFC support, FIFA’s Asian tournament pledge
Updated 18 October 2023
AP
Follow

Saudi 2034 World Cup bid boosted by full AFC support, FIFA’s Asian tournament pledge

Saudi 2034 World Cup bid boosted by full AFC support, FIFA’s Asian tournament pledge
  • AFC members responded quickly to Infantino’s urging and the Japan federation proposed united support behind the Saudi bid backed by Uzbekistan, Lebanon and India
Updated 18 October 2023
AP

GENEVA: Saudi Arabia’s FIFA-favored bid to host the men’s World Cup in 2034 passed on Wednesday one of the few barriers left in what seems an inevitable win.
One week after revealing talks with Australia about bidding to co-host the 2034 World Cup, Indonesian soccer leader Erick Thohir said his federation is now with Saudi Arabia.
Thohir’s change of plan was detailed in a statement on the Indonesian soccer federation website hours before an online meeting of the Asian Football Confederation, whose 47 members include Australia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.
During the meeting, FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged AFC members to “be united for the 2034 World Cup.”
Infantino has long been a close ally of Saudi soccer and the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and FIFA’s surprise decision two weeks ago to fast-track bidding for the 2034 men’s tournament was seen as favorable for them.
AFC members responded quickly to Infantino’s urging and the Japan federation proposed united support behind the Saudi bid backed by Uzbekistan, Lebanon and India.
“Japan has a plan to host the FIFA World Cup by 2050 but now it’s time for Asia to get united and make a single bid (for 2034),” Japanese federation official Tsuneyasu Miyamoto said, praising Saudi Arabia for a “long football history, massive passion and a wonderful vision for 2034.”
Australian officials did not take part in the online discussion.
After an initial technical problem connecting to the meeting, Saudi federation president Yasser al Misehal said: “It’s always known that Asia is always united.”
“We have been overwhelmed by a huge number of supporting letters, announcements from all over the world. This puts a big responsibility on us to really deliver a successful bid,” said al Misehal. He is a member of the FIFA Council and likely candidate for the AFC presidency in 2027, the year Saudi Arabia hosts the men’s Asian Cup after an extensive stadium-building program.
The Infantino-chaired FIFA Council agreed two weeks ago only members of the AFC and Oceania’s soccer body — New Zealand and scattered Pacific islands – can bid for the 2034 tournament, and also accepted just a single 2030 co-host bid teaming Europe, Africa and South America across six nations.
FIFA give federations in Asia and Oceania an Oct. 31 deadline to show interest and just one month more to submit a detailed bidding agreement with government support.
Saudi Arabia confirmed its intention almost immediately after FIFA opened the contest on Oct. 4. Within minutes, the AFC’s president, Bahraini royal family member Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, said the Saudis had its united backing.
Speculation about an Australia-Indonesia plan, possibly including Malaysia and Singapore, suggested there was not total Asian unity.
Indonesia’s announcement Wednesday isolated Australia if it wants to make a 2034 bid to follow its successful co-hosting of the 2023 Women’s World Cup with New Zealand.
“There is enough division already all over the world. We have occasions to send messages of unity,” Infantino said Wednesday in a video message from Zurich to AFC members.
Infantino reminded them of his message at a soccer officials’ meeting this month in Tashkent, Uzbekistan — “to be united in Asia as well, to be united for the 2034 World Cup.”
FIFA wants to confirm the 2030 and 2034 World Cup hosts late next year at separate meetings of its 211-member federations.
The Europe-led bid of Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay and the inaugural 1930 host Uruguay is the consensus choice for 2030. The South Americans are set to get just one game each of the 104-game slate, yet that removes their soccer body from the 2034 picture as FIFA looks to rotate hosting between continents.
North and Central American soccer body CONCACAF gets its turn in 2026 when the United States, Canada and Mexico host the first 48-team, 104-game edition.
Thohir, an Indonesian government minister who has close ties to Infantino, said Wednesday his country still aims to host when Asia next gets its turn after 2034. That could be in 2046.
Indonesia hosts the men’s Under-17 World Cup for FIFA next month after being stripped in March of the Under-20 version because the Muslim-majority nation refused to stage the games of Israel, which had qualified.
The Australian soccer federation also has shown interest in hosting the 32-team Club World Cup for FIFA in 2029. Getting a FIFA promise for that tournament is a potential price for letting the Oct. 31 deadline pass.
Saudi Arabia will host the last annual seven-team Club World Cup for FIFA in December. The club tournament is relaunched as a four-yearly, 32-team tournament in June 2025 in the United States.
Winning World Cup hosting rights can accelerate a Saudi state soccer project fueled by oil riches, which has already led to the buying of Premier League club Newcastle, the take over and funding of four storied domestic clubs, plus sponsorship of international competitions by the “Visit Saudi” tourism board.
The project is surging despite long-standing concerns about human rights in the kingdom and a reputational crisis for the crown prince after the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Topics: football soccer FIFA FIFA World Cup 2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup
Sport
Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup
Pakistan endorses Saudi bid to host FIFA World Cup, foresees ‘memorable’ tournament
Pakistan
Pakistan endorses Saudi bid to host FIFA World Cup, foresees ‘memorable’ tournament

Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup
  • New Zealand romp to 149-run victory over Afghanistan, who beat England on Sunday
  • After fourth win, New Zealand are comfortably on course for the World Cup semifinals 
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP

Chennai, India: New Zealand handed giant-killing Afghanistan a brutal reality check on Wednesday when they exploited a disastrous fielding performance to romp to a 149-run victory at the Cricket World Cup.

Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham and Will Young all scored half centuries and benefitted from dropped catches to score a fighting 288-6.

The Black Caps then ran through Afghanistan, who had shocked defending champions England last time out, for just 139 in 34.4 overs.

“I thought 250 was par. We are in an environment where we keep working for each other and play as a team,” said man of the match Phillips who made 71.

The victory gives New Zealand, runners-up at the last two World Cups, a fourth victory in as many games and comfortably on course for the semifinals.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson took 3-19, spinner Mitchell Santner claimed 3-39 while veteran seamer Trent Boult chipped in with 2-18 as New Zealand turned the screw.

Afghanistan have one win and three defeats from their four games.

“We are very disappointed because at this level you have to take those kind of catches. End of the day those catches hurt us,” admitted captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, one of the worst culprits.

They had hoped Rahmanullah Gurbaz could repeat his fireworks against England when he made 80.

However, on Wednesday, the opener was cleaned up by Matt Henry in the sixth over for just 11.

Boult dismissed Ibrahim Zadran (14) and Azmatullah Omarzai (27) while Rachin Ravindra dismissed Rahmat Shah who was the top-scorer for Afghanistan with 36.

Santner completed 100 wickets in his 98th ODI when he dismissed Mohammad Nabi for seven before wrecking the rest of the batting in the company of Ferguson.

Earlier, Phillips hit 71 off 80 balls, Latham made 68 off 74 and opener Young 54 off 64 balls to lift New Zealand from a precarious 110-4 after they were sent in to bat on a slow pitch.

Mark Chapman fired a rapid 25 off 12 balls with two fours and a six as New Zealand scored 62 runs in the last five overs.

Afghanistan dropped as many as five catches.

These included Young being dropped by Rahmat Shah off Fazalhaq Farooqi before he had scored in the first over while skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi let off Ravindra on nought and Latham on 38.

New Zealand were off to a slow start of 30 in the seventh over when Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed Devon Conway for 20.

Young, replacing skipper Kane Williamson who fractured his thumb in the last game, added 79 for the second wicket with Ravindra who scored a 41-ball 32.

But Afghanistan hit back with three wickets off just nine balls for one run as pacer Omarzai dismissed Ravindra and Young in the same over.

Young had three sixes and four boundaries in his knock.

In the next over spinner Rashid Khan had Daryl Mitchell for one as New Zealand lost their way.

It was left to Phillips, who cracked four sixes and as many boundaries, to join stand-in skipper Latham in a solid fifth wicket stand of 144 to revive the innings.

Latham hit three boundaries and two sixes but he and Phillips fell for the addition of just one run, leaving Chapman to provide late impetus.

Fast bowlers Naveen-ul-Haq and Omarzai took two wickets apiece.

Topics: New Zealand Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023

Latest updates

Israel evacuates staff from embassy in Egypt
Israel evacuates staff from embassy in Egypt
UK special forces preparing to aid Israel in efforts rescue Hamas hostages
UK special forces preparing to aid Israel in efforts rescue Hamas hostages
UK’s Sunak heads to Israel Thursday, then region: Downing Street
UK’s Sunak heads to Israel Thursday, then region: Downing Street
Killing Palestinians will ‘never, never’ make Israel more secure, Palestine’s envoy tells Security Council
Killing Palestinians will ‘never, never’ make Israel more secure, Palestine’s envoy tells Security Council
Ray Hanania Show: Who is to blame for the war in Gaza?
Ray Hanania Show: Who is to blame for the war in Gaza?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.