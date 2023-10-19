Mobily, stc, Zain launch data company Fusion  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s telecom giants Mobily, stc, and Zain, have launched Fusion, a data company offering innovative solutions to government entities.

The inauguration announcement was made during the third edition of Digital Technology Forum 2023 in Riyadh, organized by the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The initiative, officially registered in May 2023, resulted from an alliance between the three telecom service providers. It falls under the Regulatory SandBox for innovative solutions of service providers.

Abdulaziz bin Abdulwahab Al-Shamsi, managing director of Fusion, shared the company’s vision and aspirations, positioning itself as the primary hub for contact data in the Kingdom.

The alliance also aims to offer comprehensive insights to government agencies by collecting and analyzing data from major service providers, which will be customized for stakeholders.

During his presentation, Al-Shamsi clarified that the company will offer various products, including demographic analysis, population statistics, and information. It will also deliver traffic data, public roadways, public transportation, and parking. He pointed out the enabling and stimulating roles provided by the CSTC through an experimental regulatory environment for innovative solution providers, SandBox.

On the sidelines of the forum, Fusion signed two memorandums of understanding with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Tourism. These agreements aim to facilitate discussions on enhancing performance efficiency, increasing productivity, and promoting economic development and sustainability.

The alliance formed among top telecom firms will help Saudi government entities with advanced technological tools to make faster decisions regarding the delivery of services to individuals.

The Digital Technology Forum is an annual event the CSTC holds in partnership with the MCIT. Its primary objective is to remain up-to-date on the most recent advancements and evolving trends within the sector.

In its current edition, the forum addressed crucial topics through five dialogue sessions and three presentations.

These included discussions on the most significant opportunities and potential tools for the software market in the Kingdom, the empowerment of the market and its impact on economic development, and the sector’s future locally and globally.

The event featured the participation of a select group of regional and international specialists.