Amazon to launch ‘Saudi Made’ storefront on its website

RIYADH: Online shoppers will find it easier to discover Saudi-made products on Amazon after the global commerce giant announced a special digital storefront dedicated to the Kingdom.

Amazon Saudi Arabia unveiled a ‘Saudi Made’ storefront on its website, featuring an array of locally-produced items.

These products bear the official 'Made in Saudi' certification.

The move is part of the region’s endeavor to promote its products and accelerate the growth of small and medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.

The launch was announced at the 2023 edition of the ‘Made in Saudi’ exhibition, following a cooperation agreement between the Saudi Exports Development Authority and Amazon Saudi Arabia.

The deal was signed by Abdulrahman Al-Thukair, CEO of SEDA, and Abdo Chlala, country manager of Amazon Saudi Arabia, in the presence of Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources.