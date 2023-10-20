Diriyah Company joins UN World Tourism Organization

RIYADH: The Diriyah Company joined the UN World Tourism Organization on Thursday as it took an important step toward boosting global tourism in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The company said that its membership in the UNWTO will help to strengthen its involvement in the industry in a way that is consistent with international standards of tourism ethics.

It will also help to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Kingdom’s tourism, with the goal of establishing Diriyah as a global cultural destination.

Diriyah Company primarily focuses on sustainable urban development, making it one of the Kingdom’s leading organizations aimed at boosting the contribution of the tourism sector to the national economy from 3.2 percent to 10 percent by 2030.

Diriyah Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said that the company’s membership in the UNWTO signified a pivotal moment in the showcasing of Diriyah’s rich culture and history to the world.

He added that the partnership enabled Diriyah to share the Kingdom’s cultural heritage with the international community.