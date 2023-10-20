Jordan PM, KSrelief chief discuss aid for refugees

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency continues to support projects in Pakistan, Somalia and Afghanistan. (SPA)
AMMAN: Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh met on Thursday here with Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of KSrelief, Saudi Arabia’s aid agency, to discuss humanitarian projects.

Al-Rabeeah thanked the government for helping KSrelief to support Syrian refugees in Jordan.

Meanwhile, KSrelief has distributed food parcels in Pakistan, Somalia and Afghanistan.

In Afghanistan, 25 tons of food parcels were distributed, benefiting 2,250 people impacted by the earthquake that struck in October.

In addition, the organization sent food baskets for 3,000 people affected by the drought in Somalia.

The Saudi aid agency also distributed 561 food baskets in Pakistan to help 3,927 people in flood-stricken cities.

In addition, KSrelief provided shelter packs, which includes tents and sleeping bags, for 3,710 people in Yemen and Pakistan.

RIYADH: The Diriyah Company joined the UN World Tourism Organization on Thursday as it took an important step toward boosting global tourism in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The company said that its membership in the UNWTO will help to strengthen its involvement in the industry in a way that is consistent with international standards of tourism ethics.

It will also help to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Kingdom’s tourism, with the goal of establishing Diriyah as a global cultural destination.

Diriyah Company primarily focuses on sustainable urban development, making it one of the Kingdom’s leading organizations aimed at boosting the contribution of the tourism sector to the national economy from 3.2 percent to 10 percent by 2030.

Diriyah Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said that the company’s membership in the UNWTO signified a pivotal moment in the showcasing of Diriyah’s rich culture and history to the world.

He added that the partnership enabled Diriyah to share the Kingdom’s cultural heritage with the international community.

RIYADH: The Sports Affairs Department at Princess Nourah University has launched the fourth sports league, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. 

The league, which will continue until Nov. 16, aims to promote the role of university sports, while creating a healthy environment for female students and developing their athletic abilities and skills.

It aims at contributing to establishing a competitive sports environment and advancing women’s participation in sports, in line with Quality of Life, one of the programs aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

The fourth edition boasts competition between 15 universities in 13 different sports, with more than 800 females participating in events such as futsal, basketball, volleyball, badminton, judo, taekwondo, karate, athletics, table tennis, tennis, archery, billiards, and chess.

The Princess Nourah University college league has been held every year since its launch in 2019.

The first season featured colleges competing in basketball and football, while the fourth season includes 13 sports which aim to encourage team and individual sports activities and a competitive spirit among female students.
 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s permanent delegation to UNESCO participated in the works of the 217th session of the executive board of UNESCO, which concluded on Wednesday in Paris.

The delegation was headed by Fahad Al-Ruwaily, Saudi ambassador to France and Monaco and the Kingdom’s permanent representative to UNESCO. The delegation was joined by various other competent national bodies.

The Saudi delegation stressed the Kingdom’s keenness in leading the field of artificial intelligence in a way that served humanity. It said that the Kingdom was one of the first countries to adopt UNESCO’s ethics of AI, and one of the first member states to call for its adoption in a way that ensuredachieving sustainable development goals.

In digital learning, the delegation shared current developments in the Saudi education system, highlighting the Kingdom’s pioneering role in digital education at the Arab level. 

The delegation also highlighted that the Kingdom, in cooperation with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, launched the Islamic World Cultural Index Project with the aim of strengthening international efforts in this field and to enhance the participation of Islamic countries in global cultural activities.

The Kingdom reiterated its desire to host the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development (Mondiacult) in 2025. 

Saudi Arabia was also selected by unanimous vote to host the works of the extended 45th session of the World Heritage Committee, during which Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve was included on the World Heritage List as the seventh Saudi world heritage site to be registered.

The Kingdom also chaired an open-ended working group of state parties to the World Heritage Convention.

SAKAKA, Saudi Arabia: A Saudi citizen’s entrepreneurial endeavor, which involved converting his neglected farm into a rustic tourism destination in Sakaka, has finally been realized.

Sultan bin Mamdouh Al-Owaish, a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Al-Jouf, has praised the concept of repurposing old farms into thriving business models.

He added that such projects were pioneering commercial initiatives that promised a unique tourist experience within the Al-Jouf region.

The scheme represents a milestone for Sakaka and, with nature’s bounty, palm groves, and a countryside ambience, creates a distinctive and memorable tourism experience.

The story behind the project begins with the citizen’s retirement and a visit to his family’s farm.

The vivid memories of childhood spent at the location cultivating palm and olive trees, and tending to fruit alongside his late father, rekindled his vision.

He set out to create a business model that would seamlessly blend with the environmental characteristics of the Al-Jouf region, which is celebrated for its moderate climate.

His aim was to provide visitors to Sakaka with a memorable experience.

Over an expanse of 4,000 square meters, the farm underwent an extensive transformation, while carefully preserving its trees.

Serpentine pathways, adorned with local Jandal stones, were meticulously laid out. Wooden seating arrangements and open-air spaces were thoughtfully constructed, while an assortment of delectable baked goods, a diverse breakfast menu, and traditional Saudi coffee and tea were offered to visiting guests.

The countryside project, which was unveiled just a few days ago, immerses visitors in the stunning beauty of nature, and boasts rustic seating, wooden huts with large glass windows, and scores of mango, orange, and tangerine trees, palm groves and aromatic plants.

Al-Jouf region boasts a total of 6,716 agricultural holdings, according to the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. These produce an array of foods, most notably dates, olives, fruit, and vegetables.

MAKKAH: The Center of Digital Entrepreneurship unveiled a new competition, Ma’amel Code, this week to empower Saudi university students and promote a new wave of digital entrepreneurship. 

An initiative of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the competition seeks to transform innovative digital ideas into promising startups, fostering the growth of a digital generation.

Yousef Abu Bakar, director of the digital innovation program at the ministry, said that CODE was dedicated to supporting and empowering entrepreneurs and emerging tech companies. 

“Operating through its branches in various Saudi universities, CODE has set up six laboratories across the Kingdom, including those at Princess Nourah University, King Saud University, Qassim University, Dar Al-Hekma University, King Khalid University, and King Faisal University,” Abu Bakar said.

These laboratories have highly skilled teams with strong technical acumen, offering extensive support to both university-based and external projects and startups.

The Ma’amel Code competition stands as a flagship initiative among the array of programs introduced by CODE.

It is tailored to encourage student-led projects. The process is straightforward — teams of students from each university can visit the competition page, accompanied by a technical expert, to present their innovative ideas. 

A rigorous evaluation process is used to shortlist the most promising ideas. Once accepted, students undergo a brief training program designed to enhance competitive spirit and facilitate interaction among universities and the laboratories. 

Winners will be awarded financial prizes and granted access to a variety of services offered by the laboratories, enabling them to realize their entrepreneurial visions.

The atmosphere in all CODE branches is brimming with tech companies, projects and aspiring individuals eager to tap into the wide range of services. 

CODE’s involvement in the “Tech Growth” program positions it as an executive partner focused on supporting tech companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, in their market expansion efforts.

The partnership provides various support programs, including the MVP Lab initiative. Through this program, incubated companies receive non-refundable support amounting to SR150,000 ($40,000) aimed at fueling the development of tech business models and diverse tech solutions.

Abu Bakar said that the Ma’amel Code competition was just the beginning as three more events were in the pipeline. 

These forthcoming events will be announced later, each in collaboration with different partners and technologies, further igniting competition among university students and the valued partners of CODE.

