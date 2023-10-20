Jordan PM, KSrelief chief discuss aid for refugees

AMMAN: Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh met on Thursday here with Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of KSrelief, Saudi Arabia’s aid agency, to discuss humanitarian projects.

Al-Rabeeah thanked the government for helping KSrelief to support Syrian refugees in Jordan.

Meanwhile, KSrelief has distributed food parcels in Pakistan, Somalia and Afghanistan.

In Afghanistan, 25 tons of food parcels were distributed, benefiting 2,250 people impacted by the earthquake that struck in October.

In addition, the organization sent food baskets for 3,000 people affected by the drought in Somalia.

The Saudi aid agency also distributed 561 food baskets in Pakistan to help 3,927 people in flood-stricken cities.

In addition, KSrelief provided shelter packs, which includes tents and sleeping bags, for 3,710 people in Yemen and Pakistan.