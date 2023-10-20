Oil Updates – crude on track for second week of gains on Gaza contagion fears

LONDON: Oil prices gained more than $1 on Friday and were on track to rise for a second week on heightened fears that the Israel-Gaza crisis may spread in the Middle East and disrupt supply from one of the world’s top-producing regions.
Brent crude futures climbed $1.23 to $93.61 a barrel by 2:16 p.m. Saudi time.
US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.60 a barrel, also up $1.23. The front-month November contract expires on Friday.
The more active December WTI contract was up $1.37 at $89.74 a barrel.
Both front-month contracts are set to record a second weekly gain as an explosion at a Gaza hospital this week and an anticipated ground invasion by Israeli troops heightened fears of the conflict spreading in the Middle East.
“Signs that an Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip is imminent have been pushing oil prices up significantly since yesterday. A barrel of Brent now costs $93 again. So far, however, the supply situation on the market has not changed,” Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note on Friday.
Oil prices are “likely to remain well supported, especially as the oil market is significantly undersupplied at present,” they said.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told troops gathered at the Gaza border on Thursday that they would soon see the Palestinian enclave “from inside,” suggesting an expected ground invasion could be nearing.
Adding to concerns about the potential broadening of the conflict, the Pentagon said the US had intercepted missiles fired from Yemen toward Israel.
Oil prices are also supported by forecasts of a widening deficit in the fourth quarter after top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts to the end of the year and amid low inventories especially in the US.
Washington is seeking to buy 6 million barrels of crude for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December and January, as it continues its plan to replenish the emergency stockpile, the US Department of Energy said on Thursday.
Air France’s African operations facing turbulence amid diplomatic shifts and security concerns
Updated 20 October 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
RIYADH: The decision by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs to place the West African nations that underwent coup d’etats under a “red alert,” a move initially aimed at ensuring the safety of the European country’s nationals, has taken an unexpected turn, adversely affecting aviation companies operating in the region.
This suspension is particularly painful for Air France, as flights between Paris and Bamako, Mali's capital, represent its third busiest route in sub-Saharan Africa, following only Abidjan and Dakar. The abrupt halt of these services not only deals a blow to Air France but also opens up opportunities for competitors.
This crisis marks a turning point in the operator’s relations with Africa, impacting a substantial 14 percent of its revenue. This underscores the broader issues facing airlines operating in regions with political volatility and highlights the need for a delicate balance between safety and business interests in the aviation industry.
Africa has experienced seven coups since August 2020, with the most recent military power grab occurring in Gabon, preceded by Niger, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Sudan and Mali. However, France’s diplomatic standoff with the military juntas of the region has not played in its favor.
President Emmanuel Macron has just disengaged from Niger, recalling its ambassador and vowing to withdraw its troops by the end of the year, marking a significant shift in France’s approach to the West African Sahel region.
Air France celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Bamako-Paris route in 2017, affirming its commitment to the region, even in the face of conflicts and security challenges. While interruptions did occur during the COVID-19 pandemic, sub-Saharan Africa remained a resilient region for the company, representing nearly 18 percent of its network revenue in 2021.
However, this figure dropped to 14 percent in 2022 as other destinations, particularly in Asia, began to recover. The current crisis, therefore, has both immediate and long-term implications for Air France’s presence in Africa and its overall revenue picture.
The consequences of the suspension extend beyond the airline itself, affecting diplomatic relations and offering competitors new opportunities. As the company navigates the complexities of resuming operations, it faces not only a logistical challenge but also the task of rebuilding trust with local authorities and passengers in these African nations.
“These West African countries are redefining their ties with France, and it didn’t make business sense to blacklist them even though France’s security concerns are understandable,” Ovigwe Eguegu, a Nigerian policy analyst, told Arab News.
“The possibility of Air France losing market share to Turkish Airlines is real because beyond aviation, Türkiye is working to deepen its footprint in the region and France may just have handed Ankara another opportunity,” he added.
This underscores the competitive landscape of the aviation industry, where swift decisions can lead to a reshuffling of market dynamics. Turkish Airlines, along with other ambitious carriers, now sees a chance to expand their foothold in Africa at Air France's expense.
With regards to the number of seats, the situation was similar for both Niger and Burkina Faso, with both destinations having 4,000 seats each in August 2022. The abrupt cessation of services by Air France, starting from July 27 for Niamey and Aug. 7 for Ouagadougou, has resulted in the collective loss of several thousand seats, amounting to an estimated $3.2 million in lost revenue, according to Arab News calculations.
In August 2022, there were over 10,000 available seats for flights between Paris and Bamako, making it the third-largest destination in sub-Saharan Africa by capacity, according to aviation data provider OAG. However, in the following year, this number dropped significantly to less than 5,000 seats.
Experts say that the Turkish carrier, known for its ambitious global expansion strategy, is well-positioned to capitalize on Air France’s absence. However, it is not the only player in the game. “African carriers, including Air Sénégal, which boasts an A330 fleet, and Corsair, which has continued its flights to Bamako despite French Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ recommendations, are also in the mix,” Alain Kazadi, a Congolese aviation expert, told Arab News.
“Corsair, in particular, has demonstrated resilience, continuing its services even during challenging times. It plans to operate more flights, further cementing its presence in the African market,” Kazadi added.
The situation also sheds light on the complexities of aviation agreements and the sovereignty of nations over their airspace. “Each state holds the authority to grant or deny permission to airlines, and these decisions can have significant ramifications for carriers,” Kazadi stated, emphasizing that, while bilateral agreements are common in aviation, they can be subject to change at any time.
“In the aviation domain, bilateralism is favored, but agreements are often confidential and can be questioned at any time,” Ovigwe said, commenting on the fact that the Malian Civil Aviation Agency has even gone as far as canceling Air France’s flight operating authorization.
Air France, on its part, has been attempting to downplay the situation, stating that they will need to submit a new authorization request when they resume flights, which they claim is a standard procedure.
Africa holds the distinction of being the continent with the lowest number of air passengers annually, accounting for approximately just 2 percent of global air traffic, encompassing both passenger and cargo transport. The primary driver of air travel within Africa has traditionally been international tourism.
However, the continent’s rapid population and income growth has long offered the promise of new opportunities in this sector, making it increasingly important to delve deeper into the African aviation market. One of the most significant hurdles faced by airlines operating in Africa has been the exorbitant cost of doing business, which far exceeds that of other regions.
In the year 2021, jet fuel and oil expenditures constituted approximately 31.2 percent of the overall costs for African carriers. While soaring global oil prices have affected the entire industry, jet fuel remains 12 percent more expensive in Africa compared to other regions.
Between 2010 and 2019, the premium stood at 18 percent, skyrocketing to approximately 40 percent by 2022. The infrastructural and logistical challenges unique to Africa have led to its carriers shouldering an exceptionally high premium in the global aviation industry.
Saudi Tourism Authority and JCB sign MoU to boost tourism in the Kingdom
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: Saudi Tourism Authority and JCB International Co., Ltd. have reached a historic agreement aimed at boosting tourism in the Kingdom.
The memorandum of understanding was signed on Oct. 15 and signifies a significant milestone in collaboration between the two entities.
Alhasan Aldabbagh, president of Asia Pacific Markets at Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “We are thrilled to partner with JCB International, a global leader in payment and technology.
“This is a great opportunity for our tourism industry, as it will offer more convenience, familiarity, and security for Japanese travelers and other Asian tourists who prefer to use cashless payment methods.
“We believe this collaboration will enhance the appeal of Saudi as a destination for international visitors and support our vision of becoming a leading global tourism hub.”
The partnership with JCB is anticipated to unlock various opportunities for cooperation between Saudi and Japan. Notably, Japan is one of the 57 countries eligible for Saudi’s e-visa and visa on arrival, with special benefits such as a free one-night hotel stay for tourists flying onwards on Saudia as part of the Kingdom’s 96-hour Stopover Visa program.
Other key initiatives include VisitSaudi.ja portal in Japanese and joint marketing campaigns with leading travel trade partners to create excitement all year round. Japanese holidaymakers can also take advantage of special hotel offers from local destination management companies, with attractive deals inviting them to discover the true home of Saudi Arabia on their terms.
Yoshiki Kaneko, president and CEO of JCB International Co., Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “This is a great chance for us to promote exciting travel experiences to Saudi for our cardmembers. Like Japan, Saudi is a truly unique destination, with fascinating nature, culture and history.”
He added, “We’ve been working closely with the leading local banks in Saudi such as SNB, Alinma Bank, Riyad Bank, ANB, and Bank Al Jazira on merchant and ATM enablement to ensure JCB’s 154 million card members enjoy a seamless experience in Saudi.”
This partnership signifies an important step in enhancing tourism, facilitating travel, and fostering greater cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and Japan.
Moody’s puts Israel’s credit ratings on review for downgrade
More than 1,400 people were killed in the attack, mostly civilians
Israeli responded to the attacks by unleashing a barrage of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP
WASHINGTON: The US ratings agency Moody’s has put the Israeli government’s A1 credit ratings on review for downgrade, citing the “unexpected and violent conflict between Israel and Hamas.”
The severity of the conflict, sparked by the deadly attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, “raises the possibility of longer lasting and material credit impact,” Moody’s said in a statement Thursday.
More than 1,400 people were killed in the attack, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials.
Israeli responded to the attacks by unleashing a barrage of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which have killed at least 3,785 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Moody’s announced that it was putting a number of the Israeli government’s credit ratings on review for a downgrade, including its long-term foreign-currency and local-currency ratings, because of the war.
“Israel’s credit profile has proven resilient to terrorist attacks and military conflict in the past,” it said.
“However, the severity of the current military conflict raises the possibility of longer lasting and material credit impact,” it added.
Moody’s statement comes after Fitch Ratings announced on Tuesday that it was placing Israel’s A+ foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings on “Ratings Watch Negative.”
In its announcement, Fitch cited “the heightened risk of a widening of Israel’s current conflict to include large scale military confrontations with multiple actors, over a sustained period of time.”
Deal signed to develop tourist destination in KAEC
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Abdullah Economic City is set to get yet another tourist attraction with the development of a waterfront mixed-use destination.
Emaar, The Economic City, the developer of KAEC, has signed an agreement with Egypt’s Orascom Development Co. and Saudi-based Alkholi Holding Co. to develop the 9.5-million-sq. meter destination that aims to “enhance the city’s position as a family gateway to the Kingdom’s western region” with connectivity to multiple destinations.
Under the agreement, the Egyptian real estate firm will be the main investor and it will develop a world-class marina, a full-fledged downtown along with resorts, and high-end residential and commercial facilities.
“Orascom’s ambitious project aligns with our strategic vision to enhance the tourism and quality of life in King Abdullah Economic City by attracting key developers. This project is a key milestone in turning KAEC into a unique tourism destination, contributing to achieving Saudi Vision 2030 goals,” said Fahad Al-Saif, chairman of the board of Emaar, The Economic City.
Commenting on the deal, Samih Sawiris, chairman of Orascom Development Co., said: “We are pleased to be a strategic partner for King Abdullah Economic City in our first development and investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
KAEC is an established and vibrant tourist and entertainment destination, hosting over 1.2 million visitors annually.
Hamza Al-Kholi, chairman and managing director of the Alkholi Holding Co., said: “The city is distinguished by its strategic location on the shores of the Red Sea and possesses state-of-the-art infrastructure, making it one of the leading economic cities in the region.”
KAEC welcomes third-party investors, real estate developers, and operators to realize their ambitions in the city and help accelerate its development.
BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi fintech startup KadiPay has obtained a permit from the Kingdom’s central bank to provide buy-now-pay-later solutions.
This decision by the Saudi Central Bank brings the total number of companies authorized to practice BNPL activity in the Kingdom to six.
It also increases the number of licensed and authorized financing companies to 56, reflecting SAMA’s ongoing endeavor to support post-paid companies.
In alignment with Vision 2030 goals outlined in the National Fintech Strategy, the Kingdom aims to have 525 such companies, which will create 18,000 jobs and generate SR13.3 billion ($3.56 billion) in direct gross domestic product contributions.
To achieve these objectives, SAMA is focused on fostering innovation within the financial sector and enhancing inclusion and accessibility across the Kingdom.
SAMA’s annual fintech report has set significant milestones for 2025, including the presence of 230 such companies and an influx of SR2.6 billion in venture capital investments.
“KadiPay’s team of seven people was able to obtain a permit from the Central Bank to practice postpaid activity and also help set the rules of activity in the sector. We are optimistic about the FinTech Strategy 2030 and the opportunities it holds to enhance the growth of the sector,” a statement released by KadiPay stated.
UAE-based Tabby, a leading player in the BNPL space, also received its license from SAMA earlier this year. The company, which holds a $666 million valuation, announced its intent to move its headquarters to Saudi Arabia.
The bank also provided licensing to BNPL company Tamara in July, allowing it to provide consumer finance through its platform.
This comes after SAMA’s report revealed that total assets held by the financial technology sector grew to SR6.8 billion in 2022 from SR6.5 billion the previous year.
In March, Saudi Venture Capital announced its intent to further boost this sector by dedicating $80 million to its “Investment in Fintech VC Fund” in hopes of stimulating financing for startups and small and medium enterprises.
This strategic decision to invest in the flourishing fintech scene is expected to further develop the ecosystem, which raised $239 million in funding in 2022, according to venture data firm MAGNiTT.