You are here

  • Home
  • Israel doesn’t plan to control ‘life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas, defense minister says
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israel doesn’t plan to control ‘life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas, defense minister says

Israel doesn’t plan to control ‘life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas, defense minister says
Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, wearing a protective vest, speaks with Israeli soldiers in a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ytakz

Updated 11 sec ago
AP
Follow

Israel doesn’t plan to control ‘life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas, defense minister says

Israel doesn’t plan to control ‘life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas, defense minister says
  • Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s comments were first time an Israeli leader discusses long-term plans for Gaza
  • Minister ordered Israeli troops to prepare to see Gaza “from the inside,” hinting at ground offensive
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
Follow

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: Israel’s defense minister said Friday that after the country destroys the Hamas militant group, the military does not plan to control “life in the Gaza Strip.”
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s comments to lawmakers were the first time an Israeli leader discussed its long-term plans for Gaza.
Gallant said Israel expected there to be three phases to its war with Hamas. He said it first would attack the group in Gaza with airstrikes and ground maneuvers, then it would defeat pockets of resistance and finally it would cease its “responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip.”
Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip early Friday, hitting areas where Palestinians had been told to seek safety, and it began evacuating a sizable Israeli town near the border with Lebanon, the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
Palestinians in Gaza reported heavy airstrikes in Khan Younis, a town in the territory’s south, and ambulances carrying men, women and children streamed into the local Nasser Hospital. The hospital, Gaza’s second largest, already was overflowing with patients and people seeking shelter.
The Israeli military said it had struck more than 100 targets across Gaza linked to the territory’s Hamas rulers, including a tunnel and arms depots.
On Thursday, Gallant ordered ground troops to prepare to see Gaza “from the inside,” hinting at a ground offensive aimed at crushing Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers nearly two weeks after their bloody incursion into Israel. Officials have given no timetable for such an operation.
Over a million people have been displaced in Gaza, with many heeding Israel’s orders to evacuate the northern part of the sealed-off enclave on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. Though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called areas in south Gaza “safe zones” earlier this week, Israeli military spokesman Nir Dinar said Friday: “There are no safe zones.”
UN officials said that with the bombings across all of Gaza, some Palestinians who had fled the north appeared to be going back.
“The strikes, coupled with extremely difficult living conditions in the south, appear to have pushed some to return to the north, despite the continuing heavy bombing there,” Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, said.
Gaza’s overwhelmed hospitals are rationing their dwindling medical supplies and fuel for generators, as authorities worked out logistics for a desperately needed aid delivery from Egypt. Doctors in darkened wards across Gaza performed surgeries by the light of mobile phones and used vinegar to treat infected wounds.
The deal to get aid into Gaza through the territory’s only entry point not controlled by Israel, remained fragile. Israel said the supplies could only go to civilians and that it would “thwart” any diversions by Hamas. More than 200 trucks and some 3,000 tons of aid were positioned at or near the crossing in Rafah, a city that straddles northern Egypt and southern Gaza.
Work began Friday to repair the road at the border that had been damaged in airstrikes, with trucks unloading gravel and bulldozers and other road repair equipment filling in large craters.
Israel has evacuated its own communities near Gaza and Lebanon, putting residents up in hotels elsewhere in the country. The Defense Ministry announced evacuation plans Friday for Kiryat Shmona, a town of more than 20,000 residents near the Lebanese border. Three Israelis including a 5-year-old girl were wounded in a rocket attack there Thursday, according to Israeli health services.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, which has a massive arsenal of long-range rockets, has traded fire with Israel along the border on a near-daily basis and hinted it might join the war if Israel seeks to annihilate Hamas. Israel’s archfoe Iran supports both armed groups.
The violence in Gaza has also sparked protests across the region, including in Arab countries allied with the US Those demonstrations could flare anew Friday following weekly Muslim prayers.
Meanwhile, an unclassified US intelligence assessment delivered to Congress estimated casualties in an explosion at a Gaza City hospital this week on the “low end” of 100 to 300 deaths. The death toll “still reflects a staggering loss of life,” said the report, seen by The Associated Press. It said intelligence officials were still assessing the evidence and their casualty estimate may evolve.
The report echoed earlier assessments by US officials that the blast at the Al-Ahli hospital was not caused by an Israeli airstrike, as the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza initially reported. Israel has presented video, audio and other evidence it says proves the blast was caused by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.
The AP has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence released by the parties.
An Israeli airstrike hit a Greek Orthodox church housing displaced Palestinians near the hospital late Thursday. The Israeli military said it had targeted a Hamas command and control center nearby, causing damage to a church wall. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said 16 Palestinian Christians were killed.
The Greek Orthodox Patriarchy of Jerusalem condemned the attack and said it would “not abandon its religious and humanitarian duty” to provide assistance.
The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for the devastating Oct. 7 Hamas attack.
Palestinian militants have meanwhile launched unrelenting rocket attacks into Israel — more than 6,900, according to Israel — and tensions have flared in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Thirteen Palestinians, including five minors, were killed Thursday during a battle with Israeli troops in which Israel called in an airstrike, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. An Israeli border police officer was killed in the fighting, Israel said.
The Gaza Health Ministry said 3,785 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, the majority women, children and older adults. Nearly 12,500 were injured, and another 1,300 people were believed buried under rubble, authorities said.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians slain during Hamas’ deadly incursion. Roughly 200 others were abducted. The Israeli military said Thursday it had notified the families of 203 captives.
In a fiery speech on Thursday to Israeli infantry soldiers on the Gaza border, Gallant, the defense minister, urged them to “be ready” to move in. Israel has called up some 360,000 reserves and massed tens of thousands of troops along the Gaza border.
“Whoever sees Gaza from afar now, will see it from the inside,” he said. “It might take a week, a month, two months until we destroy them,” he added, referring to Hamas.
With supplies running low because of a complete Israeli siege, some Gaza residents are down to one meal a day and drinking dirty water.
Egypt and Israel were still negotiating the entry of fuel for hospitals. Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Hamas has stolen fuel from UN facilities and Israel wants assurances that won’t happen again.
The Gaza Health Ministry has pleaded with gas stations to give fuel to hospitals, and a UN agency also donated some of its last fuel. Gaza’s sole power plant shut down last week, forcing Palestinians to rely on generators, and no fuel has gone in since the start of the war.
The agency’s donation to Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, the territory’s largest, would “keep us going for another few hours,” said Mohammed Abu Selmia, the hospital director.

Topics: War on Gaza Yoav Gallant Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Related

Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church — Hamas video
Middle-East
Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church — Hamas
Update Aid trucks need to move to Gaza as quickly as possible: UN chief
Middle-East
Aid trucks need to move to Gaza as quickly as possible: UN chief

Palestinian president among international leaders to attend Cairo peace summit

Palestinian president among international leaders to attend Cairo peace summit
Updated 36 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Palestinian president among international leaders to attend Cairo peace summit

Palestinian president among international leaders to attend Cairo peace summit
  • Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa also confirmed his presence in Cairo
Updated 36 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will be among international leaders to participate in the Cairo summit for peace on Saturday, an official source told Reuters.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also confirmed their presence in Cairo.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, European Council President Charles Michel and EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell have confirmed their presence in the meeting, which will discuss the Palestinian-Israeli issue, according to reports.
Colonna had already travelled to Cairo, Beirut and Israel last week as Paris looks to reduce the risk of an escalation across the region.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will also participate in the peace summit, government sources told Reuters.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed his attendance to discuss the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, his office said.
“President Ramaphosa has been deeply concerned by attacks on civilians, the resulting enormous loss of life, displacement of people and the humanitarian crisis that has engulfed the Gaza Strip,” South Africa’s presidency said in a statement on Friday.
“South Africa stands ready to join the global effort that will bring about lasting peace to the Middle East.”

The summit, which was called by Egypt’s President Abdelfattah El-Sisi, aims to de-escalate the violence in Gaza, help reach a ceasefire and arrive at a just solution for the Palestinian issue.

Israel has intensified its bombardment on Gaza over the two weeks, killing at least 3,800 people and wounding more than 13,000. Calls for peace have intensified as Gaza prepares to receive long-awaited aid after an agreement to open the Rafah border crossing.

– with Agencies

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Japanese UNRWA staff member stuck in Gaza describes ‘real, living hell’
Middle-East
Japanese UNRWA staff member stuck in Gaza describes ‘real, living hell’
Update Aid trucks need to move to Gaza as quickly as possible: UN chief
Middle-East
Aid trucks need to move to Gaza as quickly as possible: UN chief

Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church — Hamas

Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church — Hamas
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church — Hamas

Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church — Hamas
  • Strike left “large number of martyrs and injured” at compound of Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church
  • Witnesses said the strike appeared to have been aimed at a target close to the place of worship
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: The Hamas-controlled interior ministry said several displaced people sheltering at a church compound in Gaza were killed and injured after an Israeli strike late Thursday.

The strike left a “large number of martyrs and injured” at the compound of the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City, the ministry said.

Witnesses said the strike appeared to have been aimed at a target close to the place of worship where many Gaza residents had taken refuge as the war raged in the Palestinian enclave.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said its fighter jets had hit a command-and-control center involved in launching rockets and mortars toward Israel.

“As a result of the IDF strike, a wall of a church in the area was damaged,” it said, adding “we are aware of reports on casualties. The incident is under review.”

Witnesses said the strike damaged the facade of the church and caused an adjacent building to collapse, adding that many injured people were evacuated to hospital.

Saint Porphyrius is the oldest church still in use in Gaza and is located in the city’s historic neighborhood.

The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem expressed its “strongest condemnation” of the strike at its church compound.

“Targeting churches and their institutions, along with the shelters they provide to protect innocent citizens, especially children and women who have lost their homes due to Israeli airstrikes on residential areas over the past 13 days, constitutes a war crime that cannot be ignored,” the Patriarchate said in a statement.

The church is not far from the Al-Ahli Arab hospital, which was hit by a deadly airstrike on Tuesday.

Both sides in the war have traded blame for the bloody carnage, but neither the provenance of the strike nor the death toll could immediately be independently verified.

Hamas accused Israel of hitting the hospital during its massive bombing campaign, and the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has put the death toll at 471, though that number is contested.

Israel’s military has blamed a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket — a version of events backed by the United States, whose intelligence community has estimated between 100 and 300 people were killed.

Explaining the damage done to the church, the IDF stressed that “Hamas intentionally embeds its assets in civilian areas and uses the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields.”

Gaza has been hit by a relentless barrage of Israeli fire in retaliation for a Hamas militant attack on October 7, which Israel says killed at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Israeli bombing since has killed at least 3,785 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas health ministry.

Japanese UNRWA staff member stuck in Gaza describes ‘real, living hell’

Japanese UNRWA staff member stuck in Gaza describes ‘real, living hell’
Updated 20 October 2023
Diana Farah
Follow

Japanese UNRWA staff member stuck in Gaza describes ‘real, living hell’

Japanese UNRWA staff member stuck in Gaza describes ‘real, living hell’
  • Moe Mashiko, 38, who is 19 weeks pregnant, outlines dire humanitarian conditions for Palestinians
  • Food, electricity, water and medicine in short supply in wake of Tel Aviv’s aid blockade and bombardment
Updated 20 October 2023
Diana Farah

DUBAI: A Japanese citizen working for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East has described Gaza as a “real, living hell,” as Israel continues its bombardment and aid blockade of the area.

Moe Mashiko, 38, works to support the UN’s shelter-management projects, and is currently 19 weeks pregnant. She has not been able to leave the area because of the conflict.

“Airstrikes continue day and night, we are unable to sleep at night and our supplies of water, electricity and food are becoming scarcer each day,” she explained.

According to Mashiko, even UN staff members have been surviving with emergency food rations for the past few days.

“Since the war began, I have spent six days in the basement of an UNRWA facility in Gaza,” she said in recordings provided by the UNRWA to Arab News Japan. “However, since Oct. 13, I evacuated to another facility in the southern part of Gaza.”

Shortage of food, electricity, water and medicine in Gaza in wake of Tel Aviv’s aid blockade and bombardment. (Supplied)

Last Friday, Israel ordered all civilians in the northern part of Gaza, where 1.1 million residents live, to evacuate to the south ahead of a feared ground offensive.

Thousands fled to the south as a UN spokesperson said it considers the move “impossible to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences.”

In northern Gaza, Mashiko said that almost everything has been destroyed by Israeli airstrikes. “It is difficult to find any buildings that are still standing; UN facilities are also severely damaged.”

Workers and residents at hospitals and UN facilities have also been warned to evacuate by the Israeli army. However, Mashiko said these were the only places of refuge as many had already lost their homes due to the constant bombing.

“Where else can they go?” she said.

Israel is currently refusing to allow electricity, water and fuel supplies to Gaza from several countries.

“There is a complete lack of the basic necessities of life, such as water, food, blankets and mattresses,” Mashiko said. “The United Nations’ stockpiles are no longer enough to cope with the situation.”

With not enough electricity or fuel, Mashiko said she does not think people in Gaza will make it through the winter, noting that the elderly and children are growing weaker every day.

Mashiko describes Gaza as an open-air prison, sealed off from the world due to closed borders with Israel and Egypt. She said Gazans are restricted from exiting or entering the territory.

While Israel continuously hits different targets in the strip, Gazans have no place to take shelter, she added.

“There is a chronic shortage of electricity and there are no job opportunities, so the unemployment rate is over 70 percent for new college graduates within three years, and the poverty rate is over 50 percent,” Mashiko said.

Even before the war, the medical situation was dire, as some medicines were not available in Gaza. “Even if people want to go outside for cancer treatment, they are not allowed and there are many cases where people die while waiting for several months.”

Mashiko explained that this latest violence did not “start suddenly with a surprise attack by Hamas.”

“Large-scale battles like this one occur every few years, and every year during that time, Israeli airstrikes kill thousands of innocent people due to conflicts between armed groups,” she said.

She hopes that foreigners will be allowed to leave, but Egypt has said that it would only allow their evacuation once Israel allows the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: War on Gaza UNRWA Gaza Israel

Related

Update Aid trucks need to move to Gaza as quickly as possible: UN chief
Middle-East
Aid trucks need to move to Gaza as quickly as possible: UN chief
‘Don’t wait until another massacre happens,’ Gaza doctor pleads video
Middle-East
‘Don’t wait until another massacre happens,’ Gaza doctor pleads

Aid trucks need to move to Gaza as quickly as possible: UN chief

Aid trucks need to move to Gaza as quickly as possible: UN chief
Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
Agencies
Follow

Aid trucks need to move to Gaza as quickly as possible: UN chief

Aid trucks need to move to Gaza as quickly as possible: UN chief
  • UN describes situation inside Gaza as ‘beyond catastrophic’ as Israel pounds enclave
  • More than one million of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced
Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
Agencies

RAFAH, Egypt: Aid trucks need to move to Gaza as quickly as possible, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

He called for a meaningful number of trucks to enter Gaza every day and for verifications of aid to be done in a way that is practical and expedited.

“We are actively engaging with all parties to make sure conditions for delivering aid are lifted,” he said.

The UN chief paid a visit to the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza on Friday to oversee preparations for the delivery of aid to the war-torn enclave.

Trucks stuffed with international aid for Gaza should be rolling “in the next day or so,” the United Nations said Friday, with Palestinians desperate for life-saving supplies after relentless bombing from Israel, still reeling from its bloodiest-ever attack.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas after the Islamist militant group launched an unprecedented raid from the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burned to death, according to Israeli officials.

Hamas gunmen also kidnapped nearly 200 hostages including foreigners from around two dozen countries ranging from Paraguay to Tanzania.

In response, Israeli war planes have levelled entire city blocks in Gaza in preparation for a ground invasion they say is coming soon. More than 3,785 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have died in the bombing, according to the latest toll from the Hamas-run health ministry.

The United Nations says more than one million of Gaza’s 2.4 million people are displaced and that the humanitarian situation is deteriorating daily.

A spokesman for UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told reporters in Geneva they were in “deep and advanced negotiations” with all sides to ensure aid moves “as quickly as possible.”

“A first delivery is due to start in the next day or so.”

Medicine, water purifiers and blankets were being unloaded at El-Arish airport near Gaza, an AFP reporter saw, with Ahmed Ali, head of the Egyptian Red Crescent, saying he was getting “two to three planes of aid a day.”

The situation inside Gaza is “beyond catastrophic,” said Sara Alzawqari, UNICEF spokeswoman for the Gulf. “Time is running out and the numbers of casualties among children are rising.”

Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera News had said the Rafah crossing — the only route into Gaza — would open Friday, but Cairo has said it needed more time to repair roads.

Raising some hope aid could soon flow, Egypt has removed concrete blocks on the only route into Gaza, a security source told AFP.

Egypt is still fixing bomb-damaged roads and on Friday “vehicles and Egyptian equipment went in to repair the road on the Palestinian side,” witnesses told AFP.

The World Health Organization’s emergencies director has called a deal struck by US President Joe Biden to allow in 20 trucks “a drop in the ocean of need.”

“It should be 2,000 trucks,” said Michael Ryan.

GEARING UP FOR GROUND INVASION

Within Israel, still coming to terms with the deadliest attack in its 75-year history, the drumbeat of war was growing louder, as leaders rallied troops for a ground offensive.

Clad in body armor, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embraced front-line troops near Gaza, urging them to “fight like lions” and “win with full force.”

Fists clenched and voice raised, Netanyahu told cheering soldiers: “We will deal harsh blows to our enemies in order to achieve victory.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also toured the front line, telling some of the tens of thousands of troops awaiting the ground invasion that “the order will come soon.”

“Right now you see Gaza from afar, soon you will see it from the inside,” said Gallant.

Israeli jets struck more than 100 Hamas targets overnight, killing at least one Hamas operative, the army said Friday.

The horror of what Israel suffered on October 7 and following days was still emerging, as traumatized residents recounted their stories.

Shachar Butler, a security chief at the Nir Oz kibbutz, where Hamas militants killed or kidnapped a quarter of the 400 residents, recalls more than a dozen gunmen spraying bullets indiscriminately and lobbing grenades at homes.

“It’s unimaginable,” the 40-year-old told AFP as part of a trip organized by the Israeli military.

“Anytime someone tried to touch my window, I shot him,” he said. “The people who came out got kidnapped, killed, executed, slaughtered.”

Butler estimated as many as 200 militants attacked the kibbutz, entering from three sides before going house-to-house. Homes there were still charred with burned personal belongings strewn everywhere.

Israel says around 1,500 Hamas fighters were killed in clashes before its army regained control of the areas under attack.

SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL

During a rare address from the Oval Office, Biden urged the United States to take the lead in supporting Israel and Ukraine, saying he would make an “urgent” request to Congress for aid later Friday.

“American leadership is what holds the world together,” Biden said in just his second primetime speech from behind the historic Resolute Desk.

Fresh from a whirlwind trip to Israel this week, Biden is hoping to staunch the possibility of a wider Middle East war.

The United States has already moved two aircraft carriers into the eastern Mediterranean to deter Iran or Lebanon’s Hezbollah, both allies of Hamas, from getting involved.

But fears of a wider conflagration are growing, with Israel announcing plans to evacuate the northern city of Kiryat Shmona after days of clashes with Hezbollah fighters along the border with Lebanon.

The conflict has inflamed passions across the region, and authorities are bracing for mass protests in several countries, with Hamas urging demonstrators to target Israeli and US embassies.

Meanwhile, Gaza students in Egypt told AFP of their nightmare watching events unfold from far away.

Haya Shehab, 21, learned from an Instagram post that her extended family’s home had been bombed, killing 45 people — dozens of them cousins.

“Just like that, 45 of us gone,” said Shehab, who studies at a private university in Cairo.

Topics: War on Gaza Egypt Gaza Israel Palestine United Nations

Related

Update Egypt’s FM: Israel has not allowed Rafah crossing to open from Gaza video
Middle-East
Egypt’s FM: Israel has not allowed Rafah crossing to open from Gaza
Update Egypt repairing roads at Gaza crossing ahead of aid delivery
Middle-East
Egypt repairing roads at Gaza crossing ahead of aid delivery

West Bank a possible ‘third front’ for Israel

West Bank a possible ‘third front’ for Israel
Updated 20 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

West Bank a possible ‘third front’ for Israel

West Bank a possible ‘third front’ for Israel
  • More than 80 Palestinians have been killed in West Bank violence since Oct. 7
  • Israel has arrested more than 900 people in West Bank since Oct. 7 attack
Updated 20 October 2023
Reuters

RAMALLAH/JERUSALEM: Violence in the occupied West Bank has surged since Israel began bombarding the Gaza Strip and clashing with Hezbollah at the Lebanon border, fueling concerns the flashpoint Palestinian territory could become a third front in a wider war.
Israel is waging war against the militant Hamas group in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, but Israeli soldiers and settlers pulled out of Gaza in 2005. Israel still occupies the West Bank, captured with Gaza in a 1967 Middle East war.
Hamas, which controls Gaza, killed more than 1,400 people in a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, prompting an Israeli bombardment that has killed 3,500 in Gaza. Israel is preparing a full-scale ground assault on Gaza to destroy Hamas.
Western countries supporting Israel fear a wider war that would open up Lebanon, with its Iran-backed group Hezbollah, as a second front and the West Bank as what Israeli media call a potential third front.

Clashes between Israeli soldiers and settlers and Palestinians have already turned deadly. More than 80 Palestinians have been killed in West Bank violence since Oct. 7 and Israel has arrested more than 900 people. It conducted fresh overnight and dawn raids on Friday and detained scores more.
Israeli forces raided and carried out an air strike in a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank on Thursday, killing at least 12 people, Palestinian officials said, and Israeli police said an officer was killed during the raid.
The violence poses a challenge to both Israel and to the Palestinian Authority (PA), the only Palestinian governing body recognized internationally which is headquartered there.
The Israeli military said it was on high alert and bracing for attacks including by Hamas militants in the West Bank.
Hamas was trying to “engulf Israel in a two- or three-front war,” including the Lebanese border and the West Bank, military spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told Reuters. “The threat is elevated,” he said.

’GIVE PEOPLE WEAPONS. LET THEM CLASH’
In Ramallah, rare chants this week supporting the military wing of Hamas — a rival of the PA’s ruling Fatah party — showed a growing appetite for armed resistance.
“Give people weapons. Let them clash. We’ll show what we can do,” said Salah, a 20-year-old demonstrator who gave only his first name.
Fatah official Mowafaq Sehweel told Reuters: “We should let go of the reins and use whatever means to fight occupation.”
Others are less ready to fight.
Nizar Mughrabi, owner of an architecture firm, said he was disgusted by Israel’s assault on Gaza but not ready to pick up a gun.
“Netanyahu wants to fight, Haniyeh wants to fight — put them in the desert with guns and let them shoot each other,” he said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Palestinian officials and Israeli analysts say a number of factors are both helping to ignite tensions, but conversely also limiting their scope, for now.
One is the hundreds of arrests Israel has made.
Hamas cited attacks on West Bank Palestinians and arrests this year as part of its reason for attacking on Oct. 7.
But the arrests have also limited West Bank violence, said Salah Al-Khawaja, a 52-year-old anti-settlement activist.
“In Gaza, there’s enough time (for Hamas) to organize militarily,” he said. “Here, the occupation (Israel) can clamp down on a daily basis. It leaves no space to build up military or political forces.”

WEST BANK A COMPLEX PATCHWORK
While Hamas tightly controls besieged Gaza, the West Bank is a complex patchwork of hillside cities, Israeli settlements and army checkpoints that split Palestinian communities.
Israel occupied the territory in 1967 and has divided it into large areas it controls, small areas where Palestinians have full control and areas where Palestinians and Israeli forces divide civil and security duties.
Between the seat of power in Ramallah and poorer peripheral areas, there are multiple views on the benefits of violence.
Desperate young men in refugee camps are more willing to fight than those in Ramallah where businessmen and senior Palestinian officials stand to lose from a spiral of violence.
“My business is already suffering because of the unrest,” Mughrabi said.
Another key factor in stemming violence is Israel’s security agreement with 87-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas’s PA.
Abbas condemned Israel’s assault on Gaza while his security forces cracked down on demonstrations. Fatah has not issued public calls for armed resistance.
“The PA wants to keep peace and is worried that marches of thousands of people could quickly turn into hundreds of thousands,” said Palestinian political analyst Hani Al-Masri.
He added that PA officials do well financially and rely on arrangements with Israel to get paid.
Should Abbas lose his grip or become ill in his old age, the situation could deteriorate, he said.

’LONE WOLVES’
Lior Akerman, a former officer in Israel’s internal security service the Shin Bet, said fears over West Bank unrest predated the Hamas war.
Hamas for years had been trying to “do all it can to activate terrorists in the West Bank,” he said.
Akerman acknowledged, however, that security measures had been tightened since the Gaza bombardment began, saying that the most recent round of arrests might not have happened under normal circumstances.
“Last night the army ... took around 100 terrorists in the West Bank. In regular days ... the Shin Bet would arrest only those they knew were preparing terror attacks,” he said.
One worry for Israel in the West Bank is “lone wolf” attacks from among Palestinians who have disparate local loyalties but an overall contempt for Israeli occupation, analysts say.
Recent surveys have shown overwhelming public support among Palestinians for armed groups, including local militias that include members from traditionally separate factions.
Even before the current Gaza crisis, the West Bank had seen a surge in violence.
Israel stepped up military raids and a spate of Palestinian attacks targeted Israelis. The 2023 Palestinian death toll until Oct. 7 was over 220 and at least 29 people in Israel had been killed, according to UN records.

Topics: War on Gaza West Bank

Related

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank — WAFA news agency
Middle-East
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank — WAFA news agency
Update Aid trucks need to move to Gaza as quickly as possible: UN chief
Middle-East
Aid trucks need to move to Gaza as quickly as possible: UN chief

Latest updates

Israel doesn’t plan to control ‘life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas, defense minister says
Israel doesn’t plan to control ‘life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas, defense minister says
Ban radical Muslim clerics from entering UK: Counter-extremism commissioner
Ban radical Muslim clerics from entering UK: Counter-extremism commissioner
EU ‘naive’ over migration, terrorism link: French minister
EU ‘naive’ over migration, terrorism link: French minister
Palestinian president among international leaders to attend Cairo peace summit
Palestinian president among international leaders to attend Cairo peace summit
‘The Egyptian Zombie’ targets big win at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship
‘The Egyptian Zombie’ targets big win at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.