GE Vernova strives to bridge gap between sustainability and education in Saudi Arabia    

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia aims for carbon neutrality by 2060, global electrification firm GE Vernova wants to equip the Kingdom’s youth with the tools needed to amplify the nation’s strategy, a top executive has explained.

In an interview with Arab News, Hisham Al-Bahkali, president of GE Vernova, Saudi Arabia, emphasized the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education and its role in empowering the Kingdom’s youth.

According to Al-Bahkali, who is also a non-executive chairman of the board of GE HealthCare in Saudi Arabia, such programs play a pivotal role in cultivating the skills required by the workforce of the future.

“These skills are also critical in driving solutions for climate change and addressing the energy transition needs of countries worldwide,” he added.

The senior executive explained that the company’s primary emphasis is on nurturing the next generation of engineers and STEM professionals to ensure “they are equipped with the skills to drive a just and orderly energy transition and develop more advanced power generation technologies with lower emissions.”

“We also remain committed to fostering and building the capacity and knowledge of the Kingdom’s youth in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030,” he stated.

As a subsidiary of General Electric, GE Vernova demonstrates its commitment to the Kingdom’s vision through tangible initiatives, one of which is the STEM Future Generations program.

This course has been successfully running for two years in Saudi Arabia and has been organized in Dammam and Riyadh.

“By hosting the program in different cities, our goal is to ensure that students across the country have an opportunity to engage and interact with experts in STEM fields and gain valuable first-hand experience of how they can apply STEM knowledge in these industries,” he explained.

Al-Bahkali underlined the importance of this initiative, stating that it reflects “our real investments in building Saudi talent and strengthening the local ecosystem by fostering a generation capable of delivering impactful solutions to address real-world challenges.”

Saudi Vision 2030

The discussion also centered on how GE Vernova’s initiatives align with the broader economic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Bahkali emphasized the essential role of investing in human capital for sustainable economic development and social progress, highlighting the synergy between the company’s goals and the Kingdom’s vision.

Saudi Arabia’s green energy ambitions necessitate innovative solutions to ensure effective strategy implementation. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 outlines a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent and achieve an energy distribution of 50 percent from renewable sources and 50 percent from natural gas, in line with its 2060 net-zero goals.

In this context, Al-Bahkali mentioned that GE is committed to helping the Kingdom meet these goals with “a range of solutions and cutting-edge technologies” in the power sector.

“These include hydrogen-ready gas turbines and gas turbine upgrades to support this energy mix, grid automation and digital solutions,” he said, adding that emissions can be lowered through hydrogen and carbon capture solutions.

“Some of our latest gas turbine technologies are today powering Saudi Arabia’s energy needs while also reducing emissions to help meet the region’s decarbonization goals,” the executive added.

Highlighting GE Vernova’s achievements in Saudi Arabia, Al-Bahkali pointed to the operation of the Service and Repair Center for gas turbines at the GE Manufacturing and Technology Center campus.

The GEMTEC campus, a facility for manufacturing gas turbine hot gas path components, is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, reflecting GE’s long-term commitment to the country. Additionally, 60 percent of the campus workforce consists of Saudi nationals.

Industrial transformation

Al-Bahkali explained how the firm is currently leading the digital industrial transformation of Saudi Arabia, in line with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

Additionally, he said the company plays a crucial role in advancing the power sector ecosystem in Saudi Arabia with up to 470 GE gas turbines providing power, contributing to decarbonization solutions in line with the Kingdom's commitment to net zero.

Discussing the company’s ongoing projects, Al-Bahkali said: “Through the implementation of various initiatives to drive localization and create jobs, GEMTEC campus has exported more than 180 accessory modules.”

These have contributed to the generation of over 11 gigawatts, with 70 percent of the component's value localized in Saudi Arabia, he added.

Elaborating on GE’s future plans, Al-Bahkali shared more innovations that are set to fuel the Kingdom’s transformation.

These solutions include hydrogen-ready gas turbines, grid automation, and digital solutions.

“Our aero-derivative gas turbines, which can operate on an 85/15 hydrogen/natural gas blend, pave the way for Saudi Arabia’s hydrogen-powered energy future,” the GE Vernova executive said.

In addressing sustainability, Al-Bahkali reiterated the company’s commitment to “tackling the world’s biggest challenges” as it strongly believes that climate change is “one of the most pressing issues impacting humanity.”

“As an active contributor to the Kingdom’s power industry for the past 80 years, we are dedicated to helping meet Saudi Arabia’s ambitious goals with advanced technologies that can lay the foundation for a better and more sustainable future for all,” he concluded.

With its dedication and alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, GE Vernova is poised to contribute to a more educated and sustainable future for the Kingdom.