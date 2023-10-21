Christie’s to auction Arab artworks in London

Dubai Calligraphy Biennale brings together artists from around the world
Updated 21 October 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Calligraphic works by artists from around the globe can be viewed throughout Dubai in the city’s first ever calligraphy biennale.
Staged by the Dubai Culture and Arts, the runs until Oct. 31 and celebrates the art form’s diverse beauty and varieties of calligraphy from across the world.
The biennale makes use of venues across the city of Dubai so that local residents and visitors can view calligraphic art in its various traditional and contemporary renditions.
“By hosting this event, Dubai showcases its dedication to preserving and promoting the art of calligraphy and cements its position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent,” Fatma Al-Qurashi told Arab News. “The biennale testifies to the power of art in bridging cultural gaps and fostering understanding among people from different backgrounds. Additionally, it underscores the global significance of Arabic calligraphy as an art form that transcends boundaries and resonates with diverse audiences worldwide.”
The biennale comprises 19 exhibitions across more than 35 locations in Dubai featuring calligraphy utilizing eight languages by artists from across the world, including from the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Asia.
Also taking place as part of the biennale is the 11th edition of the Dubai International Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition at the Etihad Museum, showcasing over 75 artworks crafted by around 50 calligraphers from 17 nationalities and organized by Dubai Culture in collaboration with Dubai Collection and Art Dubai.
“The biennale holds immense importance for the art world by serving as a dynamic platform that highlights the evolution of calligraphy beyond tradition into a vibrant and contemporary art form,” Al-Qurashi said.
The biennale, she stressed, is ultimately about fostering cross-cultural dialogue.
“The biennale encourages cross-cultural dialogue through the universal language of calligraphy, getting artists and audiences to explore the intersections of different cultures and traditions,” she told Arab News. “This event elevates the profile of calligraphy as a powerful medium for artistic expression on the global stage, demonstrating that it is a living, evolving art form. Ultimately, the biennale enriches the art world by showcasing calligraphy's versatility and enduring relevance in contemporary society.”
Hollywood actors prod Biden to push for Mideast cease-fire
Honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a cease-fire without delay, actors urged President Biden in a letter
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP
LOS ANGELES: A-list Hollywood celebrities including Cate Blanchett, Joaquin Phoenix, Ramy Youssef and Andrew Garfield penned a letter to US President Joe Biden on Friday, urging him to call for a cease-fire in Israel’s war with Hamas.
Dozens of top-flight names from the world of entertainment asked Biden to work to achieve an “immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”
“We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a cease-fire without delay — an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages,” said the letter, released by artists4cease-fire.org.
“Saving lives is a moral imperative.”
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas after the group launched a shock raid from the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
In response to the Hamas attack, Israeli bombers have levelled entire city blocks in Gaza in preparation for a ground invasion they say is coming soon. The Hamas-run health ministry said more than 4,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have died in the onslaught.
Friday’s letter, which was also signed by Jon Stewart, singer Dua Lipa, Susan Sarandon and Channing Tatum, comes a week after hundreds of Hollywood figures signed an open letter condemning the “barbaric acts” committed by Hamas fighters.
Spray and play as Riyadh stages first street art festival
Artists from around the world to feature in celebration of fast-growing art form
Updated 21 October 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
RIYADH: Street art by 30 local, regional and international artists will feature in a citywide celebration that promises to turn the Saudi capital into “a place to play.”
The inaugural Riyadh Street Art Festival will run from Nov. 15 to Dec. 6, and will be curated by Cedar Lewisohn and Saudi artist Basmah Felemban.
It is being staged by the Visual Arts Commission, part of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, and follows Noor Riyadh, the annual celebration that has illuminated the Saudi capital with light installations for the past three years.
“We are excited about street art as a genre and bringing it to Riyadh,” Lewisohn told Arab News. “We see the street art form speaking to different communities locally, regionally and internationally.”
Lewisohn curated a landmark street art exhibition at Tate Modern in London 2008, and has also edited books on the subject and self-published several publications. He was the curator of the “Outside The Cube” project for HangarBicocca Foundation in Milan in 2016, the first event dedicated to street art in the city.
The collaboration also includes additional art forms and activities, such as dance, performing arts and skateboarding, Lewisohn said.
“This idea of using the city as a place to play is a strong theme,” he added.
Murals, sculpture, and events staged by regional and international artists will be featured in the festival, which will also include discussions, lectures and workshops exploring the history of street art.
Live music, dancers, a skate park, street art fashion and family-friendly creative spaces will add to the attractions.
Organizers say the festival will also spotlight female artists, and young and aspiring street artists in the Kingdom.
Felemban, who has been involved in several exhibitions in the country, including “21,39” in Jeddah, said the growing art scene is being noticed throughout the Kingdom.
“There’s a lot of development when it comes to art in Saudi Arabia being noticed by all classes and societies,” she told Arab News.
“We don’t just have art festivals, but also niche platforms that artists can engage with, such as biennales and commercial festivals, and also research-based artistic opportunities. “Art schools are going to open soon. In every city, it seems there is a project for an art school or an academy.”
Felemban, a self-taught graphic designer and artist, received a master’s degree in Islamic and traditional art from the Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts in London in 2017. In 2014, she won the Arab Women of the Year Awards’ “young talent” category.
Supporting the growth of the Kingdom’s art scene has been a priority for Felemban.
Street art is already a popular art form in Saudi Arabia, and the Riyadh festival “will allow everyone to understand the best way to deal with the genre,” she said.
“It’s important to support up-and-coming artists interested in the genre, and to support graffiti shops and skate shops (in the Kingdom) so that they can grow and survive,” she added.
Carthage Film Festival canceled in solidarity with Palestinians
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News/AFP
DUBAI: The Tunisian government on Thursday announced the cancellation of the 34th Carthage Film Festival in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Scheduled to take place from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, the festival, which accepts entries only from Arab or African directors, is a major event in the Tunisian cultural calendar.
In a statement, the Culture Ministry said it was cancelling the event, “in solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and considering the critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip ... following the brutal Zionist aggression.”
Honayda Serafi on her collection for Riyadh Fashion Week and her journey so far
Updated 20 October 2023
Hanadi Merchant Habib
DUBAI: When she was planning her latest collection — due to launch at Riyadh Fashion Week — Saudi designer Honayda Serafi was thinking about Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi female astronaut to go into space. Titled “Cosmos,” the collection was inspired by, and celebrates, the women who paved the way for Barnawi. Serafi referenced the horizon, moon, and stars when creating the collection’s purple, blue, and silver color palette.
Serafi’s label Honayda’s show is one of the most anticipated at Riyadh Fashion Week. From being the first Saudi brand to be sold at London’s prestigious department store Harrods and multiple international celebrities sporting her designs, to creating Princess Rajwa’s pre-wedding henna night dress this year, the label has had tremendous success since its inception in 2017.
Serafi was raised in Jeddah and attended Dar Al Hanan School – one of the country’s first schools for girls. Growing up, she traveled frequently with her family and loved experiencing different cultures.
“I discovered that traveling gave me a great perspective on other people’s cultures, and I would often compare fashion, food, and music. It (engaged) the creativity in me,” says Serafi. And she was particularly fascinated by fashion magazines and the red carpet. “From a young age, I saw myself walking on the red carpet. Don’t ask me how. Don’t ask me when,” the designer says with a laugh.
She fondly recalls her first independent shopping experience when she was 13. She was given 5,000 riyals (a little over $1,300) for a shopping spree and was escorted by one of her aunts to a department store.
“It was such a wow moment for me; to shop for my taste without being directed by my parents or older sister. I still remember everything I bought,” she says.
Fashion often consumed her during her formative years, and she adds that any school or university project would somehow end up being fashion-focused.
After completing high school, Serafi studied fine arts at King Abdulaziz University and later started working from home designing kaftans and abayas. However, that didn’t fulfill the vision she had for herself, so she decided to take the plunge and start her own label.
“The circumstances, in the beginning, were not easy, especially with kids. And, back then, women weren’t allowed to travel for business. But I had made up my mind and decided I would do this.” Using her own savings, she launched her brand.
She had no formal training so learned everything on the job. It wasn’t easy going. Serafi started the company with just two employees and traveled extensively for research and to find the right manufacturers and suppliers. It was all about trial and error, she explains.
She initially started operations in Turkey, then moved to Saudi before finally setting up shop in Lebanon. “I made many mistakes on my journey. I would ask people in the fashion industry for help and guidance, and many of them were very limited in the information they would pass on. It was an emotional rollercoaster at times,” Serafi says.
She adds that no one really believed in a Saudi woman who wanted to create a ready-to-wear brand. But she was determined to challenge the stereotype of being simply a consumer to become one of the players in the international market.
In 2017, soon after the label was launched, she caught the attention of Egyptian musician and actress Angham, who purchased one of her dresses at a boutique in Cairo to wear to an event.
“She wore the dress on stage and everyone called me, asking, ‘Honayda, is this your dress?’ It was such a surprise, and that’s when the brand started getting recognized among Arab celebrities.”
International recognition was not far behind. When Serafi hosted an event in Paris for one of her capsule collections, she says, “The boutique invited many media members and celebrities, and more people wanted to get to know the brand.”
Since then, it’s been a series of wins for the designer. Her celebrity fanbase is vast, from Priyanka Chopra to Lupita Nyongo and Injy El Mokkaddem.
As a self-taught designer and entrepreneur, Serafi remembers the hardships she faced and actively supports emerging talent in the Kingdom. “I told myself early on that I would never be stingy in sharing my knowledge with anyone who wants to start a brand. Success isn’t only about me — it’s about the whole industry. I’m doing this now with the younger generation, especially Saudis.”
Serafi proudly adds that she mentored five designers for Saudi 100 Brands, two of whom presented their collections in Milan this September.
Right now, though, her focus is on Riyadh Fashion Week.
“I had multiple opportunities to present on international runways like Paris and New York, but it didn’t tempt me,” she says. “Since I took my first step in Saudi, I also wanted the second step (for the brand) to be on home ground. Hosting Honayda’s first runway show with the Fashion Commission and Ministry of Culture is an honor.”
It is also, she says, an emotional moment for her; to participate in fashion week with all the other Saudi fashion designers building the local fashion industry.
“The Fashion Commission is doing a tremendous job to shed light on our industry, and I see the effect of it. Riyadh Fashion Week isn’t the first thing to happen; it’s a continuation of the hard work that has been ongoing,” she says. “It’s time to shine and take it to the next level.”