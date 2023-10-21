Saudi Arabia re-elected to lead UN tourism body in 2024

You are here

he Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization has endorsed the re-election of Saudi Arabia as its president for 2024. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization has endorsed the re-election of Saudi Arabia as its president for 2024.

The decision was taken during the council’s meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, this week.

Saudi Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Executive Council Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “During the period of the first presidency of the Kingdom in 2023, plenty of initiatives that comprised partnership, innovation, and progress were launched, and the achievements during that period were based on a common vision, cooperation and firm commitment among all members of the organization.

“We have all paved the way to build a vision for a resilient tourism sector, and we look forward to continuing our leadership role in 2024.

“We recall the aspirations and hopes of all member states, and we will strive to implement the goals in a way that ensures the tourism sector continues to achieve economic exchange and cultural and humanitarian rapprochement between countries,” Al-Khateeb added.

He noted the unlimited support of the tourism sector from the Kingdom’s leadership, including the provision of “important international initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development,” such as the establishment of the Sustainable Tourism Global Center announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Saudi Green Initiative in October 2021.

Al-Khateeb explained that the center had recently announced the launch of an international research center, intended to be a high-level reference body to help accelerate the tourism sector’s transition to climate neutrality.

The minister said that, in alignment with the Kingdom’s vision and commitment to shaping the future of global travel, it had, during its presidency of the Executive Council in 2023, taken a “pioneering role in the tourism sector,” based on a carefully implemented plan. This vision gave priority to global cooperation and formed the basis for “pioneering initiatives that aim to reimagine the tourism sector.” He cited the outline of “a clear and comprehensive roadmap aimed at supporting global cooperation and pioneering initiatives” as an example.

The UNWTO also announced that Saudi Arabia has been selected to host the 26th session of its General Assembly in 2025. It will be the first UN General Assembly to be held in the Kingdom.

That announcement came during Al-Khateeb’s participation in the 25th session in Samarkand, which ran from Oct. 16 to 20.

Saudi Arabia is “determined to reshape the global tourism scene,” Al-Khateeb said. The General Assembly’s session in Saudi Arabia will feature a variety of activities aimed at raising awareness of the role of tourism in promoting sustainable development and peace in the world, he added, and will also provide an opportunity for the Kingdom to showcase its tourism and cultural developments and “enhance international cooperation in this important sector.”

On his official X account, Al-Khateeb wrote: “It’s my upmost honor to announce that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been selected to host the 26th General Assembly of the UNWTO in 2025. We will continue to ascend and positively impact the tourism sector in order to achieve the global needs and aspirations.”

In another post, the minister said: “The election of Saudi Arabia to chair the Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization for a second term is an affirmation of our commitment to the world to empower the tourism sector globally, and support the ambitious development plans to create promising opportunities.”

Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s vice minister for tourism, also posted on X, saying: “As we continue to move forward with vision and purpose, the Kingdom proudly steps into the global spotlight once again. Happy to share that Riyadh will host the 26th session of the UN World Tourism Organization General Assembly in 2025.”

