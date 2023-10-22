You are here

  • Home
  • Mawani partners with SGP to develop $266m logistics park in Dammam

Mawani partners with SGP to develop $266m logistics park in Dammam

Mawani partners with SGP to develop $266m logistics park in Dammam
Mawani has signed a contract agreement with Saudi Global Ports to construct the park spanning 1 million sq. meters. SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/nzkwj

Updated 2 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Mawani partners with SGP to develop $266m logistics park in Dammam

Mawani partners with SGP to develop $266m logistics park in Dammam
Updated 2 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam will soon get a fully integrated logistics park worth SR1 billion ($266 million), reported the Saudi Press Agency.   

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has signed a contract agreement with Saudi Global Ports to construct the park spanning 1 million sq. meters.   

According to Mawani President Omar Hariri, the newly inked deal falls within the authority’s efforts to expand the number of logistics parks within Saudi ports to 12.   

This expansion is expected to propel the Kingdom’s position in the global logistics services performance index, moving from 38th to 10th place, he said. 

In alignment with the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services and Vision 2030, this development aims to bolster the logistics sector’s role in supporting the national economy, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s status as a global logistics hub connecting three continents. 

The logistics park will offer comprehensive logistics services and advanced solutions, with a strong emphasis on sustainable practices and systems. It will include warehouses and yards equipped for storing and handling various dry and refrigerated goods. 

Additionally, the park will feature a bonded and re-export area dedicated to sorting, distribution operations, and other value-added services. 

Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mawani Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser clarified that this agreement represents both local and international private sector investments.  

The minister explained that these investments aim to establish several high-performance logistics zones, enhancing sector efficiency, service quality, handling capacity, and job opportunities. 

Mawani has secured local and international investments and partnered with major logistics firms to establish 11 logistics zones strategically positioned in the Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, and King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu.  

With a total estimated investment of SR4.2 billion, these zones are anticipated to create over 13,000 direct and indirect jobs within the sector. 

Moreover, they will contribute to the country’s gross domestic product, strengthen international trade connections, improve multimodal transport networks, and stimulate growth in the logistics services industry. 

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) King Abdulaziz Port Dammam Saudi Global Ports logistics park

Related

Mawani inks deal with Saudi Post in logistics development boost
Business & Economy
Mawani inks deal with Saudi Post in logistics development boost

Saudi-UK trade surges 65.8% to $22.5bn in March: British DBT

Saudi-UK trade surges 65.8% to $22.5bn in March: British DBT
Updated 9 min 49 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi-UK trade surges 65.8% to $22.5bn in March: British DBT

Saudi-UK trade surges 65.8% to $22.5bn in March: British DBT
Updated 9 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The total trade in goods and services between Saudi Arabia and the UK increased 65.8 percent to 18.5 billion pounds ($22.5 billion) in the year ending March 2023 compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, the country’s exports to Saudi Arabia increased 47.8 percent to 12.9 billion pounds in the year ending March compared to the year-ago timeframe.

The UK’s total imports from the Kingdom surged 131 percent to 5.5 billion pounds during the period under review.

The department said the Kingdom was the UK’s 21st largest trading partner in the year ending March, accounting for 1.1 percent of total UK trade.

The report further stated that UK exports to Saudi Arabia in the year ending March constituted mechanical power generators, cars, medicinal and pharmaceutical products as well as jewelry and general industrial machinery. 

UK’s imports from Saudi Arabia included refined oil, other components of mechanical power generators, crude oil, non-ferrous metals and plastics in primary forms.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #uk #trade UK’s Department for Business and Trade #imports

Related

Saudi, UK officials seek to boost trade, cultural ties
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, UK officials seek to boost trade, cultural ties

Closing bell: Saudi main index loses 158 points to close at 10,496

Closing bell: Saudi main index loses 158 points to close at 10,496
Updated 58 min 45 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell: Saudi main index loses 158 points to close at 10,496

Closing bell: Saudi main index loses 158 points to close at 10,496
Updated 58 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index began this week’s trading in red, as it slipped 158.40 points, or 1.49 percent, on Sunday to close at 10,496.16.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.29 billion ($880 million) as 28 of the listed stocks advanced, while 191 declined.  

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also shed 480.44 points to close Sunday’s trading at 23,356.61.  

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index declined by 1.33 percent to 1,348.05.  

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the best-performing stock of the day, with its share price edging up by 9.96 percent to reach SR16.12. 

Other top performers were Development Works Food Co. and Alinma Tokio Marine Co. whose share prices soared by 3.91 percent and 3.65 percent, respectively.  

Riyadh Cables Group Co. was the worst performer of the day, as its share price dropped by 7.10 percent to SR68.  

On the announcements front, Riyad Bank revealed that its net profit for the first nine months of this year went up by 22 percent to SR6.09 billion, compared to the same period in 2022.  

In a Tadawul statement, Riyad Bank attributed the rise in profit to an increase in the total operating income, which was driven by a growth in net trading and net foreign exchange revenues.  

Riyad Bank also added that the net profit in the third quarter of this year rose by 14.32 percent to SR2.08 billion, compared to the same period in the previous year.  

Another company to announce its financial results on Sunday was telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat Co., also known as Mobily. The company reported a 41 percent rise in its net profit to SR6.09 billion in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2022.  

According to Mobily, the rise in net profit was driven by an increase in the overall customer base of the company.  

Meanwhile, Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, also known as Zain KSA, said that it received a request from the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund to purchase the firm’s remaining 20 percent stake in Golden Lattice Investment Co. for SR726 million.  

In a bourse statement, Zain KSA said that the value of the requested stake is SR605 million, and the deal could help the firm generate a positive impact of SR121 million. 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) NOMU MSCI Tadawul Index

Related

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655

Global climate challenges can put 158m women and girls in poverty: UN report

Global climate challenges can put 158m women and girls in poverty: UN report
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Global climate challenges can put 158m women and girls in poverty: UN report

Global climate challenges can put 158m women and girls in poverty: UN report
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The global climate change movement has gained further urgency following a UN report warning that 158.3 million women and girls could face poverty by 2050 if current trajectories continue.

The “Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals: The Gender Snapshot 2023” report, published by UN Women, emphasizes the need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to promote gender equality.

The study underscores that climate change will worsen women’s vulnerability to poverty and hunger, highlighting the need to further invest in sustainable development goals.

“Investments in a comprehensive SDG stimulus package would help to mitigate this effect, reducing the number of women falling into extreme poverty from 158.3 million to 43.3 million. But the impact will still be less than what could be achieved if the world abates climate change now before it gets exponentially worse,” the report stated.

The statement further highlighted an anticipated rise in food insecurity, projecting an increase affecting up to 236 million women and girls, in contrast to an additional 131 million men and boys.

“A recent review of national climate action plans, known as nationally determined contributions, found that only 55 have specific climate adaptation measures referring to gender equality and only 23 recognize women as agents of change in accelerating progress on climate commitments,” it highlighted.

“Multi-sectoral plans and efforts to respond to climate change must prioritize women and girls most at risk,” the report added.

By 2050, it is projected that 70 percent of the global female population, approximately 3.3 billion women and girls, will inhabit urban areas.  

Given the current trajectories, a concerning one-third, or about 1.05 billion women and girls, are expected to live in slums, informal settlements, or face inadequate housing conditions.

The report called for a collaborative approach to addressing the challenges of slums and slum-like settings, which require around $6 trillion of public and private investments.

“A lot more is also needed in the areas of conservation, disaster preparedness, adaptation and resilience, including expanding women’s access to quality health, education, economic opportunities and information,” the report stated.

Topics: climate change #women girls poverty UN Women

Related

UN secretary-general says women’s right are under threat
World
UN secretary-general says women’s right are under threat

Kazakhstan aims to raise trade exchange with UAE to $1bn, says minister

Kazakhstan aims to raise trade exchange with UAE to $1bn, says minister
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Kazakhstan aims to raise trade exchange with UAE to $1bn, says minister

Kazakhstan aims to raise trade exchange with UAE to $1bn, says minister
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kazakhstan has planned to boost its trade exchange with the UAE to $1 billion from $632 million recorded last year, according to a senior government official. 

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency, or WAM, Kazakhstani Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev said both countries have discussed investment objectives to boost bilateral trade relations. 

“We discussed investment in environmental, social and governance and climate change agenda, and as a representative of Kazakhstan, I showed our plans about new trade roads from the Caspian Sea to Abu Dhabi and Dubai ports in the UAE,” Shakkaliyev told WAM on the sidelines of the eighth investment forum of the UN conference on trade and development held in Abu Dhabi. 

He added: “It is very important that a new road connects Central Asia as an agricultural hub and gives us new challenges to open regional markets. I think that this type of event gives us a clear understanding of what conditions under which the government invites investors.”
Shakkaliyev further explained that the country is poised to attract investments and boost its economic position as a critical direction of its investment policy. 

This policy aims to increase competitiveness, create optimal conditions for investors, and attract investment in export sectors independent of natural resources. 

He elaborated that the country implemented 46 investment projects last year, with foreign capital reaching $4 billion and generating 6,500 jobs. 

“Infrastructure and a wide range of investment preferences have been created in the territories of 14 special economic zones. A new tool of state support has been introduced, and an investment agreement, which can be concluded directly with the government, gives individual benefits and legislative stability for up to 25 years,” he highlighted. 

“We are focused on attracting investment in the development of transport and logistics. Kazakhstan has become a vital transport and logistics center in Eurasia, offering 11 international transit routes, five railways and six roads,” Shakkaliyev stated. 

He further stated that the country is developing a route for supplying agricultural goods from the Kazakh port to Gulf countries. 

“This route will allow Kazakh exporters to deliver their goods in three days through UAE ports and onwards to all key ports in India, Pakistan, Asia-Pacific countries and the east coast of Africa,” he added. 

Kazakhstan is also interested in implementing joint investment and technology projects in its agro-industrial complex. 

“Improving the investment climate, opening dialogue with investors, improving infrastructure to attract investment are the strategic directions of the government’s work,” Shakkaliyev explained. 

 

Topics: Kazakhstan #uae trade exchange Kazakhstani Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev

Related

UAE, Kazakhstan sign deal to boost trade ties 
Business & Economy
UAE, Kazakhstan sign deal to boost trade ties 

Saudi Fund for Development commits to economic growth of Vietnam, Cambodia

Saudi Fund for Development commits to economic growth of Vietnam, Cambodia
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Fund for Development commits to economic growth of Vietnam, Cambodia

Saudi Fund for Development commits to economic growth of Vietnam, Cambodia
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to the economic goals of Southeast Asian countries, with its development fund meeting the premiers of Cambodia and Vietnam. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan Al-Marshad met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Vietnamese Premier Pham Minh Chinh in separate meetings last week. 

Al-Marshad discussed with Manet avenues of cooperation on development projects across several sectors in Cambodia. 

The SFD CEO also reviewed with Vietnam’s Chinh the developmental relationship nurtured by both countries over the last 12 years. 

Furthermore, they discussed the means of enhancing development cooperation in various key sectors in Vietnam. 

Since 2011, the fund has invested over $164 million in projects and programs sustaining the country’s social development and economic prosperity. 

Initiatives in Vietnam that have received concessional loans from the Saudi fund include those related to rural infrastructure, human resource and healthcare development in provinces facing economic strains. 

In 2021, Saudi Ambassador Saud Al-Suwailem told the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance, “Saudi Arabia is willing to cooperate, provide resources through Saudi Fund for Development and provide technical assistance to Vietnam in order to promote the cooperation, investment and trade relationship between the two countries in the future.”

The SFD has supported over 750 development projects and programs in over 90 developing countries with a total of around $20 billion.

Its decision to invest in Cambodia’s infrastructure and agricultural development re-instills the Kingdom’s commitment to south-south collaboration and sustainable growth in emerging economies. 

In August of this year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Cambodia’s new prime minister to congratulate him on his assumption to office while wishing the leader and his country further progress and prosperity. 

In his inaugural Cabinet address, Manet pledged wide-ranging economic reforms to make Cambodia a “high-income country” by 2050. 

“The next 25 years will be a new cycle for Cambodia,” he said in a televised speech.

The SFD aims to continue supporting various sectors in developing countries towards sustainable development.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Vietnam Cambodia

Related

Saudi Fund for Development CEO meets Grenada PM
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Fund for Development CEO meets Grenada PM

Latest updates

Saudi-UK trade surges 65.8% to $22.5bn in March: British DBT
Saudi-UK trade surges 65.8% to $22.5bn in March: British DBT
Saudi festival on track to be Kingdom’s biggest creative marketing industry gathering, predicts event chairman
Saudi Arabia’s Athar Festival will take place from Nov. 13 to 16 at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Riyadh. (Athar)
Second aid convoy enters Egyptian side of Rafah crossing en route to Gaza, sources say
Second aid convoy enters Egyptian side of Rafah crossing en route to Gaza, sources say
Malaysian PM praises MWL’s role in promoting unity
Secretary-general of the MWL receives Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the league’s office in Riyadh. (SPA)
Closing bell: Saudi main index loses 158 points to close at 10,496
Closing bell: Saudi main index loses 158 points to close at 10,496

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.