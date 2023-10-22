Mawani partners with SGP to develop $266m logistics park in Dammam

RIYADH: King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam will soon get a fully integrated logistics park worth SR1 billion ($266 million), reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has signed a contract agreement with Saudi Global Ports to construct the park spanning 1 million sq. meters.

According to Mawani President Omar Hariri, the newly inked deal falls within the authority’s efforts to expand the number of logistics parks within Saudi ports to 12.

This expansion is expected to propel the Kingdom’s position in the global logistics services performance index, moving from 38th to 10th place, he said.

In alignment with the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services and Vision 2030, this development aims to bolster the logistics sector’s role in supporting the national economy, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s status as a global logistics hub connecting three continents.

The logistics park will offer comprehensive logistics services and advanced solutions, with a strong emphasis on sustainable practices and systems. It will include warehouses and yards equipped for storing and handling various dry and refrigerated goods.

Additionally, the park will feature a bonded and re-export area dedicated to sorting, distribution operations, and other value-added services.

Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mawani Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser clarified that this agreement represents both local and international private sector investments.

The minister explained that these investments aim to establish several high-performance logistics zones, enhancing sector efficiency, service quality, handling capacity, and job opportunities.

Mawani has secured local and international investments and partnered with major logistics firms to establish 11 logistics zones strategically positioned in the Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, and King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu.

With a total estimated investment of SR4.2 billion, these zones are anticipated to create over 13,000 direct and indirect jobs within the sector.

Moreover, they will contribute to the country’s gross domestic product, strengthen international trade connections, improve multimodal transport networks, and stimulate growth in the logistics services industry.