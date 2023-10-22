Sumo and Wushu finals dominate day three of World Combat Games in Riyadh

RIYADH: It was a golden day for Japan and Ukraine as Hayato Miwa and Svitlana Iaromka won the men’s and women’s open weight sumo titles at the World Combat Games in Riyadh on Sunday.
Miwa defeated Oleksandr Veresiuk of Ukraine for the title while Iaromka got the better of Viktoriia Tsaruk in an all-Ukrainian affair.
In the men’s competition, Japan and Ukraine also secured bronze medals through Taisei Matsuzono and Vazha Daiauri.
The two nations also bagged bronze medals in the women’s competition with Ivanna Berezovska of Ukraine beating compatriot Tsaruk and Airi Hisano leading the charge for Japan against Wioleta Paulina of Poland.
Sunday also saw the Wushu competition come to its conclusion, with China winning four gold medals.
Li Yueyao overcame Camargo Edinea of Brazil in the women’s 52kg final, Wu Xiaowei beat home Saudi favourite Abduljawad Sarah in the 60kg category, while Iranian Mansouriyan Shahrbano won against Raine Cristina of Brazil in the 70kg category.
On the men’s side, Li Zhaoyang registered a 2-1 victory by rounds against Rezaei Mohammadmahdi of Iran in the 70kg category, Jiang Haidong convincingly beat Pratama Laksmana Pandu of Indonesia in the 56kg contest, while Moshen El-Sifeldin and Boujekka Saad of Egypt and Morocco got to the top of podium in the 65kg and 75kg categories.
PFL creating ‘Champions League of MMA’, says CEO Peter Murray
Professional Fighters League chief talks to Arab News about the organization’s global expansion and the impact on Saudi and regional fighters and events
Updated 22 October 2023
Ali Khaled
DUBAI: The Professional Fighters League is hoping to create “a Champions League of MMA,” CEO Peter Murray said, the ambition an indication of how far the MMA organization has come since launching in 2018.
It is now the world’s fastest-growing and second-most popular MMA competition after UFC.
And for Murray, it’s just the beginning.
“Our global expansion is well underway. We’ll have six regional leagues up and running between now and 2026. We already have PFL Europe, successfully. Its inaugural season is underway. Our last event in Paris just three weeks ago was the most viewed MMA event on television in France’s history.”
A second regional league is set to launch in 2024.
“That is PFL MENA, in partnership with Surge, our strategic partner on a global and regional basis. (We’re) very excited about the build,” said Murray. “Then towards 2025, we will launch PFL Australia and PFL Africa … And then in 2026, we will launch PFL Brazil and PFL Asia.
“We are in late-stage finalization of strategic partnerships, both in Australia and Africa. What I’m telling you is not an aspiration; it is a global strategy that we are in the process of executing and building.”
The PFL is set to have 34 events in 2024 and within the next three years, over 50 events. The Middle East will be of particular focus for the organization.
“With respect to our partnership with Surge and PFL events and activation within Saudi and the broader Middle East, (we are) very excited about 2024. We have plans to execute pay-per-view regional league events for the PFL MENA league, in addition to possibly hosting our PFL Global Season World Championship in Saudi in 2024.”
“So, we are in the process of finalizing that event calendar … We have the opportunity to stage six to seven events within the region (and) KSA will play a major role. And then, longer-term PFL MENA events will take place throughout the Middle East — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, as well as other major countries where there’s demand for sport and MMA.”
Two Saudi Fighters, Abdullah Al-Qahtani and Mostafa Rashed Neda, are already part of the PFL roster and the organization will look to introduce others from the region in the future.
“It’s part of our vision and strategy,” Murray said. “So (the) PFL MENA roster that we will announce (for) 2024 will have the best fighters from the Middle East, including Saudi fighters competing in our regular season playoff and championship format. We’ll also have women fighters on every card and (will be) developing women in the sport throughout the region, in the Middle East.
“We have a very specific strategy to sign and develop some of the best fighters who are Saudi-based,” he added. “We have a couple of great examples (at) the level of talent that exists within Saudi and the prospects for future champions within the PFL MENA league, as well as a pathway for Saudi fighters to become global champions. So that’s part of the overall strategy. (It’s) a Middle Eastern league. We’ll have the best of the best.”
Murray says PFL will be looking to build a “Saudi ecosystem” by working with Saudi combat and Olympic federations, launching grassroots events, and bringing high-profile resources on the training and coaching side to the Kingdom.
“We’re excited about that,” he said. “And when you see the likes of Al-Qahtani, who is now 7-1, he won his debut bout with PFL. It was an impressive submission. He secured a second victory just this past August. He’s improving in each event. So, we’re excited about what we see in our Al-Qahtani — his athleticism, his commitment, his skill in the cage. And he’s got a great personality and story.”
PFL hopes to engage MMA fans by sharing the emotional stories of regional fighters, as well as the sporting ones.
“These athletes are very inspirational to other athletes in Saudi,” said Murray. “PFL is paving the way, but equally, the early-stage athletes that we are signing and developing within Saudi are also paving the way and are inspirational to the ecosystem in those top gyms around the country.”
The organization’s league format aims to revolutionize and professionalize MMA for the benefit of the athletes themselves, giving them opportunities to compete against top talent on major media platforms and work their way up to regional and global championships.
“Then, ultimately, the opportunity to … make their way to the PFL global season and perhaps even pay-per-view,” Murray said.
“So essentially, creating the Champions League of MMA,” he said.
“Why this is compelling to the top fighters throughout the world, including the best of MMA athletes throughout the Middle East, is (that) today, there’s absolutely no system to support these athletes professionally …
“Hope is the athlete strategy today. PFL is changing that.”
Kohli hits 95 as India beat New Zealand by four wickets to stay undefeated at World Cup
Kohli came close to tying the record for most ODI hundreds, held by countryman Sachin Tendulkar with 49
It was the Indians’ 5th straight win and they top the table, while New Zealand are second after their first loss
Updated 22 October 2023
AP
DHARAMSALA: Virat Kohli hit 95 as India chased down its target of 274 to beat New Zealand in a match between the only two unbeaten teams at the Cricket World Cup on Sunday.
Tournament host India won by four wickets after reaching its target with 12 balls left in Dharamsala, finishing on 274-6.
New Zealand was dismissed for 273 in 50 overs.
Kohli came close to tying the record for most ODI hundreds, held by countryman Sachin Tendulkar with 49.
Kohli went for a six to get the record – and clinch the victory – but was caught near the boundary.
It was the Indians’ fifth straight win to open the tournament and they top the table. New Zealand is second after its first loss.
Rohit Sharma called correctly as India won the toss and opted to bowl.
New Zealand has beaten England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while India has also notched up wins over Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was unavailable for the table-topping clash because of a left ankle injury sustained in its previous game against Bangladesh in Pune. In his place, the hosts chose Suryakumar Yadav. India also brought in pacer Mohammed Shami for bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur.
New Zealand was unchanged from its previous win over Afghanistan in Chennai. Star batsman and skipper Kane Williamson is still unavailable because of a thumb injury, and Latham led the side again in his absence.
NEOM Beach Games event returns to Saudi Arabia with international field of athletes
This year’s event will see the introduction of the Beach Games Volunteers Program, with 50 volunteers aged 18 years and older from the NEOM community
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The NEOM Beach Games event has got underway with athletes from around the world set to compete in the sports of triathlon, beach soccer, 3x3 basketball, biking, and climbing.
The meeting commenced on Saturday with the grand finale of the Super League Triathlon NEOM followed by a NEOM Beach Soccer Cup competition.
After the completion of the triathlon and beach soccer, a three-day international FIBA 3x3 Challenger basketball competition will be held.
The Titan Desert Saudi Arabia desert bike race will return for the second time on Nov. 14, featuring 230 male and female riders for a four-stage event, covering between 80 and 120 kilometers per stage.
The Games will culminate with the introduction of an international sport climbing event, NEOM IFSC Masters, featuring world champions and Olympians, from Nov. 22 to 24.
Jan Paterson, managing director of sport at NEOM, said: “We are excited once again to be hosting the NEOM Beach Games, and it is a privilege to work with national federations and international rights-holders as we aspire to be a natural home for global sports events.
“The inclusion of the International Federation of Sport Climbing in this year’s Games is exciting, aligning with our goals to build a high-performance culture and inspire the next generations of athletes across the Kingdom.”
This year’s event will see the introduction of the Beach Games Volunteers Program, with 50 volunteers aged 18 years and older from the NEOM community, “helping to ensure a smooth and enjoyable event for all spectators and athletes,” organizers said.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said on Sunday that his side was "eager" to meet expectations of fans ahead of their World Cup match against Afghanistan.
The Chennai chapter of Pakistan’s campaign in the World Cup begins on Monday when they play Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After Afghanistan, Pakistan will stay on in the city to play South Africa on October 27 for their second and last match of the tournament here.
Pakistan, after four games, are 5th on the points table with two wins and as many losses. After their remarkable wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, which saw them make the record for the highest successful chase in the history of the tournament, Pakistan have had a few tough outings.
The green shirts are determined to leave Chennai 4-2 up and Afridi believes that learnings from the last two matches will help the side in the upcoming games.
“We are aware of the expectations from the team and we are eager to fulfil them,” the pacer said, as quoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.
“A loss is a loss and we need to accept it. But, learning from it would be better for the team. These two matches were very important for us, but we are very much alive in the tournament. We are here to make history [by winning the World Cup].”
It will be Afghanistan’s second match on the trot here in Chennai. While the experience of playing New Zealand, albeit in a defeat, may help them. They are also buoyed by a win over England.
However, the Afghan side is yet to defeat Pakistan in One-Day Internationals.
"There is no room for complacency in a tournament like the World Cup as any team can beat anyone, something that we have seen so far," Afridi said, when asked if he expected the past record to prevail.
"Afghanistan have been playing good cricket and they have recently defeated England. We will have to show up with the best skills against them. They have world-class spinners, but, thanks to Almighty, our batting unit has also been doing well."
Chennai has a reputation for being a spin-friendly venue, but Afridi said the Pakistan pacers will be looking to do their part in the middle overs.
"There are many venues in India that favour spinners and Chennai is one such venue," he said. "As fast bowlers, our role is to make the most of the reverse swing on offer in the middle overs and in the latter stages of the game."
Despite a solid opening partnership from centurions David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, Pakistan bowlers restricted Australia to 367 at Bengaluru, easily one of the highest-scoring venues.
Afridi bowled a tight spell upfront and returned to take five wickets to record his second five-wicket haul in as many iterations of the 50-over World Cup. The left-arm pacer finished with five for 54 from 10 overs in conditions tailor-made for batting.
"I was aware of the fact that it is a high-scoring venue and I was mentally prepared for it. I tried different variations as you have to do to be successful on such pitches. So, bowling variations and pulling my length a little back helped me," the pacer said.
"It is very important to acclimatize as a bowler. It is not like I have done something new, but I have gotten used to the conditions here. You do not get that much swing in India as you do in England, Australia or New Zealand. There is not much bounce in the pitches here either, because of which we get to see high-scoring games here. So, being good in the field becomes of utmost importance as a couple of good catches or run outs can boost your team."