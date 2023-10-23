Honayda Serafi inspired by outer space at Riyadh Fashion Week show 

RIYADH: Models hit the runway in an array of outer space-inspired looks at Honayda Serafi’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection showcase at Riyadh Fashion Week.
Dressed in a powerful electric blue ball gown, with her hands placed firmly on her hips, supermodel Halima Aden was the first to walk the runway at the show. On her head, Aden wore a large fitted embellished headband from which extended the model’s headscarf in the same electric blue color as the ball gown.
The look was a bold opening for the Jeddah-born designer’s latest collection. Taking its inspiration from outer space, her latest line offered enchanting references to the cosmos and to female astronauts. The collection is timely — in May this year, Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi female astronaut, was selected for the Axiom Mission 2.
Aden, who retired in 2020, made a comeback with her appearance at Honayda’s show.
The collection, an ode to futurism, femininity and strength, featured a range of dresses, gowns and pant suits — many boasting nods to the abaya or headscarf in long capes that extended from the shoulders, elaborate headpieces and a delicate embellished mask, a subtle reference to the burqa.
Filled with a variety of textures, including electric blue taffeta, dark magenta crepe paired with lustrous satin, flowy chiffon and soft lace, stars, moons and suns could be found on each piece. Some models even wore headpieces with half silver moons while others donned elaborate tulle pieces in the form of a cloud that extended from around the neck in a dreamy visage that transported the viewer into the celestial realm.
A first for Honayda in this collection are body shaping silhouettes, including modernized mermaid cuts and structured shoulders with bold lines that continue to remain a constant of the designer’s brand ethos.
The show ended powerfully with models walking the runway for the finale carrying silver flags. According to show notes, the collection champions female courage and resilience in space but also, more broadly, when facing the unknown.