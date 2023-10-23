Saudi-EU collaboration key in Kingdom’s economic transitions, says investment minister

You are here

During the opening remarks of the Saudi-EU Investment Forum in Riyadh, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih emphasized the opportunities for investment and trade cooperation between the Kingdom and Europe. AN photo
Nadin Hassan
Nadin Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s coordination with the EU has a vital role in the Kingdom’s ongoing economic transitions, as the Gulf nation is uniquely positioned to meet Europe’s needs “like no other,” said Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. 

During the opening remarks of a business forum in Riyadh, Al-Falih emphasized the opportunities for investment and trade cooperation between the Kingdom and Europe.   

“I am convinced there is still immense potential for expanding our partnership further, especially in terms of scale, diversity, and quality of our outbound and inbound investments,” he said at the commencement of the Saudi-EU Investment Forum on Monday. 

The minister highlighted that over 1,300 European companies have invested in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that “important Saudi investors are (present) in most EU countries.” 

He added: “For European companies trying to navigate through this period of challenging transitions, the Kingdom offers unmatched political and economic stability.” 

Reflecting the strong relations between Europe and the Kingdom, the minister pointed out that foreign direct investments from the EU to Saudi Arabia showed robust, healthy growth in various sectors. 

Additionally, trade between the two countries reached 80 billion euros ($84.8 billion) in 2022, representing a 30 percent increase over the previous year. 

“The EU and Saudi Arabia share an interest in continuing interactions on multilateral trade policy agendas, including the World Trade Organization,” said European Commission Executive Vice President Maros Sefcovic. 

He added: “I am glad we agreed to accelerate the creation of a European Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia, the first in the region.” 

According to Sefcovic, the EU is interested in fostering closer cooperation with Saudi Arabia and the other countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.  

He noted that the aim is to enhance trade and investment flows to support the stability of the respective business and investment environments. 

The forum also emphasized that a stable and secure environment provides the foundation for businesses to thrive and investments to grow.  

It reduces risks, fosters confidence, and attracts domestic and foreign investments, critical economic development and prosperity drivers. 

“Investments and economic development need predictability and a stable, secure environment. This is why the EU stands ready to support all the diplomatic efforts and initiatives, such as those led by Saudi Arabia or other nations in the region,” said Luigi Di Maio, EU’s special representative for the Gulf region. 

The event hosted CEOs of major companies from the Kingdom and the EU member states and claimed the participation of over 1,000 representatives from the public and private sectors. 

One of the voices belonged to Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas, who deliberated on the role of the aviation sector in driving economic ties between regions. 

“People, geographies and economies, and the role of the national carriers is to connect all of those. The national carrier plays an important role in the economy,” said Douglas. 

He also underlined the significance of leadership wisdom and the formulation of Vision 2030 within a comprehensive national development plan consisting of various vital pillars. 

Qatar Airways CEO is stepping down, sources tell Reuters

Qatar Airways CEO is stepping down, sources tell Reuters
Updated 13 min 23 sec ago
Reuters
Qatar Airways CEO is stepping down, sources tell Reuters

Qatar Airways CEO is stepping down, sources tell Reuters
Updated 13 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Akbar Al-Baker is retiring as chief executive of Qatar Airways following more than two decades at the helm of the state-owned carrier, a source familiar with the matter has told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear why Al-Baker, who was appointed CEO in 1997, three years after the airline launched, is retiring.

Qatar Airways representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

It was announced on Sunday that Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamid Al-Thani had replaced Al-Baker as the country’s top tourism official. No reason was given for the decision.

Al-Baker has been instrumental in transforming Qatar Airways into an major international carrier that competes against the likes of Dubai’s Emirates and Turkish Airlines. 

Topics: Qatar Airways

SWCC inks deals with Korean companies to boost renewable solutions in desalination

SWCC inks deals with Korean companies to boost renewable solutions in desalination
Updated 39 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
SWCC inks deals with Korean companies to boost renewable solutions in desalination

SWCC inks deals with Korean companies to boost renewable solutions in desalination
Updated 39 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Desalination technology in Saudi Arabia will take a considerable stride as the Kingdom’s Saline Water Conversion Corp. partnered with two South Korean companies on renewable energy.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SWCC signed two memorandums of understanding with Seoul-based DL E&C and Busang-headquartered Taekyung Group to engage in carbon reduction projects to desalinate water. 

These agreements aim to bolster strategic cooperation by engaging in scientific, advisory and cognitive endeavors, such as tapping into potential growth avenues and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy solutions.   

The SWCC-DL E&C deal will work toward applying small modular reactors in desalination. SMRs are a type of miniature nuclear reactor that can provide sustainable source of heat to remove salt from seawater. 

Additionally, they have decided to collaborate on research into a clean hydrogen and ammonia production model using SMR to create added value.  

This collaboration will also seek to advance sustainable desalination techniques, mitigating climate change impacts. 

The Saline-Taekyung agreement, on the other hand, will work on a joint project using brine water and carbon capture, utilization and storage technology. 

The project between Taekyung Group and Saudi Arabia is developing technology to extract high-purity calcium carbonate from cement waste using brine water from desalination.  

This approach is economically feasible in advancing carbon neutrality and developing new renewable materials that reduce carbon dioxide. 

Both sides also reportedly explored the possibility of applying the group’s eco-friendly technology to the Saudi futuristic city of NEOM. 

This development was announced at the Saudi-Korean Investment Forum in Riyadh, organized by the Ministry of Investment. 

The agreement signatories included Tariq Al-Ghaffari, SWCC’s deputy governor for research and innovative project execution, Taekyung Group CEO Hae Ryun Kim and DL E&C Vice President Sunghun Ryu. 

In July, SWCC signed an MoU with the Japanese Shinshu University to develop reverse osmosis technologies to expel salts from seawater.  

Under the agreement, they will also develop innovative zero-liquid discharge, micro membranes and seawater mining technologies.  

Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and Japan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Fumio Iwai attended the signing of the MoU. 

Topics: Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) Renewable Energy desalinate DL E&C Taekyung Group Khalid Al-Falih

Saudi minister affirms Kingdom’s leadership in energy transition

Saudi minister affirms Kingdom’s leadership in energy transition
Updated 30 min 38 sec ago
Manal Al-Barakati
Saudi minister affirms Kingdom’s leadership in energy transition

Saudi minister affirms Kingdom’s leadership in energy transition
Updated 30 min 38 sec ago
Manal Al-Barakati

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will continue to lead the global energy transition and become a “centerpiece” in the renewable market, stated the Kingdom’s energy minister during a business gathering in Riyadh. 

Addressing the Saudi-EU Investment Forum, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said: “We are focused on attending to the Paris Agreement to the letter while maintaining our commitment to the energy trilemma, which is a sustainable energy system, a sustainable economy, and maintaining our commitment to the issue of climate change.” 

The pivotal role of the Kingdom in “greening the world” was further underscored by the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, who described Saudi-EU relations as “very complementary and very important.” 

He added: “European Union and Saudi Arabia are very complimentary in what they want to achieve not only in 10 but 20, 30 years — we both want to be climate neutral economy by 2050, we want to make sure that hydrogen will play a very important role in decarbonizing, especially the energy-intensive industry.

“We in the European Union are coming up with a proposed strategy — how to develop and promote these technologies and Saudi Arabia has enormous experience.”

During a panel discussion titled “Clean Energy Transition and Net-Zero Industries” at the investment forum, the CEO of ACWA Power, Marco Arcelli, expressed his belief that “the decarbonization of Europe has to go through Saudi Arabia.” 

He added: “It will be done most efficiently through a corridor connecting our two economies.”

Arcelli highlighted ACWA Power’s role in bridging the Kingdom and the EU’s climate initiatives, drawing examples from the company’s utilization of German green hydrogen companies in NEOM to bring forth the world’s biggest hydrogen export project, NEOM Green Hydrogen Co.

In concurrence with the forum’s theme, he added that the Kingdom and ACWA Power are decarbonizing the economies of 14 countries worldwide, thanks to the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

During the panel, both Prince Abdulaziz and the CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Basic Industries Corporation, Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, outlined the role of the circular carbon economy in paving the way for a global net zero in Europe and the MENA region. 

“Especially in Saudi Arabia, for our sustainability and carbon neutrality, the first thing is the carbon circular economy. Saudi Arabia, during the presidency of the G20, announced for the first time the circular carbon economy,” Al-Fageeh said. 

He further noted: “We must ensure that carbon is not only reduced, removed, or recycled, but also utilized in a better way.”

During the panel, the CEO emphasized that over the past decade, SABIC has focused on developing carbon capture technology to not only capture CO2 emissions but to utilize and purify them to become a tool for desalination. 

He also discussed similar efforts to encourage a circular economy in Europe, adding: “(It’s the) same thing in Europe, where they are taking the waste plastics to try to produce pyrolysis oil that can be used as a fresh material.”

Echoing his call for a just energy transition while unveiling the Kingdom’s new “Empowering Africa” initiative during the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week this month, the Minister of Energy re-instilled that the transition cannot occur without combatting energy poverty.

“Let’s not forget that a third of the world’s population are suffering energy poverty. I am approaching so many companies to have that reality check and more importantly, have that moral commitment, we cannot leave the 2.2 million people behind,” he said. 

SABIC’s CEO also reaffirmed the need for collaboration to achieve carbon neutrality: “I can tell you, if we continue to have that divergence between the global south and the global north, this is going to be a big problem,” he said. 

“If we are not working together, then this is going to be a big diversion,” he added.

Topics: Saudi-EU Investment Forum Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Leen Alkair Trading Co. secures $58m loan from ADF for farm produce facility 

Leen Alkair Trading Co. secures $58m loan from ADF for farm produce facility 
Updated 23 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Leen Alkair Trading Co. secures $58m loan from ADF for farm produce facility 

Leen Alkair Trading Co. secures $58m loan from ADF for farm produce facility 
Updated 23 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: A specialized logistics center for processing fruits and vegetables is set to be built in the Saudi capital, with Leen Alkhair Trading Co. securing a loan of SR217 million ($57.85 million) to fund the project. 

According to a bourse filing, the farm-based company sought this loan from the Agricultural Development Fund to fund its strategic plan for the 20,000 sq. meters facility.

In an official statement to Tadawul, Leen Alkhair stated that it will use the fund to establish a specialized facility for processing agro-produce, including cutting, sorting, packaging, manufacturing and cold storage. 

The facility will be built in the Industrial Gateway City of Riyadh. It will be ready by the first quarter of 2025 and align with the Kingdom’s agricultural strategy to support self-sufficiency goals in fruits and vegetables. 

The statement added: “It is expected that the value of the factory will be 300 million Saudi riyals, and the amount in excess of the loan will be financed through the company’s self-financing sources.”  

The financing term spans over 12 years, with repayment structured into annual installments, with a grace period of two years as per the agreed-upon repayment schedule with the fund. 

The collateral provided for the financing consists of personal guarantees and the center’s assets in favor of the fund, with no related parties involved. 

The statement added that the proposed factory will have a production capacity exceeding 200,000 tons annually and be equipped with the latest technologies, production lines and refrigerated storage facilities. 

These advancements are expected to positively impact production efficiency and enhance the quality of fruit and vegetable products, thereby supporting the marketing efforts of Saudi farmers. 

Leen Al-Khair aims to lead the agricultural marketing sector in Saudi Arabia, ensuring sustainable economic growth while protecting the environment and natural resources, providing food for all, and contributing to self-sufficiency and food security. 

With its presence in Riyadh, the eastern and western regions, the company aims to be the trusted choice for consumers, working toward a sustainable food future. 

In September, the Capital Market Authority approved the company’s request to increase its capital from SR40.8 million to SR81.6 million through a one-for-one bonus share distribution.

Topics: Leen Alkair Trading Co food processing

UAE’s DP World, Tanzania Ports Authority ink deal to elevate Dar es Salaam port

UAE’s DP World, Tanzania Ports Authority ink deal to elevate Dar es Salaam port
Updated 23 October 2023
Arab News
UAE’s DP World, Tanzania Ports Authority ink deal to elevate Dar es Salaam port

UAE’s DP World, Tanzania Ports Authority ink deal to elevate Dar es Salaam port
Updated 23 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Dar es Salaam port in Tanzania will soon be modernized amid a 30-year concession agreement with the UAE’s logistics firm DP World Group.  

Signed with the country’s ports authority, the deal aims to further improve operations at the multi-purpose facility and elevate transportation and logistics services in the African country, according to a statement.  

This agreement will also facilitate the connection of Tanzania and the surrounding region to global markets.  

“We are honored to partner with the Government of Tanzania to revitalize the port of Dar es Salaam. This is in line with Tanzania’s strategic development plans and is testament of the visionary leadership of H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan,” noted DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

He added: “The development will deliver trade opportunities for the region, connecting East Africa and broader sub-Saharan Africa with global markets, driving economic growth, job creation, enhanced access to products and service, and creating value for all our stakeholders.”

Furthermore, he noted that this concession agreement marks another milestone in the firm’s collective efforts to leverage DP World’s global and local expertise to bolster the region’s supply chain to support the economic growth of the entire continent.

Through the first phase of a multi-stage plan, DP World will initially invest more than $250 million to revamp the port. The investment volume may rise to $1 billion later during the concession period.

In return, this funding is projected to positively impact Tanzania’s socioeconomic development in terms of job creation and increased access to products and services, among other benefits.

“This project will create significant value for end-users and help the government achieve its goal of reducing logistics costs,” Director General of Tanzania Ports Authority Plasduce Mkeli Mbossa highlighted.

He added: “This strategic initiative is a testament to our ability to drive large-scale infrastructure development by partnering with strategic players, which will allow the government to redirect funds to other critical areas of the economy for the benefit of the people of Tanzania.”

DP World is continuously exerting efforts in line with its Africa strategy, all of which seek to boost economic growth, local communities, and businesses through stimulating trade and connecting markets to the global ecosystem.

Topics: DP World Tanzania Ports Authority

Saudi Arabia planning to invest $427bn through partnerships: minister
Saudi Arabia planning to invest $427bn through partnerships: minister
More than 19,000 displaced in Lebanon amid tensions on Israeli border: UN agency
Children from Beit Leef village play footall in a classroom of a school where displaced Lebanese families are sheltering.
Monsha’at launches new training programs to empower Saudi entrepreneurs
Monsha’at launches new training programs to empower Saudi entrepreneurs
Saudi FM receives phone call from Danish counterpart
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen.
Qatar Airways CEO is stepping down, sources tell Reuters
Qatar Airways CEO is stepping down, sources tell Reuters

