Moon magic: Saudis can view partial lunar eclipse on Saturday night

RIYADH: People across the Kingdom will be able to see a partial lunar eclipse on Saturday night, according to the Jeddah Astronomy Society.

Majid Abu Zahra, the society’s president, said the eclipse would be visible from all parts of the country as the moon began entering the Earth’s shadow at 10:35 p.m.

“We will see all its phases in the skies of Saudi Arabia, the Arab world and most parts of Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia,” he said.

“The partial eclipse phase will last for an hour and 17 minutes between 10:35 p.m. and 11:52 p.m. Saudi time.”

Lunar eclipses happen when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon and prevents sunlight from hitting the moon. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and sun are on opposite sides of Earth, while a partial eclipse happens when only part of Earth’s shadow covers the moon.

Abu Zahra said the peak of the eclipse, which will be the last this year, would happen at about 11:14 p.m. as the moon moved from west to east through the Earth’s shadow.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse can be viewed with the naked eye, without the need for safety precautions.