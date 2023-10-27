Moon magic: Saudis can view partial lunar eclipse on Saturday night

RIYADH: People across the Kingdom will be able to see a partial lunar eclipse on Saturday night, according to the Jeddah Astronomy Society.
Majid Abu Zahra, the society’s president, said the eclipse would be visible from all parts of the country as the moon began entering the Earth’s shadow at 10:35 p.m.
“We will see all its phases in the skies of Saudi Arabia, the Arab world and most parts of Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia,” he said.
“The partial eclipse phase will last for an hour and 17 minutes between 10:35 p.m. and 11:52 p.m. Saudi time.”
Lunar eclipses happen when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon and prevents sunlight from hitting the moon. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and sun are on opposite sides of Earth, while a partial eclipse happens when only part of Earth’s shadow covers the moon.
Abu Zahra said the peak of the eclipse, which will be the last this year, would happen at about 11:14 p.m. as the moon moved from west to east through the Earth’s shadow.
Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse can be viewed with the naked eye, without the need for safety precautions.
Saudi, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss mobilizing UN support for Gaza
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al-Safadi, the foreign ministry announced on Friday.
“Within the framework of the ongoing bilateral consultation and coordination process, the two ministers discussed the importance of mobilizing support for the draft resolution submitted by Jordan to the UN General Assembly on the necessity of protecting civilians and adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations,” the ministry said in a statement.
The two ministers also discussed intensifying communication with the international community to put pressure toward an immediate halt to the military escalation in Gaza, protect civilians, and enable the delivery of relief aid and medical equipment.
They also discussed finding a just, comprehensive and equitable solution that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people.
Meanwhile, Safadi also held calls with his counterparts from Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim, Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry, Turkiye’s Hakan Fidan, Spain’s Jose Manuel Albares, Portugal’s Joao Gomes Cravinho, Greece’s Giorgos Gerapetritis, and India’s Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
During the calls, they discussed efforts to stop the war on Gaza, protect civilians and deliver aid to the Palestinian enclave.
Saudi Fund for Development participates in AidEx in Geneva
Updated 27 October 2023
SPA
GENEVA: The Saudi Fund for Development participated in AidEx — the humanitarian aid and disaster relief event held in partnership with the Development2030 conference — in Geneva on Oct. 25 and 26.
The SFD takes an active role in international development within related institutions and funds, and in cooperation with international partners, to help achieve sustainable development across the world.
AidEx included talks, workshops, panel discussions, and training programs exploring the challenges faced by the humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and international development sectors.
Masam launches photography exhibition in Aden to highlight victims of mines
The event was organized in partnership with Yemen’s Moyyun Organization for Human Rights and Development
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
ADEN: Masam, a Saudi project to clear landmines in Yemen, launched a photography exhibition on Thursday in Aden.
The event was organized in partnership with Yemen’s Moyyun Organization for Human Rights and Development.
Titled “We act together to protect children from risk of conflicts,” the event aimed to highlight patterns of violations against children, including victims of mines, explosives and child recruitment.
The exhibition displayed many photos featuring the significant violations to which Yemeni children have been subjected for several years due to mines planted by the Houthi militias. Other pictures also showed child victims recruited in the Houthi ranks.
Attendees included Col. Staff Mohammed Al-Anzi, representative of the Arab Coalition Forces; Ahmed Madkhali, director of SDRPY’s office in Aden; Saleh Al-Thibani, director of the KSrelief office in Aden; Khaled Al-Shahri, head of operations management in Aden General Hopsital; and Brig. Gen. Kaed Haitham Halboub, head of Yemen Executive Mine Action Center.
In his opening speech, Qasim Al-Dossary, Masam’s assistant managing director, said that the project sought to advocate for children’s rights in Yemen and deliver messages expressing their rights, especially for those targeted by Houthi mines.
Adel bin Abdullah Al-Nughaimish, assistant of the Saudi political and military team supporting the Yemeni presidential council, said that feelings of pain increased when people saw violations against Yemeni children firsthand.
Healthcare experts attend World Hospital Congress in Lisbon
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties took part in the 46th World Hospital Congress that ran from Wednesday to Friday in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.
Organized by the International Hospital Federation, the event brings together specialists and leaders in various healthcare sectors from around the world.
Dr. Aws bin Ibrahim Al-Shamsan, secretary-general of the Saudi commission, made a speech at the event in which he reviewed the organization’s efforts to support the development of the healthcare sector.
Hira Cultural District wraps up agreements to boost pilgrim experience
The program aims to enrich the religious and cultural experience of pilgrims in the district
Updated 27 October 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Hira Cultural District has concluded additional agreements within the Partners Program by including several hotels as well as Hajj and Umrah, tourism and transportation companies, in the presence of Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.
The program aims to enrich the religious and cultural experience of pilgrims in the district.
Fawaz bin Abdullah Al-Mehrej, CEO of Samaya Investment, the operating company behind the Hira Cultural District, told Arab News that “in the Partners Program, we engage with the competent authorities in Hajj and Umrah to enrich the experience of pilgrims and visitors, which is one of the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
“We aim to introduce pilgrims to the importance of the historical sites in Makkah. In this context, we are establishing distinguished partnerships through the Partners Program, which allows us to talk about these sites through the interaction of our success partners. At the end of the day, we all aim to enhance the cultural status and historical richness of our holy capital,” he said.
Al-Muhrij said that the cultural message was clear, necessary and effective to enhance the knowledge of all visitors.
“We strive to ensure that the cultural information is clearly presented while focusing on the cultural vision enhancing the historical richness of Makkah. In addition to clarity, Hira Cultural District strives to ensure that the message of qualitative benefit provides visitors with knowledge, meets their passion, connects them to this place, and engraves the experience in their memory.”
Al-Muhrij said that visitors were keen to expand their cultural perceptions by learning about a number of historical sites using reliable sources. Those in charge of the Hira Cultural District worked on developing the historical site of Mount Hira while providing all the technical tools for translation, in addition to qualified and competent multilingual tour guides.
Samaya Investment based its preparation of cultural content and information on three main pillars. The first pillar includes not wasting time on long programs that do not keep up with the pace of change. The second pillar includes historically reliable sources of information, while the third pillar includes using the latest technological means, such as display tools and models.
The Partners Program was established to integrate cultural projects in Makkah and Madinah, implemented by investment companies on one hand and Hajj and Umrah, transportation, tourism and hotel companies on the other.
The program aims to emphasize the role of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Pilgrims Experience Program, and the Nusuk platform in facilitating visitors’ journeys and enriching their religious and cultural experiences.