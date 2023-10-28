Gaza information blackout ‘risks providing cover for mass atrocities’: HRW

You are here

Palestinians look for survivors of an Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in the Nusseirat refugee camp. (AFP)
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP
  • Internet access and the phone network were completely cut across the Gaza Strip on Friday
AFP
JERUSALEM: The near-total telecommunications blackout in Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing bombardment of the Palestinian territory risks providing cover for mass atrocities, the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Friday.
Internet access and the phone network were completely cut across the Gaza Strip on Friday, nearly three weeks after Israel began bombarding the enclave following an armed attack by Hamas militants that Israeli officials say killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says at least 7,326 people have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory strikes since the October 7 attack, mainly civilians and many of them children.
“Widespread phone and Internet outages occurred in Gaza on October 27, 2023, amid a concerted Israeli bombardment, almost entirely cutting off the 2.2 million residents from the outside world,” HRW said in a statement.
“This information blackout risks providing cover for mass atrocities and contributing to impunity for human rights violations,” Deborah Brown, the group’s senior technology and human rights researcher, said in the statement.
A number of international agencies and NGOs said they had lost touch with their staff in Gaza on Friday, including the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA.
Its humanitarian coordinator Lynn Hastings said in a statement that UN hospitals and humanitarian operations “can’t continue without communications,” alongside energy, food, water and medications.
The NGO Amnesty International said it had also lost contact with colleagues in Gaza.
“This communications blackout means that it will be even more difficult to obtain critical information and evidence about human rights violations and war crimes being committed against Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” it added.

CAIRO: At least 35 people died and dozens were injured Saturday in a road accident involving a bus and several cars on Egypt’s Cairo-Alexandria motorway, state media reported.
“A horrific collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road near Wadi Al-Natroun led to the death of 35 people, at least 18 of whom were burned, and the injury of 53 others,” the Al-Ahram website said.

  • Drones fell on two Egyptian Red Sea towns on Friday
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday urged all to respect Egypt’s sovereignty and position in the region following incidents on Friday where drones fell on two Egyptian Red Sea towns.
Egyptians should feel safe and the army is able to protect the country, El-Sisi said at a manufacturing expo in Cairo.
He also emphasized that Egypt would continue to play a positive role in the Israel-Hamas conflict and did not want it to expand regionally.

  • ‘The Israeli bombardments on Gaza intensified last night and once again targeted women, children and innocent civilians and worsened the ongoing humanitarian crisis’
ANKARA: Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on Israel to “immediately stop this madness” and end its “attacks” on targets in Gaza after Israeli forces intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory.
“The Israeli bombardments on Gaza intensified last night and once again targeted women, children and innocent civilians and worsened the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” Erdogan said on X. “Israel must immediately stop this madness and end its attacks.”

  • Death of Armita Geravand comes after her being in a coma for weeks in Tehran
DUBAI: An Iranian teenage girl injured weeks ago in a mysterious incident on Tehran’s Metro while not wearing a head scarf has died, Iranian state media reported Saturday.
The death of Armita Geravand comes after her being in a coma for weeks in Tehran and after the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini and the nationwide protests it sparked.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported her death.
What happened in the few seconds after Armita Geravand entered the train on Oct. 1 remains in question.
While a friend told Iranian state television that she hit her head on the station’s platform, the soundless footage aired by the broadcaster from outside of the car is blocked by a bystander. Just seconds later, her limp body is carried off.
Geravand’s mother and father appeared in state media footage saying a blood pressure issue, a fall or perhaps both contributed to their daughter’s injury.
Activists abroad have alleged Geravand may have been pushed or attacked because she was not wearing the hijab. They demanded an independent investigation by the United Nations’ fact-finding mission on Iran, citing the theocracy’s use of pressure on victims’ families and state TV’s history of airing hundreds of coerced confessions.

  • Correspondents in Gaza Strip and southern Israel said shelling and air strikes continued Saturday
  • The Israeli military said one raid had killed Asem Abu Rakaba, the air attacks chief of Hamas group
TEL AVIV: Israeli fighter jets struck 150 “underground targets” in northern Gaza during an intense night of raids, the army said Saturday, three weeks after the deadliest attack in the country’s history.
A military statement said the sites hit included “terror tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure. Furthermore, several Hamas terrorists were killed.”
Correspondents in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel said shelling and air strikes continued Saturday, although they were less intense than during the night.
In a separate statement, the Israeli military said one raid had killed Hamas air attacks chief Asem Abu Rakaba, who it said played a key role in the October 7 attacks that set off the current war.
Israel says 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed in the cross-border attack. The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says more than 7,300 people have been killed in Israel’s raids since, also mostly civilians.
According to the Israeli military, Abu Rakaba oversaw Hamas drones, paragliders, aerial detection and aerial defense.
“He directed the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF (Israel Defense Forces) posts,” said a statement.

A picture taken from near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on October 28, 2023, shows an Israeli Merkava tank rolling close to the Israeli border with the northern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)

 

