Saudi authorities seize 3.8 million amphetamine tablets in Riyadh

RIYADH: A spokesperson from the Saudi General Directorate for Narcotics Control, Marwan Al-Hazmi, said that the Kingdom has seized more than 3,860,000 amphetamine tablets in Riyadh.
Eleven defendants involved in these activities were arrested. They include seven residents of Syrian nationality, one resident of Nepalese nationality, and three citizens in Makkah, Riyadh, Qassim, Hail and Al-Jawf.
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]. Reports notifying the authorities of suspected cases of drug smuggling are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for tips leading to arrests.