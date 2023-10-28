Two falcons sold for $41,000 at Saudi Falcons Club auction

RIYADH: Two falcons were sold for $41,000 on Friday night at the Saudi Falcons Club auction in Riyadh.

Both falcons are young peregrines. The first, from Hail city, was sold for $23,000, while the other, from Al-Nairyah, was sold for $17,000.

The auction is held as part of the Saudi leadership’s keenness to promote falconry heritage and support falcon breeders and enthusiasts in the Kingdom and the region.

Through the auction, the Kingdom highlights its leadership in supporting cultural, civilizational and economic activities related to falconry.

The auction also seeks to support falconry investment, develop falcon auctions, and regulate the buying and selling of falcons.