You are here

  • Home
  • Two falcons sold for $41,000 at Saudi Falcons Club auction

Two falcons sold for $41,000 at Saudi Falcons Club auction

Two falcons sold for $41,000 at Saudi Falcons Club auction
Through the auction, the Kingdom highlights its leadership in supporting cultural, civilizational and economic activities related to falconry. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nmjzg

Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Two falcons sold for $41,000 at Saudi Falcons Club auction

Two falcons sold for $41,000 at Saudi Falcons Club auction
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Two falcons were sold for $41,000 on Friday night at the Saudi Falcons Club auction in Riyadh.

Both falcons are young peregrines. The first, from Hail city, was sold for $23,000, while the other, from Al-Nairyah, was sold for $17,000.

The auction is held as part of the Saudi leadership’s keenness to promote falconry heritage and support falcon breeders and enthusiasts in the Kingdom and the region.

Through the auction, the Kingdom highlights its leadership in supporting cultural, civilizational and economic activities related to falconry.

The auction also seeks to support falconry investment, develop falcon auctions, and regulate the buying and selling of falcons.

Topics: Saudi Falcons Club Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi authorities seize 3.8 million amphetamine tablets in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities seize 3.8 million amphetamine tablets in Riyadh
Raman Singla, Director of Fitch Ratings
Corporate News
Saudi Arabia’s Aviation push ambitious but achievable

Saudi FM discusses Gaza with Egypt, Jordan and Morocco counterparts

Saudi FM discusses Gaza with Egypt, Jordan and Morocco counterparts
Updated 16 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM discusses Gaza with Egypt, Jordan and Morocco counterparts

Saudi FM discusses Gaza with Egypt, Jordan and Morocco counterparts
Updated 16 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday discussed the Gaza escalation with his Egyptian, Jordanian and Moroccan counterparts during separate phone calls.

The minister spoke about ways to intensify joint action to stop the military escalation and forced displacement of the Gazan population.

He called for the international community to play its role in lifting the siege on Gaza, and for the Israeli occupation to adhere to international humanitarian law, including allowing food and relief supplies to reach the enclave.

Topics: War on Gaza Faisal bin Farhan Jordan Egypt Morocco

Related

UK’s Labour Party faces rebellion from ‘heartbroken’ members over Gaza stance
World
UK’s Labour Party faces rebellion from ‘heartbroken’ members over Gaza stance
Saudi authorities arrest 17,260 illegals in one week
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest 17,260 illegals in one week

Saudi authorities arrest 17,260 illegals in one week

Saudi authorities arrest 17,260 illegals in one week
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi authorities arrest 17,260 illegals in one week

Saudi authorities arrest 17,260 illegals in one week
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 17,260 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

According to an official report, a total of 10,819 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,090 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,351 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 703 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 62 percent were Ethiopian, 37 percent Yemeni, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 23 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 24 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

So far, the authorities transferred 42,495 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 2,199 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 9,239 were deported.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia arrests 15,453 illegals in one week
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia arrests 15,453 illegals in one week
Saudi Arabia arrests 16,790 illegals in one week
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia arrests 16,790 illegals in one week

KSrelief provides shelter, aid for those hit by Cyclone Tej in Yemen

KSrelief provides shelter, aid for those hit by Cyclone Tej in Yemen
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief provides shelter, aid for those hit by Cyclone Tej in Yemen

KSrelief provides shelter, aid for those hit by Cyclone Tej in Yemen
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center handed out emergency shelter and food aid to families affected by Cyclone Tej in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The operation, which started on Thursday, included 50 tents and 200 shelter bags, in addition to 300 food baskets containing basic goods. It was carried out in Al-Raydah and Al-Qusayr District in Hadramaut governorate, benefiting 300 families, or about 1,800 individuals.

Also in Yemen, KSrelief distributed 2,238 cartons of dates to displaced people in Al-Jawf in the districts of Al-Madina and Al-Wadi in Marib governorate, benefiting 13,428 individuals.

Elsewhere, KSrelief handed out 16,000 cartons of dates to refugee families as well as the neediest families in the host community in the Danniyeh district, northern Lebanon, benefiting 80,000 people.

Similarly, KSrelief in Pakistan gave out 903 food parcels in the Washuk district of Balochistan province, benefiting 6,321 people in flood-affected areas.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Related

Save the Children halts north Yemen operations after staffer death
Middle-East
Save the Children halts north Yemen operations after staffer death
KSrelief distributes food aid, shelter packages in Pakistan, Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief distributes food aid, shelter packages in Pakistan, Yemen

Saudi authorities seize 3.8 million amphetamine tablets in Riyadh

Saudi authorities seize 3.8 million amphetamine tablets in Riyadh
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi authorities seize 3.8 million amphetamine tablets in Riyadh

Saudi authorities seize 3.8 million amphetamine tablets in Riyadh
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A spokesperson from the Saudi General Directorate for Narcotics Control, Marwan Al-Hazmi, said that the Kingdom has seized more than 3,860,000 amphetamine tablets in Riyadh.

Eleven defendants involved in these activities were arrested. They include seven residents of Syrian nationality, one resident of Nepalese nationality, and three citizens in Makkah, Riyadh, Qassim, Hail and Al-Jawf.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]. Reports notifying the authorities of suspected cases of drug smuggling are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for tips leading to arrests.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ZATCA war on drugs

Related

Raman Singla, Director of Fitch Ratings
Corporate News
Saudi Arabia’s Aviation push ambitious but achievable
Saudi, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss mobilizing UN support for Gaza
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss mobilizing UN support for Gaza

Saudi Human Rights Commission holds workshop to combat human trafficking

Saudi Human Rights Commission holds workshop to combat human trafficking
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Human Rights Commission holds workshop to combat human trafficking

Saudi Human Rights Commission holds workshop to combat human trafficking
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Nation Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, an arm of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, recently organized a four-day workshop at the commission’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Conducted in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration, the workshop focused on the governance of administrative data associated with human trafficking.

The experts’ primary objective was to put into practice the fundamental principles of the International Classification of Administrative Data on Trafficking in Persons.

Throughout the workshop sessions, the significance of administrative data pertaining to human trafficking was thoroughly explored, alongside the International Classification of Administrative Data related to Trafficking in Persons.

The discussions spanned the rudiments of data collection, its management, safeguarding against data breaches, and the protocols for sharing information regarding human trafficking. Attendees also delved into the processes of data analysis and presentation.

The workshop, which benefited from the expertise of international specialists from the International Organization for Migration, was attended by the head of the protection department at the organization.

The event was part of the collaborative training initiatives spearheaded by the Committee for Combating Human Trafficking Crimes and the International Organization for Migration.

It constitutes a crucial component of the ongoing project aimed at enhancing mechanisms for combating human trafficking in the Kingdom during its second phase.

Topics: Saudi Human Rights Commission (SHRC)

Latest updates

Thousands join pro-Palestinian protest in London to demand Gaza cease-fire
Protesters hold placards and wave Palestinian flags as they walk over Westminster Bridge.
Saudi Arabia condemns any Israeli ground operations that may threaten the lives of Palestinian civilians: foreign ministry
Saudi Arabia condemns any Israeli ground operations that may threaten the lives of Palestinian civilians: foreign ministry
Saudi FM discusses Gaza with Egypt, Jordan and Morocco counterparts
Saudi FM discusses Gaza with Egypt, Jordan and Morocco counterparts
UK’s Labour Party faces rebellion from ‘heartbroken’ members over Gaza stance
UK’s Labour Party faces rebellion from ‘heartbroken’ members over Gaza stance
Saudi authorities arrest 17,260 illegals in one week
Saudi authorities arrest 17,260 illegals in one week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.