You are here

  • Home
  • Officials hail success of NEOM Beach Soccer Cup ahead of finals 

Officials hail success of NEOM Beach Soccer Cup ahead of finals 

Coaches of the men and women’s side finalists took part in a press conference to preview their respective showdowns. (Supplied)
1 / 2
Coaches of the men and women’s side finalists took part in a press conference to preview their respective showdowns. (Supplied)
Coaches of the men and women’s side finalists took part in a press conference to preview their respective showdowns. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Coaches of the men and women’s side finalists took part in a press conference to preview their respective showdowns. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8kjm9

Updated 28 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Officials hail success of NEOM Beach Soccer Cup ahead of finals 

Officials hail success of NEOM Beach Soccer Cup ahead of finals 
Updated 28 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

NEOM: Officials have hailed the success of the NEOM Beach Soccer Cup ahead of tournament’s final round on Saturday night.

Coaches of the men and women’s side finalists took part in a press conference to preview their respective showdowns.

The conference was attended by Joan Cusco, FIFA Beach Soccer Worldwide president; Jan Paterson, NEOM Sports director; Teruki Tabata, Japan men’s coach; Marco Octavio, Brazil men’s coach; Lorena Ruiz, Spain women’s coach; and Fabricio Santos, Brazil women’s coach.

In an opening address, Jan Paterson welcomed guests and extended her appreciation to FIFA for their support in hosting the event at NEOM.

She said: “It is absolutely a privilege to sit on this table with such great figures in beach soccer. In fact, it is a milestone for NEOM and its success will help to further position the region as a natural hub for the beach soccer sport.”

Paterson also praised Cusco for giving his full support to the tournament.

The FIFA beach soccer president began his speech by marking the relationship between the sport and NEOM.

He said: “NEOM Beach Soccer Cup is one of the best beach soccer events ever. I always tell people around that whenever we go to NEOM, we get the best hospitality and always enjoy our stay here in Saudi Arabia.

“The tournament has been amazingly organized and every year we come to NEOM we see the difference.”

He thanked NEOM for “the support that they always give beach soccer and the amazing events we have done together,” and hailed the teams and officials from the local organising committee that had attended the conference.

Asked by Arab News about the expansion of the sport around the world, Cusco said: “We work to make the sport grow all over the world and at all levels, from grassroots and formation, to top-class international events with the best teams and players in the world.”

He added that the body has so far registered 134 countries, with more to come.

Octavio was asked how pressured he felt ahead of the final, having lost two finals previously in the 2022 season (Copa America vs. Paraguay and the Intercontinental Cup against Iran).

He said: “I do not feel pressure, but we are playing against Japan, which is considered as one of the top teams in the world. I really like the commitment and determination of the Japanese players.”

His Japanese counterpart, Tabata, spoke about his team’s preparation, saying: “We are fully prepared to play against a great team such as Brazil. They are very skillful players but we will do our best to beat them.

“So, in the end, we all have to take our chances and do what we have to do.”

Ruiz, Spain women’s coach, who will oversee her team’s game in the final round against Brazil, said: “The final match is totally different from last night’s match, which we lost.

“No doubt that Brazil is a tough team and its players have shown great skills in the field, but we also have great players and we will never give up easily.”

She added: “We will give our best efforts as a team and focus on getting our jobs done on the field.”

Her Brazilian counterpart, Santos, said he had “huge respect” for the Spanish team and is looking forward to his side playing them again in the final.

He added: “Yes, we won last night but it does not mean tonight’s match will be easy.”

Topics: NEOM Beach Soccer

Related

Germany overcomes Saudi Arabia 5-3 in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup
Saudi Football
Germany overcomes Saudi Arabia 5-3 in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup
Brazil and Japan reach final of NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2023
Sport
Brazil and Japan reach final of NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2023

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends controversial substitution decision as tiring Magpies let Premier League points slip

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends controversial substitution decision as tiring Magpies let Premier League points slip
Updated 13 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends controversial substitution decision as tiring Magpies let Premier League points slip

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends controversial substitution decision as tiring Magpies let Premier League points slip
  • Howe, with his team fatigued from the midweek Champions League battle against Borussia Dortmund, decided to make just one second half change
Updated 13 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has defended his decision not to call on the cavalry as Newcastle United let two Premier League points slip at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Having talked of his need to manage players’ workload and minutes in recent press conferences, Howe, with his team fatigued from the midweek Champions League battle against Borussia Dortmund, decided to make just one second half change.

That call had many fans scratching their heads, especially as the momentum switched and the lead slipped in the closing stages.

Howe has moved to justify that call, though, explaining the logic behind his thinking.

“It was difficult for us today. We had limited attacking options, so what I want to do when I make a substitute is try to make the team better and play players in their best positions,” said Howe, whose side were twice in front thanks to Callum Wilson in the 2-2 Molineux draw.

“So, if I was to make changes today, it would’ve probably been playing players out of position and I’m reluctant to do that with the game so evenly poised.

“It was certainly a massively tough game for us today. I thought there were two really good teams and probably a really good spectacle for the viewers, but disappointed not to get over the line and win the game. But I’m really proud of what we had to give today, off the back of a really challenging week.”

Both of Wilson’s goals, which took him to seven Premier League for the campaign, had an element of controversy about them. The first, Sean Longstaff was adjudged to not have jumped into Jose Sa in the Wolves goal in the build up to Wilson’s overhead opener. Then again for the second, a foul on Fabian Schar was given the VAR test only to be given as a controversial penalty, which the England frontman dispatched via Sa.

On the penalty decision, Howe can understand why some questioned referee Anthony Taylor’s decision. He said: “It was one of those, it was a strange one. I’d need to see it again, I’ve only seen it live. It looked like a coming together. Fabi [Fabian Schar] maybe nicked the ball first before there was contact, but there was a little bit of a delay before the penalty was given so I was aware that it was going to be a tight call.”

Howe went into battle today without long-term absentees Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley, as well as suspended Sandro Tonali.

And it doesn’t look like things are set to improve before Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

“Alex is still where he is,” Howe said.

“He’s aggravated the injury he suffered at West Ham and we’ll wait and see whether he’ll be fit before the international break, there’s a high chance he won’t be but we’ll see. And Jacob, we fear might need an operation on his shoulder

“I thought we came on strong late in the game. I was really pleased with that because it has been a physically and mentally challenging week for us, but I thought we were the team in the ascendancy at the end.

“When you come away from home it’s difficult enough. We had the game away from home, the Sandro [Tonali] situation, and we’ve had a few injuries in the week, so it was a real test today and I’m really pleased with how the players responded to that.

“I think, in this job, you learn everyday and there is sometimes an unpleasant surprise around the corner. You’ve just got to learn to adapt and roll with it, and try and be positive with the players you have.

“We’re very limited with our training ground work and we have been for the majority of this season. We want to make sure not to overload the players, but that we go into each game tactically able to deliver what we need to, because every game is so different.”

Topics: football soccer Premier league Newcastle United

Related

Italian authorities confirm gambling ban for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali
Sport
Italian authorities confirm gambling ban for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali
‘Devastated’ Eddie Howe counts cost of bruising Champions League loss for Newcastle United
Football
‘Devastated’ Eddie Howe counts cost of bruising Champions League loss for Newcastle United

More medals awarded as Riyadh World Combat Games reaches Day 9

More medals awarded as Riyadh World Combat Games reaches Day 9
Updated 22 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

More medals awarded as Riyadh World Combat Games reaches Day 9

More medals awarded as Riyadh World Combat Games reaches Day 9
Updated 22 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Medals were awarded in arm wrestling, muaythai and savate, while the muaythai and taekwondo competitions were in full swing on Saturday on day nine of the Riyadh World Combat Games.

The day concluded with 14 gold medals being awarded: 12 in arm wrestling and two in savate.

At the close of day nine, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia led the gold tally with 21, 12 and nine medals, respectively. Ukraine leads the event in podium finishes, with 48 to date.

In the women’s right arm wrestling competition, Turkiye’s Esra Kiraz secured victory for the -55 kg division, while Rebeka Martinkovic of Slovakia claimed the -65 kg title. Sweden’s Mona Ann-Sofi Reisek emerged as the champion in the -80 kg category, followed by Barbora Bajciova of Slovakia taking the +80 kg division win.

In the men’s right arm division, Armenia’s Vachagan Hovhannisyan secured victory for the –70  kg category, while Daniel Procopciuc of Moldovia claimed the -80 kg title.  

Viorel Marian Dobrin of Romania emerged as the champion in the –90 kg weight class, while Kazakhstan’s Yesbolat Karzhau took the -100 kg win. Within the -110kg weight division, Croatia’s Rino Masic took the gold, and Oleg Mykhailenko took first in the +110 kg category. 

In the savate competition, the winner of the women’s Canne de Combat was Nicole Holzmann of Germany, who beat Eunjung Kim of Korea with a final score of 3-0.

The gold medal for the men’s Canne de Combat was secured by Thomas Richard Dardour, an Independent Neutral Athlete, winning against Michael Vrastil of the Czech Republic with a final score of 3-0. 

On the inaugural day of the muaythai competition, attendees were treated to the Wai Kru competition, where athletes perform ceremonial dances through which fighters honor their trainers and the heritage of the sport.

Saturday also marked the conclusion of the Mixed Muaythai finals, coinciding with the kick-off of the men’s and women’s weight division rounds.

With a final score of 9.50, first place in women’s Wai Kru was awarded to Malaysia’s Jia Chi Yan, while Chun Ka Mok of Hong Kong took gold in the men’s Wai Kru final with a final score of 8.87.

The mixed Kyorugi Team of the taekwondo competition also began its first round of competition on Saturday.

Topics: 2023 World Combat Games Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games

Related

Kickboxing, arm wrestling and fencing take center stage on day 8 of World Combat Games
Sport
Kickboxing, arm wrestling and fencing take center stage on day 8 of World Combat Games
Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games delivers across the disciplines photos
Sport
Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games delivers across the disciplines

Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second

Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second
Updated 28 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second

Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second
  • Ronaldo assist sets up away win to put Yellows 4 points behind leaders Al-Hilal
Updated 28 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Anderson Talisca fired Al-Nassr into second in the Roshn Saudi League with two goals in a 3-1 win at Al-Fayha on Saturday, a 13th victory in 14 games in all competitions for the Yellows.

The win means Al-Nassr are four points behind leaders Al-Hilal and, at the moment, appear the only team capable of stopping the Blues from claiming title number 19. The start of the season, and successive losses, feels like an age ago.

There is still a long time to go this season, but the win showed that there was little fatigue from that epic 4-3 win over Al-Duhail of Qatar in the Asian Champions League on Monday.

While Al-Fayha almost took the lead through Fashion Sakala inside the first 30 seconds of the match, Al-Nassr did most of the pressing as they looked to go forward.

It was no surprise that the visitors were full of confidence and attacking intent given their recent form. Perhaps the only eyebrow-raiser was the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo, the top scorer in the league, did not add to his season tally of 11.

Coach Luis Castro will not be too bothered, as his team is showing that it can score without the five-time Ballon D’or winner — even if his assists have been crucial, too.

Ronaldo did his utmost to put the team in front and saw a shot saved by Vladamir Stojkovic just after the half hour. The Portuguese star had head in hands seconds before the break, as his cross from the right was pushed out by the Serbian goalkeeper into the chest of the onrushing Abdulrahman Ghareeb, with the ball bouncing back off the post.

Al-Fayha, who lost 4-1 at the UAE home of Al-Ain on Monday, were delighted to have been keeping their opponents goalless, but the deadlock was finally broken five minutes after the restart as Al-Nassr moved up a gear.

Ronaldo was inevitably involved and while the assist was not as spectacular as some have been recently, his pull-back to the edge of the area laid it on a plate for Talisca, who picked his spot on the left side of goal and guided his shot there perfectly. The pair, along with Sadio Mane, who had a goal ruled out for offside, have an understanding that is improving by the game.

Ten minutes later and the Brazilian extended his team’s lead and his own impressive goalscoring form  — six in the last eight — with one of the best headers seen in Saudi Arabia or Asia — or anywhere else. Alex Telles pinged a cross from the left and, standing near the penalty spot, Talisca rose majestically to nod the ball powerfully into the bottom corner.  The only downside is that he limped off before the end.

It seemed as if that was game over, but the hosts had other ideas and pulled a goal back just five minutes later. It was a simple goal to concede from coach Castro’s point of view. Abdelhamid Sabiri floated over a free-kick and Hussain Al-Shuwaish was there first to head home from close range.

After 74 minutes, however, Otavio intervened to restore Al-Nassr’s two-goal advantage in spectacular fashion. The former FC Porto man picked up the ball just outside the area and curled a shot into the top corner to give Stojkovic no chance. 

There was no coming back from that, and the Al-Nassr winning machine rolls on with Al-Hilal firmly in their sights. 

Elsewhere, Al-Shabab stay in the lower reaches of mid-table after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Abha.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr

Related

Ronaldo lights up Asia as Al-Nassr edge 7-goal thriller in AFC Champions League
Saudi Football
Ronaldo lights up Asia as Al-Nassr edge 7-goal thriller in AFC Champions League
Ronaldo ‘special’ sends Al-Nassr third
Sport
Ronaldo ‘special’ sends Al-Nassr third

Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in record World Cup epic

Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in record World Cup epic
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in record World Cup epic

Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in record World Cup epic
  • Australia piled up 388 all out as Travis Head top scored with 109 and fellow opener David Warner made 81
  • It was the highest scoring game in the cricket World Cup history, with both teams accumulating 771 runs
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP

DHARAMSALA: Five-time champions Australia edged out gallant New Zealand by just five runs in the highest-scoring World Cup game in history on Saturday.
Australia piled up 388 all out as Travis Head top scored with 109 and fellow opener David Warner made 81.
New Zealand battled hard with Rachin Ravindra making 116, Daryl Mitchell adding 54 and Jimmy Neesham supplying late fireworks with a 33-ball fifty before they finished on 383-9 in 50 overs.
With a total of 771 runs, it was the highest scoring game at a World Cup, beating the 754 scored in South Africa’s win against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament.
“That was awesome. Sometimes I have to remember I’m out in the field, not a spectator. A fantastic game, they kept coming at us,” said Australia skipper Pat Cummins.
In a dramatic final over played out in the shadow of the Himalayas, New Zealand needed 19 to win.
Trent Boult scampered for a single before Mitchell Starc donated five wides.
Neesham, one of the stars of the 2019 final which New Zealand lost to England, then took six runs off the next three balls.
However, attempting another two, he was run out from a fine throw by Marnus Labuschagne from the fence.
That left Lockie Ferguson, who had injured his Achilles in the field, needing to perform the heroics off the last ball.
Starc fired the ball in on a full length and Ferguson could only push it to the covers, leaving the Kiwis heartbroken.
“It was a fantastic game of cricket. There were ebbs and flows throughout the 100 overs,” said New Zealand captain Tom Latham.
“To get so close hurts. It was a fantastic game.”
The result left both sides with four wins and two defeats each and well-placed for the semifinals.
Earlier, Head, playing his first match of the tournament after being sidelined with a broken hand, reached his fourth one-day international hundred off 59 balls with 10 fours and six sixes.
The 29-year-old had brought up his 50 off 28 balls and then made the most of being dropped on 70 and 75.
He was eventually clean-bowled by off-spinner Glenn Phillips with Australia reaching 206-2 at the halfway stage.
With Warner, Head had put on 175 in the first 20 overs before his veteran partner was dismissed.
Warner, who turned 37 on Friday, had been looking for a third successive century but eventually fell for 81 when he chipped a catch back to Phillips.
Phillips then accounted for Steve Smith (18) as he claimed career-best figures of 3-37 before fellow spinner Mitchell Santner got in on the act.
Santner beat the defenses of Mitchell Marsh (36) and the left-armer then dismissed Labuschagne (18) after the batsman had been dropped on one.
Neesham had middle-order dangerman Glenn Maxwell caught at long-off by Trent Boult for a 24-ball 41.
Maxwell had come into the match fresh from a World Cup record 40-ball hundred against the Netherlands.
Josh Inglis raced to a 28-ball 38, putting on 62 for the seventh wicket with skipper Pat Cummins (37).
In reply, New Zealand, runners-up in the last two World Cups, saw Will Young (32) and Devon Conway (28) put on 61 for the first wicket before both fell to Josh Hazlewood.
Mitchell hit his third fifty of the tournament to follow his 130 last time out against India but fell on 54 when leg-spinner Adam Zampa had him holing out to long-on with his team on 168-3 after 24 overs.
Mitchell put on 96 for the third wicket with Ravindra.
The 23-year-old Ravindra, who scored 123 in the opening win over England, reached three figures from 77 balls with seven fours and five sixes.
But with New Zealand needing 97 to win off 60 balls, Ravindra was caught in the deep off Australian skipper Pat Cummins for a fine 116.
That left the Kiwis on 293-6 but they battled hard to take the game to the final over thriller.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Australia

Palestinian athletes suffer as Israel devastates Gaza

Palestinian athletes suffer as Israel devastates Gaza
Updated 28 October 2023
Bassil Mikdadi
Follow

Palestinian athletes suffer as Israel devastates Gaza

Palestinian athletes suffer as Israel devastates Gaza
  • Footballer Mohammed Balah has been unaccounted for since Oct. 11
  • Mohammed Saleh reveals two cousins, and their extended families of 10, have died in Israeli airstrikes
Updated 28 October 2023
Bassil Mikdadi

In the first days of October, followers of Palestinian sport were consumed by issues and events that are the primary concern of fans across the world. 

There was pride in seeing Hala Al-Qadi, a 22-year-old Karetka from Deir Istya, win a bronze medal at the Asian Games. Football fans were busy dissecting and analizing the moves of the national team manager Makram Daboub ahead of the country’s first World Cup qualifier in November and the Asian Cup finals in January. 

Israel’s brutal bombardment of Gaza has shifted the focus to non-sporting matters.

At the outbreak of the war, Palestine’s Futsal Team was in Tajikistan competing to qualify for the Asian Championships next year. In spite of events back home, and the emotional turmoil many in the squad were facing, the team opted to continue their campaign.

The anguish was etched on the face of Mousa Harara, whose celebrations in the win against India were reduced to a pair of interlocked fists. The 24-year-old’s talent has seen him play several codes of football; earning a living as a talented jack-of-all trades for Ittihad Al-Shojaeya on the grass pitch, while representing Palestine’s national team on the hardcourt and on sand. 

Palestine’s footballers, particularly those from Gaza, are no strangers to the effects of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. Current national team players Mohammed Balah and Mohammed Saleh defied the odds by pursuing professional careers in the top flights of Jordan, Oman and Egypt. Both lost their houses to Israel’s May 2021 bombing campaign. Two years later, both players have suffered horrific loss again. 

Saleh’s Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza was bombed again, and last week the defender posted on Facebook that both his cousins and their families (a total of 10 people) had been killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike. 

Balah, meanwhile, has been unreachable since Oct. 11. The striker had returned to Gaza to increase his chances of being selected for the national team following an ACL tear that kept him on the sidelines at Egyptian club Al-Mary.

In one of his final posts on Instagram, Balah said: “Maybe (in) a few hours, we will be cut off from the world, due to a power outage and the batteries will lose the charge. The Israelis bombed the telecommunications and Internet company, they bombed the electricity company and the power generators in the streets.

“The rest of the generators don’t have any stock of diesel. We will die in silence, away from the eyes of the world and friends.” 

Some have narrowly escaped death. Mohammed Elrekhawi was pulled from the rubble wearing the shorts of his club, Shab Rafah.

Fourteen years ago, his brother Hazem had been announced dead after the bus he had been riding in was struck by an Israeli F-16 fighter jet. With shrapnel wounds marking his entire body, he was put in a fridge at the hospital’s morgue. Five hours later, a mother looking to identify the body of her dead son noticed Elrekhawi’s hand was moving. 

The midfielder was rushed to the ICU and made a miraculous recovery and return to football, embarking on a career in the West Bank Premier League where he represented eight clubs over the course of a 10-year career. The 34-year old decided to return to his hometown of Rafah this season to play alongside his older brother. 

Others have not been so lucky. An accurate count of footballers who have died in the latest round of violence is not known, with many bodies still to be retrieved from the rubble. There have been reports of at least seven professional footballers and a referee, along with many administrators and children, being killed in the latest round of violence. 

While the Palestinian sporting community mourns its dead, the focus will soon return to the mission at hand. The current iteration of Palestine’s national football team is considered the best it has been since its readmission to FIFA in 1998. With an expanded World Cup finals due to take place in 2026 and eight spots reserved for Asian teams, Palestine fans have hope and expectation of a serious run. 

Al-Fida’i will have to face multiple hurdles to embark on such a historic run. First, the Asian Football Confederation has told Palestine it must choose a neutral ground in which to host its first qualifier against Australia on Nov. 21. Second, the Palestine Football Association will have to find a way to get many of its staff and team members out of the West Bank and to the land border with Jordan. Travel between cities in the West Bank has been dangerous, with Israeli settlers blocking the roads and attacking Palestinian vehicles.  

Athletes that have called for a cease-fire include Ons Jabeur, Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Mesut Ozil and Eric Cantona.

That message was echoed by clubs and fans alike the world over, with fans from Africa, Asia, South America and Europe taking to the stands after the international break to show their solidarity with the Palestinian cause and demand a cease-fire.

The Palestinian flag was flown in Sevilla, San Sebastian and Pamplona in spite of La Liga’s ban. Flags and a banner reading “For God’s Sake, Save Gaza” were also seen at Anfield during the Merseyside Derby. 

With the UN Security Council unable to pass a resolution calling for a cease-fire, pressure from ordinary people in the terraces might prove crucial in turning public opinion and forcing governments into action.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestinians Asian Games

Related

UAE jiu-jitsu star Faisal Al-Ketbi eyes more glory after Asian Games success
Sport
UAE jiu-jitsu star Faisal Al-Ketbi eyes more glory after Asian Games success
Saudi equestrian star turns attention to Paris Olympics after 6th Asian Games gold
Sport
Saudi equestrian star turns attention to Paris Olympics after 6th Asian Games gold

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Ikigai’
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Ikigai’
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends controversial substitution decision as tiring Magpies let Premier League points slip
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends controversial substitution decision as tiring Magpies let Premier League points slip
South Americans of Palestinian descent tell of life in embattled Gaza, fears for safety in the West Bank
South Americans of Palestinian descent tell of life in embattled Gaza, fears for safety in the West Bank
Saudi king, crown prince send condolences to Chinese president on death of former premier
Saudi king, crown prince send condolences to Chinese president on death of former premier
More medals awarded as Riyadh World Combat Games reaches Day 9
More medals awarded as Riyadh World Combat Games reaches Day 9

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.